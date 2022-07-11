Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. CP ALL Public Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CPALL   TH0737010Y08

CP ALL PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(CPALL)
  Report
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Thailand  -  2022-07-10
63.00 THB   -0.79%
07/11CP ALL PUBLIC : Resolution of the Exercise of 11 Derivative warrants issued by KKPS
PU
07/08CP ALL PUBLIC : Appointment of Chief Executive Officer and approval of the capital increase of subsidiary company
PU
07/08CP ALL Public Company Limited Appoints Yuthasak Poomsurakul as Chief Executive Officer, Effective July 9, 2022
CI
CP ALL Public : Resolution of the Exercise of 11 Derivative warrants issued by KKPS

07/11/2022 | 10:14pm EDT
Headline:

Resolution of the Exercise of 11 Derivative warrants issued by KKPS

BBL06C2207K, BGRI06C2207K, CHG06C2207K, COM706C2207A, CPAL06C2207A,

Security Symbol: IVL06P2207K, KBAN06C2207A, KBAN06P2207A, PTTE06C2207A, PTTE06C2207B, THAN06C2207A

Announcement Details

Report on the results of sale of securities (F53-5)

Name of Company

KIATNAKIN PHATRA SECURITIES PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

Date 12-Jul-2022

Maturity date

08-Jul-2022

DW symbol

Number of subscribed DW (unit)

BBL06C2207K

0

BGRI06C2207K

0

CHG06C2207K

0

COM706C2207A

0

CPAL06C2207A

0

IVL06P2207K

0

KBAN06C2207A

0

KBAN06P2207A

0

PTTE06C2207A

0

PTTE06C2207B

0

THAN06C2207A

0

Signature _________________

(Supachoke Supabundit)

President

Authorized to sign on behalf of the company

This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no responsibility for the correctness and completeness of any statements, figures, reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

CP All pcl published this content on 12 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 July 2022 02:13:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 809 B 22 339 M 22 339 M
Net income 2022 16 975 M 469 M 469 M
Net Debt 2022 301 B 8 325 M 8 325 M
P/E ratio 2022 34,7x
Yield 2022 1,44%
Capitalization 566 B 15 628 M 15 628 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,07x
EV / Sales 2023 0,97x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 60,0%
Chart CP ALL PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
CP ALL Public Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CP ALL PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 63,00 THB
Average target price 75,75 THB
Spread / Average Target 20,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Tanin Buranamanit Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Kriengchai Boonpoapichart Chief Finance Officer, SVP-Accounting & Finance
Soopakij Chearavanont Chairman
Wiwat Pongritsakda Vice President-Information Technology
Chairoj Tiwatmuncharoen Senior Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CP ALL PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED6.78%15 902
WALMART INC.-13.33%343 740
SYSCO CORPORATION9.68%43 891
KROGER6.10%34 361
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED-3.10%30 569
LOBLAW COMPANIES LIMITED14.93%30 208