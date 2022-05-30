Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. CPFL Energia S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CPFE3   BRCPFEACNOR0

CPFL ENERGIA S.A.

(CPFE3)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  05/30 04:06:00 pm EDT
34.70 BRL   +0.43%
CPFL ENERGIA S A : Reunião da Administração
PU
05/13TRANSCRIPT : CPFL Energia S.A., Q1 2022 Earnings Call, May 13, 2022
CI
05/13CPFL ENERGIA S.A. : Proxy Statments
CO
CPFL Energia S A : Reunião da Administração

05/30/2022 | 04:50pm EDT
CPFL ENERGIA S.A.

CPFL ENERGIA S.A.

Company Registry (NIRE): 35.300.186.133

NIRE 35.300.186.133

Corporate Taxpayer ID (CNPJ/MF):

CNPJ/MF nº 02.429.144/0001-93

02.429.144/0001-93

MINUTES OF THE 471st MEETING OF

ATA DA 471ª REUNIÃO DO CONSELHO DE

THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

ADMINISTRAÇÃO

HELD ON MAY 20th, 2022

REALIZADA EM 20 DE MAIO DE 2022

  1. DATE, TIME AND PLACE: At 04:00 p.m., on May 20th, 2022, at Gustavo Armbrust Street, 36, 10th floor, Nova Campinas, ZIP code 13025-106in the city of Campinas, State of São Paulo.
  2. CALL NOTICE: The meeting was called pursuant to Paragraph 1st, Article 18 of the Bylaws of CPFL Energia.
  3. ATTENDANCE: All the members of the Board of Directors ("Board"), pursuant to Paragraph 7th, Article 17 of the Bylaws.
  4. PRESIDING BOARD: Chairman - Bo Wen and Secretary - Ana Cristina Fernandes Borelli.
  5. MATTERS DISCUSSED AND RESOLUTION TAKEN BY UNANIMOUS VOTE:
  1. DATA, HORA E LOCAL: Aos 20 (vinte) dias do mês de maio de 2022, às 16h00, na Rua Gustavo Armbrust, 36, 10º andar, Nova Campinas, CEP 13025-106,na Cidade de Campinas, Estado de São Paulo.
  2. CONVOCAÇÃO: Convocada na forma do Parágrafo 1º, do Artigo 18, do Estatuto Social da CPFL Energia.
  3. PRESENÇAS: A totalidade dos membros do Conselho de Administração ("Conselho"), na forma do Parágrafo 7º, do Artigo 17, do Estatuto Social.
  4. MESA: Presidente - Bo Wen e Secretária
    - Ana Cristina Fernandes Borelli.
  5. ASSUNTOS TRATADOS E DELIBERAÇÃO TOMADA POR UNANIMIDADE DE VOTOS:

The reading of the Agenda was waived as all those present were aware of its contents. The Directors also resolved that these minutes will be drawn up in summary form, with the right to submit opinions and dissensions, which will be filed at the headquarters of the Company, and with the publication of these minutes without the signatures of the directors and the suppression of strategic and/or confidential information.

After discussing and examining the items on the Agenda, the Directors, with due abstentions from voting, unanimously resolved as follows:

  1. To acknowledge the resignations of members of the Board of Directors of the Company's subsidiary, as

Dispensada a leitura da Ordem do Dia, por ser de conhecimento de todos os presentes. Foi deliberado que a ata desta reunião será lavrada na forma de sumário, facultado o direito de apresentação de manifestações e dissidências, que ficarão arquivadas na sede da Companhia e aprovada sua publicação, com a omissão das assinaturas dos conselheiros e a supressão de informações estratégicas e/ou confidenciais.

Examinadas e debatidas as matérias constantes da Ordem do Dia, foram tomadas as deliberações a seguir pelo Conselho por unanimidade de votos:

  1. Conheceu da renúncia de membros do Conselho de Administração de subsidiária da

well as to recommend the favorable vote in the Board

Companhia, bem como recomendou o voto

of Directors of this subsidiary, according to article 150

favorável no Conselho de Administração dessa

of Law No. 6,404/76, to elect Mr. VITOR FAGALI DE

subsidiária, nos termos do artigo 150 da Lei nº

SOUZA, Brazilian, married, administrator, bearer of

6.404/76, para eleger o Sr. VITOR FAGALI DE

Identity Card RG No. 28.086.120 SSP/SP, enrolled

SOUZA, brasileiro, casado, administrador,

under CPF/ME No. 260.735.068-99, resident and

portador da Cédula de Identidade RG nº

domiciled in the City of Campinas, State of São Paulo,

28.086.120 SSP/SP, inscrito no CPF/ME nº

with business address at Rua Jorge Figueiredo

260.735.068-99, residente e domiciliado na Cidade

Corrêa, No. 1.632, part, Jardim Professora Tarcília,

de Campinas, Estado de São Paulo, com endereço

ZIP Code 13087-397, in the city of Campinas, state of

comercial na Estrada Jorge Figueiredo Corrêa, nº

São Paulo, for the position of member of the

1.632, parte, Jardim Professora Tarcília, CEP

subsidiary's Board of Directors, according to the

13087-397, na cidade de Campinas, Estado de

material filed at the Company's headquarters.

São Paulo, para o cargo de membro do Conselho

de Administração da subsidiária, conforme

material arquivado na sede da Companhia.

  1. To recommend in terms of the Reference Number 2022173-CEEET,the favorable vote to its representatives in the deliberative bodies of the subsidiaries of the Company indicated in material filed at the Company's headquarters to approve the execution of a Settlement Proposal, by the Company's subsidiary, according to the characteristics and conditions contained in the material filed at the Company's headquarters.

6. CLOSURE: With no business to be further discussed, the meeting was closed, and these minutes were drawn up, read, approved and signed by all present members and the secretary. Mr. Bo Wen (Chairman), Mrs. Liu Yanli, Mr. Yuehui Pan, Mr. Gustavo Estrella, Mr. Antonio Kandir, Mr. Marcelo Amaral Moraes, Mr. Zhao Yuemeng and Mrs. Ana Cristina Fernandes Borelli (Secretary).

For legal implications, the Portuguese version shall prevail.

I hereby certify that this is copy of the original minutes drawn up in the Board of Directors' Meetings Book.

  1. Recomendou nos termos do Número de Referência 2022173-CEEET,voto favorável aos seus representantes nos órgãos deliberativos das subsidiárias da Companhia indicadas em material arquivado na sede da Companhia para aprovar a celebração de Acordo Extrajudicial por subsidiária da Companhia, conforme características e condições constantes no material arquivado na sede da Companhia.

6. ENCERRAMENTO: Nada mais havendo a tratar, encerrou-se a reunião, da qual se lavrou a presente ata que foi lida, aprovada e assinada por todos os membros presentes e pelo Secretária. Sr. Bo Wen (Presidente da Mesa), Sra. Liu Yanli, Sr. Yuehui Pan, Sr. Gustavo Estrella, Sr. Antonio Kandir, Sr. Marcelo Amaral Moraes, Sr. Zhao Yumeng e Sra. Ana Cristina Fernandes Borelli (Secretária).

Para efeitos legais, a versão em português deverá prevalecer.

A presente ata é cópia fiel da lavrada em livro próprio.

Campinas, May 20th, 2022.

Campinas, 20 de maio de 2022.

Bo Wen

Ana Cristina Fernandes Borelli

(Chairman//President)

(Secretary//Secretária)

Disclaimer

CPFL Energia SA published this content on 30 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2022 20:49:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
