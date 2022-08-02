Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Cowen Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    COWN   US2236226062

COWEN INC.

(COWN)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-08-02 pm EDT
38.46 USD   +8.37%
05:02pTSX gives back some recent gains as resource shares fall
RE
03:56pSECTOR UPDATE : Financial Stocks Reversing Early Gains Near Tuesday Close
MT
03:42pToronto-Dominion Bank to Acquire US Financial Services Firm Cowen in $1.3 Billion Deal
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

TSX gives back some recent gains as resource shares fall

08/02/2022 | 05:02pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Adds details throughout, updates prices to close)

* TSX ends down 187.59 points, or 0.95%, at 19,505.33

* Canadian factory activity loses further momentum in July

* Materials sector falls 2.3%

* Shopify rallies 8.9%

TORONTO, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index fell on Tuesday, giving back some recent gains, as a slowdown in manufacturing activity as well as rising tensions between the United States and China dented investor sentiment.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index closed down 187.59 points, or 0.95%, at 19,505.33, as trading resumed following a market holiday on Monday.

On Friday, the index notched its highest closing level in nearly seven weeks.

Wall Street also fell on Tuesday as U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan, in a move that was condemned by China.

Meanwhile, data showed that Canadian manufacturing activity lost further momentum in July as production and new orders declined for the first time since the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic.

"Businesses have right now shrunk down with rising labor costs and higher interest rates," said Allan Small, senior investment advisor at Allan Small Financial Group. "You can't keep expanding, you can't keep hiring and you can't keep growing the business when conditions are not favorable."

The materials sector fell 2.3%, pressured by a decline in copper and gold prices, while energy ended nearly 2% lower.

Heavily-weighted financials fell 0.8%, with Toronto Dominion Bank down 0.4% after it said it will buy New York-based boutique investment bank Cowen Inc for $1.3 billion in cash.

In contrast, shares of e-commerce giant Shopify Inc rallied 8.9%, adding their recent rebound. (Additional reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar and Johann M. Cherian in Bengaluru Editing by Marguerita Choy)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
COWEN INC. 8.37% 38.46 Delayed Quote.-1.69%
GOLD -0.69% 1759.8 Delayed Quote.-3.67%
MSCI TAIWAN (STRD) -1.77% 544.337 Real-time Quote.-24.96%
SHOPIFY INC. 3.57% 37.74 Delayed Quote.-73.54%
THE TORONTO-DOMINION BANK -0.41% 82.84 Delayed Quote.-14.23%
All news about COWEN INC.
05:02pTSX gives back some recent gains as resource shares fall
RE
03:56pSECTOR UPDATE : Financial Stocks Reversing Early Gains Near Tuesday Close
MT
03:42pToronto-Dominion Bank to Acquire US Financial Services Firm Cowen in $1.3 Billion Deal
MT
01:33pSECTOR UPDATE : Financial Stocks Little Changed Tuesday Afternoon
MT
12:57pTD Bank Group to acquire U.S. investment firm Cowen Inc. for US$1.3 billion
AQ
12:41pJMP Securities Downgrades Cowen Group to Market Perform From Outperform
MT
12:14pGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Uber, Pinterest, KKR, Oracle, Twitter...
MS
12:10pWolfe Research Downgrades Cowen Group to Peer Perform From Outperform
MT
11:23aNational Bank's Take on TD's Acquisition of Cowen Inc
MT
09:57aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Pelosi’s expected Taiwan visit spooks markets
MS
More news
Analyst Recommendations on COWEN INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 347 M - -
Net income 2022 107 M - -
Net Debt 2022 136 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 11,9x
Yield 2022 1,40%
Capitalization 986 M 986 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,83x
EV / Sales 2023 0,66x
Nbr of Employees 1 534
Free-Float 45,3%
Chart COWEN INC.
Duration : Period :
Cowen Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COWEN INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 35,49 $
Average target price 43,80 $
Spread / Average Target 23,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jeffrey Solomon Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Stephen A. Lasota Chief Financial Officer
Robert Fagin Managing Director & Head-Research
John Holmes Head-Technology & Operations
Elizabeth Flisser Rosman Head-Investment Management
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COWEN INC.-1.69%986
MORGAN STANLEY-14.33%144 887
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION-18.29%130 317
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.-13.19%119 343
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED-28.81%40 173
CSC FINANCIAL CO., LTD.-14.54%26 026