Invest Securities has raised its recommendation on Covivio Hotels from 'neutral' to 'buy', with a target price raised from €14.9 to €18.3, following operating data that once again testify to the good momentum of the hotel sector in Europe.



"Even if the property company's organic sales growth is tending to normalize after the post-pandemic rebound, it remains at a very good level, and broadly in line with the growth of its RNR, benefiting from its excellent hedging position", it points out.



Also pointing to a "very good balance sheet position", Invest Securities considers that the publication "looks excellent in many respects" and is reflected in a strong upward revision of its normative RNR and ANR (+33% and +22% respectively).



