CPFL Energia S A : DISTANCE VOTING BALLOT - EGM OF NOVEMBER 27,2020

Last update: 10/23/2020

DISTANCE VOTING BALLOT

Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) - CPFL ENERGIA S.A. to be held on 11/27/2020

Shareholder's Name

Shareholder's CNPJ or CPF

E-mail

Instructions on how to cast your vote

This remote voting form (the "Form") refers to the annual general meeting of CPFL Energia S.A. ("CPFL Energia" or the "Company"), to be held on November 27, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. (the "AGM"), and must be completed by shareholders opting to exercise their right to remote voting, pursuant to article 121, sole paragraph of Law 6,404/1976, as amended ("Brazilian Corporate Law") and Brazilian Securities Commission (CVM) Ruling 481/2009, as amended ("ICVM 481").

Shareholders that wish to exercise their right to remote voting must complete the above sections with their full name (or corporate name, if a legal entity), and their enrollment number in the National Register of Legal Entities (CNPJ) or Individual Taxpayers' Register (CPF) of the Ministry of Economy. It is recommendable to complete the e-mail address, but not mandatory.

In order for this Form to be deemed valid and for the votes cast to be computed in the GM quorum

all sections must be duly completed; (ii) all its pages must be initialed by the shareholders (or by their legal representative, as the case may be); and (iii) finally, the shareholders (or their legal representative, as the case may be) must sign it.

The deadline for submission of this Form directly to the Company or through service providers (under article 21-B of ICVM 481) is July 20, 2020. The Forms received after said date will be disregarded.

Instructions for sending your ballot, indicating the delivery process by sending it directly to the Company or through a qualified service provider

Shareholders that opt to exercise their right to remote voting may complete and send the Form directly to the Company, or deliver completion instructions to appropriate service providers, in accordance with the guidelines below.

1. Remote Voting Directly

Shareholders that opt to exercise their right to remote voting, by sending this Form directly to the Company, must deliver the documents listed below to the mailing address located at Rua Jorge de Figueiredo Correa, 1632, part, Jardim Professora Tarcília, Zip Code 13087-397, c/o Investor Relations Office:

hard copy of this Form, duly completed, initialed and signed; and simple copy of the following documents, as the case may be:

individual shareholders: identification document with photo. Examples: Identity Card, National Registry of Foreigners, National Drivers License or officially recognized professional class cards; corporate shareholders: identification document with photo of the legal representative(s), simple copy of the latest consolidated bylaws or articles of association, and corporate documents evidencing the shareholder's legal representation; and shareholders incorporated as an Investment Fund: identity document with photo of the representative(s) of the administrator (or of the manager, as the case may be) of the Investment Fund, simple copy of the latest consolidated rules of the fund; certified copy of the latest consolidated bylaws or acts of incorporation of the administrator or manager, as the case may be, and corporate documents evidencing the representation powers (minutes of election of directors and/or the power-of-attorney).

2. Remote Voting through Service Providers

Shareholders that opt to exercise their right to remote voting through service providers must deliver their voting instructions to their respective custodians or to the registrar of the shares issued by the Company, depending on whether their shares are or not deposited at a central depositary, and provided that the rules determined thereby are observed.

For this purpose, shareholders must contact their custodians or the registrar of the shares issued by the Company, and verify the procedures established thereby for issuance of voting instructions via Remote Voting Form, as well as the documents and information that may be required thereby.

The Company explains that conflicting voting instructions will be disregarded, meaning those given by one same shareholder that voted on the same resolution differently in Remote Voting Forms delivered by different service providers.