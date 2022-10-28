Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Cowen Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    COWN   US2236226062

COWEN INC.

(COWN)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-10-28 pm EDT
38.76 USD   +0.13%
04:41pCowen Sets $14.06 Dividend on 5.625% Series A Cumulative Perpetual Convertible Preferred For Nov. 15 to Holders on Nov. 1
MT
04:34pCOWEN INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
04:24pCowen Inc. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Summary 
Summary

Cowen Declares Quarterly Dividend on Its Series A Cumulative Perpetual Convertible Preferred Stock

10/28/2022 | 04:16pm EDT
NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) (“Cowen” or the “Company”) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $14.06 per share on the Company’s 5.625% Series A Cumulative Perpetual Convertible Preferred Stock (the “Convertible Preferred Stock”).   

The quarterly dividend on the Convertible Preferred Stock is payable on November 15, 2022, to holders of record at the close of business on November 1, 2022.

About Cowen Inc.
Cowen Inc. (“Cowen” or the “Company”) is a diversified financial services firm offering investment banking services, equity and credit research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, commission management services and actively managed alternative investment products. Cowen Inc. focuses on delivering value-added capabilities to our clients in order to help them outperform. Founded in 1918, the firm is headquartered in New York and has offices worldwide. Learn more at Cowen.com.

Investor Relations Contact:
Steve Lasota, Chief Financial Officer
(212) 845-7919
Stephen.Lasota@cowen.com

Source: Cowen Inc.


Analyst Recommendations on COWEN INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 228 M - -
Net income 2022 72,4 M - -
Net cash 2022 66,8 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 16,3x
Yield 2022 1,24%
Capitalization 1 084 M 1 084 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,83x
EV / Sales 2023 0,64x
Nbr of Employees 1 534
Free-Float 45,4%
Chart COWEN INC.
Duration : Period :
Cowen Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COWEN INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 38,71 $
Average target price 39,00 $
Spread / Average Target 0,75%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jeffrey Solomon Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Stephen A. Lasota Chief Financial Officer
Robert Fagin Managing Director & Head-Research
John Holmes Head-Technology & Operations
Elizabeth Flisser Rosman Head-Investment Management
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COWEN INC.7.23%1 084
CHARLES SCHWABB-13.26%151 170
MORGAN STANLEY-17.57%136 689
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.-12.25%109 726
CITIGROUP INC.-24.76%88 004
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED-34.80%33 846