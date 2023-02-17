Covivio Hotels: full-year 2022 results

The statutory auditors' report on the annual financial information is in the course of preparation.

European hotels ended the year on particularly encouraging results for December, with RevPAR up 13% compared to 2019. And while this dynamic was driven by higher average prices, the occupancy rate also rose significantly. It was only 3.4 percentage points below the 2019 level, and even slightly above it in France (up 0.2 percentage points).

Change in market RevPAR in Europe by country in 2022 compared to 2019 (%)

European hotels benefited from a strong recovery in 2022, taking activity back to 2019 levels. The RevPAR1 levels recorded from May onwards helped make up for the impact of enduring health restrictions in the early part of the year. Overall, average RevPAR in Europe between April and December 2022 was up 9% compared to 2019, mainly bolstered by France, the United Kingdom and Spain. Only Belgium and Germany remained behind 2019 levels (by approximately 2%, due to a longer period of health restrictions). This recovery stemmed from the return of foreign leisure customers and the strength of domestic visitors, particularly in France. It was primarily driven by an average price increase.

Covivio Hotels main highlights of the year

Two new post-renovation openings: launch of the Anantara brand in France by NH Hotel Group and opening of a Radisson Red in Spain

The Anantara Plaza Nice Hotel opened in December 2022 after extensive renovation work. This 151- room hotel, located in the heart of Nice, is now a flagship for NH Hotel Group, Covivio Hotels' operating partner, and its first Anantara hotel in France.

Meanwhile, in Madrid, another Covivio Hotels property has reopened under a new brand: Radisson RED, a new lifestyle brand with a bold and avant-garde design from Radisson Hotel Group. This 260- room hotel is located on one of the city's busiest thoroughfares, in the Golden Triangle of Art, just a short distance from Madrid's biggest cultural attractions.

For both projects, Covivio Hotels implemented an active asset and brand management policy, changing operators and repositioning the properties, thereby refreshing the hotel offer and experience. As part of the process, new long-term leases have been signed with NH Hotel Group (15 years) and Radisson Hotel Group (20 years), cementing existing partnerships with these leading brands.

These two transactions, with a target yield of 6%, illustrate Covivio Hotels' strategy of creating value and moving upscale with lifestyle hotels located in the heart of Europe's most attractive and dynamic cities.

Major asset management transaction and new milestone in B&B HOTELS partnership

Covivio Hotels relet 30 French hotels to B&B HOTELS in the second quarter of 2022. These hotels (2,517 rooms) were previously operated under Accor Group brands and let to AccorInvest under variable-rent leases. Covivio Hotels and B&B HOTELS, partners since 2010, have agreed on new 12- year firm fixed-rent leases. Covivio Hotels accordingly benefits from a substantial increase in rents compared to 2019 and participates in a works programme conducted by B&B HOTELS.

These transactions allow Covivio Hotels to provide support to Europe's third-largest economy class hotel brand in a new phase of its development in Europe.

These agreements reflect the growth potential of the Covivio Hotels portfolio and the Group's ability to guarantee a hotel offer increasingly aligned with user expectations.

Signing of new leases with Melia

Covivio Hotels has signed with Melia mid-February new 15 years leases on 3 hotels located in Spain (Valencia, Malaga, and Barcelona) with an increase of €1.2 million of the minimum guaranteed rent. Covivio Hotels will finance a €14.8 million works programme that will allow repositioning of the hotels and energy savings.

Disposal of Club Med Samoëns and €54 million new preliminary sale agreements

In early March 2022, Covivio Hotels closed the sale of a Club Med located in Samoëns, in the Alps, for €125 million excluding duties, including a Group share of €63 million, for which the preliminary sale agreement was signed in late 2021. This asset was owned in partnership with Crédit Mutuel Assurances (50.1% vs 49.9%).

Covivio Hotels also signed 13 new preliminary sale agreements in 2022, including eight commercial properties in a total amount of €54 million, excluding duties (Group share and at 100%). Overall, these agreements were signed with a margin of 8.9% over 2021 appraisal values.

2