    COWN   US2236226062

COWEN INC.

(COWN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  07:03 2022-08-02 am EDT
38.00 USD   +7.06%
06:49aCanada's TD Bank to buy U.S. brokerage Cowen in $1.3 billion deal
RE
06:46aTD to Expand its U.S. Investment Banking Business and Capabilities with Acquisition of Cowen Inc.
AQ
06:26aMARKETSCREENER'S WORLD PRESS REVIEW : August 2, 2022
Canada's TD Bank to buy U.S. brokerage Cowen in $1.3 billion deal

08/02/2022 | 06:49am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The TD bank logo is seen on top of the Toronto Dominion Canada Trust Tower in Toronto

(Reuters) - Canadian lender Toronto Dominion Bank will buy U.S. brokerage Cowen in a $1.3 billion all-cash deal, the companies said on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Manya Saini in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
COWEN INC. 1.20% 35.49 Delayed Quote.-1.69%
THE TORONTO-DOMINION BANK 1.35% 83.18 Delayed Quote.-14.23%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 347 M - -
Net income 2022 107 M - -
Net Debt 2022 136 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 11,9x
Yield 2022 1,40%
Capitalization 986 M 986 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,83x
EV / Sales 2023 0,66x
Nbr of Employees 1 534
Free-Float 45,3%
Technical analysis trends COWEN INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 35,49 $
Average target price 43,80 $
Spread / Average Target 23,4%
Managers and Directors
Jeffrey Solomon Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Stephen A. Lasota Chief Financial Officer
Robert Fagin Managing Director & Head-Research
John Holmes Head-Technology & Operations
Elizabeth Flisser Rosman Head-Investment Management
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COWEN INC.-1.69%986
MORGAN STANLEY-14.33%144 887
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION-18.29%130 317
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.-13.19%119 343
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED-26.77%40 173
CSC FINANCIAL CO., LTD.-13.95%26 026