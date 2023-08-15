CPFL ENERGIA S.A.
Companhia Aberta
CNPJ 02.429.144/0001-93 - NIRE 353.001.861-33
COMUNICADO AO MERCADO
CPFL ENERGIA INTEGRA A PRIMEIRA CARTEIRA DO IDIVERSA
- CPFL Energia S.A. ("CPFL Energia" ou "Companhia") comunica aos seus acionistas e ao mercado que integra a primeira carteira do IDIVERSA - Índice de Diversidade da B3, que reúne ações de empresas que se destacam pela diversidade. O novo indicador também busca promover maior representatividade de grupos sub-representados (gênero feminino, pessoas negras e indígenas) no mercado.
O índice foi construído com base em dados públicos disponíveis no Formulário de Referência (FRe). Neste ano, a Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM) passou a exigir a apresentação, do número de funcionários e de integrantes dos órgãos de administração e conselhos das companhias agrupados por gênero e raça, nos formulários. A partir desses dados, a B3 calcula uma nota para cada companhia, o Score Diversidade (informação não divulgada pela B3), levando em conta seu setor de atividade. O resultado do score, que é um dos principais critérios para definir a entrada de uma empresa no novo índice, somando a critérios de liquidez, define a seleção das empresas que compõe o índice.
A nova carteira do IDIVERSA B3 tem validade a partir de hoje (15/08), incluindo 79 ativos de 75 empresas, abrangendo dez setores econômicos. O lançamento do índice, reforça a estratégia da B3 de liderar a agenda ESG como um impulsionador das melhores práticas, ao mesmo tempo em que oferece produtos inovadores e estimula as empresas a progredirem em termos de representatividade.
Campinas, 15 de agosto de 2023.
CPFL Energia S.A.
Yuehui Pan
Diretor Vice-presidente Financeiro e de Relações com Investidores
CPFL ENERGIA S.A.
Publicly Held Company
Corporate Taxpayer ID (CNPJ/MF) 02.429.144/0001-93
Company Registry (NIRE) 353.001.861-33
NOTICE TO THE MARKET
CPFL ENERGIA INTEGRATES THE FIRST PORTFOLIO OF IDIVERSA
CPFL Energia S.A. ("CPFL Energia" or "Company") hereby announces to its shareholders and the market that it integrates the first portfolio of IDIVERSA - B3 Diversity Index, which brings together shares of companies that stand out for their diversity. The new indicator also seeks to promote greater representation of underrepresented groups (female, black and indigenous people) in the market.
The index was constructed based on public data available in the Reference Form (FRe). This year, the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM) began to require the presentation of the number of employees and members of the management bodies and boards of the companies grouped by gender and race, in the forms. From this data, B3 calculates a score for each company, the Diversity Score (information not disclosed by B3), taking into account its sector of activity. The result of the score, which is one of the main criteria for defining a company's entry into the new index, adding to liquidity criteria, defines the selection of the companies that make up the index.
The new portfolio of IDIVERSA B3 is valid as from today (August 15th), including 79 assets of 75 companies, covering ten economic sectors. The launch of the index reinforces B3's strategy of leading the ESG agenda as a driver of best practices, while offering innovative products and encouraging companies to progress in terms of representation.
Campinas, August 15th, 2023.
CPFL Energia S.A.
Yuehui Pan
Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer
