Covivio Hotels is a Listed Real Estate Investment Company (SIIC) specializing in owning and managing service-sector of real estate assets in the hotel sector. The activity is organized around 2 types of assets: - hotels: owning, at the end of 2023, 313 hotels (AC Hotels, Novotel, Ibis, Mercure, Sofitel, B&B, Barcelo Hotels & Resorts, Club Med, Eurostars Hotels, Motel One, MEININGER, etc. names); - operating businesses: 39 assets, including 11 restaurants. At the end of 2023, the company's real estate asset amounted, at market value, to EUR 5,822 million.

Sector Specialized REITs