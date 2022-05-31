CPFL Energia S A : Ata da 472ª RCA - CPFL Energia

DATE, TIME AND PLACE:At 04:15 p.m., on May 20th, 2022, at Gustavo Armbrust Street, 36, 10th floor, Nova Campinas, ZIP code13025-106in the city of Campinas, State of São Paulo.
CALL NOTICE: The meeting was called pursuant to Paragraph 1st, Article 18 of the Bylaws of CPFL Energia.
ATTENDANCE: All the members of the Board of Directors ("Board"), pursuant to Paragraph 7th, Article 17 of the Bylaws.
PRESIDING BOARD: Chairman - Bo Wen and Secretary - Ana Cristina Fernandes Borelli.
MATTERS DISCUSSED AND RESOLUTION TAKEN BY UNANIMOUS VOTE:
DATA, HORA E LOCAL: Aos 20 (vinte) dias do mês de maio de 2022, às 16h15min, na Rua Gustavo Armbrust, 36, 10º andar, Nova Campinas, CEP13025-106,na Cidade de Campinas, Estado de São Paulo.
CONVOCAÇÃO: Convocada na forma do Parágrafo 1º, do Artigo 18, do Estatuto Social da CPFL Energia.
PRESENÇAS: A totalidade dos membros do Conselho de Administração ("Conselho"), na forma do Parágrafo 7º, do Artigo 17, do Estatuto Social.
MESA: Presidente - Bo Wen e Secretária
- Ana Cristina Fernandes Borelli.
ASSUNTOS TRATADOS E DELIBERAÇÃO TOMADA POR UNANIMIDADE DE VOTOS:
The reading of the Agenda was waived as all those present were aware of its contents. The Directors also resolved that these minutes will be drawn up in summary form, with the right to submit opinions and dissensions, which will be filed at the headquarters of the Company, and with the publication of these minutes without the signatures of the directors and the suppression of strategic and/or confidential information.
After discussing and examining the items on the Agenda, the Directors, with due abstentions from voting, unanimously resolved as follows:
Dispensada a leitura da Ordem do Dia, por ser de conhecimento de todos os presentes. Foi deliberado que a ata desta reunião será lavrada na forma de sumário, facultado o direito de apresentação de manifestações e dissidências, que ficarão arquivadas na sede da Companhia e aprovada sua publicação, com a omissão das assinaturas dos conselheiros e a supressão de informações estratégicas e/ou confidenciais.
Examinadas e debatidas as matérias constantes da Ordem do Dia, foram tomadas as deliberações a seguir pelo Conselho por unanimidade de votos:
To recommend in terms of the Reference Number 2022197-CEEET,the favorable vote to its representatives in the deliberative of the subsidiaries of the Company indicated in material filed at the Company's headquarters to:
(i.i) to approve the execution of a Settlement Proposal by the Company's subsidiary, related to lawsuits No. 5015606-57.2019.8.21.0001, No. 5036365-08.2020.8.21.0001 and No. 5058527- 94.2020.8.21, according to the characteristics and conditions contained in the material filed at the Company's headquarters; and
(i.ii) to approve all necessary measures for the fulfillment of the proposed agreement, according to the characteristics and conditions contained in the material filed at the Company's headquarters.
6. CLOSURE: With no business to be further discussed, the meeting was closed, and these minutes were drawn up, read, approved and signed by all present members and the secretary. Mr. Bo Wen (Chairman), Mrs. Liu Yanli, Mr. Yuehui Pan, Mr. Gustavo Estrella, Mr. Antonio Kandir, Mr. Marcelo Amaral Moraes, Mr. Zhao Yuemeng and Mrs. Ana Cristina Fernandes Borelli (Secretary).
For legal implications, the Portuguese version shall prevail.
I hereby certify that this is copy of the original minutes drawn up in the Board of Directors' Meetings Book.
Campinas, May 20th, 2022.
Recomendou nos termos do Número de Referência 2022197-CEEET,voto favorável aos seus representantes nos órgãos das subsidiárias da Companhia indicadas em material arquivado na sede da Companhia para:
(i.i) aprovar a celebração do Acordo Judicial pela subsidiária da Companhia, relativo aos processos judiciais nº 5015606-57.2019.8.21.0001, nº
5036365-08.2020.8.21.0001 nº 5058527- 94.2020.8.21.0001, conforme características e condições constantes no material arquivado na sede da Companhia; e
(i.ii) aprovar todas as medidas necessárias para o cumprimento do acordo proposto, conforme características e condições constantes no material arquivado na sede da Companhia.
6. ENCERRAMENTO: Nada mais havendo a tratar, encerrou-se a reunião, da qual se lavrou a presente ata que foi lida, aprovada e assinada por todos os membros presentes e pelo Secretário. Sr. Bo Wen (Presidente da Mesa), Sra. Liu Yanli, Sr. Yuehui Pan, Sr. Gustavo Estrella, Sr. Antonio Kandir, Sr. Marcelo Amaral Moraes, Sr. Zhao Yumeng e Sra. Ana Cristina Fernandes Borelli (Secretária).
Para efeitos legais, a versão em português deverá prevalecer.
A presente ata é cópia fiel da lavrada em livro próprio.