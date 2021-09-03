Log in
Cowen : Investor Presentation

09/03/2021 | 02:42pm EDT
INVESTOR PRESENTATION

SEPTEMBER 3, 2021

Cautionary Notice Regarding Forward-looking Statements

This presentation contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements provide the Company's current expectations or forecasts of future events. Forward-looking statements include statements about the Company's expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, intentions, assumptions and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on potentially inaccurate assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expected or implied by the forward-looking statements. As a result of the spread of COVID-19, economic uncertainties have arisen that have the potential in future periods to negatively impact the Company's business, financial condition, results of operation, cash flows, strategies and prospects. The extent of the impact of COVID-19 on the Company's operational and financial performance will depend on certain developments, including the duration and spread of the outbreak and impact on our clients, employees, vendors and the markets in which we operate our businesses, all of which are uncertain and cannot be reasonably estimated at this time. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in forward-looking statements for many reasons, including the factors described in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q are available at our website at www.cowen.com and at the Securities and Exchange Commission website at www.sec.gov.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1.

INTRODUCTION

4

2.

BUSINESS HIGHLIGHTS

10

3.

FINANCIALS

17

1. INTRODUCTION

INTRODUCTION

Cowen: Advising and Connecting Providers and Users of Capital to Help Them Consistently OutperformTM

$1.6B

$390M

IN TOTAL

REVENUE IN 2Q'21

CAPITALIZATION

Impactful

Deep Domain

Strategic

Knowledge

Advice

High Quality

Proprietary

Financing

Content

Transactions

Scalable

Independent

Institutional

Trade

Quality

Execution

Platform

Innovative

Value-added

Investment

Tools and

Products

Insights

842

46

SECURITIES UNDER

BANKING

COVERAGE (AS OF

TRANSACTIONS IN

6/30/21)

2Q'21

~8.8B

5

SHARES TRADED BY

DIFFERENTIATED

THE EQUITIES DESK

INVESTMENT

IN 2Q'21

MANAGEMENT

STRATEGIES

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Cowen Inc. published this content on 03 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 September 2021 18:41:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
