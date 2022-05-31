CPFL Energia S A : Ata da 472ª RCA - CPFL Energia

To recommend in terms of the Reference Number 2022197-CEEET , the favorable vote to its representatives in the deliberative of the subsidiaries of the Company indicated in material filed at the Company's headquarters to:

(i.i) to approve the execution of a Settlement Proposal by the Company's subsidiary, related to lawsuits No. 5015606-57.2019.8.21.0001, No. 5036365-08.2020.8.21.0001 and No. 5058527- 94.2020.8.21, according to the characteristics and conditions contained in the material filed at the Company's headquarters; and

(i.ii) to approve all necessary measures for the fulfillment of the proposed agreement, according to the characteristics and conditions contained in the material filed at the Company's headquarters.

6. CLOSURE: With no business to be further discussed, the meeting was closed, and these minutes were drawn up, read, approved and signed by all present members and the secretary. Mr. Bo Wen (Chairman), Mrs. Liu Yanli, Mr. Yuehui Pan, Mr. Gustavo Estrella, Mr. Antonio Kandir, Mr. Marcelo Amaral Moraes, Mr. Zhao Yuemeng and Mrs. Ana Cristina Fernandes Borelli (Secretary).

Campinas, May 20th, 2022.