CPFL ENERGIA S.A.

Publicly Held Company

Corporate Taxpayer ID (CNPJ/MF) 02.429.144/0001-93

Company Registry (NIRE) 353.001.861-33

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

CPFL ENERGIA INTEGRATES THE FIRST PORTFOLIO OF IDIVERSA

CPFL Energia S.A. ("CPFL Energia" or "Company") hereby announces to its shareholders and the market that it integrates the first portfolio of IDIVERSA - B3 Diversity Index, which brings together shares of companies that stand out for their diversity. The new indicator also seeks to promote greater representation of underrepresented groups (female, black and indigenous people) in the market.

The index was constructed based on public data available in the Reference Form (FRe). This year, the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM) began to require the presentation of the number of employees and members of the management bodies and boards of the companies grouped by gender and race, in the forms. From this data, B3 calculates a score for each company, the Diversity Score (information not disclosed by B3), taking into account its sector of activity. The result of the score, which is one of the main criteria for defining a company's entry into the new index, adding to liquidity criteria, defines the selection of the companies that make up the index.

The new portfolio of IDIVERSA B3 is valid as from today (August 15th), including 79 assets of 75 companies, covering ten economic sectors. The launch of the index reinforces B3's strategy of leading the ESG agenda as a driver of best practices, while offering innovative products and encouraging companies to progress in terms of representation.

Campinas, August 15th, 2023.

CPFL Energia S.A.

Yuehui Pan

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer