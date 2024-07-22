To take cognizance, in terms of reference number 2024028- GOV of the monthly report of the matters evaluated by the Advisory Committees of the Company's Board of Directors.

Once items (I) and (II) above were concluded, the Executive Officers of the Company were invited to join the meeting.

To deliberate in favor, in terms of reference number 2024248-C the execution of Contract(s) for the purchase of power fittings, according to the material filed at the company headquarter.

The following items were presented: (a) Minimum Price of CERAN (reference number 2024029-Gov)

Monthly Results (June/2024) (reference number 2024116-Apr) (c) Safety Report (reference number 2024118-Apr) (d) Business Development Follow-Up (reference number - 2024117-Apr); (e) Pipeline (reference number -2024114-Apr).

Lastly, the independent and external Board of Directors' members remained for the final remarks.

6. CLOSURE: With no business to be further discussed, the meeting was closed, and these minutes of the meeting were drawn up, read, approved, and signed by all present members: Mr. Daobiao Chen (President), Mrs. Yanli Liu, Mr. Yuehui Pan (represented by a power of attorney granted to Mr. Yumeng Zhao), Mr. Gustavo Estrella, Mr. Antonio Kandir, Mrs. Cláudia Elisa de Pinho Soares, Mr. Yumeng Zhao and Mrs. Hong Zha (Secretary).

For legal implications, the Portuguese version shall prevail.

These minutes are copy of the original minutes drawn up in the Board of Directors' Meetings Book, being the publication and register of these minutes authorized in the form of an extract, with the omission of the signatures of the Directors and the suppression of strategic and/or confidential information.