COX ENERGY INFORMS ABOUT THE 51% ACQUISITION

OF THE KHI SOLAR ONE SOLAR THERMAL PLANT IN SOUTH AFRICA

Madrid, July 16, 2024 - COX ENERGY, S.A.B. DE C.V. ("Cox Energy", "the Issuer" or "the Company") (BIVA/BMV: COXA*,

the Company, hereby provides the following relevant information:

Cox, throughout its subsidiary Cox Energy, signed an agreement to acquire 51% of Khi Solar One solar thermal plant, pending approval from local authorities. The remaining 49% is held by local shareholders.

Khi Solar One plant is located near the South African town of Upington in the Northern Cape province and is part of the country's first round of the Renewable Energy Independent Power Producer Procurement Program (REIPPP). It is a unique solar thermal plant in the world, featuring central tower technology and a field of heliostats, with a capacity of 50 MW and thermal storage. Khi Solar One began operating in 2016 and is currently one of the leading solar thermal facilities in South Africa, and the first tower plant to become operational on the African continent.

Due to great international recognition for ensuring the highest excellence in the assets it manages, Cox Energy will be responsible for the operation and maintenance of the plant until the year 2036. The operation and maintenance team of the Khi Solar One plant consists of 85 people.

Additionally, Cox Energy will implement a program of improvements to optimize the plant's performance. These improvements will begin in August of this year and are expected to last for 12 months. These initiatives aim to increase the current annual generation of 100 GWh by more than 30%.

The project has a twenty-year PPA (expiring in 2036) signed with Eskom, the South African public energy company, with a government guarantee. It is financed through a Project Finance arrangement with South African multilateral institutions (DBSA and IDC) and international institutions (EIB, IFC, FMO, and Proparco).

Cox Energy reports that the negotiations and, where applicable, the acquisition, integration, or consolidation process are confidential and that there are inherent conditions to the operation that prevent the Issuer from having the necessary information to prepare the information statement regarding such corporate restructuring (the "Information Prospectus") as required by Mexican regulations. The Issuer will publish the aforementioned Information Prospectus no later than the business day following the day it has all the necessary information to prepare said document and when the corporate restructuring it involves ceases to be confidential.