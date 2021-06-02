Log in
Gary Taylor Joins Cowen's Equity Research Department as Health Care Facilities and Managed Care Analyst

06/02/2021 | 07:45am EDT
NEW YORK, June 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) (“Cowen” or the “Company”) today announced that Gary Taylor has joined the Company’s equity research department to cover health care facilities and managed care stocks. He will be focused on both legacy and emerging health care payors and providers. Gary will report to Robert Fagin, Cowen’s Director of Research.

“Over the nearly 20 years that I have known Gary, his research has earned him a reputation for being insightful, thematic, and actionable. Combined with the strong management relationships he has formed, he is an extraordinary analyst, and embodies the thought leadership, creativity and intensity that represents the Cowen research brand. I am thrilled to have him as part of the Cowen team,” said Mr. Fagin.

Cowen’s research department has 54 senior analysts covering over 800 securities across multiple sectors including industrials, consumer, energy, health care, technology, media & telecom, and cross-asset, as well as a deep Washington policy team.

Prior to joining Cowen, Mr. Taylor spent time at JPMorgan Chase & Co., Citigroup Inc. and Banc of America as a Managing Director and senior research analyst covering the health care facilities and managed care sector. He has been recognized as a top analyst in his sector, and has been consistently ranked on Institutional Investor magazine’s All-America Research Team over the last 20 years. Mr. Taylor holds a BS in Health Services Management, an MHA with an emphasis on managed care, and an MBA from University of Missouri-Columbia.

About Cowen Inc.
Cowen Inc. (“Cowen” or the “Company”) is a diversified financial services firm that operates through two business segments: a broker dealer and an investment management division. The Company’s broker dealer division offers investment banking services, equity and credit research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing and commission management services. Cowen’s investment management segment offers actively managed alternative investment products. Cowen Inc. focuses on delivering value-added capabilities to our clients in order to help them outperform. Founded in 1918, the firm is headquartered in New York and has offices worldwide. Learn more at Cowen.com.

© 2021, COWEN INC., ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. COWEN AND COMPANY, LLC: MEMBER FINRA, NYSE AND SIPC 

MEDIA CONTACT
Gagnier Communications
Dan Gagnier
dg@gagnierfc.com
646 569 5897


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
