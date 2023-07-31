CPFL ENERGIA S.A.
Company Registry (NIRE): 35.300.186.133
CNPJ/MF nº 02.429.144/0001-93
MINUTES OF THE 501st MEETING OF THE
ATA DA 501ª REUNIÃO DO CONSELHO
BOARD OF DIRECTORS HELD ON JULY
DE ADMINISTRAÇÃO REALIZADA EM 20
20TH, 2023.
DE JULHO DE 2023
- DATE, TIME AND PLACE: At 2:00 p.m., on July 20th, 2023, at Rua Gustavo Armbrust, 36, 10th floor, Nova Campinas, ZIP code 13025-106, in the city of Campinas, State of São Paulo.
- CALL NOTICE: The meeting was called pursuant to Paragraph 1st, Article 18 of the Bylaws of CPFL Energia.
- ATTENDANCE: All the members of the
Board of Directors ("Board"), pursuant to
Paragraph 7th, Article 17 of the Bylaws.
- PRESIDING BOARD: Chairman: Daobiao Chen and Secretary: Valter Matta.
1. DATA, HORA E LOCAL: Aos 20 (vinte) dias do mês de julho de 2023, às 14h00min, na Rua Gustavo Armbrust, 36, 10º andar, Nova Campinas, CEP 13025-106, na Cidade de Campinas, Estado de São Paulo.
- CONVOCAÇÃO: Convocada na forma do Parágrafo 1º, do Artigo 18, do Estatuto Social da CPFL Energia.
- PRESENÇAS: A totalidade dos membros do Conselho de Administração
("Conselho"), na forma do Parágrafo 7º, do Artigo 17, do Estatuto Social.
- MESA: Presidente: Daobiao Chen e o Secretário: Valter Matta
MATTERS
DISCUSSED
AND
ASSUNTOS
TRATADOS
E
RESOLUTION TAKEN BY UNANIMOUS VOTE:
TOMADA
POR
POR UNANIMIDADE DE VOTOS:
The reading of the agenda was waived as all those present were aware of its contents. The Directors also resolved that these minutes will be drawn up in summary form, with the right to submit opinions and dissensions, which will be filed at the headquarters of the Company, and with the publication of these minutes without the signatures of the directors and the suppression of strategic and/or confidential information.
After discussing and examining the items on the Agenda, the Directors, with due abstentions from voting, unanimously resolved as follows:
Dispensada a leitura da Ordem do Dia, por ser de conhecimento de todos os presentes. Foi deliberado que a ata desta reunião será lavrada na forma de sumário, facultado o direito de apresentação de manifestações e dissidências, que ficarão arquivadas na sede da Companhia e aprovada sua publicação, com a omissão das assinaturas dos conselheiros e a supressão de informações estratégicas e/ou confidenciais.
Examinadas e debatidas as matérias constantes da Ordem do Dia, foram tomadas as deliberações a seguir pelo Conselho por unanimidade de votos:
- To take cognizance of the management highlights and material facts occurred since the last Ordinary Meeting of the Board of Directors until the current date, as reported by the Chief Executive Officer.
- To take cognizance of the monthly report of the matters evaluated by the Advisory Committees of the Company's Board of Directors.
Once the items (i) to (ii) above were concluded, the Executive Officers of the Company were invited to join the meeting.
- To recommend, in terms of the Reference Number 2023265-CEEET,a favorable vote to its representatives in the competent deliberative bodies of the Companhia Estadual de
Transmissão de Energia Elétrica ("CPFL Transmissão") for approval of the execution of an amendment to the provision of Engineering, Procurement Management and Construction ("EPC") Services Contract, according to the material filed at the company headquarter.
- To recommend, in terms of the Reference Number 2023272-C,a favorable vote to their representatives in the competent deliberative bodies of Companhia Paulista de Força e Luz
("CPFL Paulista"), Companhia Piratininga de Força e Luz ("CPFL Piratininga") and, Companhia Jaguari de Energia ("CPFL Santa Cruz''), jointly as "Distributors", to approve the execution of contracts, according to the material filed at the company headquarter.
- To take cognizance of the Corporate Risk Map regarding risk extrapolations, classification of indicators and action plans.
- Tomaram conhecimento dos destaques gerenciais e dos assuntos relevantes ocorridos desde a última Reunião Ordinária do Conselho de Administração até a presente data, reportados pelo Diretor Presidente.
- Tomaram conhecimento do relatório mensal das matérias avaliadas pelos Comitês de Assessoramento ao Conselho de Administração da Companhia.
Uma vez concluídos os itens (i) e (ii) acima, foram convidados a participar da reunião os Diretores Executivos da Companhia
- Recomendaram, nos termos do Número de Referência2023265-CEEET, o voto favorável aos seus representantes nos órgãos deliberativos competentes da Companhia Estadual de Transmissão de
Energia Elétrica ("CPFL Transmissão") para aprovação da celebração de aditivo ao contrato de prestação de serviços de Engenharia, Gerenciamento de Suprimentos e Construção, conforme material arquivado na sede da companhia.
- Recomendaram, nos termos do Número de Referência2023272-C o voto favorável aos seus representantes nos órgãos deliberativos competentes da Companhia
Paulista de Força e Luz ("CPFL Paulista"), Companhia Piratininga de Força e Luz ("CPFL Piratininga") e, Companhia Jaguari de Energia ("CPFL Santa Cruz''), em conjunto denominadas "Distribuidoras", para aprovar a celebração de contratos, conforme material arquivado na sede da companhia.
- Tomaram conhecimento do Mapa Corporativo de Riscos referente a eventuais extrapolações de risco, classificação de indicadores e planos de ação.
- To take cognizance regarding status of the Annual Internal Audit Plan 2023, as well as the follow-up of action plans and key highlights of the period.
- To take cognizanceregarding the compliance status with the General Data Protection Law (LGPD), as well as the monitoring of the Data Governance and Protection Program and its implementation in CPFL Group.
The following items were presented: (a) Status of Project Galaxy (b) Monthly Results (June/2023);
- Safety Report;(d) Business Development Follow Up; and (e) Pipeline.
- Tomaram conhecimento do status do Plano Anual de Auditoria Interna 2023, bem como do acompanhamento dos planos de ação e principais destaques do período.
- Tomaram conhecimento do status de adequação a Lei Geral de Proteção de Dados (LGPD), bem como do monitoramento do Programa de Governança e Proteção de Dados e sua implementação no Grupo CPFL.
Foram realizadas as seguintes apresentações: (a) Status do projeto Galaxy
- Resultados Mensais (junho/2023);(c)
Relatório de Segurança; (d) Acompanhamento de Desenvolvimento dos Negócios; e (e) Pipeline.
By the end of the meeting independent and external BoD members remained for the final remarks.
6. CLOSURE: With no business to be further discussed, the meeting was closed, and these minutes were drawn up, read, approved, and signed by all present members and the secretary. Mr. Daobiao Chen (Chairman), Mrs. Yanli Liu, Mr. Yuehui Pan (p.p. Yumeng Zhao), Mr. Gustavo Estrella, Mr. Antonio Kandir, Mr. Marcelo Amaral Moraes, Mr. Yumeng Zhao and Mr. Valter Matta (Secretary).
For legal implications, the Portuguese version shall prevail.
I hereby certify that this is copy of the original minutes drawn up in the Board of Directors' Meetings Book.
Campinas, July 20th, 2023.
Ao final da reunião, membros independentes e externos do CA permaneceram para as considerações finais.
6. ENCERRAMENTO: Nada mais havendo a tratar, encerrou-se a reunião, da qual se lavrou a presente ata que foi lida, aprovada e assinada por todos os membros presentes e pelo Secretário. Sr. Daobiao Chen (Presidente da Mesa), Sra. Yanli Liu, Sr. Yuehui Pan (p.p. Yumeng Zhao), Sr. Gustavo Estrella, Sr. Antonio Kandir, Sr. Marcelo Amaral Moraes, Sr. Yumeng Zhao e Sr. Valter Matta (Secretário).
Para efeitos legais, a versão em português deverá prevalecer.
A presente ata é cópia fiel da lavrada em livro próprio de atas de Reunião do Conselho de Administração.
Campinas, 20 de julho de 2023.
Daobiao Chen
Valter Matta
(Chairman//President)
(Secretary//Secretário)
