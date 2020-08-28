Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  >  CPFL Energia S.A.    CPFE3   BRCPFEACNOR0

CPFL ENERGIA S.A.

(CPFE3)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo - 08/27
28.86 BRL   +1.09%
12:30pCPFL ENERGIA S A : Conference 2Q20
PU
12:30pCPFL ENERGIA S A : Conferência 2T20
PU
11:30aCPFL ENERGIA S A : Conference call 2Q19
PU
CPFL Energia S A : Conference 2Q20

08/28/2020 | 12:30pm EDT

2Q20 Results

Disclaimer

This presentation may contain statements that represent expectations about future events or results according to Brazilian and international securities regulators. These statements are based on certain assumptions and analyses made by the Company pursuant to its experience and the economic environment, market conditions and expected future events, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Important factors that could lead to significant differences between actual results and expectations about future events or results include the Company's business strategy, Brazilian and international economic conditions, technology, financial strategy, developments in the utilities industry, hydrological conditions, financial market conditions, uncertainty regarding the results of future operations, plans, objectives, expectations and intentions, among others. Considering these factors, the Company's actual results may differ materially from those indicated or implied in forward-looking statements about future events or results.

The information and opinions contained herein should not be construed as a recommendation to potential investors and no investment decision should be based on the truthfulness, timeliness or completeness of such information or opinions. None of the advisors to the company or parties related to them or their representatives shall be liable for any losses that may result from the use or contents of this presentation.

This material includes forward-looking statements subject to risks and uncertainties, which are based on current expectations and projections about future events and trends that may affect the Company's business.

These statements may include projections of economic growth, demand, energy supply, as well as information about its competitive position, the regulatory environment, potential growth opportunities and other matters. Many factors could adversely affect the estimates and assumptions on which these statements are based.

2

Initial Guidelines

Simultaneous Translation into English:

Q&A Session

1st Step: Click on

1st Step: Click on

2nd Step: Choose

2nd Step: ID yourself

Inform your name and institution

Request a live question or write it in order

to be read during the event

3

Reduction of 11.1% in load in the concession area

EBITDA of R$ 1,208 million, reduction of 19.7% Net Income of R$ 462 million, reduction of 19.4%

Net Debt of R$ 15.0 billion and leverage of 2.29x Net

Debt/EBITDA1

Debts prepayment (CPFL Renováveis): loan with SGBP

for debts prepayment

Investments of R$ 648 million, growth of 24.3%

Declaration of dividends, in the amount of R$ 2,075 million, R$ 1.80 per share

Note: (1) Financial covenants criteria.

2Q20 Highlights

RGE tariff adjustment, in Jun-20: +6.09% for the consumers and +6.19% in Parcel B

Fundraising by COVID Account (ANEEL Resolution 885/2020 and Decree 10,350/2020), in the global amount of R$ 1,382 million

CPFL Renováveis' Delisting Tender Offer: auction occurred on Jun 10th; squeeze out approved on Jul 7th

Entry of CPFL Energia's shares in the MSCI portfolio, in Jun-20

Re-IPO 1 Year Celebration, on June 12

Donations to fight COVID-19

(R$ 6 million): R$ 5 million to 20 hospitals

throughout

the concession area and R$ 1 million

to the

program "Salvando Vidas" of BNDES

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

CPFL Energia SA published this content on 14 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 August 2020 16:29:00 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 25 560 M 4 649 M 4 649 M
Net income 2020 2 533 M 461 M 461 M
Net Debt 2020 16 038 M 2 917 M 2 917 M
P/E ratio 2020 13,1x
Yield 2020 3,81%
Capitalization 33 254 M 5 928 M 6 048 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,93x
EV / Sales 2021 1,70x
Nbr of Employees 9 716
Free-Float 16,3%
Technical analysis trends CPFL ENERGIA S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 36,15 BRL
Last Close Price 28,86 BRL
Spread / Highest target 50,2%
Spread / Average Target 25,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 7,42%
Managers
NameTitle
Gustavo Estrella Chief Executive Officer & Director
Bo Wen Chairman
Luís Henrique Ferreira Pinto Vice President-Regulated Operations
Yue Hui Pan Chief Financial Officer & IR Officer
Antonio Kandir Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CPFL ENERGIA S.A.-18.82%5 928
NEXTERA ENERGY15.16%136 553
ENEL S.P.A.7.71%91 328
IBERDROLA17.21%79 196
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.-5.82%65 462
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-12.78%58 504
