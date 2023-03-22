Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Korea, republic of
  4. Korea Stock Exchange
  5. COWELL FASHION Co.,Ltd
  6. News
  7. Summary
    A033290   KR7033290008

COWELL FASHION CO.,LTD

(A033290)
  Report
End-of-day quote Korea Stock Exchange  -  2023-03-20
4990.00 KRW   -0.40%
04:30aBritain's Superdry sells Asia Pacific IP for $50 million
RE
2022COWELL FASHION Co.,Ltd announces an Equity Buyback for 1,000,000 shares.
CI
2022Tranche Update on COWELL FASHION Co.,Ltd's Equity Buyback Plan announced on November 1, 2022.
CI
Summary 
Summary

Britain's Superdry sells Asia Pacific IP for $50 million

03/22/2023 | 04:30am EDT
Superdry store at the Woodbury Common Premium Outlets in Central Valley, New York

LONDON (Reuters) - Struggling British fashion brand Superdry has sold its intellectual property assets in much of the Asia Pacific region to South Korea's Cowell Fashion Company for $50 million, giving it a much-needed cash boost.

The deal means Cowell will own and use the Superdry brand in its home market before extending to other APAC countries including China.

"This agreement offers the Superdry brand a fantastic opportunity to expand its global reach, whilst providing additional funding to help deliver our turnaround programme in the face of the challenging consumer landscape," founder and CEO Julian Dunkerton said on Wednesday.

Superdry warned on profit in January and earlier this month hired Interpath Advisory to help cut costs.

Shares in Superdry were up 6% in early trading, paring losses over the last year to 33%.

(Reporting by James Davey, Editing by Paul Sandle)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
COWELL FASHION CO.,LTD -0.40% 4990 End-of-day quote.13.28%
SUPERDRY PLC 6.96% 115.52 Delayed Quote.-15.63%
All news about COWELL FASHION CO.,LTD
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 674 B 516 M 516 M
Net income 2021 63 617 M 48,7 M 48,7 M
Net Debt 2021 294 B 226 M 226 M
P/E ratio 2021 11,4x
Yield 2021 1,54%
Capitalization 425 B 325 M 325 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,07x
EV / Sales 2021 1,51x
Nbr of Employees 651
Free-Float 25,8%
Chart COWELL FASHION CO.,LTD
Duration : Period :
COWELL FASHION Co.,Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COWELL FASHION CO.,LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Yong-Seok Choi Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jong-Min Lim Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sung-Won Lim Independent Director
Soon-Sub Lee Director & Head-Management
Yong-Gap Kim Senior Managing Director & Head-Sales
