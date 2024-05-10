1Q24 Results Energy for a more sustainable future VIDEOCONFERENCE May 10th, 2024 Videoconference in Portuguese with simultaneous translation into English Time 11:00 (BRT) | 10:00 (EST) Click here or use the QR Code

Message from the CEO There is no way to begin this message without mentioning the heavy rains that hit Rio Grande do Sul in the last few days. CPFL's businesses operating in the state - Distribution, Generation and Transmission - were affected in some way. According to the state government, 336 municipalities were affected, of which 276 are in RGE's concession area. During the worst moment, 72 municipalities were completely without electricity, but power has since been restored in 68 municipalities. Six municipalities are still completely without power, while ten are partially without electricity at the request of authorities, for safety reasons. Despite so many difficulties (roadblocks, flooded and inaccessible areas), the Company remains fully mobilized to restore power supply while respecting the technical and safety conditions. It is still very difficult to estimate the potential impacts on revenue and costs, as well as the need for fresh investments, among others, in our businesses. Our focus still remains on helping our colleagues and the people of Rio Grande do Sul to stay safe and get their lives back on track. In this regard, we know the importance of power supply in returning to normality and are employing all efforts, which include sending teams from São Paulo and mobilizing all our employees, including electricians, technicians, engineers, IT and other support staff from the company, in order to overcome this challenge as quickly as possible. Regarding 1Q24, it is worth highlighting that we registered solid results, driven by higher temperatures and costs under control. In the Distribution segment, I wish to highlight the continued high load, which increased 5.1% this quarter, especially in the residential and commercial segments, which increased 11.4% and 10%, respectively, year on year. Moreover, the industrial segment, after a negative 2023, started delivering positive results, with growth of 2.2%. In the Generation segment, we were affected by much lower wind generation than in 1Q23, which was partially offset by the positive effect of contractual adjustments linked to inflation. The Transmission segment brought gains of R$ 76 million in regulatory EBITDA this quarter. I wish to highlight the significant reduction of R$ 22 million in costs and the improvement in revenue due to tariff adjustments at CPFL Transmissão in the amount of R$52 million. Capex in the quarter totaled R$ 1.1 billion, of which approximately 84% went to the Distribution segment. Our estimated capex for the year continues to be R$ 5.9 billion. Reflecting our disciplined allocation of capital, we ended the quarter with cash balance of R$ 5.4 billion and net debt of 1.93 times EBITDA based on the criteria of our financial covenants.

On April 26, 2024, the Shareholders Meeting approved the distribution of net income from 2023, which includes the payment of dividends of R$ 3.2 billion, equivalent to R$ 2.75 per share. As for the ESG agenda, we wish to highlight the portfolio rebalancing and CPFL Energia's consequent improvement in B3's Sustainability Index (ISE) ranking, registering its best performance - second among all stocks in the portfolio and the best company in the Utilities sector. Finally, I wish to state that CPFL Energia remains committed to continue investing and deploying new technologies, with the focus always on customer service backed by quality and efficiency, and on operating in the electricity sector with reliability, transparency and security for the entire society, while also respecting the environment, pursuing growth and creating value for all our stakeholders. Thank you very much! Gustavo Estrella CEO, CPFL Energia Key Indicators R$ Million 1Q24 1Q23 Δ R$ Δ % Load in the Concession Area - GWh 19,419 18,480 939 5.1% Sales within the Concession Area - GWh 18,625 17,690 935 5.3% Captive Market 11,054 10,604 450 4.2% Free Client 7,571 7,086 485 6.8% Gross Operating Revenue 14,987 13,410 1,576 11.8% Net Operating Revenue 10,166 9,839 327 3.3% EBITDA(1) 3,865 3,530 335 9.5% Distribution 2,536 2,327 209 9.0% Generation 955 937 18 1.9% Transmission 256 229 27 11.8% Commercialization, Services & Others 118 38 81 214.0% Net Income 1,755 1,651 104 6.3% Distribution 1,158 1,118 40 3.6% Generation 475 453 22 4.8% Transmission 125 123 2 1.7% Commercialization, Services & Others (2) (43) 41 -95.7% Net Debt (2) 25,563 22,790 2,772 12.2% Net Debt / EBITDA(2) 1.93 1.70 0.23 13.5% Investments(3) 1,094 1,082 12 1.1% Stock Performance 34.81 31.65 3.16 10.0% Daily Average Volume 72 63 9 14.0% Notes: EBITDA is calculated from the sum of net income, taxes, financial result, depreciation/amortization, as CVM Resolution no. 156/22. See the calculation in item 2.1 of this report; In financial covenants criteria, which considers CPFL Energia's stake in each generation projects and in CPFL Transmissão; Does not include special obligations. The data disclosed in this release, as well as further details, are available in Excel, and can be consulted in the Historical Information Base, available in the IR website. To access, click here. In case of doubts, Talk to IR.

1Q24 Results Highlights Load in the concession area1 +5.1% Net Income R$ 1,755 million (+6,3%) CPFL Santa Cruz was recognized, for the 3rd consecutive year, as the best disco in the Southeast region and RGE won 1st place in South region CPFL Energia reaches the 2nd place in the ISE Sustainability Index General Ranking and Best in the Utilities Sector 1) Load net of losses; 2) In the financial covenants criteria. EBITDA R$ 3,865 million (+9,5%) Net Debt R$ 25.6 billion with a leverage of 1.93x (Net Debt/ EBITDA2) CPFL Piratininga, Santa Cruz, Paulista and RGE, Highlights in Best in Management award by Fundação Nacional de Qualidade Election of Ms. Claudia Elisa de Pinho Soares as an Independent Member, in the Board of Directors

Uso Público CPFL CPFL ENERGIA ECONOMIC-FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

1.1) Economic-Financial Performance R$ Million 1Q24 1Q23 Δ R$ Δ % Gross Operating Revenue 14,987 13,410 1,576 11.8% Net Operating Revenue 10,166 9,839 327 3.3% Net Operating Revenue (ex-rev. from infrastructure) 9,143 8,914 229 2.6% Cost of Electric Power (4,329) (4,376) 47 -1.1% PMSO, Private Pension Fund and ADA (1,091) (1,098) 8 -0.7% Costs of Building the Infrastructure (973) (914) (58) 6.4% Equity Income 92 80 12 15.1% EBITDA 1 3,865 3,530 335 9.5% Depreciation and Amortization (566) (540) (26) 4.9% Financial Income (Expense) (816) (551) (265) 48.1% Financial Revenues 417 529 (113) -21.3% Financial Expenses (1,233) (1,081) (152) 14.1% Income Before Taxes 2,483 2,440 44 1.8% Income Tax / Social Contribution (728) (789) 61 -7.7% Net Income 1,755 1,651 104 6.3% Note: (1) EBITDA is calculated from the sum of net income, taxes, financial results and depreciation/amortization. Non-cash effects, extraordinary items and others We highlight below the non-cash effects, extraordinary items and others of greater relevance observed in the periods analyzed, as a way to facilitate the understanding of the variations in Company's results. EBITDA effects | R$ million 1Q24 1Q23 Δ R$ Δ % Non-cash effects (recurrent) Adjustments in the concession financial assets (VNR) 384 361 23 6.5% Legal and judicial expenses (53) (59) 6 -10.7% Assets write-off (27) (29) 2 -6.5% Extraordinary items Investment Fair Value Adjustments (non-cash effect) 56 - 56 - Tariff review (RAB report) - 136 (136) - Extraordinary items explanation Investment Fair Value Adjustments (non-cash effect) : Positive effect of R$ 56 million in 1Q24, due to the remeasurement at fair value in the investment recorded in Paulista Lajeado;

: Positive effect of R$ 56 million in 1Q24, due to the remeasurement at fair value in the investment recorded in Paulista Lajeado; Regulatory Asset Base ("RAB") Appraisal Reports : Adjustment related to the final version of the appraisal report of CPFL Paulista's PTR, in 1Q23 (R$ 136 million). 6

Earnings Release | 1Q24 Other relevant numbers for result analysis: EBITDA effects| Transmission Segment 1Q24 1Q23 Δ R$ Δ % EBITDA IFRS 256 229 27 11.8% EBITDA Regulatory 253 177 76 42.8% Diference IFRS (-) Regulatory 3 52 (49) -94.1% Financial results effect | R$ million 1Q24 1Q23 Δ R$ Δ % Late payment interest and fines 119 83 35 42.5% Mark-to-market (MTM) (136) 88 (224) - The financial result was influenced by an extraordinary item: Mark-to-market (MTM): financial expense related to the reduction of credit spread practiced by the market in 1Q24, versus the increase in the risk spread practiced by the market in 1Q23. Net Operating Revenue by Segment R$ Million 1Q24 1Q23 Δ R$ Δ % Distribution 8,611 8,215 396 4.8% Generation 1,076 1,127 (51) -4.5% Transmission 422 399 23 5.7% Commercialization 463 520 (57) -11.0% Services 296 224 72 32.1% Elimination and Others (702) (647) (56) 8.6% Net Operating Revenue 10,166 9,839 327 3.3% In distribution segment, the growth of revenue with energy sales (Captive + TUSD), favored by the high temperatures, was offset by the lower updating of the concession's financial assets. For further details about the variation in net operating revenue by segment, see Chapter 3 - Performance of Business Segments. Cost of Electric Energy R$ Million 1Q24 1Q23 Δ R$ Δ % Itaipu 494 462 32 7.0% PROINFA 92 101 (9) -9.1% Auction, Bilateral Contracts and Spot Market 2,688 2,879 (191) -6.6% PIS and COFINS Tax Credit (284) (304) 20 -6.4% Cost of Electric Power Purchased for Resale 2,990 3,137 (148) -4.7% National Grid Charges 1,068 923 145 15.7% Itaipu Transmission Charges 103 73 30 41.3% Connection Charges 28 28 (1) -2.5% Charges for the Use of the Distribution System 11 21 (10) -48.8% ESS / EER 276 328 (52) -16.0% PIS and COFINS Tax Credit (145) (134) (11) 8.4% Charges 1,339 1,239 101 8.1% Cost of Electric Energy 4,329 4,376 (47) -1.1% 7

Earnings Release | 1Q24 The reduction in Costs with Energy Purchased for Resale, is mainly due to the reduction in Auction, Bilateral Contracts and Spot Market (reduction in the amount of energy and the average tariff between periods). Regarding the Charges for the Use of the Transmission and Distribution System (National Grid, Itaipu transport, connection and use of the transmission and distribution system), the increase is mainly due to the variation in National Grid Charges, due to the adjustment in the Tariff for the Use of the Transmission System (TUST), as of July 2023, in accordance with ANEEL Resolution No. 3,217/23. This effect is partially offset by the sector charges (ESS/EER), the perceived reduction is due to the EER - Reserve Energy Charges, mainly as a result of the increase in the generation of the plants committed to the Reserve Energy Contracts, since in this case, the energy sold is settled in the CCEE at the value of PLD, requiring less need for resources via charges. For further details about the variation in the cost of electric energy, see Chapter 3 - Performance of Business Segments. PMSO R$ Million 1Q24 1Q23 Δ R$ Δ % Personnel 527 492 35 7.2% Material 120 125 (5) -4.2% Outsourced Services 221 215 5 2.5% Other Operating Costs/Expenses 189 222 (33) -15.0% ADA 115 69 46 66.7% Assets Write-Off 27 29 (2) -7.3% Legal and judicial expenses 53 59 (6) -10.7% Investment Fair Value Adjustments (non-cash effect) (56) - (56) - Others 51 65 (15) -22.4% PMSO 1,056 1,054 2 0.2% The PMSO was impacted by an extraordinary item (for more details, see explanation at the beginning of the chapter) which generated an effect of R$ 56 million in 1Q24. Excluding this item, the PMSO would have an increase of 5.5% (R$ 58 million), due to the following factors: ⎩ MSO not linked to inflation (+R$ 31 million | +15.3%): increase in the allowance for doubtful accounts (ADA), partially offset by reductions in legal and judicial expenses and Capex related to Opex; ⎩ Personnel (+R$ 35 million | +7.2%): reflect the salary adjustments resulting from the collective bargaining agreements applied in 2023, in addition to a headcount increase of 2.7%1 in the Distribution segment (which represents 60% of the CPFL group's workforce) and 13.5%1 in the Services segment (which represents 31% of the CPFL group's workforce); ⎩ MSO linked to inflation (-R$ 8 million | -2.2%) - main impacts: lower expenses with auditing and consulting (R$ 3 million), collection rate (R$ 2 million), maintenance and conservation of buildings (R$ 1 million), and tools and equipment (R$ 1 million). 1 Average from January to March. 8

Earnings Release | 1Q24 Other operating costs and expenses R$ Million 1Q24 1Q23 Δ R$ Δ % Costs of Building the Infrastructure 973 914 58 6.4% Private Pension Fund 34 44 (10) -22.3% Depreciation and Amortization 566 540 26 4.9% Other operating costs and expenses 1,573 1,498 75 5.0% EBITDA Related to EBITDA, the good performance of the Distribution segment stands out, due to the gains in parcel B resulting from the increase in consumption in the main segments. EBITDA is calculated according to CVM Resolution No. 156/22 and showed in the table below: R$ Million 1Q24 1Q23 Δ R$ Δ % Net Income 1,755 1,651 104 6.3% Depreciation and Amortization 566 540 26 4.9% Financial Result 816 551 265 48.1% Income Tax / Social Contribution 728 789 (61) -7.7% EBITDA 3,865 3,530 335 9.5% Financial Result R$ Million 1Q24 1Q23 Δ R$ Δ % Revenues 417 529 (113) -21.3% Expenses (1,233) (1,081) (152) 14.1% Financial Result (816) (551) (265) 48.1% Managerial Analysis R$ Million 1Q24 1Q23 Δ R$ Δ % Expenses with the net debt (734) (807) 73 -9.1% Late payment interest and fines 119 83 35 42.5% Mark-to-market (136) 88 (224) - Adjustment to the sectorial financial asset/liability (66) 81 (148) - Others financial revenues/expenses 1 3 (2) -68.0% Financial Result (816) (551) (265) 48.1% The increase in net financial expenses was mainly a reflection of the Mark-to-market, due to the reduction in the risk spread curve practiced by the market in 1Q24, in contrast to the increase in the risk spread in 1Q23. The Adjustment to the sectorial financial asset/liability, mainly justified by the recording of the upgradable balance of assets in 1Q23 and liabilities in 1Q24, also contributed to the increase in expenses. 9