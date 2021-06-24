Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Cowen Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    COWN   US2236226062

COWEN INC.

(COWN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cowen to Hold Conference Call to Discuss Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

06/24/2021 | 04:15pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) (“Cowen” or the “Company”) will host a conference call on Wednesday, July 28, 2021 at 9:00 AM ET to discuss the Company's financial results for the second quarter of 2021.

The conference call will be broadcast live via this link on the Investor Relations section of Cowen’s website. Please access the link at least 15 minutes prior to the call to register. A replay will be available on the Investor Relations section of Cowen’s website approximately two hours after completion of the conference call at https://investor.cowen.com/investor-calls.

Investors can also access the conference call by dialing 1-855-760-0961 (1-631-485-4850 outside the U.S.) The passcode for the call is 3633779. A recording of the conference call will be available for one week beginning at 12:00 PM ET on July 28 by dialing 1-855-859-2056 (1-404-537-3406 outside the U.S.) and entering passcode 3633779.

About Cowen Inc.
Cowen Inc. (“Cowen” or the “Company”) is a diversified financial services firm offering investment banking services, equity and credit research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, commission management services and actively managed alternative investment products. Cowen Inc. focuses on delivering value-added capabilities to our clients in order to help them outperform. Founded in 1918, the firm is headquartered in New York and has offices worldwide. Learn more at Cowen.com

Investor Relations Contact:
Cowen Inc.
J.T. Farley
1-646-562-1056
james.farley@cowen.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
All news about COWEN INC.
04:15pCowen to Hold Conference Call to Discuss Second Quarter 2021 Financial Result..
GL
06/22COWEN  : Boosts Share Repurchase Program to $50 Million
MT
06/22Cowen Board of Directors Approves Increase in Share Repurchase Program to $50..
GL
06/22Cowen Expands Global Capital Introduction Team, Providing Extended Solutions ..
GL
06/15Cowen Outsourced Trading Expands Fixed Income Team With Two Senior Traders
GL
06/10COWEN  : Announces Its Membership in Out Leadership
AQ
06/08COWEN  : Investor Presentation
PU
06/08Jenny Killeen Joins Cowen as Head of Human Resources
GL
06/03INSIDER TRENDS : Cowen Insider Makes Tax Sale Interrupting 90-Day Buy Trend
MT
06/02Gary Taylor Joins Cowen's Equity Research Department as Health Care Facilitie..
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 802 M - -
Net income 2021 253 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 4,88x
Yield 2021 0,87%
Capitalization 1 159 M 1 159 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,64x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,74x
Nbr of Employees 1 364
Free-Float 50,4%
Chart COWEN INC.
Duration : Period :
Cowen Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COWEN INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 43,15 $
Average target price 57,20 $
Spread / Average Target 32,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jeffrey Marc Solomon Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Stephen A. Lasota Chief Financial Officer
Robert Fagin Managing Director & Head-Research
John Holmes Chief Operating Officer & Managing Director
Elizabeth Flisser Rosman Head-Investment Management
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COWEN INC.66.03%1 159
MORGAN STANLEY25.30%159 769
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION37.42%137 496
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.35.58%128 167
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED-14.97%46 486
CSC FINANCIAL CO., LTD.-8.25%33 068