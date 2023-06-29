Management Board of CPD S.A. (hereinafter referred to as the Company) informs that on June 28, 2023, the Extraordinary General Meeting of the Company appointed Mr. Krzysztof Zawadzki as a Member of the Supervisory Board of the Company from June 28, 2023.
Information about Mr. Krzysztof Zawadzki's education, qualifications and professional career is presented in the appendix to this report.
