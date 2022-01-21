Log in
Cowen Provides Announces Date of Conference Call to Discuss Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results

01/21/2022 | 08:31am EST
NEW YORK, Jan. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) (“Cowen” or the “Company”) today announced that it will host a conference call on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at 9:00 AM ET to discuss the Company's financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2021.

The conference call will be broadcast live via this link on the Investor Relations section of Cowen’s website. Please access the link at least 15 minutes prior to the call to register. A replay will be available on the Investor Relations section of Cowen’s website approximately two hours after completion of the conference call at https://investor.cowen.com/investor-calls.

Investors can also access the conference call by dialing 1-855-760-0961 (1-631-485-4850 outside the U.S.) The passcode for the call is 6494378. A recording of the conference call will be available for one week beginning at 12:00 PM ET on February 16 by dialing 1-855-859-2056 (1-404-537-3406 outside the U.S.) and entering passcode 6494378.

About Cowen Inc.
Cowen Inc. (“Cowen” or the “Company”) is a diversified financial services firm offering investment banking services, equity and credit research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, commission management services and actively managed alternative investment products. Cowen Inc. focuses on delivering value-added capabilities to our clients in order to help them outperform. Founded in 1918, the firm is headquartered in New York and has offices worldwide. Learn more at Cowen.com.

Investor Relations Contact:
Cowen Inc.
J.T. Farley
1-646-562-1056
james.farley@cowen.com


