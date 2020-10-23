CPFL Energia S A : DISTANCE VOTING BALLOT - EGM OF NOVEMBER 27,2020

DISTANCE VOTING BALLOT
Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) - CPFL ENERGIA S.A. to be held on 11/27/2020
Postal and e-mail address to send the distance voting ballot, if the shareholder chooses to deliver the document directly to the company
E-mail: ri@cpfl.com.br / assembleias@cpfl.com.br
Mailing address: Rua Jorge de Figueiredo Correa, 1632, part, Jardim Professora Tarcília, Zip Code 13087-397, Campinas/SP c/o Investor Relations Office.
Indication of the institution hired by the company to provide the registrar service of securities, with name, physical and electronic address, contact person and phone number
Banco do Brasil S.A.
Business Solutions Management
Division of Scripture and Trustee (Divisão de Escrituração e Trustee) - GECID
Rua Lélio Gama, No 105, 38th floor, Rio de Janeiro/RJ
E-mail: aescriturais@bb.com.br
Phone: +55 21 3808-3715
Contact Person: Thales Okamoto
Resolutions concerning the Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM)
Simple Resolution
1. To approve the amendment to the Companys Bylaws, as proposed by the Management to: (i) amendment of Article 10, Article 15, Article 16 and Article 18 in order to: (a) change the number of members of the Board of Directors, from at least 7 (seven) members up to 9 (nine) members, to at least 5 (five) members up to 9 (nine) members; and (b) exclusion of the position of Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors; (ii) amendment of Article 19 in order to: (a) change the composition of the Board of Executive Officers, which shall be composed by 9 (nine) members, due to exclusion of the position of Senior Executive Vice President; and (b) inclusion of the assignment of "to conduct and lead the human resources management of the company and supervise the human resources management of the Company's subsidiary and affiliated companies", to the position of Executive Vice President; (iii) adjust the wording of certain provisions of the Bylaws, as a result of the amendments proposed above; and (iv) adjust the numbering of the articles impacted by the amendments proposed above.
[ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain
Simple Resolution
2. Approve the consolidation of Company's Bylaws.
[ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain
Election of the board of directors by candidate - Total members to be elected: 1
3. Nomination of candidates for the board of directors (the shareholder may nominate as many candidates as the number of vacancies to be filled in the general election. The votes indicated in this field will be disregarded if the shareholder with voting rights also fills in the fields present in the separate election of a member of the board of directors and the separate election that these fields deal with)
Yuehui Pan
[ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain
4. Should the multiple vote election process be adopted, should the votes corresponding to your shares be distributed in equal percentages by the candidates you have chosen? [If the shareholder chooses to abstain and the election occurs through the multiple voting process, his vote must be counted as an abstention in the respective resolution of the meeting.]
[ ] Yes [ ] No [ ] Abstain
5. Visualization of all candidates to indicate the% (percentage) of votes to be attributed