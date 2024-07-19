COVIVIO HOTELS : Invest Securities raises its recommendation
"Even if the property company's organic sales growth is tending to normalize after the post-pandemic rebound, it remains at a very good level, and broadly in line with the growth of its RNR, benefiting from its excellent hedging position", it points out.
Also pointing to a "very good balance sheet position", Invest Securities considers that the publication "looks excellent in many respects" and is reflected in a strong upward revision of its normative RNR and ANR (+33% and +22% respectively).
