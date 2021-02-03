CPFL Energia S A : Minutes of the 436rd Meeting of the Board of Directors
02/03/2021 | 01:08pm EST
CPFL ENERGIA S.A.
Company Registry (NIRE): 35.300.186.133
MINUTES OF THE 436th MEETING OF THE BOARD
ATA DA 436ª REUNIÃO DO CONSELHO DE
OF DIRECTORS
ADMINISTRAÇÃO
HELD ON JANUARY 29TH, 2021
REALIZADA EM 29 DE JANEIRO DE 2021
DATE, TIME AND PLACE:At 06:00 p.m., on January 29th, 2021, at Gustavo Armbrust Street, 36, 10th floor, Nova Campinas, ZIP code13025-106in the city of Campinas, State of São Paulo.
CALL NOTICE: The meeting was called pursuant to Paragraph 2nd, Article 18 of the Bylaws of CPFL Energia.
ATTENDANCE: All the members of the Board of Directors ("Board"), pursuant to caput, and
Paragraph 7th, of Article 18 of the Bylaws.
DATA, HORA E LOCAL: Aos 29 (vinte e nove) dias do mês de janeiro de 2021, às 18h00, na Rua Gustavo Armbrust, 36, 10º andar, Nova Campinas, CEP13025-106,na Cidade de Campinas, Estado de São Paulo.
CONVOCAÇÃO: Convocada na forma do Parágrafo 2º, do Artigo 18, do Estatuto Social da CPFL Energia.
PRESENÇAS: A totalidade dos membros do Conselho de Administração ("Conselho"), na forma do caput e Parágrafo 7º, do Artigo 18, do Estatuto Social.
4.
PRESIDING BOARD: Chairman - Bo Wen
4.
MESA: Presidente - Bo Wen e Secretário
and Secretary - Valter Matta.
- Valter Matta.
5. MATTERS DISCUSSED AND RESOLUTION TAKEN BY UNANIMOUS VOTE:
5. ASSUNTOS TRATADOS E DELIBERAÇÃO TOMADA POR UNANIMIDADE DE VOTOS:
The reading of the Agenda was waived as all those present were aware of its contents. The Directors also resolved that these minutes will be drawn up in summary form, with the right to submit opinions and dissensions, which will be filed at the headquarters of the Company, and with the publication of these minutes without the signatures of the directors and the suppression of strategic and/or confidential information.
After discussing and examining the items on the Agenda, the Directors, with due abstentions from voting, unanimously resolved as follows:
Dispensada a leitura da Ordem do Dia, por ser de conhecimento de todos os presentes. Foi deliberado que a ata desta reunião será lavrada na forma de sumário, facultado o direito de apresentação de manifestações e dissidências, que ficarão arquivadas na sede da Companhia e aprovada sua publicação, com a omissão das assinaturas dos conselheiros e a supressão de informações estratégicas e/ou confidenciais.
Examinadas e debatidas as matérias constantes da Ordem do Dia, foram tomadas as deliberações a seguir pelo Conselho por unanimidade de votos:
(i)
To approve, as well as to recommend, in
(i)
Aprovou, bem como recomendou, nos
terms
of the Board of Executive Officers'
termos da Resolução de Diretoria N° 2021025-
Resolution NO.2021025-C, the favorable vote to its representatives in the deliberative bodies of the Distribution Companies of the CPFL Group ("DisCos") listed below to:
(a) participate in the Mechanisms for Compensation of Surplus and Deficits "MCSD A-3" and "MCSD A-4", which will be processed on February 2021; and
approve the maximum amounts of energy surpluses to be declared to CCEE in these MCSD, in compliance with the legislation that obliges DisCos to guarantee the supply of energy for 100% (one hundred per cent) of their consumer market.
6. CLOSURE: With no business to be further discussed, the meeting was closed and these minutes were drawn up, read, approved and signed by all present members and the secretary. Mr. Bo Wen (Chairman), Mr. Yuehui Pan, Mr. Hong Li, Mr. Anselmo Henrique Seto Leal, Mr. Gustavo Estrella, Mr. Antonio Kandir, Mr. Marcelo Amaral Moraes and Mr. Valter Matta (Secretary).
For legal implications, the Portuguese version shall prevail.
I hereby clarify that this is copy of the original minutes drawn up in the Board of Directors' Meetings Book.
Campinas, January 29th, 2020.
C, o voto favorável aos seus representantes nos
órgãos deliberativos das Companhias Distribuidoras do Grupo CPFL ("Distribuidoras") abaixo indicadas para:
(a) participar nos Mecanismos de Compensação de Sobras e Déficits "MCSD A-3" e "MCSD A-4", que serão processados em fevereiro de 2021; e
aprovar os montantes máximos de sobras de energia que poderão ser declarados à CCEE nos MCSD, em conformidade com a legislação vigente que determina às Distribuidoras o atendimento de 100% (cem por cento) de seu mercado consumidor.
6. ENCERRAMENTO: Nada mais havendo a tratar, encerrou-se a reunião, da qual se lavrou a presente ata que foi lida, aprovada e assinada por todos os membros presentes e pelo Secretário. Sr. Bo Wen (Presidente da Mesa), Sr. Yuehui Pan, Sr. Hong Li, Sr. Anselmo Henrique Seto Leal, Sr. Gustavo Estrella, Sr. Antonio Kandir, Sr. Marcelo Amaral Moraes e Sr. Valter Matta (Secretário).
Para efeitos legais, a versão em português deverá prevalecer.
A presente ata é cópia fiel da lavrada em livro próprio.
Campinas, 29 de janeiro de 2020.
Bo Wen
Valter Matta
(Chairman//Presidente)
(Secretary)
