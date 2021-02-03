Log in
CPFL ENERGIA S.A.

(CPFE3)
CPFL Energia S A : Minutes of the 436rd Meeting of the Board of Directors

02/03/2021 | 01:08pm EST
CPFL ENERGIA S.A.

CPFL ENERGIA S.A.

Company Registry (NIRE): 35.300.186.133

NIRE 35.300.186.133

Corporate Taxpayer ID (CNPJ/MF):

CNPJ/MF nº 02.429.144/0001-93

02.429.144/0001-93

MINUTES OF THE 436th MEETING OF THE BOARD

ATA DA 436ª REUNIÃO DO CONSELHO DE

OF DIRECTORS

ADMINISTRAÇÃO

HELD ON JANUARY 29TH, 2021

REALIZADA EM 29 DE JANEIRO DE 2021

  1. DATE, TIME AND PLACE: At 06:00 p.m., on January 29th, 2021, at Gustavo Armbrust Street, 36, 10th floor, Nova Campinas, ZIP code 13025-106in the city of Campinas, State of São Paulo.
  2. CALL NOTICE: The meeting was called pursuant to Paragraph 2nd, Article 18 of the Bylaws of CPFL Energia.
  3. ATTENDANCE: All the members of the Board of Directors ("Board"), pursuant to caput, and
    Paragraph 7th, of Article 18 of the Bylaws.
  1. DATA, HORA E LOCAL: Aos 29 (vinte e nove) dias do mês de janeiro de 2021, às 18h00, na Rua Gustavo Armbrust, 36, 10º andar, Nova Campinas, CEP 13025-106,na Cidade de Campinas, Estado de São Paulo.
  2. CONVOCAÇÃO: Convocada na forma do Parágrafo 2º, do Artigo 18, do Estatuto Social da CPFL Energia.
  3. PRESENÇAS: A totalidade dos membros do Conselho de Administração ("Conselho"), na forma do caput e Parágrafo 7º, do Artigo 18, do Estatuto Social.

4.

PRESIDING BOARD: Chairman - Bo Wen

4.

MESA: Presidente - Bo Wen e Secretário

and Secretary - Valter Matta.

- Valter Matta.

5. MATTERS DISCUSSED AND RESOLUTION TAKEN BY UNANIMOUS VOTE:

5. ASSUNTOS TRATADOS E DELIBERAÇÃO TOMADA POR UNANIMIDADE DE VOTOS:

The reading of the Agenda was waived as all those present were aware of its contents. The Directors also resolved that these minutes will be drawn up in summary form, with the right to submit opinions and dissensions, which will be filed at the headquarters of the Company, and with the publication of these minutes without the signatures of the directors and the suppression of strategic and/or confidential information.

After discussing and examining the items on the Agenda, the Directors, with due abstentions from voting, unanimously resolved as follows:

Dispensada a leitura da Ordem do Dia, por ser de conhecimento de todos os presentes. Foi deliberado que a ata desta reunião será lavrada na forma de sumário, facultado o direito de apresentação de manifestações e dissidências, que ficarão arquivadas na sede da Companhia e aprovada sua publicação, com a omissão das assinaturas dos conselheiros e a supressão de informações estratégicas e/ou confidenciais.

Examinadas e debatidas as matérias constantes da Ordem do Dia, foram tomadas as deliberações a seguir pelo Conselho por unanimidade de votos:

(i)

To approve, as well as to recommend, in

(i)

Aprovou, bem como recomendou, nos

terms

of the Board of Executive Officers'

termos da Resolução de Diretoria N° 2021025-

Resolution NO. 2021025-C, the favorable vote to its representatives in the deliberative bodies of the Distribution Companies of the CPFL Group ("DisCos") listed below to:

(a) participate in the Mechanisms for Compensation of Surplus and Deficits "MCSD A-3" and "MCSD A-4", which will be processed on February 2021; and

  1. approve the maximum amounts of energy surpluses to be declared to CCEE in these MCSD, in compliance with the legislation that obliges DisCos to guarantee the supply of energy for 100% (one hundred per cent) of their consumer market.

6. CLOSURE: With no business to be further discussed, the meeting was closed and these minutes were drawn up, read, approved and signed by all present members and the secretary. Mr. Bo Wen (Chairman), Mr. Yuehui Pan, Mr. Hong Li, Mr. Anselmo Henrique Seto Leal, Mr. Gustavo Estrella, Mr. Antonio Kandir, Mr. Marcelo Amaral Moraes and Mr. Valter Matta (Secretary).

For legal implications, the Portuguese version shall prevail.

I hereby clarify that this is copy of the original minutes drawn up in the Board of Directors' Meetings Book.

Campinas, January 29th, 2020.

C, o voto favorável aos seus representantes nos

órgãos deliberativos das Companhias Distribuidoras do Grupo CPFL ("Distribuidoras") abaixo indicadas para:

(a) participar nos Mecanismos de Compensação de Sobras e Déficits "MCSD A-3" e "MCSD A-4", que serão processados em fevereiro de 2021; e

  1. aprovar os montantes máximos de sobras de energia que poderão ser declarados à CCEE nos MCSD, em conformidade com a legislação vigente que determina às Distribuidoras o atendimento de 100% (cem por cento) de seu mercado consumidor.

6. ENCERRAMENTO: Nada mais havendo a tratar, encerrou-se a reunião, da qual se lavrou a presente ata que foi lida, aprovada e assinada por todos os membros presentes e pelo Secretário. Sr. Bo Wen (Presidente da Mesa), Sr. Yuehui Pan, Sr. Hong Li, Sr. Anselmo Henrique Seto Leal, Sr. Gustavo Estrella, Sr. Antonio Kandir, Sr. Marcelo Amaral Moraes e Sr. Valter Matta (Secretário).

Para efeitos legais, a versão em português deverá prevalecer.

A presente ata é cópia fiel da lavrada em livro próprio.

Campinas, 29 de janeiro de 2020.

Bo Wen

Valter Matta

(Chairman//Presidente)

(Secretary)

Financials
Sales 2020 28 188 M 5 253 M 5 253 M
Net income 2020 3 209 M 598 M 598 M
Net Debt 2020 14 168 M 2 640 M 2 640 M
P/E ratio 2020 11,9x
Yield 2020 5,68%
Capitalization 37 298 M 6 961 M 6 951 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,83x
EV / Sales 2021 1,74x
Nbr of Employees 9 716
Free-Float 16,3%
Chart CPFL ENERGIA S.A.
Duration : Period :
CPFL Energia S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CPFL ENERGIA S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 37,85 BRL
Last Close Price 32,37 BRL
Spread / Highest target 27,3%
Spread / Average Target 16,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 8,12%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Gustavo Estrella Chief Executive Officer & Director
Bo Wen Chairman
Luís Henrique Ferreira Pinto Vice President-Regulated Operations
Yue Hui Pan Chief Financial Officer & IR Officer
Antonio Kandir Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CPFL ENERGIA S.A.-0.55%6 961
NEXTERA ENERGY7.49%162 466
ENEL S.P.A.-0.92%100 228
IBERDROLA, S.A.-3.72%83 006
ORSTED A/S-3.98%81 120
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION1.68%68 518
