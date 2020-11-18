Log in
COWEN INC.

COWEN INC.

(COWN)
11/18 01:35:42 pm
23.67 USD   0.00%
01:07pCOWEN : Mark Saraiva Provides Outlook on SPACs and Innovation at IPO Edge EV Forum
PU
11/16COWEN : Kyber Data Science Announces New Senior Hires
AQ
11/16Kyber Data Science Announces New Senior Hires
GL
Cowen : Mark Saraiva Provides Outlook on SPACs and Innovation at IPO Edge EV Forum

11/18/2020 | 01:07pm EST

Click here to read the full article on Yahoo Finance.

The universe of listed companies among electric vehicle (EV) manufacturers and related businesses has expanded dramatically in the last year, thanks in large part to SPACs as a path to the public markets. While retail investors have played a large role in the market for EV stocks, institutional investors are likely to have a greater presence as more of the SPAC mergers close. Looking further ahead, it is likely that technological advancement rather than government support will be the key driver of the proliferation of EVs.

That's according to Mark Saraiva, Managing Director and Head of the Transportation Group at Cowen Inc., who joined IPO Edge's November 16 event: Acceleration of Electrification: California's 2035 Ban and the Future of EVs, Energy Technology and Regulation. Mr. Saraiva spoke at the event with The California Governor's Office of Business and Economic Development, CEOs and senior executives from Blink Charging Co., QuantumScape, XL Fleet, Canoo, Lordstown Motors and Romeo Power, along with Vinson & Elkins LLP and Nasdaq. Please click here to watch the full event replay.

Disclaimer

Cowen Inc. published this content on 17 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 November 2020 18:06:02 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 369 M - -
Net income 2020 147 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 4,71x
Yield 2020 0,93%
Capitalization 629 M 629 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,46x
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,55x
Nbr of Employees 1 325
Free-Float 51,4%
Chart COWEN INC.
Duration : Period :
Cowen Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COWEN INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 25,25 $
Last Close Price 23,67 $
Spread / Highest target 14,1%
Spread / Average Target 6,68%
Spread / Lowest Target 1,39%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jeffrey Marc Solomon Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John Holmes Chief Operating Officer & Managing Director
Stephen A. Lasota Chief Financial Officer
Robert Fagin Head-Research & Managing Director
Jack H. Nusbaum Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COWEN INC.50.29%629
MORGAN STANLEY15.04%106 399
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION2.82%82 199
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.-2.30%80 597
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED15.22%52 337
CSC FINANCIAL CO., LTD.51.79%43 140
