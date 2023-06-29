CPD SA, formerly Celtic Property Developments SA, is a Poland-based company that is active in the real estate sector. The Company with its subsidiaries concentrates on on development projects in the market segment of offices and apartments. Its activities include the purchase of lands, on which It constructs apartments or offices, the purchase of existing real properties with a potential for creation of additional value by change of their intended usage, improving of their standard or optimization of their area. The Company has offices in Warsaw, London, Milan and Budapest. It also possesses commercial and residential properties in Montenegro and Hungary. It operates through a number of subsidiaries and sub-subsidiaries, which are based in Sweden, Cyprus, the United Kingdom, Hungary, Italy and Poland.