CPFL Energia S A : Notice to the Market - Clarifications on questions from CVM/B3

09/28/2020 | 05:20pm EDT

CPFL ENERGIA S.A.

Publicly held Corporation

CNPJ/MF 02.429.144/0001-93

NIRE 35.300.186.133

COMPANHIA PAULISTA DE FORÇA E LUZ

Publicly held Corporation

CNPJ/MF 33.050.196/0001-88

NIRE 353.000.437-31

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

In compliance with OFFICIAL LETTER/CVM/SEP/GEA-1 319/2020, of September 25, 2020, of the Companies Monitoring Department 1, subordinated to the Superintendence of Relations with Companies of the Brazilian Securities Commission ("CVM"), transcribed below, CPFL Energia S.A. ("CPFL Energia") and Companhia Paulista de Força e Luz "CPFL Paulista" and together "Companies"), hereby announce the following:

x-x-x-x-x-x-x-x-x-x-x-x-x-x-x-x-x-x-x-x-x-x-x-x-x-x-x-x-x-x-x-x-x-x-x-x-x-x-x-x-x-x-x-x

Official Letter 319/2020/CVM/SEP/GEA-1

Rio de Janeiro, September 25, 2020.

To Mr. Yuehui Pan

Chief Investor Relations Officer of

COMPANHIA PAULISTA DE FORÇA E LUZ

Rua Jorge de Figueiredo Correa, nº 1.632, Jd. Profª Tarcilia Campinas - SP

CEP: 13087-397

E-mail: ri@cpfl.com.br

c/c: emissores@b3.com.br

Subject: Request for clarification on news.

1

Dear Sir,

1. We report on the news published on September 24, 2020, in the Valor Econômico newspaper, Companies section, under the heading: "CPFL and Equatorial evaluate the purchase of CEEE-D", which contain the following statements:

The CPFL and Equatorial groups are the potential buyers most engaged in the sale process of the energy distributor of Companhia Energética de Brasília (CEB-

    1. so far, Valor has learned. The sale, modeled by the BNDES, will be made through auction and the expectation is that it will take place this year.
  2. In this regard, we request a statement from the company regarding the veracity of the news, and, if so, explain the reasons why you thought it was not a material fact, as well as comment on other information considered important on the topic.
  3. It should be noted that by art. 3 of CVM Instruction 358/02, the Investor Relations Officer is responsible for disclosing and communicating to the CVM and, if applicable, to the stock exchange and organized over-the-counter market entity in which the securities issued by the company are admitted to trading, any relevant act or fact that occurred or related to its business, as well as ensuring its wide and immediate dissemination, simultaneously in all markets where such securities are admitted to trading.
  4. Such manifestation must occur through the Empresa.NET System, category: Notice
    to the Market, type: Clarifications on questions from CVM/B3, subject: News Published in the Media, which should include the transcript of this letter. Compliance with this request for a statement by means of a Notice to the Market does not exempt the eventual determination of responsibility for the timely non- disclosure of a Material Fact, pursuant to CVM Instruction 358/02.
  5. We warn that, in the order of the Superintendence of Relations with Companies, in the use of its legal attributions and, based on item II, of art. 9, of Law 6,385/76, and CVM Instruction 608/19, the determination of the application of a fine, in the amount of R$ 1,000.00 (one thousand reais), without prejudice to other administrative sanctions, for non-compliance of the requirement contained in this oficial letter, sent exclusively by e-mail, until September 28, 2020.

Sincerely,

Document signed electronically by Cláudio José Paulo, Substitute Manager, on 09/25/2020, at 03:44 p.m., based on art. 6, § 1, of Decree No. 8,539, of October 8, 2015.

x-x-x-x-x-x-x-x-x-x-x-x-x-x-x-x-x-x-x-x-x-x-x-x-x-x-x-x-x-x-x-x-x-x-x-x-x-x-x-x-x-x-x-x

2

Dear Sirs,

In relation to the OFFICIAL LETTER/CVM/SEP/GEA-1/Nº 319/2020, of September 25, 2020, the Companies have to clarify the following:

The CPFL Group, of which the Companies are a part, routinely analyzes investment opportunities to expand its activities in the sector in which it operates.

Referring to the news published in the Valor Econômico newspaper, on September 24, 2020, the Companies inform that the CPFL Group is constantly analyzing investment opportunities in Brazil that are in line with the strategy outlined in its Business Plan. In this context, investments such as, but not limited to, the case reported by the press, are timely analyzed. The Companies also inform that any developments will be promptly disclosed in accordance with CVM Instruction 358/02 and corporate law.

Remaining at the disposal of you in order to provide any additional clarifications that may be necessary on the matter and renewing our protests of esteem and consideration, we subscribe.

Campinas, September 28, 2020.

Yuehui Pan

CPFL Energia S.A.

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

Yuehui Pan

Companhia Paulista de Força e Luz

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

CPFL Energia SA published this content on 28 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 September 2020 21:19:05 UTC
