Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. CP ALL Public Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CPALL   TH0737010Y08

CP ALL PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(CPALL)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Thailand - 12/02
58.75 THB   -0.42%
01:02aCP ALL PUBLIC : Notification of the effectiveness of registration statement for securities offering and prospectus of Makro, offering price and delivery of subscription documents to existing shareholders of CPALL who are eligible for the allocation(Added Template)
PU
12/02CP ALL PUBLIC : Report on the Progress of the Offering of Ordinary Shares of Makro to the Public and the Date to Determine the Names of Shareholders of the Company (Record Date) who will Receive the Allocation of Ordinary Shares (Added Template)
PU
12/02CP ALL PUBLIC : Notification of the effectiveness of the registration statement for securities offering and the prospectus of Makro, the offering price and the delivery of subscription documents to existing shareholders of CPALL who are eligible for the allocation
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

CP ALL Public : Notification of the effectiveness of registration statement for securities offering and prospectus of Makro, offering price and delivery of subscription documents to existing shareholders of CPALL who are eligible for the allocation(Added Template)

12/03/2021 | 01:02am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Date/Time
03 Dec 2021 12:55:34
Headline
Notification of the effectiveness of registration statement for securities offering and prospectus of Makro, offering price and delivery of subscription documents to existing shareholders of CPALL who are eligible for the allocation(Added Template)
Symbol
CPALL
Source
CPALL
Full Detailed News 
                Pre-emptive Right

Subject                                  : Pre-emptive Right
Name of subsidiary or associated company :Siam Makro Public Company Limited
 which offers pre-emptive right
Type of allocated securities             : Common Shares
Ratio (Company's shares : Subsidiary or  : 15 : 1
Associated's shares)
  Subscription price (baht per share)    : 43.50
  Subscription period                    : From 04-Dec-2021 to 09-Dec-2021
Record date for the right to subscribe   : 23-Nov-2021
additional shares of subsidiary or 
associated company
Ex-Other Benefits Date (XB)              : 22-Nov-2021
Remark (Update)                          :
With respect to the Public Offering, the Company may consider to allocate
certain portions of the ordinary shares for offering to (1) existing
shareholders of the Company (other than the group of Charoen Pokphand Group
Company Limited ("CPG") as specified in Form 56-1 for the year 2020 of the
Company); (2) existing shareholders of Siam Makro Public Company Limited
("MAKRO") (other than the Company and subsidiaries of the Company, CPM and CPH);
and (3) existing shareholders of Charoen Pokphand Foods Public Company Limited
("CPF") (other than the CPG group as specified in Form 56-1 for the year 2020 of
CPF) at the offering price same as the offering price of the public offering,
and in accordance with the ratio for the exercise of such rights as follows:
(1)    In respect of the allocation of ordinary shares of MAKRO for offering to
existing shareholders of the Company (other than the CPG group as specified in
Form 56-1 for the year 2020 of the Company), at the ratio of 15 ordinary shares
of the Company to 1 ordinary share of MAKRO being offered on this occasion.
(2)    In respect of the allocation of ordinary shares of MAKRO for offering to
existing shareholders of MAKRO (other than the Company and subsidiaries of the
Company, CPM and CPH), at the ratio of 10 ordinary shares of MAKRO to 1 ordinary
 share of MAKRO being offered on this occasion.
(3)    In respect of the allocation of ordinary shares of MAKRO for offering to
existing shareholders of CPF (other than the CPG group as specified in Form 56-1
for the year 2020 of CPF), at the ratio of 70 ordinary shares of CPF to 1
ordinary share of MAKRO being offered on this occasion.
The shareholders who are entitled to the allocation will be determined by lists
and number of shareholder as of the Record Date. Moreover, the Company may
consider the allocation of over-allotment shares to subscribers, cornerstone
investors and other investors. The relevant details will be determined after
MAKRO has received the approval from the SEC Office to offer the ordinary shares
to the public (Public Offering). More details will be further notified by the 
Company to the shareholders.
______________________________________________________________________
This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer 
through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination
of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the
Stock Exchange of Thailand only.  The Stock Exchange of Thailand has   no
responsibility for the correctness and completeness of any statements, figures,
reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any
losses and damages in any cases.  In case you have any inquiries or
clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed
company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

CP All pcl published this content on 03 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 December 2021 06:01:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about CP ALL PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
01:02aCP ALL PUBLIC : Notification of the effectiveness of registration statement for securities..
PU
12/02CP ALL PUBLIC : Report on the Progress of the Offering of Ordinary Shares of Makro to the ..
PU
12/02CP ALL PUBLIC : Notification of the effectiveness of the registration statement for securi..
PU
11/29CP ALL PUBLIC : Notification of the channel for shareholders of CP All Public Company Limi..
PU
11/22Telenor and CP Group in $8.6 bln merger of Thai telecom units
RE
11/11CP ALL Public Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Nine Months Ended Septem..
CI
11/11Notification of the Resolution of the Board of Directors' Meeting No.8/2021
PU
11/11CP ALL Public Company Limited Plans Store Expansion in 2021
CI
10/27Report on the Progress of the Offering of Ordinary Shares of Makro to the Public and th..
PU
10/12CP ALL Public Company Limited Announces Board Changes
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CP ALL PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 545 B 16 131 M 16 131 M
Net income 2021 9 546 M 282 M 282 M
Net Debt 2021 261 B 7 724 M 7 724 M
P/E ratio 2021 59,2x
Yield 2021 1,26%
Capitalization 528 B 15 565 M 15 607 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,45x
EV / Sales 2022 1,13x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 59,0%
Chart CP ALL PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
CP ALL Public Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CP ALL PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 58,75 THB
Average target price 71,19 THB
Spread / Average Target 21,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Tanin Buranamanit Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Taweesak Kaewrathtanapattama Chief Finance Officer & SVP-Accounting & Finance
Soopakij Chearavanont Chairman
Wiwat Pongritsakda Vice President-Information Technology
Chairoj Tiwatmuncharoen Senior Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CP ALL PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED0.86%15 565
WALMART INC.-6.02%382 415
SYSCO CORPORATION-5.49%34 897
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED1.73%34 343
AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.28.80%34 286
THE KROGER CO.40.59%29 902