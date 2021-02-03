CPFL Energia S A : Minutes of the 436rd Meeting of the Board of Directors

Resolution NO. 2021025-C, the favorable vote to its representatives in the deliberative bodies of the Distribution Companies of the CPFL Group ("DisCos") listed below to:

(a) participate in the Mechanisms for Compensation of Surplus and Deficits "MCSD A-3" and "MCSD A-4", which will be processed on February 2021; and

approve the maximum amounts of energy surpluses to be declared to CCEE in these MCSD, in compliance with the legislation that obliges DisCos to guarantee the supply of energy for 100% (one hundred per cent) of their consumer market.

6. CLOSURE: With no business to be further discussed, the meeting was closed and these minutes were drawn up, read, approved and signed by all present members and the secretary. Mr. Bo Wen (Chairman), Mr. Yuehui Pan, Mr. Hong Li, Mr. Anselmo Henrique Seto Leal, Mr. Gustavo Estrella, Mr. Antonio Kandir, Mr. Marcelo Amaral Moraes and Mr. Valter Matta (Secretary).

For legal implications, the Portuguese version shall prevail.

I hereby clarify that this is copy of the original minutes drawn up in the Board of Directors' Meetings Book.

Campinas, January 29th, 2020.