Covivio Hotels - Résultats semestriels 2024

16 Jul 2024 20:40 CEST

Subscribe
Issuer

COVIVIO HOTELS

See attachment(s) / Voir document(s) joint(s) / Zie bijlage / Ver documento(s) em anexo

16165_1270937_Covivio_Hotels__Rsultats_semestriels_2024.pdf

Source

Covivio Hotels

Provider

Les Echos

Company Name

COVIVIO HOTELS

ISIN

FR0000060303

Symbol

COVH

Market

Euronext

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Covivio Hotels SCA published this content on 16 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 July 2024 18:43:04 UTC.