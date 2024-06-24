CPFL ENERGIA S.A.

Publicly-held Company

Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ) No. 02.429.144/0001-93 -

Corporate Registry ID (NIRE) 353.001.861-33

NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS

CPFL Energia S.A. ("CPFL Energia" or "Company") (B3: CPFE3) hereby informs its shareholders and the market about the payment in installments of the dividends informed in the Annual General Shareholders' Meeting (AGM) of April 26th, 2024.The second payment will be made in the amount of R$ 430,000,000.00 (four hundred thirty million reais) in June 28 of 2024.

Therefore, the dividend payments are summarized below:

2024 Dividends (R$)

Total Amount Amount per common share Declaration at the AGM of 04/26/2024 3,173,281,759.85 2.753976596 1st payment (in 05/13/2024) 1,380,000,000.00 1.197652144 2nd payment 430,000,000.00 0.373181465 Remaining amount to be paid until 12/31/2024 1,363,281,759.85 1.183142986

We remind you that Shareholders owning shares on April 26th, 2024, are entitled to receive the dividends. Shares were traded "ex-dividend" at the Brazilian Stock Exchange (B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão, or "B3") as of April 29th, 2024.

For the shareholders holding shares deposited with Banco do Brasil, the financial institution responsible for the Company's bookkeeping of shares, the amounts will be credited through their bank accounts, according to the shareholders registration details on the registry of Banco do Brasil.

The payments related to shares deposited with B3's depositary will be credited to such entity and the Custodian Institutions will be responsible for transferring them to the respective shareholders.

Registration Update:

Shareholders are reminded of the importance of updating their registration data, so that the payment of dividends can be effected. Find below the necessary procedures for those included in this case:

Shareholders with shares deposited with Banco do Brasil : these shareholders should go to a branch of such bank, in order to update the registration, to sign the receipt option term ( "termo de opção de recebimento" ), which indicates the bank, the current account and the bank branch for depositing the credits, and will acknowledge the conditions of the type of credit involved (DOC/TED/CASH). They should also take to the bank the following original documents: ID card (RG), individual taxpayer's ID (CPF) and proof of residence, income and bank account and, if applicable, the document evidencing the unblocking of shares;

: these shareholders should go to a branch of such bank, in order to update the registration, to sign the receipt option term ( ), which indicates the bank, the current account and the bank branch for depositing the credits, and will acknowledge the conditions of the type of credit involved (DOC/TED/CASH). They should also take to the bank the following original documents: ID card (RG), individual taxpayer's ID (CPF) and proof of residence, income and bank account and, if applicable, the document evidencing the unblocking of shares; Shareholders with shares deposited with CBLC : these shareholders should request their registration update directly from the custodial agent with whom they normally operate and also update their registration at Banco do Brasil.

Campinas, June 24th, 2024.

CPFL Energia S.A.

Yuehui Pan

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer