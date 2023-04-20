CPFL Energia S A : Dados Econômico-Financeiros 04/20/2023 | 05:50pm EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Management Report Dear Shareholders, In compliance with the law and the Bylaws of CPFL Energia S.A. ("CPFL Energia" or "Company"), the Management of the Company hereby submits to you the Management Report and financial statements of the Company, along with the reports of the independent auditor and Fiscal Council for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022. All comparisons herein are made with consolidated figures for fiscal year 2021, except when specified otherwise. 1. Opening remarks The year 2022 was marked by the end of the most restrictive measures in relation to the COVID- 19 pandemic and by growing concerns about the impacts of the war between Russia and Ukraine on global economy. In Brazil, the weak economic performance and tensions surrounding the election period were offset by a significant improvement in hydrological conditions at the start of the year and the consequent reduction in energy prices in the spot market, a trend that continued throughout the period. For consumers, however, this did not translate into an immediate reduction in tariffs. The high costs of the previous year were still being transferred to the tariff adjustments and the "water scarcity" flag remained in effect until April. The withdrawal of the flag, combined with the reduction in the ICMS tax, resulted in lower tariffs in the 2nd half of the year, which helped control the delinquency rate. Another significant trend was the significant growth in the installation of solar panels (mini and distributed microgeneration), thanks to Law 14,300/22, which fixed a transition phase after one year of its enactment, so that subsidies could start being reduced. This resulted in numerous installation requests, especially in the closing months of 2022. In this scenario, the CPFL Energia group continued to actively pursue sustainable growth in order to generate value for its stakeholders. We invested a record R$5.8 billion to improve the performance of our distribution assets by expanding networks and deploying new technologies to continue offering quality service to our customers. We also invested in plant maintenance and retrofitting projects at our transmission networks to achieve excellence in operational management. With regard to investments, another important was the operational startup of CPFL Maracanaú, a project comprising a new substation and about 2 km of transmission lines, located in the state of Ceará, with RAP of R$7.9 million for the 2022-2023 cycle. In the transmission segment, 2022 was the year of consolidation of our last acquisition, CPFL Transmissão. The turnaround process, which began in October 2021, produced excellent results, such as the swap of debt in USD for a debenture at a cost that is in line with the CPFL Energia group's standards. Our contract management actions, and the retirement plan helped reduce Personnel, Material, Services and Other (PMSO) expenses, and we identified new investment opportunities in retrofitting projects, which are awaiting approval from regulatory authorities. We also concluded the delisting of CPFL Transmissão from B3 and consequently, CPFL Cone Sul holds 100% of the shares of CPFL Transmissão. Still on the subject of growth, in September 2022, CPFL Geração exercised its preemptive right to acquire 3.4% of the shares of the Campos Novos HPP (Enercan). As a result, we now own 52.12% of the project and its effective control. CPFL Soluções signed an agreement for the Allegra Project to revitalize the Pacaembu Stadium in São Paulo and transform it into a major 1 entertainment and leisure center; the project involves Capex estimated at R$70 million and an O&M agreement of R$300 million for 15 years. Our operations also expanded in the financial area: Alesta, the group's fintech, now offers credit to customers in the concession areas of CPFL Paulista, CPFL Piratininga and CPFL Santa Cruz. We will shortly include RGE. The outlook for the coming years is also positive. In late 2022, the Board of Directors of CPFL Energia approved the Group's new 2023-2027 Investment Plan, which entails the allocation of R$25.4 billion to existing businesses, notably R$20.6 billion to the distribution segment and R$3.2 billion to the transmission segment. On the ESG front, we rolled out the ESG 2030 Plan, an evolution of the 2020-2024 Sustainability Plan, which laid out 23 commitments organized into four pillars and integrated into the Company's Strategic Planning. These refer to indicators and targets for the protection, optimization and value creation in the business, considering the economic, operational, social and environmental impacts and risks. It is worth noting our commitment to carbon neutrality as of 2025 and to reduce total emissions by 35% by 2030. Also worth mentioning is the ISO 37,001 certification received for the anti-bribery management system, which is designed to help companies combat bribery through a culture of integrity, transparency and compliance with applicable laws and regulations. Furthermore, the Company's stock remained in the portfolio of B3's Corporate Sustainability Index (ISE) and came 3rd in the overall ranking of the index selection process. Financial discipline, which has always been a hallmark of CPFL Energia, once again guides our capital allocation decisions. With regard to the 2021 result, we paid dividends of R$4.5 billion to shareholders in the period between December 2021 and December 2022, which corresponded to a payout ratio of 100%. Finally, the management of CPFL Energia reaffirms its commitment and confidence to the shareholders, clients, partners, society and other stakeholders, and thanks all CPFL Group employees for the results achieved. For 2023, we remain confident in our journey of growth in this sector that is so important for Brazilian society. 2 Shareholders' Structure (simplified) CPFL Energia is a holding company that owns stake in other companies: Reference date: 12/31/2022 Notes: RGE is held by CPFL Energia (89.0107%) and CPFL Brasil (10.9893%); CPFL Soluções = CPFL Brasil + CPFL Serviços + CPFL Eficiência; 51.54% stake of the availability of power and energy of Serra da Mesa HPP, regarding the Power Purchase Agreement between CPFL Renováveis and Furnas; CPFL Renováveis is controlled by CPFL Energia (49.1502%) and CPFL Geração (50.8498%); Alesta is controlled by CPFL Energia (99.99%) and by CPFL Brasil (0.01%); CPFL Piracicaba, CPFL Morro Agudo, CPFL Maracanaú, CPFL Sul I e CPFL Sul II are consolidated in CPFL Geração. 3 2. Comments on the macroeconomic and regulatory scenario Macroeconomic scenario The year 2022 began with the threat of a new global wave of COVID-19 caused by the Omicron variant, which, though more contagious, was less lethal for the vaccinated population. Its broad transmission, concomitant with the increase in vaccination, resulted in a sharp scale down of restrictions on circulation abroad. As such, the pandemic became an issue of minor economic impact, which, however, did not mean an immediate normalization of the economy. The imbalance in production chains at the start of 2022 were aggravated by Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Fears about the supply of grains, metals and energy resulting from the conflict sharply increased the prices of key commodities. However, the resumption of post-pandemic activities boosted the consumption of services and the labor market, with broad repercussions on consumption in general. As such, even as demand remained high, supply continued to suffer the negative impacts of disruptions in inputs chains and by the war. Global inflation became a major worry during the year. In these circumstances, leading central banks launched a synchronized and significant monetary tightening initiative, which, judging by the signs in their recent communications, should continue through the initial months of 2023. In the last quarter of the year, economic activity showed the first signs of slowing down, as was inflation. Inflation benefited from the slowdown in activity and the gradual normalization of production chains and alternative arrangements, which minimized the impacts of the Russia- Ukraine conflict on commodity supplies. Brazil benefited from the hike in international commodity prices in two aspects. The first was external accounts: exports grew 19.3% from 2021, resulting in a record trade surplus of US$ 62.3 billion, despite the significant growth in imports (24.3%). The healthy trade balance helped keep current account deficit and external debt at a comfortable level. The second benefit of higher commodity prices was the growth in federal tax revenues from the mining sector. Driven by the sharp rise in the international prices of iron ore in 2021 and oil in 2022, federal tax revenues accounted for 1.8% of GDP in 2021 and should reach 2.6% in 2022 well above the average of 0.9% of GDP in the 2011-2020 decade. In fact, this revenue growth played a decisive role in Brazil's public sector reporting primary surpluses once again in 2021 and 2022 - something that was not observed since 2013. However, such surprises provided room for an increase in spending and tax cuts. In this context, it must be highlighted that uncertainties surrounding Brazil's fiscal sustainability have been on the rise since late 2021 when the main fiscal rule in force - federal spending limit - was changed to enable the federal government ramp up spending during the election year. In addition to the approval of the Proposed Constitutional Amendment (PEC) on Judicial Payment Orders in 2021, which changed the method for revising the spending limit and postponed to 2027 the payment of judicial payment orders estimated at between R$150 billion and R$200 billion, the "Kamikaze" PEC was approved in 2022, which allowed, among others, an increase in the payments made under the Auxílio-Brasil program between August and December 2022. On the revenue side, the federal government announced various tax cuts in 2022, such as the reduction in the IPI tax on diverse products (which reduced primary revenue by about 0.3% of GDP in annualized terms), the PIS/Cofins tax on fuel (which reduced annual revenue by around 0.5% of GDP) and ICMS on electricity, fuel, telecommunications and urban public transport (which reduced annual revenue by 0.8% of GDP). 4 This combination sharply worsened the outlook for public debt. Many analysts are predicting a sharp increase in the debt/GDP ratio during the decade, starting from a level in 2022 that was already relatively high for an emerging economy. Note that this deterioration was also clearly evident in the interest on Brazilian government's medium- and long-term local currency bonds: by late 2020, real interest paid on such bonds fluctuated between 4% and 4.5% p.a., having jumped to 5.5% to 6% p.a. in late 2021 and exceeding 6% p.a. at the end of 2022. Such uncertainties related to fiscal sustainability were largely responsible for keeping the Brazilian real under pressure in the second half of 2022, despite improving to R$4.76/US$ in April, before the "Kamikaze" PEC and tax cuts took effect. In July, the Brazilian real fell to R$5.37/US$, before fluctuating around R$5.25/US$ in subsequent months. This pressure on the real occurred despite the sharp increase in real interest rates and the healthy results in the external account scenario, which would actually help prop up the currency. On the other hand, the tax cuts significantly reduced inflationary pressures, especially in the second half of the year, when the economy registered deflation in the monthly comparison for three consecutive months from July through September. Thus, despite reaching 12.1% in the 12 months ending April, inflation ended the year 2022 at 5.8%. Despite coming above the target ceiling for the second year in a row, it is much lower than the 10.1% registered in 2021 and what it would have been without the tax cuts (down 2 p.p. to 2.5 p.p.). Economic activity also benefited from this fiscal stimulus, especially in the second half of the year. The first half was marked by the strong expansion of the job market and higher consumption, especially of services provided to families (reflecting the post-pandemic recovery), which resulted in an increase of 1.4% from the end of 2021. The tax cuts and government spending further boosted real income (thanks to the Auxílio Brasil program, deductible-loans from Auxílio Brasil and lower inflation, among others) and drove GDP growth in the third quarter of the year, despite the negative effects of monetary contraction that were being felt and which resulted in a slight decline in GDP in the fourth quarter. Regulatory Environment The key changes in sector regulations in the distribution segmentin 2022 are outlined below: 1) Automatic Registration in the Social Electricity Tariff Program Pursuant to Federal Law 14,203/2021, regulated by ANEEL Normative Resolution (REN) 953/2021, the automatic registration of families meeting the eligibility criteria for the Social Tariff benefit began in January 2022. Until then, many consumers who met the eligibility criteria for the Social Tariff benefit but, for some reason, such as ignorance of the benefit or commuting difficulties, never requested the benefit from the electricity distributors. Market Opening, Rules for Energy Market and Improvement of the Management of Energy Contracting by Distributors During 2022, several discussions were held on the subject of market liberalization, its consequences and prior regulations required for its sustainability. In January 2022, as required by Administrative Rule 465/2019, ANEEL published the results of Request for Comments no. 10/2021, through Technical Note 10/2022-SRM/ANEEL, mapping the regulatory measures necessary to permit the opening of the free market for consumers with load less than 500 kW. Together with the CCEE Technical Note "Concept Proposal for Market Opening", published in September 2021, these studies would be the basis for technical discussions on market opening. The topic was also widely discussed in parliament through bills (PLs) 414/2021 and 1917/2015. Despite the stated intention to vote on PL 414/21 in 2022 itself, the Bill was subject to 103 proposed amendments in the Chamber of Deputies (the lower house), including several 5 This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original Link

Original Document

Permalink Disclaimer CPFL Energia SA published this content on 20 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 April 2023 21:49:08 UTC.

© Publicnow 2023 All news about CPFL ENERGIA S.A. 05:50p Cpfl Energia S A : Dados Econômico-Financeiros PU 04/12 Cpfl Energia S A : Assembleia PU 04/12 Cpfl Energia S A : Assembleia PU 04/12 News Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day DJ 03/17 Transcript : CPFL Energia S.A., Q4 2022 Earnings Call, Mar 17, 2023 CI 03/16 Cpfl Energia S A : Reunião da Administração PU 03/16 CPFL Energia S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year Ended D.. CI 03/16 CPFL ENERGIA S.A. : Annual results CO 03/16 CPFL ENERGIA S.A. : Financial report CO 01/27 Cpfl Energia S A : Reunião da Administração PU