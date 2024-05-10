1Q24 Results
Message from the CEO
There is no way to begin this message without mentioning the heavy rains that hit Rio Grande do Sul in the last few days. CPFL's businesses operating in the state - Distribution, Generation and Transmission - were affected in some way. According to the state government, 336 municipalities were affected, of which 276 are in RGE's concession area. During the worst moment, 72 municipalities were completely without electricity, but power has since been restored in 68 municipalities. Six municipalities are still completely without power, while ten are partially without electricity at the request of authorities, for safety reasons. Despite so many difficulties (roadblocks, flooded and inaccessible areas), the Company remains fully mobilized to restore power supply while respecting the technical and safety conditions.
It is still very difficult to estimate the potential impacts on revenue and costs, as well as the need for fresh investments, among others, in our businesses. Our focus still remains on helping our colleagues and the people of Rio Grande do Sul to stay safe and get their lives back on track.
In this regard, we know the importance of power supply in returning to normality and are employing all efforts, which include sending teams from São Paulo and mobilizing all our employees, including electricians, technicians, engineers, IT and other support staff from the company, in order to overcome this challenge as quickly as possible.
Regarding 1Q24, it is worth highlighting that we registered solid results, driven by higher temperatures and costs under control. In the Distribution segment, I wish to highlight the continued high load, which increased 5.1% this quarter, especially in the residential and commercial segments, which increased 11.4% and 10%, respectively, year on year. Moreover, the industrial segment, after a negative 2023, started delivering positive results, with growth of 2.2%.
In the Generation segment, we were affected by much lower wind generation than in 1Q23, which was partially offset by the positive effect of contractual adjustments linked to inflation.
The Transmission segment brought gains of R$ 76 million in regulatory EBITDA this quarter. I wish to highlight the significant reduction of R$ 22 million in costs and the improvement in revenue due to tariff adjustments at CPFL Transmissão in the amount of R$52 million.
Capex in the quarter totaled R$ 1.1 billion, of which approximately 84% went to the Distribution segment. Our estimated capex for the year continues to be R$ 5.9 billion.
Reflecting our disciplined allocation of capital, we ended the quarter with cash balance of R$ 5.4 billion and net debt of 1.93 times EBITDA based on the criteria of our financial covenants.
On April 26, 2024, the Shareholders Meeting approved the distribution of net income from 2023, which includes the payment of dividends of R$ 3.2 billion, equivalent to R$ 2.75 per share.
As for the ESG agenda, we wish to highlight the portfolio rebalancing and CPFL Energia's consequent improvement in B3's Sustainability Index (ISE) ranking, registering its best performance - second among all stocks in the portfolio and the best company in the Utilities sector.
Finally, I wish to state that CPFL Energia remains committed to continue investing and deploying new technologies, with the focus always on customer service backed by quality and efficiency, and on operating in the electricity sector with reliability, transparency and security for the entire society, while also respecting the environment, pursuing growth and creating value for all our stakeholders.
Thank you very much!
Gustavo Estrella
CEO, CPFL Energia
Key Indicators
R$ Million
1Q24
1Q23
Δ R$
Δ %
Load in the Concession Area - GWh
19,419
18,480
939
5.1%
Sales within the Concession Area - GWh
18,625
17,690
935
5.3%
Captive Market
11,054
10,604
450
4.2%
Free Client
7,571
7,086
485
6.8%
Gross Operating Revenue
14,987
13,410
1,576
11.8%
Net Operating Revenue
10,166
9,839
327
3.3%
EBITDA(1)
3,865
3,530
335
9.5%
Distribution
2,536
2,327
209
9.0%
Generation
955
937
18
1.9%
Transmission
256
229
27
11.8%
Commercialization, Services & Others
118
38
81
214.0%
Net Income
1,755
1,651
104
6.3%
Distribution
1,158
1,118
40
3.6%
Generation
475
453
22
4.8%
Transmission
125
123
2
1.7%
Commercialization, Services & Others
(2)
(43)
41
-95.7%
Net Debt (2)
25,563
22,790
2,772
12.2%
Net Debt / EBITDA(2)
1.93
1.70
0.23
13.5%
Investments(3)
1,094
1,082
12
1.1%
Stock Performance
34.81
31.65
3.16
10.0%
Daily Average Volume
72
63
9
14.0%
Notes:
- EBITDA is calculated from the sum of net income, taxes, financial result, depreciation/amortization, as CVM Resolution no. 156/22. See the calculation in item 2.1 of this report;
- In financial covenants criteria, which considers CPFL Energia's stake in each generation projects and in CPFL Transmissão;
- Does not include special obligations.
The data disclosed in this release, as well as further details, are available in Excel, and can be consulted in the Historical Information Base, available in the IR website. To access, click here.
In case of doubts, Talk to IR.
1Q24 Results
Highlights
Load in the concession area1
+5.1%
Net Income
R$ 1,755
million (+6,3%)
CPFL Santa Cruz was
recognized, for the 3rd
consecutive year, as
the best disco in the
Southeast region and RGE
won 1st place in South
region
CPFL Energia reaches the
2nd place in the ISE
Sustainability Index General
Ranking and Best in the
Utilities Sector
1) Load net of losses; 2) In the financial covenants criteria.
EBITDA
R$ 3,865
million (+9,5%)
Net Debt
R$ 25.6
billion with a leverage of 1.93x (Net Debt/ EBITDA2)
CPFL Piratininga, Santa
Cruz, Paulista and RGE,
Highlights in Best in
Management award by
Fundação Nacional de
Qualidade
Election of Ms. Claudia
Elisa de Pinho Soares
as an Independent
Member, in the Board of
Directors
Uso Público CPFL
1Q24 Results
Contents
1.2.2) Debt in Financial Covenants Criteria
12
1.3) Investments
12
1.3.1) Actual Investments by Segment
12
1.3.2) Investment Forecast
12
2.1) ESG Plan 2030
14
2.2) Key ESG Indicators aligned to the Plan
15
3.1) DISTRIBUTION SEGMENT
17
3.1.1) Operational Performance
17
3.1.1.1) Load Net of Losses | Concession Area
17
3.1.1.3) Delinquency
18
3.1.1.4) Losses
19
3.1.1.5) SAIDI and SAIFI
19
3.1.2) Tariff Events
20
3.1.3) Economic-Financial Performance
21
3.2.1) Operational Performance
27
3.3) TRANSMISSION SEGMENT
31
3.3.1) Portfolio
31
3.3.2) Operational Performance
31
3.3.3) Regulatory Themes
32
3.3.4) Economic-Financial Performance | Regulatory
34
3.3.5) Economic-Financial Performance | IFRS
36
3.4) COMMERCIALIZATION AND SERVICES SEGMENTS
37
3.4.1) Economic-Financial Performance
37
4) ATTACHMENTS
38
Uso Público CPFL
-
CPFL ENERGIA ECONOMIC-FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE
1.1) Economic-Financial Performance
R$ Million
1Q24
1Q23
Δ R$
Δ %
Gross Operating Revenue
14,987
13,410
1,576
11.8%
Net Operating Revenue
10,166
9,839
327
3.3%
Net Operating Revenue (ex-rev. from infrastructure)
9,143
8,914
229
2.6%
Cost of Electric Power
(4,329)
(4,376)
47
-1.1%
PMSO, Private Pension Fund and ADA
(1,091)
(1,098)
8
-0.7%
Costs of Building the Infrastructure
(973)
(914)
(58)
6.4%
Equity Income
92
80
12
15.1%
EBITDA
1
3,865
3,530
335
9.5%
Depreciation and Amortization
(566)
(540)
(26)
4.9%
Financial Income (Expense)
(816)
(551)
(265)
48.1%
Financial Revenues
417
529
(113)
-21.3%
Financial Expenses
(1,233)
(1,081)
(152)
14.1%
Income Before Taxes
2,483
2,440
44
1.8%
Income Tax / Social Contribution
(728)
(789)
61
-7.7%
Net Income
1,755
1,651
104
6.3%
Note: (1) EBITDA is calculated from the sum of net income, taxes, financial results and depreciation/amortization.
Non-cash effects, extraordinary items and others
We highlight below the non-cash effects, extraordinary items and others of greater relevance observed in the periods analyzed, as a way to facilitate the understanding of the variations in Company's results.
EBITDA effects | R$ million
1Q24
1Q23
Δ R$
Δ %
Non-cash effects (recurrent)
Adjustments in the concession financial assets (VNR)
384
361
23
6.5%
Legal and judicial expenses
(53)
(59)
6
-10.7%
Assets write-off
(27)
(29)
2
-6.5%
Extraordinary items
Investment Fair Value Adjustments (non-cash effect)
56
-
56
-
Tariff review (RAB report)
-
136
(136)
-
Extraordinary items explanation
- Investment Fair Value Adjustments (non-casheffect): Positive effect of R$ 56 million in 1Q24, due to the remeasurement at fair value in the investment recorded in Paulista Lajeado;
- Regulatory Asset Base ("RAB") Appraisal Reports: Adjustment related to the final version of the appraisal report of CPFL Paulista's PTR, in 1Q23 (R$ 136 million).
6
Earnings Release | 1Q24
Other relevant numbers for result analysis:
EBITDA effects| Transmission Segment
1Q24
1Q23
Δ R$
Δ %
EBITDA
IFRS
256
229
27
11.8%
EBITDA
Regulatory
253
177
76
42.8%
Diference IFRS (-) Regulatory
3
52
(49)
-94.1%
Financial results effect | R$ million
1Q24
1Q23
Δ R$
Δ %
Late payment interest and fines
119
83
35
42.5%
Mark-to-market (MTM)
(136)
88
(224)
-
The financial result was influenced by an extraordinary item:
- Mark-to-market(MTM):financial expense related to the reduction of credit spread practiced by the market in 1Q24, versus the increase in the risk spread practiced by the market in 1Q23.
Net Operating Revenue by Segment
R$ Million
1Q24
1Q23
Δ R$
Δ %
Distribution
8,611
8,215
396
4.8%
Generation
1,076
1,127
(51)
-4.5%
Transmission
422
399
23
5.7%
Commercialization
463
520
(57)
-11.0%
Services
296
224
72
32.1%
Elimination and Others
(702)
(647)
(56)
8.6%
Net Operating Revenue
10,166
9,839
327
3.3%
In distribution segment, the growth of revenue with energy sales (Captive + TUSD), favored by the high temperatures, was offset by the lower updating of the concession's financial assets.
For further details about the variation in net operating revenue by segment, see Chapter 3 -
Performance of Business Segments.
Cost of Electric Energy
R$ Million
1Q24
1Q23
Δ R$
Δ %
Itaipu
494
462
32
7.0%
PROINFA
92
101
(9)
-9.1%
Auction, Bilateral Contracts and Spot Market
2,688
2,879
(191)
-6.6%
PIS and COFINS Tax Credit
(284)
(304)
20
-6.4%
Cost of Electric Power Purchased for Resale
2,990
3,137
(148)
-4.7%
National Grid Charges
1,068
923
145
15.7%
Itaipu Transmission Charges
103
73
30
41.3%
Connection Charges
28
28
(1)
-2.5%
Charges for the Use of the Distribution System
11
21
(10)
-48.8%
ESS / EER
276
328
(52)
-16.0%
PIS and COFINS Tax Credit
(145)
(134)
(11)
8.4%
Charges
1,339
1,239
101
8.1%
Cost of Electric Energy
4,329
4,376
(47)
-1.1%
7
Earnings Release | 1Q24
The reduction in Costs with Energy Purchased for Resale, is mainly due to the reduction in Auction, Bilateral Contracts and Spot Market (reduction in the amount of energy and the average tariff between periods).
Regarding the Charges for the Use of the Transmission and Distribution System (National Grid, Itaipu transport, connection and use of the transmission and distribution system), the increase is mainly due to the variation in National Grid Charges, due to the adjustment in the Tariff for the Use of the Transmission System (TUST), as of July 2023, in accordance with ANEEL Resolution No. 3,217/23. This effect is partially offset by the sector charges (ESS/EER), the perceived reduction is due to the EER - Reserve Energy Charges, mainly as a result of the increase in the generation of the plants committed to the Reserve Energy Contracts, since in this case, the energy sold is settled in the CCEE at the value of PLD, requiring less need for resources via charges.
For further details about the variation in the cost of electric energy, see Chapter 3 -
Performance of Business Segments.
PMSO
R$ Million
1Q24
1Q23
Δ R$
Δ %
Personnel
527
492
35
7.2%
Material
120
125
(5)
-4.2%
Outsourced Services
221
215
5
2.5%
Other Operating Costs/Expenses
189
222
(33)
-15.0%
ADA
115
69
46
66.7%
Assets Write-Off
27
29
(2)
-7.3%
Legal and judicial expenses
53
59
(6)
-10.7%
Investment Fair Value Adjustments (non-cash effect)
(56)
-
(56)
-
Others
51
65
(15)
-22.4%
PMSO
1,056
1,054
2
0.2%
The PMSO was impacted by an extraordinary item (for more details, see explanation at the beginning of the chapter) which generated an effect of R$ 56 million in 1Q24.
Excluding this item, the PMSO would have an increase of 5.5% (R$ 58 million), due to the following factors:
⎩ MSO not linked to inflation (+R$ 31 million | +15.3%): increase in the allowance for doubtful accounts (ADA), partially offset by reductions in legal and judicial expenses and Capex related to Opex;
⎩ Personnel (+R$ 35 million | +7.2%): reflect the salary adjustments resulting from the collective bargaining agreements applied in 2023, in addition to a headcount increase of 2.7%1 in the Distribution segment (which represents 60% of the CPFL group's workforce) and 13.5%1 in the Services segment (which represents 31% of the CPFL group's workforce);
⎩ MSO linked to inflation (-R$ 8 million | -2.2%) - main impacts: lower expenses with auditing and consulting (R$ 3 million), collection rate (R$ 2 million), maintenance and conservation of buildings (R$ 1 million), and tools and equipment (R$ 1 million).
1 Average from January to March.
8
Earnings Release | 1Q24
Other operating costs and expenses
R$ Million
1Q24
1Q23
Δ R$
Δ %
Costs of Building the Infrastructure
973
914
58
6.4%
Private Pension Fund
34
44
(10)
-22.3%
Depreciation and Amortization
566
540
26
4.9%
Other operating costs and expenses
1,573
1,498
75
5.0%
EBITDA
Related to EBITDA, the good performance of the Distribution segment stands out, due to the gains in parcel B resulting from the increase in consumption in the main segments.
EBITDA is calculated according to CVM Resolution No. 156/22 and showed in the table below:
R$ Million
1Q24
1Q23
Δ R$
Δ %
Net Income
1,755
1,651
104
6.3%
Depreciation and Amortization
566
540
26
4.9%
Financial Result
816
551
265
48.1%
Income Tax / Social Contribution
728
789
(61)
-7.7%
EBITDA
3,865
3,530
335
9.5%
Financial Result
R$ Million
1Q24
1Q23
Δ R$
Δ %
Revenues
417
529
(113)
-21.3%
Expenses
(1,233)
(1,081)
(152)
14.1%
Financial Result
(816)
(551)
(265)
48.1%
Managerial Analysis
R$ Million
1Q24
1Q23
Δ R$
Δ %
Expenses with the net debt
(734)
(807)
73
-9.1%
Late payment interest and fines
119
83
35
42.5%
Mark-to-market
(136)
88
(224)
-
Adjustment to the sectorial financial asset/liability
(66)
81
(148)
-
Others financial revenues/expenses
1
3
(2)
-68.0%
Financial Result
(816)
(551)
(265)
48.1%
The increase in net financial expenses was mainly a reflection of the Mark-to-market, due to the reduction in the risk spread curve practiced by the market in 1Q24, in contrast to the increase in the risk spread in 1Q23. The Adjustment to the sectorial financial asset/liability, mainly justified by the recording of the upgradable balance of assets in 1Q23 and liabilities in 1Q24, also contributed to the increase in expenses.
9
Earnings Release | 1Q24
These effects were partially offset by the reduction in net debt expenses, mainly due to the drop in the CDI in the period.
Net Income
The 6.3% increase reflects the increase in EBITDA, mainly due to the performance of the Distribution segment, partially offset by higher net financial expenses.
1.2) Indebtedness
1.2.1) Financial Debt in IFRS Criteria
R$ Million
1Q24
1Q23
Δ R$
Δ %
Financial Debt (including hedge)
30,687
27,618
(3,069)
11.1%
Available Funds
(5,400)
(5,071)
329
6.5%
Net Debt
25,287
22,547
2,741
12.2%
Debt Cost
11.1%
13.4%
-
-17.1%
Breakdown by Profile and Indexation | After Hedge
To mitigate any risk of market fluctuations, around R$ 6.0 billion in debt is protected by hedge operations.
In order to protect the exchange rate and the rate linked to the contract, swap operations were contracted for foreign currency debts (18.9% of total IFRS debts).
10
