CPFL ENERGIA S.A.

(CPFE3)
CPFL Energia S A : DISTANCE VOTING BALLOT - EGM OF NOVEMBER 27,2020

10/23/2020 | 05:35pm EDT

Last update: 10/23/2020

DISTANCE VOTING BALLOT

Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) - CPFL ENERGIA S.A. to be held on 11/27/2020

Shareholder's Name

Shareholder's CNPJ or CPF

E-mail

Instructions on how to cast your vote

This remote voting form (the "Form") refers to the annual general meeting of CPFL Energia S.A. ("CPFL Energia" or the "Company"), to be held on November 27, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. (the "AGM"), and must be completed by shareholders opting to exercise their right to remote voting, pursuant to article 121, sole paragraph of Law 6,404/1976, as amended ("Brazilian Corporate Law") and Brazilian Securities Commission (CVM) Ruling 481/2009, as amended ("ICVM 481").

Shareholders that wish to exercise their right to remote voting must complete the above sections with their full name (or corporate name, if a legal entity), and their enrollment number in the National Register of Legal Entities (CNPJ) or Individual Taxpayers' Register (CPF) of the Ministry of Economy. It is recommendable to complete the e-mail address, but not mandatory.

In order for this Form to be deemed valid and for the votes cast to be computed in the GM quorum

  1. all sections must be duly completed; (ii) all its pages must be initialed by the shareholders (or by their legal representative, as the case may be); and (iii) finally, the shareholders (or their legal representative, as the case may be) must sign it.

The deadline for submission of this Form directly to the Company or through service providers (under article 21-B of ICVM 481) is July 20, 2020. The Forms received after said date will be disregarded.

Instructions for sending your ballot, indicating the delivery process by sending it directly to the Company or through a qualified service provider

Shareholders that opt to exercise their right to remote voting may complete and send the Form directly to the Company, or deliver completion instructions to appropriate service providers, in accordance with the guidelines below.

1. Remote Voting Directly

Shareholders that opt to exercise their right to remote voting, by sending this Form directly to the Company, must deliver the documents listed below to the mailing address located at Rua Jorge de Figueiredo Correa, 1632, part, Jardim Professora Tarcília, Zip Code 13087-397, c/o Investor Relations Office:

  1. hard copy of this Form, duly completed, initialed and signed; and
  2. simple copy of the following documents, as the case may be:
  1. individual shareholders: identification document with photo. Examples: Identity Card, National Registry of Foreigners, National Drivers License or officially recognized professional class cards;
  2. corporate shareholders: identification document with photo of the legal representative(s), simple copy of the latest consolidated bylaws or articles of association, and corporate documents evidencing the shareholder's legal representation; and
  3. shareholders incorporated as an Investment Fund: identity document with photo of the representative(s) of the administrator (or of the manager, as the case may be) of the Investment Fund, simple copy of the latest consolidated rules of the fund; certified copy of the latest consolidated bylaws or acts of incorporation of the administrator or manager, as the case may be, and corporate documents evidencing the representation powers (minutes of election of directors and/or the power-of-attorney).

2. Remote Voting through Service Providers

Shareholders that opt to exercise their right to remote voting through service providers must deliver their voting instructions to their respective custodians or to the registrar of the shares issued by the Company, depending on whether their shares are or not deposited at a central depositary, and provided that the rules determined thereby are observed.

For this purpose, shareholders must contact their custodians or the registrar of the shares issued by the Company, and verify the procedures established thereby for issuance of voting instructions via Remote Voting Form, as well as the documents and information that may be required thereby.

The Company explains that conflicting voting instructions will be disregarded, meaning those given by one same shareholder that voted on the same resolution differently in Remote Voting Forms delivered by different service providers.

DISTANCE VOTING BALLOT

Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) - CPFL ENERGIA S.A. to be held on 11/27/2020

Postal and e-mail address to send the distance voting ballot, if the shareholder chooses to deliver the document directly to the company

E-mail: ri@cpfl.com.br / assembleias@cpfl.com.br

Mailing address: Rua Jorge de Figueiredo Correa, 1632, part, Jardim Professora Tarcília, Zip Code 13087-397, Campinas/SP c/o Investor Relations Office.

Indication of the institution hired by the company to provide the registrar service of securities, with name, physical and electronic address, contact person and phone number

Banco do Brasil S.A.

Business Solutions Management

Division of Scripture and Trustee (Divisão de Escrituração e Trustee) - GECID

Rua Lélio Gama, No 105, 38th floor, Rio de Janeiro/RJ

E-mail: aescriturais@bb.com.br

Phone: +55 21 3808-3715

Contact Person: Thales Okamoto

E-mail: aescriturais@bb.com.br

Tel: (55 21) 3808-3715

Contact person: Thales Okamoto

Resolutions concerning the Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM)

Simple Resolution

1. To approve the amendment to the Companys Bylaws, as proposed by the Management to: (i) amendment of Article 10, Article 15, Article 16 and Article 18 in order to: (a) change the number of members of the Board of Directors, from at least 7 (seven) members up to 9 (nine) members, to at least 5 (five) members up to 9 (nine) members; and (b) exclusion of the position of Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors; (ii) amendment of Article 19 in order to: (a) change the composition of the Board of Executive Officers, which shall be composed by 9 (nine) members, due to exclusion of the position of Senior Executive Vice President; and (b) inclusion of the assignment of "to conduct and lead the human resources management of the company and supervise the human resources management of the Company's subsidiary and affiliated companies", to the position of Executive Vice President; (iii) adjust the wording of certain provisions of the Bylaws, as a result of the amendments proposed above; and (iv) adjust the numbering of the articles impacted by the amendments proposed above.

[ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain

Simple Resolution

2. Approve the consolidation of Company's Bylaws.

[ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain

Election of the board of directors by candidate - Total members to be elected: 1

3. Nomination of candidates for the board of directors (the shareholder may nominate as many candidates as the number of vacancies to be filled in the general election. The votes indicated in this field will be disregarded if the shareholder with voting rights also fills in the fields present in the separate election of a member of the board of directors and the separate election that these fields deal with)

Yuehui Pan

[ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain

4. Should the multiple vote election process be adopted, should the votes corresponding to your shares be distributed in equal percentages by the candidates you have chosen? [If the shareholder chooses to abstain and the election occurs through the multiple voting process, his vote must be counted as an abstention in the respective resolution of the meeting.]

[ ] Yes [ ] No [ ] Abstain

5. Visualization of all candidates to indicate the% (percentage) of votes to be attributed

Yuehui Pan [ ] %

DISTANCE VOTING BALLOT

Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) - CPFL ENERGIA S.A. to be held on 11/27/2020

Simple Question

6. If a second call notice for the EGM is necessary, can the voting instructions contained in this Form be also used if an EGM is held at second call?

[ ] Yes [ ] No [ ] Abstain

City :__________________________________________________________________________

Date :__________________________________________________________________________

Signature :_____________________________________________________________________

Shareholder's Name :____________________________________________________________

Phone Number :__________________________________________________________________

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

CPFL Energia SA published this content on 23 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 October 2020 21:34:05 UTC

