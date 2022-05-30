CP ALL Public : Settlement Price and Net Cash Settlement of 67 Derivative warrants issued by BLS

Data as of

Settlement Price and Net Cash Settlement of 67 Derivative warrants issued by BLS

MEGA01C2205A 0.11842 52.50 66.101 0.00 MINT01P2205A 0.21973 34.75 19.50 0.00 OR01C2205X 0.10085 27.25 32.265 0.00 PTG01C2205A 0.27984 14.60 19.041 0.00 PTL01C2205A 0.10853 24.60 34.937 0.00 PTT01C2205A 0.10589 38.00 44.829 0.00 PTT01C2205X 0.14015 38.00 46.544 0.00 PTT01P2205A 0.25227 38.00 27.926 0.00 PTTE01P2205A 0.09677 165.50 87.489 0.00 QH01C2205X 1.47551 2.26 2.889 0.00 RCL01C2205A 0.10983 44.50 63.49 0.00 RCL01P2205A 0.31147 44.50 30.334 0.00 RS01C2205A 0.28646 15.90 28.423 0.00 SCGP01C2205A 0.12289 56.75 88.903 0.00 SING01C2205A 0.10476 52.75 70.571 0.00 STAR01C2205A 1.31836 4.90 6.75 0.00 STEC01C2205X 0.27408 13.10 18.449 0.00 TASC01C2205X 0.31592 16.60 24.624 0.00 TIDL01C2205A 0.12744 33.75 42.64 0.00 TIDL01P2205A 0.21184 33.75 26.276 0.00 VGI01C2205A 0.59989 5.15 8.56 0.00 WHA01C2205A 1.44867 3.22 4.535 0.00

Remark

1. Net Cash Settlement Amount = Cash Settlement Amount - Exercise Expense Charged by Issuer By; In case of Call Warrant and Underlying Asset is Stock :

Cash Settlement Amount = (Settlement Price - Exercise Price) X Exercise Ratio In case of Put Warrant and Underlying Asset is Stock :

Cash Settlement Amount = (Exercise Price - Settlement Price) X Exercise Ratio In case of Call Warrant and Underlying Asset is Index :

Cash Settlement Amount = (Settlement Price - Exercise Price) X Multiplier In case of Put Warrant and Underlying Asset is Index :

Cash Settlement Amount = (Exercise Price - Settlement Price) X Multiplier In case of Call Warrant and Underlying Asset is Foreign Stock :

Cash Settlement Amount = (Settlement Price - Exercise Price) X Exercise Ratio X Exchange rate In case of Put Warrant and Underlying Asset is Foreign Stock :

Cash Settlement Amount = (Exercise Price - Settlement Price) X Exercise Ratio X Exchange rate In case of Call Warrant and Underlying Asset is Foreign Index :