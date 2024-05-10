1Q24 Results

Message from the CEO

There is no way to begin this message without mentioning the heavy rains that hit Rio Grande do Sul in the last few days. CPFL's businesses operating in the state - Distribution, Generation and Transmission - were affected in some way. According to the state government, 336 municipalities were affected, of which 276 are in RGE's concession area. During the worst moment, 72 municipalities were completely without electricity, but power has since been restored in 68 municipalities. Six municipalities are still completely without power, while ten are partially without electricity at the request of authorities, for safety reasons. Despite so many difficulties (roadblocks, flooded and inaccessible areas), the Company remains fully mobilized to restore power supply while respecting the technical and safety conditions.

It is still very difficult to estimate the potential impacts on revenue and costs, as well as the need for fresh investments, among others, in our businesses. Our focus still remains on helping our colleagues and the people of Rio Grande do Sul to stay safe and get their lives back on track.

In this regard, we know the importance of power supply in returning to normality and are employing all efforts, which include sending teams from São Paulo and mobilizing all our employees, including electricians, technicians, engineers, IT and other support staff from the company, in order to overcome this challenge as quickly as possible.

Regarding 1Q24, it is worth highlighting that we registered solid results, driven by higher temperatures and costs under control. In the Distribution segment, I wish to highlight the continued high load, which increased 5.1% this quarter, especially in the residential and commercial segments, which increased 11.4% and 10%, respectively, year on year. Moreover, the industrial segment, after a negative 2023, started delivering positive results, with growth of 2.2%.

In the Generation segment, we were affected by much lower wind generation than in 1Q23, which was partially offset by the positive effect of contractual adjustments linked to inflation.

The Transmission segment brought gains of R$ 76 million in regulatory EBITDA this quarter. I wish to highlight the significant reduction of R$ 22 million in costs and the improvement in revenue due to tariff adjustments at CPFL Transmissão in the amount of R$52 million.

Capex in the quarter totaled R$ 1.1 billion, of which approximately 84% went to the Distribution segment. Our estimated capex for the year continues to be R$ 5.9 billion.

Reflecting our disciplined allocation of capital, we ended the quarter with cash balance of R$ 5.4 billion and net debt of 1.93 times EBITDA based on the criteria of our financial covenants.

On April 26, 2024, the Shareholders Meeting approved the distribution of net income from 2023, which includes the payment of dividends of R$ 3.2 billion, equivalent to R$ 2.75 per share.

As for the ESG agenda, we wish to highlight the portfolio rebalancing and CPFL Energia's consequent improvement in B3's Sustainability Index (ISE) ranking, registering its best performance - second among all stocks in the portfolio and the best company in the Utilities sector.

Finally, I wish to state that CPFL Energia remains committed to continue investing and deploying new technologies, with the focus always on customer service backed by quality and efficiency, and on operating in the electricity sector with reliability, transparency and security for the entire society, while also respecting the environment, pursuing growth and creating value for all our stakeholders.

Thank you very much!

Gustavo Estrella

CEO, CPFL Energia

Key Indicators

R$ Million

1Q24

1Q23

Δ R$

Δ %

Load in the Concession Area - GWh

19,419

18,480

939

5.1%

Sales within the Concession Area - GWh

18,625

17,690

935

5.3%

Captive Market

11,054

10,604

450

4.2%

Free Client

7,571

7,086

485

6.8%

Gross Operating Revenue

14,987

13,410

1,576

11.8%

Net Operating Revenue

10,166

9,839

327

3.3%

EBITDA(1)

3,865

3,530

335

9.5%

Distribution

2,536

2,327

209

9.0%

Generation

955

937

18

1.9%

Transmission

256

229

27

11.8%

Commercialization, Services & Others

118

38

81

214.0%

Net Income

1,755

1,651

104

6.3%

Distribution

1,158

1,118

40

3.6%

Generation

475

453

22

4.8%

Transmission

125

123

2

1.7%

Commercialization, Services & Others

(2)

(43)

41

-95.7%

Net Debt (2)

25,563

22,790

2,772

12.2%

Net Debt / EBITDA(2)

1.93

1.70

0.23

13.5%

Investments(3)

1,094

1,082

12

1.1%

Stock Performance

34.81

31.65

3.16

10.0%

Daily Average Volume

72

63

9

14.0%

Notes:

  1. EBITDA is calculated from the sum of net income, taxes, financial result, depreciation/amortization, as CVM Resolution no. 156/22. See the calculation in item 2.1 of this report;
  2. In financial covenants criteria, which considers CPFL Energia's stake in each generation projects and in CPFL Transmissão;
  3. Does not include special obligations.

1Q24 Results

Highlights

Load in the concession area1

+5.1%

Net Income

R$ 1,755

million (+6,3%)

CPFL Santa Cruz was

recognized, for the 3rd

consecutive year, as

the best disco in the

Southeast region and RGE

won 1st place in South

region

CPFL Energia reaches the

2nd place in the ISE

Sustainability Index General

Ranking and Best in the

Utilities Sector

1) Load net of losses; 2) In the financial covenants criteria.

EBITDA

R$ 3,865

million (+9,5%)

Net Debt

R$ 25.6

billion with a leverage of 1.93x (Net Debt/ EBITDA2)

CPFL Piratininga, Santa

Cruz, Paulista and RGE,

Highlights in Best in

Management award by

Fundação Nacional de

Qualidade

Election of Ms. Claudia

Elisa de Pinho Soares

as an Independent

Member, in the Board of

Directors

Uso Público CPFL

1Q24 Results

Contents

1) CPFL ENERGIA ECONOMIC-FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

........................................... 6

1.1) Economic-Financial Performance

6

1.2) Indebtedness

10

1.2.1) Financial Debt in IFRS Criteria

10

1.2.2) Debt in Financial Covenants Criteria

12

1.3) Investments

12

1.3.1) Actual Investments by Segment

12

1.3.2) Investment Forecast

12

2.1) ESG Plan 2030

14

2.2) Key ESG Indicators aligned to the Plan

15

3.1) DISTRIBUTION SEGMENT

17

3.1.1) Operational Performance

17

3.1.1.1) Load Net of Losses | Concession Area

17

3.1.1.3) Delinquency

18

3.1.1.4) Losses

19

3.1.1.5) SAIDI and SAIFI

19

3.1.2) Tariff Events

20

3.1.3) Economic-Financial Performance

21

3.2.1) Operational Performance

27

3.3) TRANSMISSION SEGMENT

31

3.3.1) Portfolio

31

3.3.2) Operational Performance

31

3.3.3) Regulatory Themes

32

3.3.4) Economic-Financial Performance | Regulatory

34

3.3.5) Economic-Financial Performance | IFRS

36

3.4) COMMERCIALIZATION AND SERVICES SEGMENTS

37

3.4.1) Economic-Financial Performance

37

4) ATTACHMENTS

38

Uso Público CPFL

  1. CPFL ENERGIA ECONOMIC-FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE
    1.1) Economic-Financial Performance

R$ Million

1Q24

1Q23

Δ R$

Δ %

Gross Operating Revenue

14,987

13,410

1,576

11.8%

Net Operating Revenue

10,166

9,839

327

3.3%

Net Operating Revenue (ex-rev. from infrastructure)

9,143

8,914

229

2.6%

Cost of Electric Power

(4,329)

(4,376)

47

-1.1%

PMSO, Private Pension Fund and ADA

(1,091)

(1,098)

8

-0.7%

Costs of Building the Infrastructure

(973)

(914)

(58)

6.4%

Equity Income

92

80

12

15.1%

EBITDA

1

3,865

3,530

335

9.5%

Depreciation and Amortization

(566)

(540)

(26)

4.9%

Financial Income (Expense)

(816)

(551)

(265)

48.1%

Financial Revenues

417

529

(113)

-21.3%

Financial Expenses

(1,233)

(1,081)

(152)

14.1%

Income Before Taxes

2,483

2,440

44

1.8%

Income Tax / Social Contribution

(728)

(789)

61

-7.7%

Net Income

1,755

1,651

104

6.3%

Note: (1) EBITDA is calculated from the sum of net income, taxes, financial results and depreciation/amortization.

Non-cash effects, extraordinary items and others

We highlight below the non-cash effects, extraordinary items and others of greater relevance observed in the periods analyzed, as a way to facilitate the understanding of the variations in Company's results.

EBITDA effects | R$ million

1Q24

1Q23

Δ R$

Δ %

Non-cash effects (recurrent)

Adjustments in the concession financial assets (VNR)

384

361

23

6.5%

Legal and judicial expenses

(53)

(59)

6

-10.7%

Assets write-off

(27)

(29)

2

-6.5%

Extraordinary items

Investment Fair Value Adjustments (non-cash effect)

56

-

56

-

Tariff review (RAB report)

-

136

(136)

-

Extraordinary items explanation

  • Investment Fair Value Adjustments (non-casheffect): Positive effect of R$ 56 million in 1Q24, due to the remeasurement at fair value in the investment recorded in Paulista Lajeado;
  • Regulatory Asset Base ("RAB") Appraisal Reports: Adjustment related to the final version of the appraisal report of CPFL Paulista's PTR, in 1Q23 (R$ 136 million).

6

Earnings Release | 1Q24

Other relevant numbers for result analysis:

EBITDA effects| Transmission Segment

1Q24

1Q23

Δ R$

Δ %

EBITDA

IFRS

256

229

27

11.8%

EBITDA

Regulatory

253

177

76

42.8%

Diference IFRS (-) Regulatory

3

52

(49)

-94.1%

Financial results effect | R$ million

1Q24

1Q23

Δ R$

Δ %

Late payment interest and fines

119

83

35

42.5%

Mark-to-market (MTM)

(136)

88

(224)

-

The financial result was influenced by an extraordinary item:

  • Mark-to-market(MTM):financial expense related to the reduction of credit spread practiced by the market in 1Q24, versus the increase in the risk spread practiced by the market in 1Q23.

Net Operating Revenue by Segment

R$ Million

1Q24

1Q23

Δ R$

Δ %

Distribution

8,611

8,215

396

4.8%

Generation

1,076

1,127

(51)

-4.5%

Transmission

422

399

23

5.7%

Commercialization

463

520

(57)

-11.0%

Services

296

224

72

32.1%

Elimination and Others

(702)

(647)

(56)

8.6%

Net Operating Revenue

10,166

9,839

327

3.3%

In distribution segment, the growth of revenue with energy sales (Captive + TUSD), favored by the high temperatures, was offset by the lower updating of the concession's financial assets.

For further details about the variation in net operating revenue by segment, see Chapter 3 -

Performance of Business Segments.

Cost of Electric Energy

R$ Million

1Q24

1Q23

Δ R$

Δ %

Itaipu

494

462

32

7.0%

PROINFA

92

101

(9)

-9.1%

Auction, Bilateral Contracts and Spot Market

2,688

2,879

(191)

-6.6%

PIS and COFINS Tax Credit

(284)

(304)

20

-6.4%

Cost of Electric Power Purchased for Resale

2,990

3,137

(148)

-4.7%

National Grid Charges

1,068

923

145

15.7%

Itaipu Transmission Charges

103

73

30

41.3%

Connection Charges

28

28

(1)

-2.5%

Charges for the Use of the Distribution System

11

21

(10)

-48.8%

ESS / EER

276

328

(52)

-16.0%

PIS and COFINS Tax Credit

(145)

(134)

(11)

8.4%

Charges

1,339

1,239

101

8.1%

Cost of Electric Energy

4,329

4,376

(47)

-1.1%

7

Earnings Release | 1Q24

The reduction in Costs with Energy Purchased for Resale, is mainly due to the reduction in Auction, Bilateral Contracts and Spot Market (reduction in the amount of energy and the average tariff between periods).

Regarding the Charges for the Use of the Transmission and Distribution System (National Grid, Itaipu transport, connection and use of the transmission and distribution system), the increase is mainly due to the variation in National Grid Charges, due to the adjustment in the Tariff for the Use of the Transmission System (TUST), as of July 2023, in accordance with ANEEL Resolution No. 3,217/23. This effect is partially offset by the sector charges (ESS/EER), the perceived reduction is due to the EER - Reserve Energy Charges, mainly as a result of the increase in the generation of the plants committed to the Reserve Energy Contracts, since in this case, the energy sold is settled in the CCEE at the value of PLD, requiring less need for resources via charges.

For further details about the variation in the cost of electric energy, see Chapter 3 -

Performance of Business Segments.

PMSO

R$ Million

1Q24

1Q23

Δ R$

Δ %

Personnel

527

492

35

7.2%

Material

120

125

(5)

-4.2%

Outsourced Services

221

215

5

2.5%

Other Operating Costs/Expenses

189

222

(33)

-15.0%

ADA

115

69

46

66.7%

Assets Write-Off

27

29

(2)

-7.3%

Legal and judicial expenses

53

59

(6)

-10.7%

Investment Fair Value Adjustments (non-cash effect)

(56)

-

(56)

-

Others

51

65

(15)

-22.4%

PMSO

1,056

1,054

2

0.2%

The PMSO was impacted by an extraordinary item (for more details, see explanation at the beginning of the chapter) which generated an effect of R$ 56 million in 1Q24.

Excluding this item, the PMSO would have an increase of 5.5% (R$ 58 million), due to the following factors:

MSO not linked to inflation (+R$ 31 million | +15.3%): increase in the allowance for doubtful accounts (ADA), partially offset by reductions in legal and judicial expenses and Capex related to Opex;

Personnel (+R$ 35 million | +7.2%): reflect the salary adjustments resulting from the collective bargaining agreements applied in 2023, in addition to a headcount increase of 2.7%1 in the Distribution segment (which represents 60% of the CPFL group's workforce) and 13.5%1 in the Services segment (which represents 31% of the CPFL group's workforce);

MSO linked to inflation (-R$ 8 million | -2.2%) - main impacts: lower expenses with auditing and consulting (R$ 3 million), collection rate (R$ 2 million), maintenance and conservation of buildings (R$ 1 million), and tools and equipment (R$ 1 million).

1 Average from January to March.

8

Earnings Release | 1Q24

Other operating costs and expenses

R$ Million

1Q24

1Q23

Δ R$

Δ %

Costs of Building the Infrastructure

973

914

58

6.4%

Private Pension Fund

34

44

(10)

-22.3%

Depreciation and Amortization

566

540

26

4.9%

Other operating costs and expenses

1,573

1,498

75

5.0%

EBITDA

Related to EBITDA, the good performance of the Distribution segment stands out, due to the gains in parcel B resulting from the increase in consumption in the main segments.

EBITDA is calculated according to CVM Resolution No. 156/22 and showed in the table below:

R$ Million

1Q24

1Q23

Δ R$

Δ %

Net Income

1,755

1,651

104

6.3%

Depreciation and Amortization

566

540

26

4.9%

Financial Result

816

551

265

48.1%

Income Tax / Social Contribution

728

789

(61)

-7.7%

EBITDA

3,865

3,530

335

9.5%

Financial Result

R$ Million

1Q24

1Q23

Δ R$

Δ %

Revenues

417

529

(113)

-21.3%

Expenses

(1,233)

(1,081)

(152)

14.1%

Financial Result

(816)

(551)

(265)

48.1%

Managerial Analysis

R$ Million

1Q24

1Q23

Δ R$

Δ %

Expenses with the net debt

(734)

(807)

73

-9.1%

Late payment interest and fines

119

83

35

42.5%

Mark-to-market

(136)

88

(224)

-

Adjustment to the sectorial financial asset/liability

(66)

81

(148)

-

Others financial revenues/expenses

1

3

(2)

-68.0%

Financial Result

(816)

(551)

(265)

48.1%

The increase in net financial expenses was mainly a reflection of the Mark-to-market, due to the reduction in the risk spread curve practiced by the market in 1Q24, in contrast to the increase in the risk spread in 1Q23. The Adjustment to the sectorial financial asset/liability, mainly justified by the recording of the upgradable balance of assets in 1Q23 and liabilities in 1Q24, also contributed to the increase in expenses.

9

Earnings Release | 1Q24

These effects were partially offset by the reduction in net debt expenses, mainly due to the drop in the CDI in the period.

Net Income

The 6.3% increase reflects the increase in EBITDA, mainly due to the performance of the Distribution segment, partially offset by higher net financial expenses.

1.2) Indebtedness

1.2.1) Financial Debt in IFRS Criteria

R$ Million

1Q24

1Q23

Δ R$

Δ %

Financial Debt (including hedge)

30,687

27,618

(3,069)

11.1%

Available Funds

(5,400)

(5,071)

329

6.5%

Net Debt

25,287

22,547

2,741

12.2%

Debt Cost

11.1%

13.4%

-

-17.1%

Breakdown by Profile and Indexation | After Hedge

To mitigate any risk of market fluctuations, around R$ 6.0 billion in debt is protected by hedge operations.

In order to protect the exchange rate and the rate linked to the contract, swap operations were contracted for foreign currency debts (18.9% of total IFRS debts).

10

