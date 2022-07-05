Cowen Shares Jump 21% Amid Possible Acquisition

By Connor Hart

Cowen Inc. shares rose more than 21% after it was reported July 1 that Toronto-Dominion Bank is considering an acquisition of the New York-based brokerage firm.

Toronto-Dominion Bank, a Canadian bank that has been expanding through acquisitions, is working with advisers to study a possible acquisition, but no decision has been made, Bloomberg reported.

Cowen's stock closed July 1 at $24.04 and is currently trading at $29.26. The company's share price is down about 20% for the year.

Write to Connor Hart at connor.hart@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-05-22 1027ET