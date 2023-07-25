Mixed performance amid challenging market

Profitability remains intact

In 1HFY2023, CPH's net sales declined 7.8% year-on-year (YoY) to CHF 332.0mn. In constant currency (CC) net sales declined 3.9% YoY. This decrease was primarily impacted by a significant downturn in the Paper division, which saw a decline of 24.5% YoY. Nevertheless, the Packaging and Chemistry divisions' growth partially offset the decline. The Packaging division witnessed a growth of 14.4% YoY, while the Chemistry division showed a more modest increase of 1.9% YoY. The demand trends varied among the three business divisions. The Packaging division's production facilities were well-utilised, but the Chemistry division experienced increased margin pressures, and the Paper division faced a steep decline in demand. Overall, the divisions had mixed performance.

In 1HFY2023, raw material prices showed diverse trends. Paper prices recovered but remained at a high level. The plastics market, specifically PVC, experienced reduced demand due to the construction sector's activity, leading to a decline in prices. Despite a general decline in energy prices, energy costs were higher during this period. Despite the rise in raw material and energy costs, the company's EBITDA remained steady at CHF 62.0mn (1HFY2022: CHF 62.0mn), and the corresponding margin expanded to 18.7% (1HFY2022: 17.1%).

In anticipation of supply shortages, pharmaceutical manufacturers boosted their safety stocks of raw materials and ordered packaging films well in advance during 2022. Consequently, the Packaging division witnessed record-breaking order volumes in 1HFY2023. This enabled the company to record growth in EBIT to CHF 53.0mn (1HFY2022: CHF 52.0mn), and the corresponding margin expanded to 16.0% (1HFY2022: 14.4%). The net result of the company attributable to common shareholders improved to CHF 61.0mn (1HFY2022: CHF 47.0mn). The significant increase is largely due to the land sales reported at the Full-Reuenthal operating site.

Segmental performance

Paper: In 1HFY2023, net sales of the Paper division decreased by 24.5% (in CC: -21.0%) YoY to CHF 142.0mn. During this period, there was a significant decrease in demand for newsprint (-25.0%) and coated magazine paper (nearly -30.0%) in Western Europe. The increasing impact of digitalisation led to a more pronounced structural shift, resulting in a decline in the printing of newspapers and magazines. Additionally, customers opted to reduce their paper stocks in anticipation of potential energy shortages during the autumn season. Consequently, the paper manufacturers in the region experienced underutilisation of their capacities in the first half of the year. In response to the challenging market conditions, some competitors in the Paper division announced the closure of certain facilities. however, more than these measures are needed to restore a more favourable balance between supply and demand. As a result, the division's EBIT declined by 24.9% to CHF 26.0mn (1HFY2022: CHF 34.0mn), and the corresponding margin came in at 18.0% (1HFY2022: 18.1%).

Packaging: Net sales were up 14.4% (in CC: +19.1%) YoY to CHF 133.0mn (1HFY2022: CHF 116.0mn), driven by a substantial increase in sales volumes. All production facilities within the division experienced robust utilisation and received substantial order volumes. Despite facing elevated transportation and raw material expenses during 1HFY2023, the company successfully passed on much of these increased costs to its customers. Consequently, the division achieved an EBIT of CHF 21.0mn (1HFY2022: CHF 11.0mn), resulting in an expanded corresponding margin of 15.6% (1HFY2022: 9.7%).

Chemistry: Net sales increased 1.9% (in CC: +6.3%) YoY to CHF 58.0mn, driven by improved demand in most product segments as facilities operated at high-capacity utilisations. The division's molecular sieve facilities were well-utilised for ethanol, natural gas, and industrial gas purification. Deuterated products for laboratory analyses and OLED displays had strong demand. However, medical sector demand declined from pandemic levels, and weaker construction activity reduced the need for molecular sieve powders in window manufacturing. The division also grappled with higher raw material costs, notably lithium, but remained adaptive and innovative to meet market demands; the division's EBIT came in at CHF 7.0mn, (1HFY2022: 7.0mn) and the corresponding margin contracted to 11.9% (1HFY2022: 13.0%).