TSX gives back some recent gains as resource shares fall

* TSX ends down 187.59 points, or 0.95%, at 19,505.33
* Canadian factory activity loses further momentum in July
* Materials sector falls 2.3%
* Shopify rallies 8.9%
TORONTO, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index fell on
Tuesday, giving back some recent gains, as a slowdown in
manufacturing activity as well as rising tensions between the
United States and China dented investor sentiment.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
closed down 187.59 points, or 0.95%, at 19,505.33, as
trading resumed following a market holiday on Monday.
On Friday, the index notched its highest closing level in
nearly seven weeks.
Wall Street also fell on Tuesday as U.S. House of
Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan, in a move
that was condemned by China.
Meanwhile, data showed that Canadian manufacturing activity
lost further momentum in July as production and new orders
declined for the first time since the early stages of the
coronavirus pandemic.
"Businesses have right now shrunk down with rising labor
costs and higher interest rates," said Allan Small, senior
investment advisor at Allan Small Financial Group. "You can't
keep expanding, you can't keep hiring and you can't keep growing
the business when conditions are not favorable."
The materials sector fell 2.3%, pressured by a decline in
copper and gold prices, while energy ended nearly 2% lower.
Heavily-weighted financials fell 0.8%, with Toronto Dominion
Bank down 0.4% after it said it will buy New York-based
boutique investment bank Cowen Inc for $1.3 billion in
cash.
In contrast, shares of e-commerce giant Shopify Inc rallied
8.9%, adding their recent rebound.
