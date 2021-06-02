Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Cowen Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    COWN   US2236226062

COWEN INC.

(COWN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Max Masucci Joins Cowen's Equity Research Team as Senior Analyst for Life Science & Diagnostic Tools

06/02/2021 | 07:45am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, June 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) (“Cowen” or the “Company”) today announced that Max Masucci has joined the Company’s equity research team to expand the firm’s coverage of the life science & diagnostic tools sector. He will report to Robert Fagin, Cowen’s Head of Research.

“We’re excited to welcome Max our industry-leading team as Cowen continues to expand its coverage of the life science and diagnostic tools sector,” said Robert Fagin. “Max’s hiring marks another milestone in Cowen’s strategic expansion of our life science & diagnostic tools capabilities, complementing other recent senior hires made throughout the firm, as we continue to advance our position as a critical partner to investors and companies focused on the future of health care solutions.”

Mr. Masucci joins Cowen from Canacord Genuity, where he was a Managing Director and Senior Research Analyst for life science & diagnostic tools. He was previously in market research and strategic development at an early stage neurological diagnostics company, which he joined after gaining experience at Pura Vida Investments. Mr. Masucci received a B.S. from Ithaca College, where he also captained the men’s basketball team.

Cowen’s acclaimed research department has 55 senior analysts covering over 800 securities across multiple sectors, including health care, consumer, energy, sustainability and energy transition, technology, media & telecom, capital goods & industrials, and Washington policy. Cowen ranked #3 in the life science & diagnostic tools category in the most recent Institutional Investor All-America Research survey.

About Cowen Inc.
Cowen Inc. (“Cowen” or the “Company”) is a diversified financial services firm offering investment banking services, equity and credit research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, commission management services and actively managed alternative investment products. Cowen focuses on delivering value-added capabilities to our clients in order to help them outperform. Founded in 1918, the Company is headquartered in New York and has offices worldwide. Learn more at Cowen.com.

© 2021, COWEN INC., ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. COWEN AND COMPANY, LLC: MEMBER FINRA, NYSE AND SIPC 

Media Contact:
Gagnier Communications
Dan Gagnier
646-569-5897
dg@gagnierfc.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
All news about COWEN INC.
07:45aGary Taylor Joins Cowen's Equity Research Department as Health Care Facilitie..
GL
07:45aMax Masucci Joins Cowen's Equity Research Team as Senior Analyst for Life Sci..
GL
06/01Mark Kelly Joins Cowen Execution Services Limited as Global Head of Alternati..
GL
05/28COWEN INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
05/18INSIDER TRENDS : Insider at Cowen Sells Shares for Tax Slowing 90-Day Buy Trend
MT
05/18INSIDER TRENDS : Insider at Cowen Sells Stock for Taxes Interrupting 90-Day Buy ..
MT
05/18INSIDER TRENDS : Insider at Cowen Disposes of Shares for Tax Slowing 90-Day Buy ..
MT
05/13COWEN  : Teams Up With PolySign to Provide Clients Access to Cryptocurrency, Dig..
MT
05/13COWEN  : and PolySign to Launch Strategic Partnership Geared Toward Providing Cl..
AQ
05/04COWEN  : Investor Presentation
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 802 M - -
Net income 2021 253 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 4,56x
Yield 2021 0,93%
Capitalization 1 085 M 1 085 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,60x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,69x
Nbr of Employees 1 364
Free-Float 50,4%
Chart COWEN INC.
Duration : Period :
Cowen Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COWEN INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 57,20 $
Last Close Price 40,39 $
Spread / Highest target 75,8%
Spread / Average Target 41,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 16,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jeffrey Marc Solomon Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Stephen A. Lasota Chief Financial Officer
Robert Fagin Managing Director & Head-Research
John Holmes Chief Operating Officer & Managing Director
Elizabeth Flisser Rosman Head-Investment Management
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COWEN INC.55.41%1 085
MORGAN STANLEY32.72%171 379
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION40.72%140 797
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.45.02%135 761
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED-11.19%49 184
CSC FINANCIAL CO., LTD.-3.50%35 525