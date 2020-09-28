CPFL Energia S A : Comunicado ao Mercado - Cancelamento de Registro perante a SEC

CPFL ENERGIA S.A.

Publicly Held Company

CNPJ 02.429.144/0001-93 - NIRE 353.001.861-33

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

CPFL Energia S.A. ("CPFL Energia" or the "Company") in attendance to art. 157, Paragraph 4 of the Brazilian Corporation Law and CVM Instruction No. 358/02, announces to its shareholders and the market that following the Company's Material Fact of December 18, 2019 and Notices to the Market of February 18, May 08, 2020 and June, 15, 2020 about the delisting of its ADSs from the NYSE, following the fulfillment of the applicable criteria, informs that after ninety (90) days from the date the Company filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") a Form 15F to deregister and terminate its reporting obligations under the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act"), with SEC's manifestation, the Company's SEC registration is terminated.

Campinas, September 15, 2020.

CPFL ENERGIA S.A.

Yuehui Pan

Chief Financial and Investors Relations Officer