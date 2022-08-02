Log in
Cowen Inc.
Equities
United States
Nasdaq
Cowen Inc.
News
Summary
COWN
US2236226062
COWEN INC.
(COWN)
Add to my list
Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX -
07:03 2022-08-02 am EDT
38.00
USD
+7.06%
06:49a
Canada's TD Bank to buy U.S. brokerage Cowen in $1.3 billion deal
RE
06:46a
TD to Expand its U.S. Investment Banking Business and Capabilities with Acquisition of Cowen Inc.
AQ
06:26a
MARKETSCREENER'S WORLD PRESS REVIEW: August 2, 2022
: August 2, 2022
Canada's TD Bank to buy U.S. brokerage Cowen in $1.3 billion deal
08/02/2022 | 06:49am EDT
08/02/2022 | 06:49am EDT
(Reuters) - Canadian lender Toronto Dominion Bank will buy U.S. brokerage Cowen in a $1.3 billion all-cash deal, the companies said on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Manya Saini in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)
© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
Change
Last
1st jan.
COWEN INC.
1.20%
35.49
-1.69%
THE TORONTO-DOMINION BANK
1.35%
83.18
-14.23%
All news about COWEN INC.
06:49a
Canada's TD Bank to buy U.S. brokerage Cowen in $1.3 billion deal
RE
06:46a
TD to Expand its U.S. Investment Banking Business and Capabilities with Acquisition of ..
AQ
06:26a
MARKETSCREENER'S WORLD PRESS REVIEW: August 2, 2022
: August 2, 2022
06:21a
UPDATE ON TD BANK GROUP
: Sold 28.4 Million Shares of Schwab Common Stock; Reportedly Near..
MT
06:12a
TD Bank Group Nears Deal to Buy Cowen
MT
06:04a
Cowen Shares Rise Premarket on Report TD Bank Deal Near
DJ
05:51a
Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
RE
08/01
Canada's TD Bank nears $1 billion deal for U.S. brokerage Cowen - source
RE
07/29
COWEN
: Declares Quarterly Dividend On Its Series A Cumulative Perpetual Convertible Prefe..
PU
07/29
COWEN INC.
: Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Analyst Recommendations on COWEN INC.
05/02
JMP Securities Raises Price Target for Cowen Group to $60 From $59, Maintains Market Ou..
MT
05/02
JMP Securities Adjusts Cowen Group's Price Target to $60 From $59, Maintains Market Out..
MT
05/02
Piper Sandler Adjusts Cowen Group's Price Target to $58 From $55, Keeps Overweight Rati..
MT
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022
1 347 M
-
-
Net income 2022
107 M
-
-
Net Debt 2022
136 M
-
-
P/E ratio 2022
11,9x
Yield 2022
1,40%
Capitalization
986 M
986 M
-
EV / Sales 2022
0,83x
EV / Sales 2023
0,66x
Nbr of Employees
1 534
Free-Float
45,3%
Chart COWEN INC.
Technical analysis trends COWEN INC.
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bullish
Bullish
Neutral
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
5
Last Close Price
35,49 $
Average target price
43,80 $
Spread / Average Target
23,4%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jeffrey Solomon
Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Stephen A. Lasota
Chief Financial Officer
Robert Fagin
Managing Director & Head-Research
John Holmes
Head-Technology & Operations
Elizabeth Flisser Rosman
Head-Investment Management
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
COWEN INC.
-1.69%
986
MORGAN STANLEY
-14.33%
144 887
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION
-18.29%
130 317
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.
-13.19%
119 343
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED
-26.77%
40 173
CSC FINANCIAL CO., LTD.
-13.95%
26 026
