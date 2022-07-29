Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Cowen Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    COWN   US2236226062

COWEN INC.

(COWN)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-07-29 pm EDT
35.07 USD   +5.09%
04:23pCOWEN : Declares Quarterly Dividend On Its Series A Cumulative Perpetual Convertible Preferred Stock - Form 8-K
PU
04:13pCOWEN INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
09:01aCowen Declares Quarterly Dividend On Its Series A Cumulative Perpetual Convertible Preferred Stock
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Cowen : Declares Quarterly Dividend On Its Series A Cumulative Perpetual Convertible Preferred Stock - Form 8-K

07/29/2022 | 04:23pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Cowen Declares Quarterly Dividend On Its Series A Cumulative Perpetual Convertible Preferred Stock

NEW YORK - July 29, 2022 - Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) ("Cowen" or the "Company)today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $14.06 per share on the Company's 5.625% Series A Cumulative Perpetual Convertible Preferred Stock (the "Convertible Preferred Stock").

The quarterly dividend on the Convertible Preferred Stock is payable on August 15, 2022, to holders of record at the close of business on August 1, 2022.

About Cowen Inc.

Cowen Inc. ("Cowen" or the "Company") is a diversified financial services firm that provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, outsourced trading, and commission management services. Cowen also has an investment management division which offers actively managed alternative investment products. Founded in 1918, the Company is headquartered in New York and has offices worldwide. Learn more at Cowen.com

For further information, contact:

Cowen Inc.
J.T. Farley, Investor Relations
(646) 562-1056
James.Farley@cowen.com


Disclaimer

Cowen Inc. published this content on 29 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2022 20:22:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about COWEN INC.
04:23pCOWEN : Declares Quarterly Dividend On Its Series A Cumulative Perpetual Convertible Prefe..
PU
04:13pCOWEN INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
09:01aCowen Declares Quarterly Dividend On Its Series A Cumulative Perpetual Convertible Pref..
GL
09:00aCowen Declares Quarterly Dividend On Its Series A Cumulative Perpetual Convertible Pref..
AQ
07/27NORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING : Growth Stocks -2-
DJ
07/05Newmont, ConocoPhillips fall; Moderna, Cowen rise
AQ
07/05Cowen Shares Jump 21% Amid Possible Acquisition
DJ
07/04TD Bank Explores Takeover of U.S. Brokerage Cowen
MT
07/01Toronto-Dominion Bank Weighs Takeover of Cowen, Sources Say, Bloomberg Reports
DJ
07/01Toronto-Dominion Bank explores takeover of brokerage Cowen - Bloomberg News
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on COWEN INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 347 M - -
Net income 2022 107 M - -
Net Debt 2022 136 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 11,2x
Yield 2022 1,49%
Capitalization 927 M 927 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,79x
EV / Sales 2023 0,62x
Nbr of Employees 1 534
Free-Float 45,3%
Chart COWEN INC.
Duration : Period :
Cowen Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COWEN INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 33,37 $
Average target price 43,80 $
Spread / Average Target 31,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jeffrey Solomon Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Stephen A. Lasota Chief Financial Officer
Robert Fagin Managing Director & Head-Research
John Holmes Head-Technology & Operations
Elizabeth Flisser Rosman Head-Investment Management
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COWEN INC.-7.56%927
MORGAN STANLEY-15.50%142 923
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION-19.50%128 383
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.-13.97%118 276
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED-25.79%41 390
CSC FINANCIAL CO., LTD.-10.90%26 492