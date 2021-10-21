CPFL Energia S A : Reunião da Administração

DATE, TIME AND PLACE:At 6:00 p.m., on October 11th, 2021, at Gustavo Armbrust Street, 36, 10thfloor, Nova Campinas, ZIP code13025-106in the city of Campinas, State of São Paulo.
CALL NOTICE: The meeting was called pursuant to Paragraph 2nd, Article 18 of the Bylaws of CPFL Energia.
ATTENDANCE: All the members of the Board
of Directors ("Board"), pursuant to caput, and Paragraph 7th, of Article 18 of the Bylaws.
DATA, HORA E LOCAL: Aos11 (onze) dias do mês de outubro de 2021, às 18h00, na Rua Gustavo Armbrust, 36, 10º andar, Nova Campinas, CEP13025-106,na Cidade de Campinas, Estado de São Paulo.
CONVOCAÇÃO: Convocada na forma do Parágrafo 2º, do Artigo 18, do Estatuto Social da CPFL Energia.
PRESENÇAS: A totalidade dos membros
do Conselho de Administração ("Conselho"), na forma do caput e Parágrafo 7º, do Artigo 18, do Estatuto Social.

PRESIDING BOARD: Chairman - Bo Wen

MESA: Presidente - Bo Wen e Secretário
and Secretary - Valter Matta.
- Valter Matta.

MATTERS DISCUSSED AND RESOLUTION

ASSUNTOS


RESOLUTION TAKEN BY UNANIMOUS VOTE:
DELIBERAÇÃO TOMADA POR UNANIMIDADE DE VOTOS:

The reading of the Agenda was waived as all those present were aware of its contents. The Directors also resolved that these minutes will be drawn up in summary form, with the right to submit opinions and dissensions, which will be filed at the headquarters of
Dispensada a leitura da Ordem do Dia, por ser de conhecimento de todos os presentes. Foi deliberado que a ata desta reunião será lavrada na forma de sumário, facultado o direito de apresentação de manifestações e dissidências,
the Company, and with the publication of these minutes without the signatures of the directors and the suppression of strategic and/or confidential information.
After discussing and examining the items on the Agenda, the Directors, with due abstentions from voting, unanimously resolved as follows:
que ficarão arquivadas na sede da Companhia e aprovada sua publicação, com a omissão das assinaturas dos conselheiros e a supressão de informações estratégicas e/ou confidenciais.
Examinadas e debatidas as matérias constantes da Ordem do Dia, foram tomadas as deliberações a seguir pelo Conselho por unanimidade de votos:
To authorize, in terms of the Board of Executive
Officers' Resolution NO. 2021024-E,the representatives of CPFL Geração de Energia S.A. ("CPFL Geração") to agree with the official transfer of
Campos Novos Energia S.A. ("ENERCAN") shares from former Companhia Estadual de Geração e
Transmissão de Energia ("CEEE-GT") to Companhia Estadual de Geração de Energia ("CEEE-G").
To recommend, in terms of the Board of
Executive Officers' Resolution NO. 2021025-C,the favorable vote to its representatives in the deliberative bodies of Companhia Paulista de Força e Luz ("CPFL Paulista"), Companhia Piratininga de Força e Luz ("CPFL Piratininga"), RGE Sul Distribuidora de Energia S.A. ("RGE") and Companhia Jaguari de Energia ("CPFL Santa Cruz"), to approve, in compliance to the current regulation, the celebration of a new amendment term to the Transmission System Usage Agreement - "CUST", considering the necessary technical adequacy.
To recommend, in complement of the Board of
Executive Officers' Resolution NO. 2021260-G and according to the Board of Executive Officers'
Resolution NO. 2021026-Rn,deliberated at the 454th
Autorizou, nos termos da Resolução de Diretoria n.º 2021024-E,os representantes da
CPFL Geração de Energia S.A. ("CPFL Geração"), para concordar com a transferência oficial das ações da Campos Novos Energia S.A.
("ENERCAN") na antiga Companhia Estadual de Geração e Transmissão de Energia ("CEEE-GT") para a Companhia Estadual de Geração de
Energia ("CEEE-G").
Recomendou, nos termos da Resolução de Diretoria n.º 2021025-C,ovoto favorável aos seus representantes nos órgãos deliberativos da Companhia Paulista de Força e Luz ("CPFL Paulista"), Companhia Piratininga de Força e Luz ("CPFL Piratininga"), RGE Sul Distribuidora de Energia S.A. ("RGE") e Companhia Jaguari de Energia ("CPFL Santa Cruz"), para aprovar, em atendimento a regulamentação em vigor, a celebração de termo aditivo ao Contrato de Uso do Sistema de Transmissão - "CUST", considerando a adequação técnica necessária.
Recomendou, em complemento à Resolução de Diretoria nº 2021260-G e nos termos da Resolução de Diretoria nº 2021026- Rn, deliberada na 454ª Reunião do Conselho de
Meeting of the Company's Board of Directors, held on
Administração da Companhia, realizada em 16 de
September 16th, 2021, the favorable vote to its
setembro de 2021, o voto favorável aos seus
representatives in the deliberative bodies of the
representantes nos órgãos deliberativos da
subsidiary listed below, as applicable, to approve the
subsidiária abaixo listada, conforme aplicável, para
signature of amendments and other documents
aprovar a assinatura de aditivos e outros
necessary to enable the extension of the concession
documentos necessários para viabilizar a
granting periods for the power plant below, in order to
extensão dos prazos de outorga de concessão da
recognize the effects of Laws 14.052/2020,
usina abaixo de forma a reconhecer os efeitos das
14.120/2021 and 14.182/2021:
Leis 14.052/2020, 14.120/2021 e 14.182/2021:
z) SPE Boa Vista 2 Energia Ltda., responsible for the
z) SPE Boa Vista 2 Energia Ltda., responsável pela
operation of SHPP/HPP Boa Vista II.
operação da usina Boa Vista II.
(iv) To approve, the appointment of members by the
(iv) Aprovou, as indicações apresentadas pelo
Chief Executive Officer of CPFL Energia to be elected
Diretor Presidente da CPFL Energia dos membros
to the Board of Directors and Fiscal Council, as
a serem eleitos para compor o Conselho de
applicable, of the subsidiaries and affiliates of CPFL
Administração e o Conselho Fiscal, conforme
Energia and to recommend the favorable vote to its
aplicável, das subsidiárias e afiliadas da CPFL
representatives on the Shareholders'/Partners'
Energia e recomendou o voto favorável aos seus
Meetings and Board of Directors of the companies
representantes nas Assembleias Gerais/Reuniões
listed in material filed at the Company's headquarters,
de Sócios e Conselhos de Administração das
in order to accomplish the referred appointment and/or
sociedades listadas em material arquivado na
election of members according to the material filed at
sede da Companhia, para realização da indicação
the Company's headquarters.
e/ou eleição dos membros conforme material
arquivado na sede da Companhia.
6. CLOSURE: With no business to be further 6. ENCERRAMENTO: Nada mais havendo a
discussed, the meeting was closed and these minutes
tratar, encerrou-se a reunião, da qual se lavrou a
were drawn up, read, approved and signed by all
presente ata que foi lida, aprovada e assinada por
present members and the secretary. Mr. Bo Wen
todos os membros presentes e pelo Secretário. Sr.
(Chairman), Mr. Yuehui Pan, Mr. Hong Li, Mr. Zhao
Bo Wen (Presidente da Mesa), Sr. Yuehui Pan, Sr.
Yumeng, Mr. Gustavo Estrella, Mr. Antonio Kandir, Mr.
Hong Li, Sr. Zhao Yumeng, Sr. Gustavo Estrella,
Marcelo Amaral Moraes and Mr. Valter Matta
Sr. Antonio Kandir, Sr. Marcelo Amaral Moraes e
(Secretary).
Sr. Valter Matta (Secretário).
For legal implications, the Portuguese version shall
Para efeitos legais, a versão em português deverá
prevail.
prevalecer.
I hereby certify that this is copy of the original minutes drawn up in the Board of Directors' Meetings Book.
Campinas, October 11th, 2021.
A presente ata é cópia fiel da lavrada em livro próprio.
