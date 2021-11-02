The Booming e-Sports Industry Nears an Inflection Point

If it surprises you that video game contests are attracting as many viewers as the Super Bowl on a global scale, you probably haven't been paying close attention to the dramatic rise of e-sports in recent years.
By William Burns
Three years ago, 100 million fans around the world tuned in excitedly to watch the final of a major sports tournament. But it wasn't the World Cup final or the World Series; it was the League of Legends championship, which highlighted 24 video gaming teams
battling it out in South Korea for a coveted trophy and $2.4 million in prize money.
