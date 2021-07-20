Covivio Hotels : PR Covivio Bond Covivio Hotels

PRESS RELEASE

Paris, 20 July 2021

Covivio Hotels successfully priced

€500 million 8-year Bond with a 1.0% coupon

Covivio Hotels, Covivio's subsidiary dedicated to hotel Real Estate, has successfully priced a new Bond issue of €500 million, maturing in 2029 and offering a 1.0% coupon.

This operation, oversubscribed more than four times, demonstrates the investors' appetite for the hotel sector and their strong belief in its ability to take profit from the rebound in activity when the restrictions are lifted.

In addition to the €250 million capital increase done in June 2021 which allowed for a decrease in LTV (38.6% at late June), this operation will refinance a part of existing debt, thus strengthening the balance sheet increasing the debt maturity (by around one year, to 5.3 years) while improving its profile.

As a reminder, Covivio Hotels is rated BBB+ by Standard & Poor's with stable outlook.

Application will be made for the notes to be admitted to trading on Euronext Paris and to the Autorité des Marchés Financiers for approval of the prospectus. Settlement and admission to trading on Euronext Paris of the Notes should occur on 27 July 2021.

This press release and the information contained herein do not constitute an offer to sell or subscribe, nor as solicitation of an order to purchase or subscribe the notes in any country, in particular in the United States. This press release and the information contained herein also do not constitute an offer to purchase nor a solicitation to sell the notes, nor an invitation to participate to the offer to purchase. The distribution of this press release may be restricted in some countries and be subject to specific regulations and persons in possession of this press release should inform themselves about and comply with any applicable restrictions.

covivio.eu

Follow us on Twitter @covivio_ and on the following networks