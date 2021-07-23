Covivio Hotels : PR - 2021 half-year results

PRESS RELEASE

Paris, July 15th, 2021

2021 half-year results:

First signs of recovery after a semester impacted by sanitary measures

First semester results impacted by sanitary measures in Europe

For the European hotel industry, the first semester remained impacted by the sanitary crisis and the administrative restrictions implemented all over Europe. However, impacts defer amongst the different European countries. In Germany and in the UK (respectively 24% and 13% of our hotel portfolio), strong and long lockdowns generated a significant RevPAR1 decrease of respectively 71% and 58% compared to 2020. France (33% of our portfolio), where domestic demand remains important, benefited from lower constraining measures, leading to a RevPAR decrease of 30%.

First signs of recovery since May

Following the first effects of the vaccination programmes now under way, European countries have gradually released their administrative restrictions. It started with the United Kingdom, which benefit since May from a sustained recovery in activity. France followed in the middle of May, and lastly Germany at the end of June. Occupancy rates2 in June are around 54% in the UK, 40% in France and 30% in Germany, with regions posting higher occupancy rates than capital cities. Summer 2021, as summer 2020, should benefit from high levels of occupancy due to the will and need to travel as soon as restrictions are lifted.

Strong partnerships with hotel operators

In this context, Covivio Hotels, a long-standing partner of the leading hotel operators, has been working to implement solutions to help them through this crisis. New agreements reached with 4 lease tenants (NH Hotels, Barcelo, Meininger, Melia Hotels International), representing 27% of fixed rents portfolio, have eased operators' difficulties through rent-free periods or payment facilities. On the first semester, the rent collection rate was 85% (69% including rent-free periods and deferred payment deals).

Balance sheet strengthening

Covivio Hotels successfully proceeded to its €250 million capital increase in cash with preferential subscription rights. The funds raised have been used to reimburse debts ending in 2022/2023 and improved the Loan-to-Value (LTV) ratio by nearly 400 bps. Covivio Hotels net debt stands at €2,451 million compared to €2,690 million at the end of 2020.

1 Revpar : Revenue per room; source: MKG to the end of May 2021

2 Source : Morgan Stanley

Limited review procedures were carried out on the half-year financial statements. The Statutory Auditors' report on the half-year financial information is being prepared. Investment data are presented including duties Disinvestment data are presented excluding duties.