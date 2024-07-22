CPFL ENERGIA S.A.
CPFL ENERGIA S.A.
Company Registry (NIRE): 35.300.186.133
NIRE 35.300.186.133
Corporate Taxpayer ID (CNPJ/MF):
CNPJ/MF nº 02.429.144/0001-93
02.429.144/0001-93
MINUTES OF THE 527TH MEETING OF THE
ATA DA 527ª REUNIÃO DO CONSELHO DE
BOARD OF DIRECTORS HELD ON JULY 18TH,
ADMINISTRAÇÃO REALIZADA EM 18 DE JULHO
2024.
DE 2024.
- DATE, TIME, AND PLACE: On July 18th, 2024, at 08:30 a.m., at Rua Gustavo Armbrust, 36, 10th floor, Nova Campinas, ZIP code 13025-106, in the city of Campinas, State of São Paulo.
- CALL NOTICE: The meeting was called pursuant to Paragraph 1st, Article 17 of the Bylaws of CPFL Energia.
- ATTENDANCE: All the members of the Board of Directors ("BoD"), according to Paragraph 3rd, Article 17 of the Bylaws.
- PRESIDING BOARD: President - Daobiao Chen and Secretary - Hong Zha.
- MATTERS DISCUSSED AND RESOLUTIONS TAKEN BY UNANIMOUS VOTE: The reading of the Agenda was waived as all those present were aware of its content. The Directors also resolved that these minutes will be drawn up in summary form, with the right to submit opinions and divergences, which will be filed at the Company's headquarters, and approved its publication with the omission of the directors' signatures and the suppression of strategic and/or confidential information.
After examining and discussing the items on the Agenda, the Directors unanimously resolved as follows:
- To take cognizance, in terms of reference number 2024115-Apr of the management highlights and material facts that occurred since the last Ordinary Meeting of the Board of Directors to this date, as reported by the Chief Executive Officer.
- DATA, HORA E LOCAL: Aos 18 dias do mês de julho de 2024, às 08h30, na Rua Gustavo Armbrust, 36, 10º andar, Nova Campinas, CEP 13025-106, na Cidade de Campinas, Estado de São Paulo.
- CONVOCAÇÃO: Convocada na forma do Parágrafo 1º, do Artigo 17, do Estatuto Social da CPFL Energia.
- PRESENÇAS: A totalidade dos membros do Conselho de Administração ("CA"), na forma do Parágrafo 3º, do Artigo 17, do Estatuto Social.
- MESA: Presidente - Daobiao Chen e a Secretária - Hong Zha.
- ASSUNTOS TRATADOS E DELIBERAÇÕES TOMADAS POR UNANIMIDADE DE VOTOS: Dispensada a leitura da Ordem do Dia, por ser de conhecimento de todos os presentes. Os Conselheiros também aprovaram que a ata desta reunião será lavrada na forma de sumário, facultado o direito de apresentação de manifestações e dissidências, que ficarão arquivadas na sede da Companhia e aprovada sua publicação, com a omissão das assinaturas dos conselheiros e a supressão de informações estratégicas e/ou confidenciais.
Examinadas e debatidas as matérias constantes da Ordem do Dia, por unanimidade dos votos os Conselheiros deliberam conforme segue:
- Tomaram conhecimento, nos termos do número de referência 2024115-Apr, dos destaques gerenciais e dos assuntos relevantes ocorridos desde a última Reunião Ordinária do Conselho de Administração até a presente data, reportados pelo Diretor-Presidente.
- To take cognizance, in terms of reference number 2024028- GOV of the monthly report of the matters evaluated by the Advisory Committees of the Company's Board of Directors.
Once items (I) and (II) above were concluded, the Executive Officers of the Company were invited to join the meeting.
- To deliberate in favor, in terms of reference number 2024248-C the execution of Contract(s) for the purchase of power fittings, according to the material filed at the company headquarter.
The following items were presented: (a) Minimum Price of CERAN (reference number 2024029-Gov)
- Monthly Results (June/2024) (reference number 2024116-Apr)(c) Safety Report (reference number 2024118-Apr)(d) Business Development Follow-Up (reference number - 2024117-Apr);(e) Pipeline (reference number -2024114-Apr).
Lastly, the independent and external Board of Directors' members remained for the final remarks.
6. CLOSURE: With no business to be further discussed, the meeting was closed, and these minutes of the meeting were drawn up, read, approved, and signed by all present members: Mr. Daobiao Chen (President), Mrs. Yanli Liu, Mr. Yuehui Pan (represented by a power of attorney granted to Mr. Yumeng Zhao), Mr. Gustavo Estrella, Mr. Antonio Kandir, Mrs. Cláudia Elisa de Pinho Soares, Mr. Yumeng Zhao and Mrs. Hong Zha (Secretary).
For legal implications, the Portuguese version shall prevail.
These minutes are copy of the original minutes drawn up in the Board of Directors' Meetings Book, being the publication and register of these minutes authorized in the form of an extract, with the omission of the signatures of the Directors and the suppression of strategic and/or confidential information.
- Tomaram conhecimento, nos termos do número de referência 2024028- GOV do relatório mensal das matérias avaliadas pelos Comitês de Assessoramento ao Conselho de Administração da Companhia.
Uma vez concluídos os itens (I) e (II) acima, foram convidados a participar da reunião os Diretores Executivos da Companhia.
- Deliberaram a favor, nos termos do número de referência 2024248-C da celebração de Contrato(s) para compra de ferragens, de acordo com o material arquivado na sede da companhia.
Foram realizadas as seguintes apresentações: (a) Preço Mínimo de CERAN (número de referência 2024029-Gov)(b) Resultados Mensais (junho/2024) (número de referência 2024116-Apr);(c) Relatório de Segurança (número de referência 2024118-Apr);(d) Acompanhamento do Desenvolvimento de Negócios (número de referência 2024117-Apr);(e) Pipeline (número de referência - 2024114-Apr).
Por fim, os membros independentes e externos do Conselho de Administração permaneceram para as considerações finais.
6. ENCERRAMENTO: Nada mais havendo a tratar, encerrou-se a reunião, da qual se lavrou a ata da reunião que foi lida, aprovada e assinada por todos os membros presentes: Sr. Daobiao Chen (Presidente da Mesa), Sra. Yanli Liu, Sr. Yuehui Pan (representado por procuração outorgada ao Sr. Yumeng Zhao), Sr. Gustavo Estrella, Sr. Antonio Kandir, Sra. Cláudia Elisa de Pinho Soares, Sr. Yumeng Zhao e Sra. Hong Zha (Secretária).
Para efeitos legais, a versão em português deverá prevalecer.
A presente Ata é cópia da Ata lavrada em livro próprio de atas de Reunião de Conselho de Administração, sendo autorizada a publicação e o registro desta ata na forma de extrato, com omissão de assinaturas dos Conselheiros e supressão de informações estratégicas e/ou confidenciais.
Campinas, July 18h, 2024.
Campinas, 18 de julho de 2024.
Daobiao Chen
Hong Zha
(President/Presidente)
(Secretary/Secretária)
