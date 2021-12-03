CP ALL Public : Notification of the effectiveness of registration statement for securities offering and prospectus of Makro, offering price and delivery of subscription documents to existing shareholders of CPALL who are eligible for the allocation(Added Template)

Pre-emptive Right Subject : Pre-emptive Right Name of subsidiary or associated company :Siam Makro Public Company Limited which offers pre-emptive right Type of allocated securities : Common Shares Ratio (Company's shares : Subsidiary or : 15 : 1 Associated's shares) Subscription price (baht per share) : 43.50 Subscription period : From 04-Dec-2021 to 09-Dec-2021 Record date for the right to subscribe : 23-Nov-2021 additional shares of subsidiary or associated company Ex-Other Benefits Date (XB) : 22-Nov-2021 Remark (Update) : With respect to the Public Offering, the Company may consider to allocate certain portions of the ordinary shares for offering to (1) existing shareholders of the Company (other than the group of Charoen Pokphand Group Company Limited ("CPG") as specified in Form 56-1 for the year 2020 of the Company); (2) existing shareholders of Siam Makro Public Company Limited ("MAKRO") (other than the Company and subsidiaries of the Company, CPM and CPH); and (3) existing shareholders of Charoen Pokphand Foods Public Company Limited ("CPF") (other than the CPG group as specified in Form 56-1 for the year 2020 of CPF) at the offering price same as the offering price of the public offering, and in accordance with the ratio for the exercise of such rights as follows: (1) In respect of the allocation of ordinary shares of MAKRO for offering to existing shareholders of the Company (other than the CPG group as specified in Form 56-1 for the year 2020 of the Company), at the ratio of 15 ordinary shares of the Company to 1 ordinary share of MAKRO being offered on this occasion. (2) In respect of the allocation of ordinary shares of MAKRO for offering to existing shareholders of MAKRO (other than the Company and subsidiaries of the Company, CPM and CPH), at the ratio of 10 ordinary shares of MAKRO to 1 ordinary share of MAKRO being offered on this occasion. (3) In respect of the allocation of ordinary shares of MAKRO for offering to existing shareholders of CPF (other than the CPG group as specified in Form 56-1 for the year 2020 of CPF), at the ratio of 70 ordinary shares of CPF to 1 ordinary share of MAKRO being offered on this occasion. The shareholders who are entitled to the allocation will be determined by lists and number of shareholder as of the Record Date. Moreover, the Company may consider the allocation of over-allotment shares to subscribers, cornerstone investors and other investors. The relevant details will be determined after MAKRO has received the approval from the SEC Office to offer the ordinary shares to the public (Public Offering). More details will be further notified by the Company to the shareholders. ______________________________________________________________________ This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no responsibility for the correctness and completeness of any statements, figures, reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed company or issuer who made this announcement.