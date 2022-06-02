Log in
Cowen : Investor Presentation

06/02/2022 | 05:22pm EDT
INVESTOR PRESENTATION

JUNE 2, 2022

COWEN.COM

Cautionary Notice Regarding Forward-looking Statements

This presentation contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements provide the Company's current expectations or forecasts of future events. Forward-looking statements include statements about the Company's expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, intentions, assumptions and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on potentially inaccurate assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expected or implied by the forward-looking statements. As a result of the spread of COVID-19, economic uncertainties have arisen that have the potential in future periods to negatively impact the Company's business, financial condition, results of operation, cash flows, strategies and prospects. The extent of the impact of COVID-19 on the Company's operational and financial performance will depend on certain developments, including the duration and spread of the outbreak and impact on our clients, employees, vendors and the markets in which we operate our businesses, all of which are uncertain and cannot be reasonably estimated at this time. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in forward-looking statements for many reasons, including the factors described in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q are available at our website at www.cowen.com and at the Securities and Exchange Commission website at www.sec.gov.

2

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1.

INTRODUCTION

4

2.

BUSINESS HIGHLIGHTS

11

3.

FINANCIALS

21

3

1. INTRODUCTION

INTRODUCTION

Cowen: In a World Filled with Average, We Seek to Outperform

Impactful

Deep

Strategic

Domain

Advice

Knowledge

High

Quality

Proprietary

Financing

Content

Transaction

Scalable

Independent

Institutional

Trade

Quality

Execution

Platform

Innovative

Value-

Investment

added Tools

Products

and Insights

$1.8B

$1.53B

IN TOTAL

REVENUE LTM 1Q'22

CAPITALIZATION

982

314

SECURITIES UNDER

BANKING TRANSACTIONS

COVERAGE (AS OF

IN LTM 1Q'22

3/31/22)

~35B

5

SHARES TRADED BY

DIFFERENTIATED

THE EQUITIES DESK

INVESTMENT

IN LTM 1Q'22

MANAGEMENT

STRATEGIES

5





Cowen Inc. published this content on 02 June 2022


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 430 M - -
Net income 2022 142 M - -
Net Debt 2022 119 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 6,07x
Yield 2022 1,88%
Capitalization 730 M 730 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,59x
EV / Sales 2023 0,48x
Nbr of Employees 1 534
Free-Float 45,2%
