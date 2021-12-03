CP ALL Public : Notification of the effectiveness of registration statement for securities offering and prospectus of Makro, offering price and delivery of subscription documents to existing shareholders of CPALL who are eligible for the allocation(Added Template)
12/03/2021 | 01:02am EST
03 Dec 2021 12:55:34
Notification of the effectiveness of registration statement for securities offering and prospectus of Makro, offering price and delivery of subscription documents to existing shareholders of CPALL who are eligible for the allocation(Added Template)
CPALL
CPALL
Pre-emptive Right
Subject : Pre-emptive Right
Name of subsidiary or associated company :Siam Makro Public Company Limited
which offers pre-emptive right
Type of allocated securities : Common Shares
Ratio (Company's shares : Subsidiary or : 15 : 1
Associated's shares)
Subscription price (baht per share) : 43.50
Subscription period : From 04-Dec-2021 to 09-Dec-2021
Record date for the right to subscribe : 23-Nov-2021
additional shares of subsidiary or
associated company
Ex-Other Benefits Date (XB) : 22-Nov-2021
Remark (Update) :
With respect to the Public Offering, the Company may consider to allocate
certain portions of the ordinary shares for offering to (1) existing
shareholders of the Company (other than the group of Charoen Pokphand Group
Company Limited ("CPG") as specified in Form 56-1 for the year 2020 of the
Company); (2) existing shareholders of Siam Makro Public Company Limited
("MAKRO") (other than the Company and subsidiaries of the Company, CPM and CPH);
and (3) existing shareholders of Charoen Pokphand Foods Public Company Limited
("CPF") (other than the CPG group as specified in Form 56-1 for the year 2020 of
CPF) at the offering price same as the offering price of the public offering,
and in accordance with the ratio for the exercise of such rights as follows:
(1) In respect of the allocation of ordinary shares of MAKRO for offering to
existing shareholders of the Company (other than the CPG group as specified in
Form 56-1 for the year 2020 of the Company), at the ratio of 15 ordinary shares
of the Company to 1 ordinary share of MAKRO being offered on this occasion.
(2) In respect of the allocation of ordinary shares of MAKRO for offering to
existing shareholders of MAKRO (other than the Company and subsidiaries of the
Company, CPM and CPH), at the ratio of 10 ordinary shares of MAKRO to 1 ordinary
share of MAKRO being offered on this occasion.
(3) In respect of the allocation of ordinary shares of MAKRO for offering to
existing shareholders of CPF (other than the CPG group as specified in Form 56-1
for the year 2020 of CPF), at the ratio of 70 ordinary shares of CPF to 1
ordinary share of MAKRO being offered on this occasion.
The shareholders who are entitled to the allocation will be determined by lists
and number of shareholder as of the Record Date. Moreover, the Company may
consider the allocation of over-allotment shares to subscribers, cornerstone
investors and other investors. The relevant details will be determined after
MAKRO has received the approval from the SEC Office to offer the ordinary shares
to the public (Public Offering). More details will be further notified by the
Company to the shareholders.
