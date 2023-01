CPFL Energia S A : Reunião da Administração

(vi.1) the execution of Construction, Reconstruction and Maintenance Provision Services Agreement for Transmission Lines and Substations ("CCM-T") with CPFL Paulista, CPFL Piratininga, CPFL Santa Cruz and RGE, jointly called "Distributors", according to the values, terms and conditions contained in the material filed at the Company's headquarters.

All taxes and expenses are considered included, for execution period and readjustment according to material filed at the Company's headquarters.

The value of the supplier may vary according to the effective demand of each Distributor.

In the case of inclusion of other companies, the approval described above does not affect the eventual need for submission to the competent decision-making bodies of the company to be included in the contract.