Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. Cowell e Holdings Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    1415   KYG248141163

COWELL E HOLDINGS INC.

(1415)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cowell e : (1) RESIGNATION OF INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR; AND (2) APPOINTMENT OF INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

07/26/2021 | 05:18am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Pursuant to the Codes on Takeovers and Mergers and Share Repurchases ('Takeovers Codes'), a copy of each document to be displayed under Note 1 to Rule 8 of the Takeovers Codes must be provided by the issuer of the offer document or offeree board circular, as appropriate, to Securities and Futures Commission ('SFC') for display on the SFC's website. To access these documents on display, you can either click this link https://www.sfc.hk/dod/jsp/EN/DoDmain.jsp or click the View Documents on Displaybutton next to the subject title of the offer document or offeree board circular.

Some of the files are prepared in the portable document format and viewing them requires Adobe(R) Reader(R) which can be downloaded free of charge.

Disclaimer

Cowell e Holdings Inc. published this content on 26 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2021 09:17:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about COWELL E HOLDINGS INC.
05:18aCOWELL E : (1) resignation of independent non-executive director; and (2) appoin..
PU
05/26COWELL E : to Grant 45.5 Million Share Options to CEO, Certain Directors, Employ..
MT
05/05COWELL E : Poll results of the extraordinary general meeting held on 5 may, 2021
PU
04/19COWELL E : Form of proxy for extraordinary general meeting
PU
04/19COWELL E : (1) termination of the existing share option scheme and adoption of t..
PU
04/19COWELL E : (1) proposed grant of general mandates to issue new shares and repurc..
PU
03/25COWELL E : Announcement of annual results for the year ended 31 december, 2020
PU
03/25Cowell e Holdings Inc. Announces Consolidated Earnings Results for the Year E..
CI
03/25Cowell e Holdings Inc. Not Recommends the Final Dividend for the Year Ended 3..
CI
02/28COWELL E : Revamps Senior Leadership Following Luxvisions' Takeover
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 866 M - -
Net income 2021 54,3 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 9,29x
Yield 2021 2,67%
Capitalization 504 M 504 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,58x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,53x
Nbr of Employees 2 735
Free-Float 37,3%
Chart COWELL E HOLDINGS INC.
Duration : Period :
Cowell e Holdings Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COWELL E HOLDINGS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 0,60 $
Average target price 0,90 $
Spread / Average Target 48,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Seokhoon Seong Co-Chief Executive Officer
Ying Cheng Wu Co-CEO, CFO & Executive Director
Yan Meng Chairman
Yan Hsueh Su Independent Non-Executive Director
Chen Lung Tsai Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COWELL E HOLDINGS INC.-19.69%564
LARGAN PRECISION CO.,LTD-5.48%14 828
NIKON CORPORATION53.30%4 081
GENIUS ELECTRONIC OPTICAL CO., LTD-1.06%2 357
Q TECHNOLOGY (GROUP) COMPANY LIMITED4.72%2 310
GOPRO, INC.23.79%1 779