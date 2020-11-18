Cowen : Mark Saraiva Provides Outlook on SPACs and Innovation at IPO Edge EV Forum

Click here to read the full article on Yahoo Finance.

The universe of listed companies among electric vehicle (EV) manufacturers and related businesses has expanded dramatically in the last year, thanks in large part to SPACs as a path to the public markets. While retail investors have played a large role in the market for EV stocks, institutional investors are likely to have a greater presence as more of the SPAC mergers close. Looking further ahead, it is likely that technological advancement rather than government support will be the key driver of the proliferation of EVs.

That's according to Mark Saraiva, Managing Director and Head of the Transportation Group at Cowen Inc., who joined IPO Edge's November 16 event: Acceleration of Electrification: California's 2035 Ban and the Future of EVs, Energy Technology and Regulation. Mr. Saraiva spoke at the event with The California Governor's Office of Business and Economic Development, CEOs and senior executives from Blink Charging Co., QuantumScape, XL Fleet, Canoo, Lordstown Motors and Romeo Power, along with Vinson & Elkins LLP and Nasdaq. Please click here to watch the full event replay.