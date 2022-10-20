Covivio Hotels : PR Q3 2022

PRESS RELEASE Paris, 20 October 2022 Activity at end-September 2022: strong recovery confirmed Hotel market: 2019 performances surpassed across all European countries In Hotels, the rebound has gathered pace since February 2022 and the lifting of health restrictions. As a result, RevPAR1 has been above the 2019 level since May. After a stellar performance over the summer (RevPAR up 14% on average in Europe for July-August, up 20% in France), the trend remained favourable in September. France and Italy, which have large domestic customer bases, delivered respective RevPAR increases of 10% and 28%, compared with a gain of 11% in the UK. Germany (up 8%), which was impacted by restrictions for a longer period, is experiencing a belated but now clearly visible recovery. RevPAR growth has mainly been driven by an average price increase of over 10% compared to 2019. Change in hotel RevPAR in Europe Jul 21 Sep 21 Nov 21 Jan 22 Mar 22 May 22 Jul 22 Sep 22 30% +28% +13%(2) 10% +11% +10% -10% +8% -30% -50% -70% Source: MKG, preliminary figures for September 2022 Revenues at end-September 2022 up 85% like-for-like Activity at 30 September was marked by continued revenue growth since Q2: Hotels revenues totalled €206.1 million, up 85.3% like-for-like from €116.9 million at 30 September 2021. 1 RevPAR : Revenue per available room Data at end-August 2022 covivio.eu 1 Follow us on Twitter @covivio_ And on social networks

COVIVIO HOTELS PRESS RELEASE Incom e Incom e Incom e Incom e Change Change € million Q3 2021 Q3 2021 Q3 2022 Q3 2022 Group Share Group Share LFL 100% Group Share 100% Group Share (%) (%) (*) Hotel Lease properties (Variable rents) 16,0 16,0 35,0 35,0 119% 147,1% Hotel Lease properties (UK) 0,0 0,0 27,8 27,8 n/a n/a Hotel Lease properties (Others) 100,7 89,6 108,9 99,2 11% 12,0% Hotel Operating properties (EBITDA) 11,3 11,2 45,4 44,2 293% 448,1% Total Hotel Revenues 127,9 116,9 217,1 206,1 76% 85,3% Non-strategic (Retail) 4,0 4,0 3,2 3,2 -21% 2,5% Total revenues Covivio Hotels 131,9 120,9 220,3 209,3 73% 83,3% (*) On a like for like basis Hotel lease properties (80% of hotel portfolio) Variable-rent hotel real estate : the portfolio is leased mainly to AccorInvest in France and Belgium and consists of economy class (Ibis) and midscale (Novotel, Mercure) hotels.

Rents are fully indexed to revenues. As a result, this portfolio was bolstered by the upturn in the hotel market and posted revenues up €19 million or 147.1% like-for-like compared to 30 September 2021.

: following the signing of a new rental agreement with IHG , 9-month rent amounted to €27.8 million (zero rent at 30 September 2021). Other hotel lease properties : fixed-rent hotel real estate let to B&B, NH Hotels, Motel One, Barcelo, Hotusa, etc. on long leases. Rents increased 12.0% like-for-like, mainly due to the switch to fixed rent for the 30 hotels now let to B&B, the indexation of rents and rental reversion for one hotel in Spain after a change in operator. The firm residual lease term amounted to 12.3 years at end-September 2022, while the occupancy rate remained at 100% across the portfolio. Furthermore, the rent collection rate at 30 September 2022 was 100% and Covivio Hotels recovered all outstanding rent from 2021. Hotel operating properties (20% of the hotel portfolio) Most of these hotels are located in Germany (mainly Berlin) and France. The strong fourfold increase in EBITDA from hotel operating properties was mainly driven by hotels in Germany (up €22 million). Covivio Hotels revenue growth at 30 September confirms the robust momentum seen in the hotel business since the summer months.