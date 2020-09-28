Log in
CPFL ENERGIA S.A.

(CPFE3)
CPFL Energia S A : Comunicado ao Mercado - Cancelamento de Registro perante a SEC

09/28/2020 | 05:25pm EDT

CPFL ENERGIA S.A.

Companhia Aberta

CNPJ 02.429.144/0001-93 - NIRE 353.001.861-33

COMUNICADO AO MERCADO

CPFL Energia S.A. ("CPFL Energia" ou "Companhia"), em atendimento ao disposto no art. 157, §4° da Lei das S.A. e na Instrução CVM n° 358/02, vem comunicar aos seus acionistas e ao mercado em geral que, em complementação ao divulgado no Fato Relevante de 18 de dezembro de 2019 e nos Comunicados ao Mercado de 10 de fevereiro, 08 de maio de 2020 e 15 de junho, sobre a deslistagem de suas American Depositary Shares ("ADSs") da New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE"), tendo em vista o cumprimento dos critérios aplicáveis, informa que, decorridos 90 (noventa) dias do arquivamento perante a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") dos Estados Unidos da América ("EUA") de um Form 15F para cancelar seu registro e encerrar suas obrigações de divulgação nos termos do U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934 ("Exchange Act"), sem manifestação da SEC, tornou-se efetivo o cancelamento de seu registro perante a referida SEC.

Campinas, 15 de setembro de 2020.

CPFL ENERGIA S.A.

Yuehui Pan

Diretor Vice-Presidente Financeiro e de Relações com Investidores

CPFL ENERGIA S.A.

Publicly Held Company

CNPJ 02.429.144/0001-93 - NIRE 353.001.861-33

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

CPFL Energia S.A. ("CPFL Energia" or the "Company") in attendance to art. 157, Paragraph 4 of the Brazilian Corporation Law and CVM Instruction No. 358/02, announces to its shareholders and the market that following the Company's Material Fact of December 18, 2019 and Notices to the Market of February 18, May 08, 2020 and June, 15, 2020 about the delisting of its ADSs from the NYSE, following the fulfillment of the applicable criteria, informs that after ninety (90) days from the date the Company filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") a Form 15F to deregister and terminate its reporting obligations under the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act"), with SEC's manifestation, the Company's SEC registration is terminated.

Campinas, September 15, 2020.

CPFL ENERGIA S.A.

Yuehui Pan

Chief Financial and Investors Relations Officer

CPFL Energia SA published this content on 15 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 September 2020 21:24:05 UTC
