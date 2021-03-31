Log in
COWEN INC.

(COWN)
Cowen to Hold Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2021 Financial Results

03/31/2021 | 04:15pm EDT
NEW YORK, March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) (“Cowen” or the “Company”) will host a conference call on Thursday, April 29, 2021 at 9:00 AM ET to discuss the Company's financial results for the first quarter of 2021.

The conference call will be broadcast live via this link on the Investor Relations section of Cowen’s website. Please access the link at least 15 minutes prior to the call to register. A replay will be available on the Investor Relations section of Cowen’s website approximately two hours after completion of the conference call at investor.cowen.com/investor-calls.

Investors can also access the conference call by dialing 1-855-760-0961 (1-631-485-4850 outside the U.S.) The passcode for the call is 1277783. A recording of the conference call will be available for one week beginning at 12:00 PM ET on April 29 by dialing 1-855-859-2056 (1-404-537-3406 outside the U.S.) and entering passcode 1277783.

About Cowen Inc.
Cowen Inc. (“Cowen” or the “Company”) is a diversified financial services firm offering investment banking services, equity and credit research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, commission management services and actively managed alternative investment products. Cowen Inc. focuses on delivering value-added capabilities to our clients in order to help them outperform. Founded in 1918, the firm is headquartered in New York and has offices worldwide. Learn more at Cowen.com

Investor Relations Contact:
Cowen Inc.
J.T. Farley
1-646-562-1056
james.farley@cowen.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 522 M - -
Net income 2021 120 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 7,57x
Yield 2021 0,97%
Capitalization 939 M 939 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,62x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,63x
Nbr of Employees 1 364
Free-Float 50,8%
Chart COWEN INC.
Duration : Period :
Cowen Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COWEN INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 49,00 $
Last Close Price 35,20 $
Spread / Highest target 93,2%
Spread / Average Target 39,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 2,27%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jeffrey Marc Solomon Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Stephen A. Lasota Chief Financial Officer
John Holmes Chief Operating Officer & Managing Director
Elizabeth Flisser Rosman Head-Investment Management
Steven Kotler Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COWEN INC.35.44%939
MORGAN STANLEY13.64%148 718
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION22.10%121 901
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.25.90%112 955
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED-17.48%44 503
CSC FINANCIAL CO., LTD.0.19%33 739
