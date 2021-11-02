Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Cowen Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    COWN   US2236226062

COWEN INC.

(COWN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

The Booming e-Sports Industry Nears an Inflection Point

11/02/2021 | 05:52pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
If it surprises you that video game contests are attracting as many viewers as the Super Bowl on a global scale, you probably haven't been paying close attention to the dramatic rise of e-sports in recent years.

By William Burns

Three years ago, 100 million fans around the world tuned in excitedly to watch the final of a major sports tournament. But it wasn't the World Cup final or the World Series; it was the League of Legends championship, which highlighted 24 video gaming teams
battling it out in South Korea for a coveted trophy and $2.4 million in prize money.

Read more in PE Hub.

Disclaimer

Cowen Inc. published this content on 02 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 November 2021 21:51:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about COWEN INC.
05:52pThe Booming e-Sports Industry Nears an Inflection Point
PU
10/29Investors Are Wild About the Pet Industry and There's No End in Sight — Especiall..
PU
10/29Cowen Declares Quarterly Dividend On Its Series A Cumulative Perpetual Convertible Pref..
PU
10/29COWEN INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
10/29COWEN INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of ..
AQ
10/29Cowen Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended Septemb..
CI
10/29Cowen Declares Quarterly Dividend On Its Series A Cumulative Perpetual Convertible Pref..
AQ
10/29Cowen's Earnings, Revenue Rise in Q3
MT
10/29COWEN ANNOUNCES FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THIRD QUARTER 2021 - Form 8-K
PU
10/29COWEN INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhib..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on COWEN INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 860 M - -
Net income 2021 283 M - -
Net cash 2021 373 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 4,46x
Yield 2021 1,02%
Capitalization 1 042 M 1 042 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,36x
EV / Sales 2022 0,40x
Nbr of Employees 1 364
Free-Float 51,0%
Chart COWEN INC.
Duration : Period :
Cowen Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COWEN INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 38,17 $
Average target price 55,33 $
Spread / Average Target 45,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jeffrey Marc Solomon Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Stephen A. Lasota Chief Financial Officer
Robert Fagin Managing Director & Head-Research
John Holmes Chief Operating Officer & Managing Director
Elizabeth Flisser Rosman Head-Investment Management
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COWEN INC.46.86%1 042
MORGAN STANLEY51.76%187 096
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION54.36%154 571
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.58.01%146 812
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED-13.16%49 085
CSC FINANCIAL CO., LTD.-22.23%30 589