    CPFE3   BRCPFEACNOR0

CPFL ENERGIA S.A.

(CPFE3)
End-of-day quote Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo - 10/21
25.45 BRL   -2.94%
05:34pCPFL ENERGIA S A : Reunião da Administração
PU
09/01CPFL ENERGIA S.A. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
08/18CPFL ENERGIA S A : Reunião da Administração
PU
CPFL Energia S A : Reunião da Administração

10/21/2021 | 05:34pm EDT
CPFL ENERGIA S.A.

CPFL ENERGIA S.A.

Company Registry (NIRE): 35.300.186.133

NIRE 35.300.186.133

Corporate Taxpayer ID (CNPJ/MF):

CNPJ/MF nº 02.429.144/0001-93

02.429.144/0001-93

MINUTES OF THE 456th EXTRAORDINARY

ATA DA 456ª REUNIÃO EXTRAORDINÁRIA DO

MEETING OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

CONSELHO DE ADMINISTRAÇÃO

HELD ON OCTOBER 11th, 2021

REALIZADA EM 11 DE OUTUBRO DE 2021

  1. DATE, TIME AND PLACE: At 6:00 p.m., on October 11th, 2021, at Gustavo Armbrust Street, 36, 10th floor, Nova Campinas, ZIP code 13025-106in the city of Campinas, State of São Paulo.
  2. CALL NOTICE: The meeting was called pursuant to Paragraph 2nd, Article 18 of the Bylaws of CPFL Energia.
  3. ATTENDANCE: All the members of the Board

of Directors ("Board"), pursuant to caput, and Paragraph 7th, of Article 18 of the Bylaws.

  1. DATA, HORA E LOCAL: Aos11 (onze) dias do mês de outubro de 2021, às 18h00, na Rua Gustavo Armbrust, 36, 10º andar, Nova Campinas, CEP 13025-106,na Cidade de Campinas, Estado de São Paulo.
  2. CONVOCAÇÃO: Convocada na forma do Parágrafo 2º, do Artigo 18, do Estatuto Social da CPFL Energia.
  3. PRESENÇAS: A totalidade dos membros

do Conselho de Administração ("Conselho"), na forma do caput e Parágrafo 7º, do Artigo 18, do Estatuto Social.

4.

PRESIDING BOARD: Chairman - Bo Wen

4.

MESA: Presidente - Bo Wen e Secretário

and Secretary - Valter Matta.

- Valter Matta.

5.

MATTERS DISCUSSED AND RESOLUTION

5.

ASSUNTOS

TRATADOS

E

TAKEN BY UNANIMOUS VOTE:

DELIBERAÇÃO TOMADA POR UNANIMIDADE

DE VOTOS:

The reading of the Agenda was waived as all those present were aware of its contents. The Directors also resolved that these minutes will be drawn up in summary form, with the right to submit opinions and dissensions, which will be filed at the headquarters of

Dispensada a leitura da Ordem do Dia, por ser de conhecimento de todos os presentes. Foi deliberado que a ata desta reunião será lavrada na forma de sumário, facultado o direito de apresentação de manifestações e dissidências,

the Company, and with the publication of these minutes without the signatures of the directors and the suppression of strategic and/or confidential information.

After discussing and examining the items on the Agenda, the Directors, with due abstentions from voting, unanimously resolved as follows:

que ficarão arquivadas na sede da Companhia e aprovada sua publicação, com a omissão das assinaturas dos conselheiros e a supressão de informações estratégicas e/ou confidenciais.

Examinadas e debatidas as matérias constantes da Ordem do Dia, foram tomadas as deliberações a seguir pelo Conselho por unanimidade de votos:

  1. To authorize, in terms of the Board of Executive
    Officers' Resolution NO. 2021024-E,the representatives of CPFL Geração de Energia S.A. ("CPFL Geração") to agree with the official transfer of
    Campos Novos Energia S.A. ("ENERCAN") shares from former Companhia Estadual de Geração e
    Transmissão de Energia ("CEEE-GT") to Companhia Estadual de Geração de Energia ("CEEE-G").
  2. To recommend, in terms of the Board of
    Executive Officers' Resolution NO. 2021025-C,the favorable vote to its representatives in the deliberative bodies of Companhia Paulista de Força e Luz ("CPFL Paulista"), Companhia Piratininga de Força e Luz ("CPFL Piratininga"), RGE Sul Distribuidora de Energia S.A. ("RGE") and Companhia Jaguari de Energia ("CPFL Santa Cruz"), to approve, in compliance to the current regulation, the celebration of a new amendment term to the Transmission System Usage Agreement - "CUST", considering the necessary technical adequacy.
  3. To recommend, in complement of the Board of
    Executive Officers' Resolution NO. 2021260-G and according to the Board of Executive Officers'
    Resolution NO. 2021026-Rn,deliberated at the 454th
  1. Autorizou, nos termos da Resolução de Diretoria n.º 2021024-E,os representantes da
    CPFL Geração de Energia S.A. ("CPFL Geração"), para concordar com a transferência oficial das ações da Campos Novos Energia S.A.
    ("ENERCAN") na antiga Companhia Estadual de Geração e Transmissão de Energia ("CEEE-GT") para a Companhia Estadual de Geração de
    Energia ("CEEE-G").
  2. Recomendou, nos termos da Resolução de Diretoria n.º 2021025-C,ovoto favorável aos seus representantes nos órgãos deliberativos da Companhia Paulista de Força e Luz ("CPFL Paulista"), Companhia Piratininga de Força e Luz ("CPFL Piratininga"), RGE Sul Distribuidora de Energia S.A. ("RGE") e Companhia Jaguari de Energia ("CPFL Santa Cruz"), para aprovar, em atendimento a regulamentação em vigor, a celebração de termo aditivo ao Contrato de Uso do Sistema de Transmissão - "CUST", considerando a adequação técnica necessária.
  3. Recomendou, em complemento à Resolução de Diretoria nº 2021260-G e nos termos da Resolução de Diretoria nº 2021026- Rn, deliberada na 454ª Reunião do Conselho de

Meeting of the Company's Board of Directors, held on

Administração da Companhia, realizada em 16 de

September 16th, 2021, the favorable vote to its

setembro de 2021, o voto favorável aos seus

representatives in the deliberative bodies of the

representantes nos órgãos deliberativos da

subsidiary listed below, as applicable, to approve the

subsidiária abaixo listada, conforme aplicável, para

signature of amendments and other documents

aprovar a assinatura de aditivos e outros

necessary to enable the extension of the concession

documentos necessários para viabilizar a

granting periods for the power plant below, in order to

extensão dos prazos de outorga de concessão da

recognize the effects of Laws 14.052/2020,

usina abaixo de forma a reconhecer os efeitos das

14.120/2021 and 14.182/2021:

Leis 14.052/2020, 14.120/2021 e 14.182/2021:

z) SPE Boa Vista 2 Energia Ltda., responsible for the

z) SPE Boa Vista 2 Energia Ltda., responsável pela

operation of SHPP/HPP Boa Vista II.

operação da usina Boa Vista II.

(iv) To approve, the appointment of members by the

(iv) Aprovou, as indicações apresentadas pelo

Chief Executive Officer of CPFL Energia to be elected

Diretor Presidente da CPFL Energia dos membros

to the Board of Directors and Fiscal Council, as

a serem eleitos para compor o Conselho de

applicable, of the subsidiaries and affiliates of CPFL

Administração e o Conselho Fiscal, conforme

Energia and to recommend the favorable vote to its

aplicável, das subsidiárias e afiliadas da CPFL

representatives on the Shareholders'/Partners'

Energia e recomendou o voto favorável aos seus

Meetings and Board of Directors of the companies

representantes nas Assembleias Gerais/Reuniões

listed in material filed at the Company's headquarters,

de Sócios e Conselhos de Administração das

in order to accomplish the referred appointment and/or

sociedades listadas em material arquivado na

election of members according to the material filed at

sede da Companhia, para realização da indicação

the Company's headquarters.

e/ou eleição dos membros conforme material

arquivado na sede da Companhia.

6. CLOSURE: With no business to be further 6. ENCERRAMENTO: Nada mais havendo a

discussed, the meeting was closed and these minutes

tratar, encerrou-se a reunião, da qual se lavrou a

were drawn up, read, approved and signed by all

presente ata que foi lida, aprovada e assinada por

present members and the secretary. Mr. Bo Wen

todos os membros presentes e pelo Secretário. Sr.

(Chairman), Mr. Yuehui Pan, Mr. Hong Li, Mr. Zhao

Bo Wen (Presidente da Mesa), Sr. Yuehui Pan, Sr.

Yumeng, Mr. Gustavo Estrella, Mr. Antonio Kandir, Mr.

Hong Li, Sr. Zhao Yumeng, Sr. Gustavo Estrella,

Marcelo Amaral Moraes and Mr. Valter Matta

Sr. Antonio Kandir, Sr. Marcelo Amaral Moraes e

(Secretary).

Sr. Valter Matta (Secretário).

For legal implications, the Portuguese version shall

Para efeitos legais, a versão em português deverá

prevail.

prevalecer.

I hereby certify that this is copy of the original minutes drawn up in the Board of Directors' Meetings Book.

Campinas, October 11th, 2021.

A presente ata é cópia fiel da lavrada em livro próprio.

Campinas, 11 de outubro de 2021.

Bo Wen

Valter Matta

(Chairman//Presidente da Mesa)

(Secretary//Secretário)

Disclaimer

CPFL Energia SA published this content on 21 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 October 2021 21:33:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
