CPH Chemie + Papier : Annual Report 2020

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Key ﬁgures The CPH Group in CHF thousand 2020 2019 2018 2017 2016 Net sales 445 189 524 657 533 543 469 767 434 835 Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) 55 151 87 994 83 121 33 761 36 935 in % of net sales 12.4 16.8 15.6 7.2 8.5 Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) 24 663 56 600 51 633 2 901 5 891 in % of net sales 5.5 10.8 9.7 0.6 1.4 Financial result - 4 652 - 5 647 - 5 976 - 6 604 - 5 066 Earnings before taxes and extraordinary items 20 011 50 953 45 657 - 3 703 825 Net result for the year 1) 46 963 48 453 42 280 16 187 - 7 714 in % of net sales 10.5 9.2 7.9 3.4 -1.8 in % of equity 10.0 11.0 10.4 4.1 -2.0 in % of total capital 6.7 6.9 5.3 2.3 -1.1 Cash ﬂow 45 841 79 943 68 961 14 467 28 271 Investments in tangible ﬁxed assets (gross) 17 507 21 888 22 299 32 314 20 720 Free cash ﬂow 39 683 139 926 -80 488 12 857 1 938 Adjusted free cash ﬂow 2) 39 683 39 926 19 512 12 857 1 938 Balance sheet total 1) 704 233 702 658 800 469 697 552 672 427 Fixed assets 432 893 436 017 447 172 455 307 450 304 in % of balance sheet total 61.5 62.1 55.9 65.3 67.0 Equity 471 867 441 289 407 144 396 245 380 782 in % of balance sheet total 67.0 62.8 50.9 56.8 56.6 Net cash - 1 549 -29 502 -56 890 -73 071 -82 099 Personnel at year-end 1 098 1 086 1 081 1 019 985 1) Including minorities

2) Excluding (for 2018 and 2019) CHF 100 million fixed-term deposit of funds generated by bond issue of 12.10.2018, repaid 9.7.2019 CPH Chemie + Papier Holding AG in CHF thousand Net result for the year Equity Per-share statistics in CHF 2020 2019 2018 2017 2016 14 335 52 553 13 089 7 084 - 8 371 441 907 438 380 396 588 387 358 384 169 2020 2019 2018 2017 2016 Share price high 80.80 88.50 89.00 57.30 42.20 low 57.00 74.00 54.00 39.00 29.80 on 31 December 72.60 79.20 82.50 53.55 40.00 Equity per share 1) 78.46 73.56 67.87 66.06 63.49 Net result per share 1) 7.82 8.06 7.05 2.66 -1.32 Cash flow per share 1) 7.64 13.33 11.50 2.41 4.71 Distribution per share 2) 1.80 1.80 1.80 0.65 0.65

1) Based on consolidated financial statements and excluding minorities

2) For 2020: recommendation Key ﬁgures CPH Annual Report 2020 2 At a glance The CPH Group Business in 2020 - Three-segment diversiﬁcation proves itsworth in the coronavirus crisis - Proﬁtability at Chemistry and Packaging above and at Paper below 2019 levels

- EBIT in the double-digit millions

- Net result in line with prior year

- Environmental audits conducted at all three divisions for the ﬁrst time in CHF million 2020 2019 Net sales 445.2 524.7 EBITDA 55.2 88.0 EBIT 24.7 56.6 Portrait The CPH Group is active in three separate industrial segments developing, manufactu-ring and distributing chemicals, printing pa-per and pharmaceutical packaging ﬁlms. The stock exchange-listed group is head-quartered in Switzerland and maintains production facilities at 11 locations in six countries in Europe, Asia and North and South America. The CPH Group can look back on more than two centuries of indust-rial tradition. Chemistry Business in 2020 - Orders at record high levels in the medical oxygen segment - Declines in demand from the energy and industrial sectors

- EBIT up on prior-year level despite lower net sales

- Proﬁt margin improved thanks to rigorous cost reductions Paper - Respectable development compared to competitors and market share increased

- Decline in demand in Europe and growing overcapacities

- Sales volumes and net sales down and a negative EBIT result

- Carbon-neutral paper products offered for the ﬁrst time Packaging - Coronavirus crisis prompts steep rise in demand for medicinal products

- European facilities fully utilized and higher utilizations in China

- Net sales and EBIT margin both reach record new highs

- Decision taken to build a new coating plant in Brazil in CHF million 2020 2019 in CHF million 2020 2019 in CHF million 2020 2019 Net sales 73.3 78.2 Net sales 209.6 293.2 Net sales 162.3 153.2 EBITDA 9.5 9.5 EBITDA 17.4 54.5 EBITDA 27.8 23.7 EBIT 4.6 4.4 EBIT -2.0 34.7 EBIT 21.6 17.3 Portrait The Chemistry Division is a world-leading supplier in the silicate chemistry ﬁeld. Trad-ing under the Zeochem brand, the division manufactures and distributes molecular sieves for industrial and medical applications, high-value chromatography gels for use in the pharmaceutical sector and deuterated products for laboratory analyses and OLED displays. Zeochem maintains production facilities in China, the USA, Bosnia & Herzegovina and Switzerland. The Paper Division is Switzerland's sole man-ufacturer of newsprint and magazine paper and its biggest recycler of domestically recovered paper. The newsprint and maga-zine paper produced are largely exported, mainly to the Eurozone. These products, which are sold under the "Perlen Papier" brand and have been well established for decades in their various markets, are made from recovered paper and waste wood from sawmill and forest thinning operations. The Packaging Division of the CPH Group aligns its business primarily to the require-ments of the pharmaceutical industry, and is one of the world's three biggest suppliers of coated plastic ﬁlms. The division's products, which are manufactured at locations in Switzerland, Germany, China, the USA and Brazil, are marketed under the "Perlen Packaging" brand and are used mainly in blister packs to protect the medicines these contain. Contents Key ﬁgures 2 Packaging 20 At a glance 3 Corporate Governance 24 General business report 6 Remuneration 35 Chemistry 12 Sustainability 40 Paper 16 Financial statements 47 Cover picture We can manage and master the coronavirus crisis if we all work together. Our cover picture features two members of the Rüti Zeochem team. Further examples of successful teamwork throughout the CPH Group can be found on Pages 10-11, 14-15, 18-19 and 22-23. Contents CPH Annual Report 2020 5 GENERAL BUSINESS REPORT Diversiﬁcation proves its worth in the coronavirus pandemic Peter Schaub (left) and Peter Schildknecht The CPH Group's diversiﬁcation into various industrial markets has amply shown its value in the coronavirus pandemic. Thanks to the great efforts and energies of the Group's employees, product supplies were assured, even in such challenging conditions. The Packaging Division reported strong extra demand for blister pack ﬁlms, and order volumes rose to new record levels. The Chemistry Division's molecular sieves for medical oxygen applications were also in high demand. The Paper Division performed well compared with its European competitors. Dear shareholder, dear reader, Sustainability remains a prime concern The CPH Group pursues a long-term and sustainable overall corporate policy. The Group has striven in the last few years to reduce the carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions generated by its various business activities. Oil has been replaced with more ecofriendly energy sources. The use of steam from the local waste incinerator and the construction of a biomass plant have substantially lowered CO2 emissions at the Perlen operating site. And the Packaging Division has switched its entire energy consumption to green electricity at its Müllheim facility. The Paper Division is a purely recycling operation, transforming up to 500 000 tonnes of recovered paper a year into new graphic publication paper, and doing so with a carbon footprint which is a fraction of those of its European competitors. CPH conducted an informationcampaign in Switzerland in autumn 2020 to emphasize the beneﬁts of paper production at its Perlen location, which is already almost carbon-neutral. The Paper Division is now going a step further still, and will be offering a new carbon-neutral paper product from 2021 - a landmark development for publishing houses wishing to offer carbon-neutral publications. It is not only in its paper production that recycling is a key CPH concern. The Chemistry Division is increasingly regenerating used molecular sieves, and is also investing in new facilities that will enable it to reprocess additional deuterium oxide volumes. A new waste-water treatment plant is planned for China. And the Packaging Division is working on developing blisters that require no aluminium cover ﬁlm, in view of the advantages that single-material packagings offer in recycling terms. A historic economic slump The coronavirus pandemic rolled around the world in two distinct waves, in spring and in autumn. In many countries it pushed the medical systems to the limits of their capacities. The actions resolved to stem the spread of the virus in the countries concerned had some effect. But the price for taking them was an economic slump of historic dimensions. Spring saw the economy in no more than emer-gency mode at times, and energy prices fell to record lows as the demand for fuel all but disappeared. Many countries took ﬁscal action to support the most endangered business and industrial sectors, and the central banks pumped further money into the markets. As a direct result of the coronavirus crisis, global economic growth as reported by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) declined in 2020 by 3.5%. China came through the crisis relatively unscathed, with growth of 2.3%, while the Eurozone and Latin America were hit far harder with declines of 7.2% and 7.4% respectively. Average euro exchange rates against the Swiss franc fell from CHF 1.112 to CHF 1.071. This had its impact on CPH, too: the Group generated some 60% of its sales in the Eurozone, but incurred around 38% of its costs in Swiss francs. Net sales in CHF million 445.2 (prior year: 524.7) CPH Group reports lower net sales Both the Paper Division and (to some extent) the Chemistry Division saw their production capacities less than satisfactorily used as a result of the coronavirus crisis. In the Paper Division the falling demand and the associated pricing pressures prompted a double-digit percentage net sales decline. The increase in net sales in the Packaging Division only partially offset this, and the group net sales for 2020 of CHF 445.2 million were a 15.1% decline on their prior-year level. Excluding currency factors, group net sales were 10.7% below those of 2019. The CPH Group made no major acquisitions in the year under review. EBITDA in CHF million 55.2 (prior year: 88.0) EBIT in CHF million The Packaging and Chemistry divisions raised their joint share of total group net sales to 53% in 2020. The share of Chemistry, the smallest of the three divisions, should be further increased. The CPH Group generated 73% of its 2020 net sales in its prime Europe sales region. Chemistry raises proﬁtability The main customers for the products of the Chemistry Division in the energy and industry sectors responded to the coronavirus crisis by reducing their order volumes. At the same time, the division saw an increase in demand for its molecular sieves which are used to con-centrate medical oxygen. With the former trend exceeding the latter in extent, however, net sales for the year declined 6.3% to CHF 73.3 million. Excluding currency factors, net sales were 0.5% down. EBIT for the year was increased to CHF 4.6 million and EBIT margin to 6.3%, thanks to a rigorous cost reduction programme and productivity improvements. 24.7 (prior year: 56.6) Net result in CHF million 47.0 (prior year: 48.5) Clear decline in demand for paper products Demand in Western Europe for printing and publication paper saw a steep decline in 2020 in the face of the coronavirus pandemic, and the 439 000 tonnes of newsprint and magazine paper which the Paper Division sold were 15% down on its prior-year volumes. The division was compelled to temporarily halt production and introduce short-time working for the employees concerned. Despite these developments, however, Perlen Papier was able to increase its share of the European publication paper market. Rising overcapacities at paper manufacturers increased the pressures on prices. The combination of the reduced sales volumes and the lower prices paid resulted in a 28.5% decline in the division's net sales for the year, which totalled Equity ratio in % 67.0 (prior year: 62.8) CHF 209.6 million. Excluding currency factors, net sales were 25.9% down on 2019. Thanks to lower recovered paper and energy prices, cost reductions and higher productivity, the division's EBITDA for the year amounted to CHF 17.4 million. But its annual EBIT result was negative at CHF -2.0 million. Packaging still on a successful course The Packaging Division saw increased demand for medicinal pack-agings during the coronavirus pandemic. Order volumes for its blister ﬁlms climbed to record new highs, and capacities were fully utilized at its European sites. The higher sales volumes helped boost net sales for the year 5.9% to CHF 162.3 million. Net sales for Europe and Latin America recorded double-digit percentage growth. Excluding currency factors, net sales were 10.7% up on 2019. Buoyed by favourable raw materials costs, the division also increased its EBIT margin two percentage points to 13.3%. The Packaging Division continues to pursue its global strategy of achieving greater penetra-tion in the emerging pharmaceuticals markets, and will be investing a high single-digit million-franc amount in building a new coating plant in Brazil, which should come into operation in early 2022. Non-recurring items boost net result The CHF 17.5 million of investments in tangible ﬁxed assets in 2020 were primarily aimed at further improving the efﬁciency of existing facilities and processes. The CPH Group generated a cash ﬂow of CHF 45.8 million and a free cash ﬂow of CHF 39.7 million. With the prices of raw materials (and of recovered paper in particular) falling in view of lower demand, cost of materials as a proportion of production-generated group sales declined from 49% to 48%. The slight rise in total workforce numbers to 1098 is attributable to expansion in the Packaging Division: workforce numbers for Chemistry and Paper were down on 2019. Group EBITDA for the year amounted to CHF 55.2 mil-lion, a 37.3% decline. After ordinary depreciation and amortization of CHF 30.5 million, the CPH Group reported consolidated earnings be-fore interest and taxes (EBIT) for 2020 of CHF 24.7 million. The ﬁnancial result was a slight improvement on 2019 at CHF -4.7 million. The year also brought non-recurring income of CHF 25.9 million. This derived largely from two sources: the release of provisions previously made for the clean-up of the former Uetikon operating site, and the transfer (at market value) of real estate in Perlen to a newly-founded subsidiary, which generated deferred tax income of CHF 11.9 million. After taxes, the CPH Group reports a net result for 2020 of CHF 47.0 million, which is broadly in line with that of 2019. Proposed dividend of CHF 1.80 per share In line with the company's consistent dividend policy, the Board of Directors will recommend to the Ordinary General Meeting of 18 March 2021 that a dividend of CHF 1.80 per share again be distributed for the 2020 business year, of which CHF 0.70 per share should be taken from the capital contribution reserve. Change on the Board of Directors Dr. Mauro Gabella will not stand for re-election to the Board of Directors of CPH Chemie+Papier Holding AG at the 2021 Ordinary General Meeting. Dr. Gabella has been a Board member since 2005, and served as Chair of its Personnel & Compensation Committee from 2010 to 2019. The Board thanks Mauro Gabella for his long and com-mitted contribution to the continued development of the CPH Group. To succeed Dr. Gabella the Board proposes Dr. Claudine Mollenkopf. Claudine Mollenkopf can draw on more than 25 years of experience in the chemicals industry, and is Senior Vice President and General Manager Silicas at Germany's Evonik Industries specialty chemicals company. She is a German and French dual national, and holds a doctorate in chemistry from Strasbourg's Louis Pasteur University. A cautious outlook for 2021 According to IMF projections, the economy should recover slowly from the coronavirus pandemic in 2021, with global growth for the year of some 5.5%. The CPH Group expects to see net sales growth of differing degrees in all three of its business divisions, although the scale thereof will depend on the pace and the extent of such eco-nomic recovery. The Chemistry and Packaging divisions will seek to further raise their earnings results, but the Paper Division is unlikely to return to a positive EBIT performance in the present market environ-ment. With the adversities in the paper market only likely to intensify, the improved results expected for Chemistry and Packaging may well be more than nulliﬁed by the Paper earnings trends. As a consequence, both group EBIT and the net group result (excluding non-recurring in-come) for 2021 are unlikely to improve from their 2020 levels. The planned investments of some CHF 40 million in tangible ﬁxed as-sets are primarily intended to further enhance efﬁciency. The Packaging Division also aims to expand its Latin American production capacities. Sincere thanks The coronavirus pandemic made sizeable additional demands on our employees in 2020. We offer them all our deepest thanks for all their energies and commitment. We thank our business partners, too, for their loyalty to our company. And we extend our sincere thanks to our shareholders for the conﬁdence they continue to place in the people, the management and the Board of Directors of the CPH Group. Peter Schaub Chairman of the BoardPeter Schildknecht Group CEO The best by far The coronavirus crisis posed major challenges in 2020 for the people of the CPH Group. They responded with discipline, commitment, crea-tivity and the requisite distancing to keep their customers supplied. The CPH Group's Chinese production sites were the ﬁrst to be confronted with the coronavirus and its ramiﬁcations in the year under review. After the holidays for the Chinese New Year festivities, they were unable to resume their operations on 25 January in view of ofﬁcial orders to remain closed. But just two weeks later, following internal deliveries to China of protective facemask equipment and the local adoption of a strict hygiene and safety concept, the Group's Suzhou plant was one of the ﬁrst in its region to return to production. By the end of February the Group's Donghai facility was also back in full operation. Countering the effects of the coronavirus crisis required innumerable actions to be taken within the CPH Group in both strategic and operational terms. The Group's Pandemic Plan, which had been developed seven years previously in the wake of SARS and had only recently been updated, was immediately activated, and the corresponding taskforces set about taking the steps needed at the Group's various business and operating locations, in compliance with local ofﬁcial provisions. The Group's Swiss operations were able to demonstrate that their products were systems-relevant as deﬁned by the Swiss Federal Ofﬁce for National Economic Supply. As a result, all three business divisions could have continued with their Swiss production activities even if a severe economic lockdown of the level required in certain parts of Canton Ticino had been locally imposed. Thanks to its early experiences in China, the CPH Group was already well prepared for possible consequences when the coronavirus crisis reached Europe and the Americas, too. It was now the Group's Chinese operations' turn to help out by supplying protective equipment and providing capacities to ease the production pressures on its European plants. As a result, the Group was able to maintain its delivery capabilities at all its business divisions, even under challenging operating conditions. Rotating teams were adopted to minimize disruption risks, video-conferencing replaced face-to-face meetings, and IT systems enabled administra-tive work to continue to be performed away from the usual ofﬁces. Photo: A rigorous hygiene and safety concept was adopted at the Donghai plant in spring 2020. TEAMWORK Award-winning workshops Perlen Packaging Suzhou was honoured to receive the Provincial Exemplary Intelligent Workshop Award from China's Jiangsu Province in January 2020. The Suzhou team of (from left) Sisi Lian, Kelvin Yu, Colin Tham and Alex Ding impressed the judging panel with their unique fabrication process that utilizes state-of-the-art technologies and ensures full process traceability in a cleanroom environment. Carbon-neutral paper Sustainable production is a prime CPH Group priority and concern. The Paper Division has been steadily phasing out its use of fossil fuels: between 2013 and 2020, the division reduced its carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions by 89%. Under its Ten Toes Model, the Confederation of European Paper Industries estimates Perlen Papier to have an overall carbon footprint that is roughly one quarter of the size of those of its European competitors. And from 2021, the Paper Division will be the ﬁrst supplier in the world to offer customers the option of offsetting the CO2 generated in the manufacture of the products they obtain, making their newsprint and magazine paper supplies entirely carbon-neutral. Following the example of the Paper Division, which has done so since 2015, the Chemistry and Packaging divisions conducted their ﬁrst-ever annual environmental audits in 2020, for the 2019 period. The expanded documentation will help the Group even better plan and take actions to further reduce its carbon emissions in the years ahead. Teamwork CPH Annual Report 2020 11 CHEMISTRY Proﬁtability increased despite decline in demand The coronavirus crisis dampened the demand for products of the Chemistry Division, and net sales for the year declined 6.3% to CHF 73.3 million. Thanks to rigorous cost controls, however, EBIT was improved to CHF 4.6 million and EBIT margin to 6.3%. Strategy Zeochem has established itself as one of the world's three leading suppliers in the silicate chemistry ﬁeld. Each of the Chemistry Division's four production sites has its own specialization. The US facility manufactures high-value molecular sieves which are used in areas such as concentrating medical oxygen ("medox"). The plant in Bosnia and Herzegovina maintains product lines of molecular sieve powders, of chromatography gels which are employed in pharmaceutical separation processes and of special zeolites which are used to adsorb odours in plastics. The Swiss site supplies deuterated products that are used in analytical procedures and in the manufacture of OLED screens. And the production plant in China manufactures standard molecular sieves which are employed in industrial installations to dry gaseous substances and to remove impurities. 2020 brought the development of a new generation of molecular sieve products for "medox" applications that offer customers an enhanced product performance. The ﬁrst batches of these have already been trialled and delivered to customers. The Chemistry Division aims to achieve further growth in the high-value product segment and gain additional market share. 12 CPH Annual Report 2020 Chemistry The year also saw the compilation of the division's ﬁrst-ever "Oekobilanz" environmental audit, based on data from 2019. The new document provides the foundation required to determine the impact of the actions that the division has taken on its products' environmental footprint. The division has reduced carbon dioxide emissions at its operating sites by some 30% over the past ﬁve years, even though its production volumes have increased by more than 50% over the same period. Market environment After an encouraging start to the year and a strong ﬁrst-quarter performance, the global economy felt the full force of the coronavirus pandemic. Transport and energy were among the sectors hardest hit. Many regions saw their economies brought almost to a standstill for weeks through the lockdown measures imposed. Demand for fuel collapsed, and prices duly slumped. For the ﬁrst time ever, negative crude oil prices were recorded on the commodities markets. The oil, gas and ethanol sectors - which are among the prime users of molecular sieves - suffered accordingly. Investments in other industrial gas facilities were also halted or deferred. At the same time, as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, the order volumes in the product segment supplying molecular sieves for medical oxygen concentration applications hit new record highs. The deuterated compounds product segment, by contrast, felt the adverse impact of the actions taken in response to the coronavirus pandemic. Many research laboratories remained closed; and travel restrictions meant that new OLED screen production facilities could not open as planned. As a result of the reduced product demand, short-time working was adopted in autumn 2020 at the division's Swiss production site. The coronavirus pandemic made great demands on the personnel responsible in the division's various product segments, as orders were modiﬁed or cancelled entirely. But even in the face of local production restrictions, all customer supply lines were constantly and consistently maintained. Business development While sales were increased in the medical oxygen segment, all the division's other product areas suffered net sales declines, primarily as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. Total divisional net sales for the year amounted to CHF 73.3 million, which was 6.3% down on 2019. Excluding currency factors, net sales were 0.5% below their prior-year level. The division responded to the coronavirus crisis in spring with rigorous cost-saving measures. The encouraging result of all these endeavours is that EBITDA could be maintained at CHF 9.5 million. The EBIT for the year of CHF 4.6 million was even an improvement on the 2019 result, and EBIT margin rose to 6.3%. The year-end divisional workforce totalled 277 employees, ten fewer than a year before. Outlook The global economy is likely to recover somewhat from the corona-virus shock in the course of 2021, and should claw back at least some of the declines that were seen in 2020. This should also prompt a revival in the demand for products of the Chemistry Division. The division plans to invest CHF 11.0 million in tangible ﬁxed assets over the year. An additional deuterium oxide concentration plant should be installed at the Swiss operating site. The US facility will see the construction of a new administrative building to replace ofﬁce premises that are currently held or leased in four different locations. And the division's Chinese production site will be provided with a waste-water treatment plant and further operating facilities, for which some 24 000 square metres of adjacent land were recently acquired. The division expects to report slightly higher net sales for 2021 and a correspondingly improved EBIT result. Chemistry CPH Annual Report 2020 13 teAmwoRk in CHemistRy Tackling COVID-19 together Molecular sieves are employed in various medical applications in the ﬁght against COVID-19. Zeochem is developing a number of solutions here in close collaboration with its customers. One major medical application of molecular sieves is in oxygen concentrators, which use the high-performance products of Zeochem's ZEOX line. The sieves extract nitrogen from the ambient air, which raises the levels of oxygen in the air concerned and enables patients with respiratory illnesses to breathe more easily. Chronic respiratory conditions are becoming more and more common - partly through COVID-19, but also owing to air pollution and the general ageing of populations worldwide. Southeast DME is one of the large US service centres which repair oxygen concentrators of various brands, replace their used molecular sieves and refurbish the devices for further medical use. The company has experienced a steep increase in demand for its services since the COVID-19 outbreak began. "The specialists at Zeochem support us with their molecular sieve expertise, their enhanced solutions and their short delivery times to help us meet our customers' growing needs," says Southeast DME's CEO Paul Lassanske. Zeochem's molecular sieves are also used in medical packagings. Europe has seen the development of a new test that should accelerate the COVID-19 detection process. The tests are supplied in packagings that include Zeochem Type 4A molecular sieves. The sieves protect the tests' organic components from humidity and thereby improve the accuracy of their results. Photo: Southeast DME CEO Paul Lassanske (centre) in discussion with Zeochem employees (from left) Alex Hawkins, Sales Engineer; Teri Gonzalez, Customer Service Representative; Kerry Weston, Global Business Director Medical Oxygen; Douglas Huelsman, Sales Engineer; and Blake Corey, Technical Service Engineer. PAPER Demand and net sales substantially reduced through coronavirus impact The demand for paper slumped as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, pressuring prices and forcing temporary production shutdowns. Net sales for the Paper Division declined 28.5% to CHF 209.6 million, and EBIT fell slightly short of a breakeven result. Strategy The market for graphic paper products has been shrinking for years. The reasons for this can be found in the structural changes in people's media consumption: news nowadays is consumed less and less on paper and more and more via digital channels. As a result, the demand for newsprint paper has roughly halved in Western Europe over the last ten years. With producers initially hesitant to reduce their production in response to the lower demand, overcapacities have resulted. And these in turn have put sizeable pressures on product prices, prompting predatory pricing wars in which the only survivors will be those with the lowest production costs. Perlen Papier holds a major competitive asset here in the form of its PM 7, which is one of Europe's most advanced and highest-performance newsprint manufacturing machines. The company also has a further efﬁcient paper machine for its coated magazine paper production. A further key differentiator for CPH's Paper Division is its positioning as a sustainable supplier. Thanks to a series of actions that the division has taken, its Perlen production site is now almost carbon-neutral. Perlen Papier also conducted an extensive campaign in autumn 2020 to sensitize both its recovered paper suppliers and its customers to 16 CPH Annual Report 2020 Paper how carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions can be reduced through shorter transport journeys, particularly since the Perlen site's CO2 emissions are only a fraction of those of the company's European competitors. The more waste paper can be recovered and recycled within Switzerland, the less distance these items need to be transported, and the lower the corresponding strain on the environment will be. Perlen Papier is presently Switzerland's only domestic waste paper recycler. Market environment The general decline in demand for paper owing to the structural impact of the digitalization trend was exacerbated in 2020 by the coronavirus pandemic and its radical ramiﬁcations. Several countries imposed lockdowns in the second-quarter period. These in turn prompted a slump in advertising and corresponding reductions in newspaper sizes, while some commuter freesheets ceased publication entirely. The demand for wood-based graphic printing paper in Western Europe fell by some 40% in the months concerned. And while the situation did improve somewhat after the lockdown measures were eased in subsequent months, the demand for newsprint and coated magazine paper in 2020 was still 22% and 23% down on prior-year levels at 3.3 million and 2.6 million tonnes respectively. With the year also bringing no major withdrawals of production capacities from the market, the further increase in the existing overcapacities put additional pressure on prices. In the face of the insufﬁcient demand, Perlen Papier's production was temporarily shut down, and short-time working was adopted for the employees concerned. Autumn brought the announcement from a number of graphic paper producers that they planned to withdraw some two million tonnes of capacity from the market in 2021. This will not yet be enough, however, to bring supply and demand back to a satisfactory balance. Supplies of recovered paper became scarce at times during the coronavirus crisis as collection activities were curtailed. But once the situation eased, their prices settled back to relatively low levels. Energy prices also declined as a consequence of the coronavirus restrictions. Business development The Paper Division sold 439000 tonnes of printing paper in 2020, which was 78 000 tonnes or 15% less than it had the year before. Of this volume, 289 000 tonnes was in the form of newsprint and 150000 tonnes in the form of magazine paper. The reduced sales volumes were combined with lower sales prices, and net sales for the year were down a corresponding 28.5% at CHF 209.6 million. In addition to the lower sales volumes and prices, some 2.7% of the net sales decline was attributable to currency factors. Perlen Papier's share of the Western European paper sales market in 2020 was a further slight increase on its prior-year level in both newsprint and magazine paper terms. The division invested CHF 7.5 million in tangible ﬁxed assets in the course of the year. These investments were largely in maintaining the present production machines and enhancing plant efﬁciency. On the cost front, the division beneﬁted somewhat from lower recovered paper and energy costs. But annual EBITDA declined 68.1% to CHF 17.4 million, while EBIT for the year was just short of breakeven at CHF -2.2 million. The Perlen Papier workforce consisted of 367 employees at year-end, down from 376 at the end of 2019. Outlook Demand in Western Europe for wood-based graphic printing paper is likely to remain largely at its prior-year levels in 2021, according to industry association estimates. The further impact of the coronavirus pandemic is difﬁcult to predict. What is clear already, however, is that the present market overcapacities will keep the pressures high on paper product prices. The Paper Division plans to invest CHF 11.3 million on further process enhancements in the course of 2021. Net sales for the year should be an increase on 2020; but the EBIT result is likely to remain negative, given the growing market pressures. Paper CPH Annual Report 2020 17 teAmwoRk in PAPeR Sustainably supplied Italy is the Paper Division's third-biggest sales market. Paper supplies to the country were maintained throughout its lockdown to tackle the COVID-19 crisis, thanks to the outstanding commitment of all the partners involved. Keeping people informed is never more vital than in crisis times. So even when its economic life was paralyzed for weeks in spring 2020 as the country was hit especially hard by the spread of COVID-19, Italy's publishing houses needed to remain supplied with the newsprint they required. "Thanks to our forward-looking logistics, we ensured that publishers both in and outside Switzerland always had adequate stocks of publication paper throughout 2020, even during the coronavirus crisis," conﬁrms Wolfgang Bucher, Perlen Papier's Head of Marketing & Sales. The transporters of the deliveries to Italy faced particular challenges here. To protect the health of employees in high-risk groups, some of the usual vehicles could not be used. In addition, the Italian motorway network was bereft of its usual services facilities. In response, Daniel Schöni, the owner and CEO of Schöni Transport AG with its 400 employees, resolved on 6 April to assume driving duties himself, and trucked a load of some 24 tonnes of newsprint from Perlen to Rome. Schöni Transport is a logistics partner that shares Perlen Papier's values on the sus-tainability front. "My personal goal is to become Switzerland's ﬁrst carbon-neutral transport company," says Daniel Schöni. More than half of the Schöni Transport vehicle ﬂeet already runs on biodiesel and liquid gas fuels. Photo: Daniel Schöni, owner and CEO of Schöni Transport AG (left), with Wolfgang Bucher, Perlen Papier's Head of Marketing & Sales. PACKAGING Net sales and earnings raised to new record highs With the coronavirus pandemic prompting a steep rise in the demand for medicinal products, the Packaging Division raised its net sales 5.9% to CHF 162.3 million. EBIT was increased 25.3% to CHF 21.6 million, a new record level. Strategy The Packaging Division is the only global supplier of thermoformable blister ﬁlms that focuses solely on the pharmaceutical market, where it is one of the world's three biggest suppliers. Most medicines today that are produced in tablet or capsule form are provided in blister packs. These generally consists of two elements: a thermoformed plastic ﬁlm that houses the medicine and an aluminium lidding foil through which the medicine is pressed out for consumption. Since single-substance packagings are easier to recycle, the Packaging Division is now developing blister packs made solely of plastic ﬁlms. PVC mono ﬁlms and coated PVdC ﬁlms are the plastics most commonly used in the pharmaceutical market. Depending on the type and thickness of the coating used, these ﬁlms provide barriers of varying degrees against outside inﬂuences such as oxygen or humidity. With the active agents used in medicines today becoming ever more complex, and with the resulting products distributed all over the world (and thus having to be adequately robust for all climate zones), the protective and processing requirements of the packagings used are rising all the time. Perlen Packaging offers a full range of PVC and 20 CPH Annual Report 2020 Packaging PVdC ﬁlms, and is the market leader in the high-barrier ﬁlm segment. Its position here was further strengthened in 2020 with its introduction of a new range of products in the ultra-high-barrier segment. The pharmaceutical industry is active globally but manufactures its products locally on a number of continents. As such, it makes similar demands of its suppliers in terms of providing local packaging solutions. Perlen Packaging has developed coating plants in Europe and Asia and slitting capacities in North and South America over the past few years. A decision was also taken in 2020 to acquire its Brazilian subsidiary in full and establish a new coating plant at its Anápolis site. The move is a further milestone in the division's pursuit of its overall global strategy, and will permit even better cultivation of the rapidly growing Latin American markets. In view of looming capacity shortages during the coronavirus pan-demic, the manufacture of parts of a family of duplex ﬁlm products was transferred from Europe to China, enabling supplies to continue to be secured even with higher customer demand. The Packaging Division also compiled its ﬁrst-ever "Oekobilanz" environmental audit in 2020, based on data for 2019. The document reveals that in the entire PVdC ﬁlm product cycle from acquiring the raw materials to disposal after use, Perlen Packaging is responsible for 11% of the total carbon dioxide emitted. With PVC mono ﬁlms, the corresponding ﬁgure amounts to 7%. Functional tests were also concluded in 2020 for BLISTair, the innovative single-use inhaler that the division has developed for powder medications. Market environment Some temporary shortages of medicine supplies were seen at the start of the coronavirus pandemic. Non-prescription nutrient supplements, painkillers and fever medications were in particularly strong demand. This led in spring to a steep rise in orders from Perlen Packaging's customers, who were eager to increase their stock reserves. These order volumes abated again somewhat in later months, as consumer demand returned to more normal levels. By rigorously adopting all hygiene and distancing provisions and making mask-wearing consistently compulsory, the operations of Perlen Packaging were able to maintain their production at full capacity throughout 2020, apart from the brief lockdown in China at the beginning of the year. Business development The Packaging Division registered record order levels in 2020. With increased sales volumes, net sales for the year rose to CHF 162.3 mil-lion, a 5.9% improvement on 2019 or a 10.7% increase excluding currency factors. The division invested CHF 6.2 million in efﬁciency enhancements in the course of the year. Owing to travel restrictions, however, not all the planned ﬁxed asset investments were effected as envisaged. Personnel numbers were increased from 416 to 448 employees to help handle the higher business volumes. Net sales for Europe and Latin America again recorded double-digit percentage growth. Perlen Packaging accounted for 30% of the European market. No reliable market data are available for its further sales regions. Raw materials prices declined in the ﬁrst half of the year, and EBITDA was raised 17.2% to CHF 27.8 million. EBIT was up 25.3% at CHF 21.6 mil-lion, and EBIT margin rose to a new record high of 13.3%. Outlook The coronavirus pandemic has increased the demand for medicines that are used in connection with the virus infection. At the same time, the associated conduct and hygiene guidelines have prompted a decline in seasonal illnesses, and visits to the doctor have also been minimized for fear of possible COVID infection, both of which have reduced demand for medications. Further trends here in 2021 will depend to a large extent on the pandemic's further development. Perlen Packaging plans to invest CHF 15.9 million in tangible ﬁxed assets in 2021, in the construction of the new coating plant in Brazil and in further efﬁciency enhancements at other operating locations. The division aims to achieve above-average growth, particularly in the Asian and Latin American markets, and expects to report a slight further increase in its net sales for the year. The EBIT result, however, is unlikely to match 2020's exceptional level. Packaging CPH Annual Report 2020 21 teAmwoRk in PACkAGinG New supply chain developed The coronavirus pandemic prompted a steep increase in the demand for medicinal items. New production capacities were created in China in record time to ensure that sufﬁcient volumes of ﬁlms could be provided for the blister packs required. Freely available medicines such as painkillers, immunity boosters and dietary supplements were in great demand in 2020 during the coronavirus crisis months. Shortages in medicines were even seen in some countries in spring, and rationing had to be occasionally adopted for pharmacy sales. Most of the medicinal items concerned are packaged in blister packs with low- or medium-barrier ﬁlms. It became clear as early as February 2020 that the production capacities for medium-barrier duplex ﬁlms might become stretched at Perlen Packaging's European manufacturing sites. Sure enough, incoming order volumes for these products doubled in the two subsequent months. So the specialists of the Packaging Division were swift to embark on preparations with their teams in Perlen, Müllheim and Suzhou to establish a new China-sourced supply chain for these product lines. The mono ﬁlms required were duly ordered from Asia-based suppliers, the Chinese production team made plans for their capacity expansion and capacities were ramped up at the Suzhou plant from May onwards. In addition to transportation by sea, this work also entailed creating new rail transport options to Europe via the Silk Road route. "In record time, we were able to establish a second duplex ﬁlm supply line for our customers worldwide and thereby enhance both our delivery reliability and our own ﬂexibility," concludes Lars Kirchhoff, Perlen Packaging's Chief Sales Ofﬁcer. "And with physical travel simply out of the question, this was all achieved through regular videoconferences among our various teams." Photo (from left): Customer Service Ofﬁcer Sara Ringli, Regional Sales Director Tomasz Falkowski, Head of Slitting & Packaging Jeton Shabani and Regional Sales Director Karl Wind of Perlen Packaging in Perlen conduct a videoconference with Perlen Packaging colleagues in Switzerland and China. CORPORATE GOVERNANCE Corporate Governance Report Responsible corporate management and control in the interests of its sharehold-ers, employees, customers and further interest groups are the foundation of the CPH Group's ability to sustainably create value through its business activities. This section is structured in accordance with the corporate governance guidelines of the SIX Swiss Exchange. The CPH Group also aligns itself and its activities to the principles of the Swiss Code of Best Practice for Corporate Governance of Economiesuisse, and applies these in a manner appropriate to its size and structure. For some items, reference is made to the consolidated ﬁnancial statements from Page 48, and in particular to the additional corporate governance information in the annex to the consolidated ﬁnancial statements from Page 70. This section is based on the Articles of Incorporation and the Organizational Regulations of CPH Chemie + Papier Holding AG, which are available (in German) for download athttps://cph.ch/en/investors/documentation/ under "Articles of incorporation, regulations and description of duties". 1 Group structure and shareholders 1.1 Group structure The CPH Group comprises the three business divisions of Chemistry, Paper and Packaging, which each act autonomously in their speciﬁc markets. The parent company CPH Chemie+Papier Holding AG is domiciled in Perlen/Root, Switzerland. A list of the subsidiaries included in the consolidated ﬁnancial statements will be found on Page 74. CPH Chemie + Papier Holding AG is the only stock exchange-listed company of those consolidated. Its registered shares (securities number 162471, ISIN CH0001624714) are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange. Details of market capitalization and further share informa-tion are provided in Item 9.2 "Information for shareholders" on Page 33. The CPH Group is headed by the Group CEO, while the divisions are headed by the Divisional CEOs. Group Executive Management consists of the Group CEO, the Group CFO and the Divisional CEOs. Organization chart CEO Peter Schildknecht CFO Richard Unterhuber Chemistry Paper Packaging Alois Waldburg-Zeil Klemens Gottstein Wolfgang Grimm 1.2 Signﬁcant shareholders One signiﬁcant shareholding was newly disclosed in 2020 in accordance with Article 120 of the "FinfraG" Financial Market Infra-structure Act. Earlier such disclosures may be viewed on the SIX Exchange Regulation website (https://www.ser-ag.com/en/resources/ notiﬁcations-market-participants/management-transactions.html#/). Shareholder structure (in %) 31.12.2020 31.12.2019 Uetikon Industrieholding AG 50.0 50.0 Ella Schnorf-Schmid estate 7.2 7.2 Sarasin Investmentfonds AG 5.0 5.0 Members of the Board of Directors and Group Executive Management (and related parties) 1.8 1.7 Publicly-held shares 31.9 31.8 Shares currently not listed in the Share Register 4.1 4.3 Total shareholders 916 911 The descendants of the founding Schnorf family and the Ella Schnorf-Schmid estate hold shares in CPH Chemie+Papier Holding AG both directly and via the Uetikon Industrieholding AG company. CPH Chemie+Papier Holding AG Board of Directors members Peter Schaub, Tim Talaat and Manuel Werder hold shares in Uetikon Industrieholding AG and represent the interests of the founding family's descendants on the Board. Their direct shareholdings in CPH Chemie + Papier Holding AG are shown under Note 29.2.1, "Shares held by members of the Board of Directors and Group Executive Management" in the annex to the consolidated ﬁnancial statements, Page 71. There are no shareholders' agreements between individual shareholder groups. 1.3 Cross-shareholdings CPH Chemie + Papier Holding AG has no cross-shareholdings with any other company of more than 5%, in capital or voting rights form. 2 Capital structure 2.1 Capital As speciﬁed in Article 3 of the company's Articles of Incorporation, the fully-paid-up share capital of CPH Chemie+Papier Holding AG amounts to CHF 1.2 million. This share capital consists of 6000000 registered shares each of CHF 0.20 nominal value (see also Note 29.1, "Capital structure" in the annex to the consolidated ﬁnancial statements, Page 70). 2.2 Authorized and conditional capital The CPH Group had no authorized or conditional capital as of 31 December 2020. 2.3 Changes in capital in the last three years In the 2018 ﬁnancial year the nominal value of the CPH share was reduced from CHF 5.00 to CHF 2.00, with the reduction amount taken to capital reserves. In the 2020 ﬁnancial year the nominal value of the CPH share was further reduced from CHF 2.00 to CHF 0.20, with the reduction amount distributed to shareholders. These actions reduced share capital in two steps from CHF 30 million to CHF 1.2 million (see Note 28.1, "Capital structure" in the annex to the consolidated ﬁnancial statements, Page 70). There was no change in capital in the 2019 ﬁnancial year. 2.4 Shares and participation certiﬁcates Every voting registered share entered in the company's Share Register entitles its owner to one vote at the General Meeting. There are no transfer or voting right restrictions. No participation certiﬁcates have been issued. 2.5 Dividend-right certiﬁcates No dividend-right certiﬁcates have been issued. 2.6 Limitations on transferability and nominee registrations Acquirers of registered shares are entered into the Share Register by the Board of Directors as shareholders with voting rights at the shareholder's request. The Board of Directors may refuse such entry, however, if the shareholder does not expressly declare that the shares concerned have been acquired in their own name and at their own expense, or if they make any false statement. No restrictions on share transferability are envisioned under the Articles of Incorporation. Board member since Peter SchaubTim Talaat Dr. Mauro Gabella Kaspar W. Kelterborn Manuel Werder Christian Wipf Function 1994 Chairman since 2010 19942005 Deputy Chmn since 2015 Member 201520152008 MemberMemberMember Finance & Personnel & Auditing Compensation Committee Committee MemberMember Chair since 2020 MemberChair since 2015 MemberMember 3.2 Professional background and other activities and functions Peter Schaub Lic. iur., attorney-at-law, born 1960 and a Swiss national; Chairman of the Board of Directors since 2010. Partner at Weber Schaub & Partner AG, tax and legal consultants, Zurich since 1994; Chairman of the Board of Directors of Scobag Privatbank AG, Basel; Chairman of the Board of Directors of Zindel Immo Holding AG, Chur; Chairman of the Board of Directors of Mobimo AG, Lucerne; Deputy Chairman of the Board of Directors of Uetikon Industrieholding AG, Uetikon; Deputy Chairman of the Board of Directors of UBV Holding AG, Uetikon; Member of the Board of Directors of Rüegg Cheminée Holding AG, Zumikon. Member of the boards of directors of various further unlisted companies, and trustee of various foundations. 2.7 Convertible bonds and options The CPH Group has no convertible bonds outstanding and has issued no options to any persons within or outside the Group. 1990-1993 tax commissioner at the Cantonal Tax Ofﬁce, Zurich; 1987-1988 junior associate at the Schellenberg Wittmer law ﬁrm, Zurich. 3 Board of Directors 3.1 Members of the Board of Directors The Board of Directors of CPH Chemie + Papier Holding AG consists of at least three members. No Board member is currently active with the company in an executive capacity or has been so in the last three years. As of 31 December 2020, the Board of Directors comprised six members. The Board's composition remained unchanged from 2019. Tim Talaat MSEE and MBA, born 1960 and a Swiss national; Deputy Chairman of the Board of Directors since 2015 and Chair of its Personnel & Compensation Committee since 2020. Majority shareholder and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Swiss Industrial Holding AG, Uetikon; Chairman of the Advisory Board of Single Holding GmbH, Hochdorf (Germany); Member of the Board of Directors of Bachofen AG, Uster. 2009-2015 CEO of Looser Holding AG, Arbon; 2007-2009 Managing Partner at Swiss Industrial Finance AG, Pfäfﬁkon SZ; 2003-2007 CEO of SR Technics Switzerland and 1996-2003 Member of the SR Technics Group Executive Board, Zurich Airport. The Board of Directors (from left): Kaspar W. Kelterborn, Manuel Werder, Tim Talaat, Peter Schaub, Mauro Gabella and Christian Wipf. Mauro Gabella Dr. sc. nat., born 1952 and a Swiss and French national. 2010-2011 Vice President Organizational Excellence & Project Management and 2006-2009 Vice President Central & Southern Europe, Sanoﬁ-Aventis (now Sanoﬁ), Paris; 2004-2006 General Manager Sanoﬁ-Aventis (Switzerland) AG, Vernier; 1987-2004 vari-ous executive functions at predecessor companies to Sanoﬁ-Aventis and MSD at a number of locations worldwide. Kaspar W. Kelterborn Lic. oec. HSG, born 1964 and a Swiss national; Chair of the Finance & Auditing Committee since 2015. CFO and Member of the Executive Committee of the Conzzeta Group, Zurich since 2006; Member of the Board of Directors of Suhner Holding AG, Brugg; Member of the Board of Directors of Integra Holding AG, Zurich; Member of the Board of Directors of Wipf Holding AG, Brugg. Manuel Werder Lic. iur. and LL.M., attorney-at-law, born 1974 and a Swiss national. Partner at the Niederer Kraft Frey AG law ﬁrm, Zurich since 2015; Member of the Board of Directors of Uetikon Industrieholding AG, Uetikon; Member of the Board of Directors of UBV Holding AG, Uetikon; member of the boards of directors of various further unlisted companies and trustee of various foundations. 2010-2015 Senior Associate at Niederer Kraft Frey AG, Zurich; 2007-2008 secondment to Allende & Brea Abogados, Buenos Aires; 2004-2007 Associate at Niederer Kraft Frey AG, Zurich; 2002-2004 Foreign Associate at Fox Horan & Camerini LLP, New York. Christian Wipf Lic. oec. HSG, born 1957 and a Swiss national. Chairman and Delegate of the Board of Directors of Wipf Holding AG, Brugg; chairman of the boards of directors of various subsidiaries of the Wipf Group. 2002-2005 CFO and Member of the Executive Management of the Unaxis Group, Pfäfﬁkon; 1996-2002 leading executive functions in ﬁnance and controlling both in and outside Switzerland for the Clariant Group, Muttenz. 1997-2020 CEO of the Wipf Group, Brugg; 2001-2007 CEO of Wipf AG, Volketswil; 1991-1997 Member of Executive Management of Seetal Schaller AG, Brugg; 1982-1991 various executive functions with Philips AG, Zurich and Philips Electronics Ltd, Montreal. Under Article 21 of the Articles of Incorporation of CPH Chemie + Papier Holding AG, members of the Board of Directors may hold up to 15 additional mandates, but no more than three such mandates at stock exchange-listed companies. Not included in the above calculations are: 3.3 Statutory provisions regarding the number of activities permitted under VegüV Article 12, Paragraph 1, Section 1 - mandates at legal entities which control or are controlled by the company;

- mandates at associations, foundations or staff welfare institutions, of which every Board member may hold up to ﬁve;

- mandates at joint ventures in which the company is involved but which it does not control, of which every Board member may hold up to ﬁve. The Board's strategy meeting is devoted to strategic issues and the medium-term development of the CPH Group and its divisions. The meeting is also attended by the full Group Executive Management and - for speciﬁc topics - members of the Divisional Management teams. The Chairman of the Board or their deputy convenes board meetings, leads the discussions and ensures that appropriate minutes are kept thereof. The Chairman also represents the Board towards outside parties. The Chairman is the immediate superior of the Group CEO. Apart from the above, the Chairman has no special powers or authorities unless these are individually delegated to them by the Board or the urgency of a situation requires an immediate decision to be made. A mandate is regarded as any activity performed by a member of the Board of Directors in the top management or administrative bodies of legal entities that are obliged to enter themselves in the Commercial Register (or a corresponding register abroad) and that neither control nor are controlled by the company. Mandates at multiple legal entities which are under common control are regarded as one single mandate. No member of the Board of Directors holds more than the maximum number of external mandates speciﬁed in the Articles of Incorporation. 3.4 Election and term of ofﬁce The dates of ﬁrst election of the individual Board members are stated in 3.1 above. In accordance with Article 13 of the Articles of Incor-poration of CPH Chemie+Papier Holding AG, Board members are elected individually by the Ordinary General Meeting to serve for a one-year period. They may be re-elected. A Board member's mandate will end at the latest at the Ordinary General Meeting of the year in which their 70th birthday falls. 3.5 Internal organizational structure The organization of the Board of Directors of CPH Chemie+Papier Holding AG is based on the law, the company's Articles of Incorpora-tion and its Organizational Regulations. The last two of these may be viewed (in German) on the CPH website athttps://cph.ch/en/investors/ documentation/ (under "Articles of incorporation, regulations and description of duties"). The Board of Directors meets as often as business demands, and at least ﬁve times a year. The Board is quorate as long as a majority of its members are present. Resolutions are passed by a simple majority of the votes cast. The Chairman also has a vote, and has a further casting vote in the event of a tie. The Board met seven times in 2020, for three half-day sessions, three full-day sessions and a strategy meeting that was reduced to a single day's duration in view of the coronavirus pandemic. The Board of Directors has created two permanent committees: Finance & Auditing and Personnel & Compensation. These committees each consist of at least three non-executive members of the Board of Directors. The members of the Finance & Auditing Committee meet at least three times a year, while the members of the Personnel & Compensation Committee meet at least twice a year. The committees take no decisions themselves: they primarily perform a preparatory and advisory function, helping the full Board in particular to conduct its meetings more efﬁciently and to take swift and well-founded decisions. The Finance & Auditing Committee The Finance & Auditing Committee consists of Kaspar W. Kelterborn (chair), Peter Schaub and Manuel Werder. The Group CEO and CFO also attend all committee meetings as permanent guests. The com-mittee's tasks comprise in particular: - evaluating the Group's ﬁnancing and accounting systems in terms of their appropriateness, reliability and effectiveness

- examining the annual and half-yearly accounts and ﬁnancial statements and other ﬁnancial information intended for publication, and determining their guidelines, quality standards and content

- monitoring the assessment of corporate risks and the Group's risk management practices

- monitoring the Group's investment and hedging policies

- monitoring the Group's Internal Control System and the effective-ness thereof

- monitoring the Group's business activities in terms of their observance and implementation of board resolutions, company policy principles and directives and the relevant legal provisions, particularly those relating to stock exchange law - assessing the work, performance, independence and remuneration of the external group and statutory auditors and making recom-mendations on the election of the same to the Board of Directors and the General Meeting, approving the auditing plan, processing audit reports and overseeing the adoption of the external auditors' recom-mendations

- monitoring the Group's real-estate strategy. The committee met for three half-day deliberations and conducted two telephone conferences in 2020. The Personnel & Compensation Committee The Personnel & Compensation Committee comprises Tim Talaat (chair), Mauro Gabella, Peter Schaub and Christian Wipf. The Group CEO also attends all committee meetings as a permanent guest, unless his own compensation or other topics relating to him are being discussed. The committee's tasks comprise in particular: - devising guidelines for the CPH Group's compensation and beneﬁt policy (in particular the compensation principles for the Board and Group Executive Management) on behalf of the Board of Directors

- submitting proposals to the full Board of Directors for the Board's compensation

- assessing the performance of the Group CEO and the further mem-bers of Group Executive Management and their achievement of their annual targets, and submitting corresponding proposals for their ﬁxed and variable compensation to the full Board of Directors

- monitoring the implementation of the CPH Group's personnel and compensation policies along with groupwide salary developments

- making recommendations to the full Board of Directors on elections to its ranks and the appointment of a new Group CEO and/or further members of Group Executive Management, and on their terms and conditions of employment. The committee met for three half-day deliberations in 2020, and also held further meetings and telephone conferences with regard to Mauro Gabella's succession. 3.6 Deﬁnition of areas of responsibility In accordance with Article 716a of the Swiss Code of Obligations, the Board of Directors has certain non-transferrable and inalienable duties. The authorities of and the collaborations between the Board of Directors, its committees and Group Executive Management are laid down in the Organizational Regulations, which will be found (in German) athttps://cph.ch/en/investors/documentation/ under "Articles of incorporation, regulations and description of duties". The Board of Directors has the following group-level duties: - to determine the Guiding Principles and general corporate policy - to determine the group structure, group policy, group objectives and general group strategy and deﬁne the strategic growth areas - to formulate targets for operational key performance indicators, ﬁnancing policy and investment returns - to assign resources and decide on the use of funds within the Group

- to appoint the boards of directors of subsidiary companies

- to approve strategic collaboration agreements concluded by group member companies among themselves or with other companies

- to decide on entry into or withdrawal from key business segments

- to appoint and dismiss members of Group Executive Management - to exercise supervisory authority over the group's management, particularly with regard to the observance of laws, the Articles of Incorporation, regulations and directives, and over the adoption of actions resolved

- to determine the remuneration principles for and the remuneration of the members of Group Executive Management

- to assess the risk management system and business risks. For the business divisions, the Board of Directors has the following duties: - to determine divisional objectives and divisional strategies - to decide on the establishment or closure of operating sites and branch business operations. The Chairman of the Board is in regular contact with the Group CEO to support them in their duties and in the implementation of business strategy. The Board of Directors supervises Group Executive Manage-ment through structured reporting and controlling processes. The Board receives a comprehensive monthly written report on current business trends, ﬁnancial results, market developments, emerging risks and other key events. The Group CEO also reports on the latest business trends and performance and all further issues of relevance to the Group at every Board meeting. Risk management Being internationally active, the CPH Group is exposed to various ﬁnancial and non-ﬁnancial risks that are inseparably linked with its business activities. The risks are deﬁned in the broadest sense as the danger that ﬁnancial, operational or strategic objectives may not be achieved as planned. To ensure the Group's long-term success, therefore, it is essential to effectively identify such risks, to analyze them and to eliminate or reduce them through appropriate steering and management actions. Assessment of signiﬁcant risks at the end of 2020 The signiﬁcant risks identiﬁed for the CPH Group as of the end of 2020 included the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on sales markets and demand, the slowing of economic growth, political and economic uncertainties, Swiss franc/euro currency trends and develop-ments in paper prices. Actions have been deﬁned to reduce these and other risks, and such actions are now being taken in close coordination with the strategic objectives of the Group and its three divisions. Financial risk management (see table below) By virtue of its business activities, the CPH Group is particularly exposed to ﬁnancial risks such as currency risks, credit risks, liquidity risks and interest rate risks. Its overarching risk management is focused on the unforeseeability of developments on the ﬁnancial markets, and is geared to minimizing any potential negative impact thereof on the Group's ﬁnancial health. Risk management is performed by the Group's Finance Department, in accordance with the guidelines approved by the Board of Directors. These specify the use of derivatives and the handling of currency risks, interest rate risks and credit risks. The Board's guidelines are binding for all group member companies. The table below provides an overview of the ﬁnancial risks, their description and their management. Risk management organization Financial and operational risk management are conducted within the Group in accordance with the principles and the guidelines laid down by the Board of Directors and Group Executive Management. The group and statutory auditors support the Board of Directors and its Finance & Auditing Committee by verifying the existence of the Group's internal control system (ICS) in the course of their performance of their legal mandate. Financial risks overviewRisk management principles The Group's risk management principles guide the regular assessment of operational and strategic business risks, the hedging of currency, interest rate, credit and liquidity risks and the internal control system (ICS). Guidelines have also been established for the management of liquid funds and loan procurement activities. Risk overview The regularly identiﬁed and analyzed risks are summarized in an an-nual Risk Report which is submitted to the Board of Directors. The signiﬁcant business risks are also deﬁned in a detailed risk catalogue and a risk matrix, and are assessed in terms of their likelihood of oc-currence and the scope of the damage they could cause. Insurance coverage is also annually appraised. Reporting The Group's risk management is reported on annually. Strategic and operational risks are recorded. Any extraordinary incidents are re-ported immediately to the Board of Directors. In the Board's opinion, with the risk management established, the actions required have been taken to ensure the CPH Group's further development, although the possibility can never be excluded of unforeseen risks arising as a result of special circumstances or uncertainties. Risk Description Management Currency risk Being internationally active, the CPH Group is subject - Wherever possible, the payment flows within the Group's divisions are to currency risks that can impact on operating and naturally hedged by procuring goods in the same currency in which products financial results and on group equity. The euro and the are sold. US dollar are the Group's main foreign currencies. - Currency risks are reduced through the use of derivative financial instruments. - Foreign currency risks relating to the book values of the net assets of subsidiaries outside Switzerland or to translations of the results of such subsidiaries are not currently hedged. Interest rate risks Interest rate risks may arise from changes to future - The CPH Group has no major variable-interest assets or liabilities that would interest payments as a result of fluctuations in market be substantially impacted by major changes in the interest rate environment. interest rates and through interest-related risks arising from changes in market value. Credit risks from Credit risks consist in the possibility of suffering - Regular monitoring of independent ratings of financial institutions. business operations and financial loss should a customer or counterparty fail to - Further reduction of any risks to liquid funds by ensuring that the funds financial transactions fulfil their contractual obligations. Credit risks may concerned are maintained not at a single bank but at various financial derive from receivables, financial investments, credit institutions. balances with financial institutions, securities held - Reducing cluster risks for receivables and financial assets by maintaining a and/or derivative financial instruments. broad geographical spread and large numbers of customers. - Monitoring the creditworthiness of customers through past experience and specific checks. Liquidity risk A liquidity risk derives from the possibility of being - Prudent liquidity management includes retaining adequate reserves of liquid unable to meet financial obligations when these funds and permanently monitoring these, and maintaining credit line become due for payment. options. Group Executive Management (from left): Alois Waldburg-Zeil, Wolfgang Grimm, Peter Schildknecht, Richard Unterhuber and Klemens Gottstein 4 Group Executive Management 4.1 Members of Group Executive Management As of 31 December 2020 Group Executive Management comprised:Von Roll Group, including CEO of Von Roll Betec AG and Head of Industrial Services and a Member of Executive Management at Von Roll Infratec Holding AG, Bern. Name Function Dr. Peter SchildknechtGroup CEO Richard Unterhuber Group CFO Dr. Alois Waldburg-ZeilHead of ChemistryKlemens Gottstein Wolfgang GrimmHead of PaperHead of Packaging Held since 2009 2016 2010 2012 2003 4.2 Professional background and other activities and functions Peter Schildknecht Dr. sc. techn., born 1962 and a Swiss national; joined CPH in 2008, Group CEO since 2009. Member of the Board of Directors of Renergia Zentralschweiz AG, Root; Member of the Board of Directors of Kowema AG, Rotkreuz; Member of the Board of Directors of Buss AG, Pratteln; Deputy Chairman of the Board of the Central Switzerland Chamber of Industry & Commerce (IHZ), Lucerne. Richard Unterhuber FH Diploma in Business Administration, Certiﬁed Management Accountant, MBA, born 1967 and a Swiss and Italian national; Group CFO since joining CPH in 2016. 2006-2016 CFO and Member of Group Executive Management at the internationally active Multi-Contact industrial group, Allschwil. Previously executive ﬁnance and controlling positions at various further industrial companies: 2001-2006 Head of Shared Services and CFO of SCA Packaging Switzerland AG, Oftringen; 1998-2001 Chief Commercial Ofﬁcer and Member of Executive Management at Sarna-tech (Schweiz) AG, Triengen; 1997-1998 Business Controller at DCL Data Center Luzern AG, Lucerne; 1995-1997 Head of Controlling, Swiss Post Aarau, Aarau. Alois Waldburg-Zeil Dr. iur., born 1963 and an Austrian national; joined the CPH Group as Head of Chemistry in 2010. Member of the Board of Directors of Canexis Pharma AG, Schlattingen. 2001-2008 Member of Group Executive Management of Sarna Kunststoff Holding AG, Sarnen and leadership of various group divisions, most latterly Sarnaﬁl; 1995-2001 various functions in the 1997-2009 various management functions with the Süd-Chemie Group (now part of Clariant), including Head of the General Secretariat and Public Relations, Sales Manager EMEA, Global Financial Manager for Süd-Chemie Performance Packaging in Paris (France), CEO of Süd-Chemie UK in Manchester (UK) and CEO of Süd-Chemie Zeolites GmbH in Bitterfeld (Germany); 1993-1997 auditor with KPMG. 4.4 Management contracts No management contracts have been concluded with companies or natural persons outside the CPH Group. Klemens Gottstein Industrial engineer, paper manufacturer and MBA, born 1961 and a German national; joined CPH as Head of Paper in 2012. 1989-2011 various functions at the Myllykoski Group, including HR Director, General Manager of its Dachau and Ettringen works and Director of Business Development for Coated Papers. Most latterly Executive Vice President Operations and a Member of the Executive Management of Myllykoski Europe, with responsibility for its six Euro-pean plants and Human Resources Europe. Wolfgang Grimm BA Diploma in Business Administration, born 1957 and a German national; joined the then Perlen Group as its Head of Packaging in 1998 and appointed to his present position in 2003. 1995-1998 Schüpbach AG, Burgdorf (Switzerland), most latterly Vice President Sales Central Europe for Danisco Flexible Schüpbach AG; 1993-1995 Sales Director at VAW Europack Export GmbH, Teningen (Germany). 4.3 Statutory provisions regarding the number of activities permitted under VegüV Article 12, Paragraph 1, Section 1 Under Article 21 of the Articles of Incorporation of CPH Chemie + Pa-pier Holding AG, members of Group Executive Management may hold up to ﬁve additional mandates, but no more than one such mandate at a stock exchange-listed company. Not included in the above calcu-lations are: - mandates at legal entities which control or are controlled by the company;

- mandates at associations, foundations or staff welfare institutions, of which every Group Executive Management member may hold up to ﬁve;

- mandates at joint ventures in which the company is involved but which it does not control, of which every Group Executive Manage-ment member may hold up to ﬁve. A mandate is regarded as any activity performed by a member of Group Executive Management in the top management or adminis-trative bodies of legal entities that are obliged to enter themselves in the Commercial Register (or a corresponding register abroad) and that neither control nor are controlled by the company. Mandates at multiple legal entities which are under common control are regarded as one single mandate. No member of Group Executive Management holds more than the maximum number of external mandates speciﬁed in the Articles of Incorporation. 5 Remuneration, shareholdings and loans The remuneration and shareholdings of the members of the Board of Directors and Group Executive Management, and the responsibilities and procedures for determining these, are speciﬁed in the Remunera-tion Report from Page 35 onwards. 6 Shareholders' rights 6.1 Voting right restrictions and representation Every CPH Chemie+Papier Holding AG registered share entitles its holder to one vote at the General Meeting. There are no voting right restrictions. In accordance with Article 9 of the Articles of Incorporation, any shareholder may be represented at a General Meeting by means of a written proxy issued either to another person or to the independent shareholders' representative. The company's shareholders may provide the independent shareholders' representative with their proxy for any General Meeting, either in writing or via the Sherpany platform (www. sherpany.com). 6.2 Statutory quora Unless otherwise required by law, the General Meeting passes its resolutions and conducts its elections by a relative majority of the votes cast. Abstentions, voting papers submitted blank and invalid votes are not counted in these calculations. In accordance with Article 12 of the Articles of Incorporation, all such votes and elections are open, unless the meeting chair or any other attendee demands a secret ballot. 6.3 Convocation of the General Meeting In accordance with Article 10 of the Articles of Incorporation, a General Meeting is convened by letter to the shareholders or announcement in the Schweizerisches Handelsamtsblatt (Swiss Ofﬁcial Gazette of Commerce). This invitation must be extended at least 20 days in advance of the meeting. The invitation will include the meeting agenda and the proposals and recommendations of the Board of Directors and of any shareholders who have demanded the convocation of a General Meeting or submitted an agenda item (as permitted under Article 699, Paragraph 3 of the Swiss Code of Obligations). 6.4. Submission of agenda items In accordance with Article 4 of the Articles of Incorporation, any request by a shareholder for an item to be included on a General Meeting agenda must be submitted to the Board of Directors in writing at least 60 days in advance of the meeting concerned. Subject to the special provisions relating to general meetings at which all shareholders are represented in full, no resolution may be passed by the meeting on any matter which has not been communicated in this way. 6.5 Entry in the Share Register In accordance with Article 9 of the Articles of Incorporation, all shareholders entitled to attend a General Meeting and exercise their share voting rights thereat must have been duly entered in the Share Register in advance of the meeting concerned on a cutoff date speciﬁed by the Board of Directors. 8.3 Information instruments pertaining to the external audit The performance, independence and remuneration of the external auditors are assessed by the Finance & Auditing Committee, which approves the audit plan, processes the audit reports and supervises the adoption of the external auditors' recommendations. The Finance & Auditing Committee submits an annual report on these activities to the full Board of Directors. In 2020 representatives of the auditors attended all the meetings of the Finance & Auditing Committee for those agenda items which concerned them. 7 Change of control and defence measures 7.1 Obligation to make an offer In accordance with Article 6 of the Articles of Incorporation, any acquirer of CPH shares whose total shareholding thereby exceeds a legally prescribed ownership threshold is not obliged to make a public takeover offer as speciﬁed in the Swiss Financial Market Infra-structure Act ("opting-out" clause). 7.2 Change-of-control clauses There are no change-of-control clauses. 8 Auditors 8.1 Duration of mandate and term of ofﬁce of the auditor in charge PricewaterhouseCoopers AG, Zurich, has been the statutory and group auditor of the CPH Group since 1971. Thomas Illi has been the auditor in charge since 2016. In accordance with Article 730a, Paragraph 2 of the Swiss Code of Obligations, a new auditor in charge is designated every seven years. 8.2 Auditing and other fees The following fees were paid to the auditors and others in the 2019 and 2020 ﬁnancial years: in CHF thousand 2020 2019 Auditing fees to PricewaterhouseCoopers AG 393 373 Auditing fees to further audit companies 44 59 Other fees to PricewaterhouseCoopers AG 80 99 Other fees to further audit companies 25 1 Total 542 532 Auditing fees are the amounts paid for the auditing services which are provided each year to give an opinion on the consolidated ﬁnancial statements and to compile reports on the ﬁnancial statements of group member companies required under applicable local law. Other fees are the amounts paid to audit companies for other services. 9 Information policy 9.1 Information tools The CPH Group maintains an open communications culture towards its employees, its shareholders and the public. The Group publishes an Annual Report as of 31 December and a Half-Year Report as of 30 June. The printed Annual Report is mailed directly to all shareholders. Copies can also be ordered athttps://cph.ch/en/investors/documentation/ on the CPH website. The "Investors" section of the CPH website athttps://cph.ch/en/ investors/ offers full information for shareholders and investors such as the calendar of coming ﬁnancial events, key company ﬁgures and the current CPH share price. Contact details are also provided in the form of theinfo@cph.chemail address, via which further information about the CPH Group can be obtained. Interested parties can also register on the website athttps://cph.ch/en/investors/ir-contactsto automatically receive CPH Group email communications. All media releases issued are made immediately available athttps://cph.ch/en/media/media-releases/ upon their publication. An analysts' and media conference is also held for the publication of the Group's annual results. The ofﬁcial organ of publication for the CPH Group is the Schweizerisches Handelsamtsblatt (the Swiss Ofﬁcial Gazette of Commerce). Written company communications to shareholders as required by law are sent to the most recent address provided in the Share Register for the shareholder or their proxy for such communications. 9.2 Information for shareholders The CPH share, which is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange, closed at a price of CHF 72.60 on 30 December 2020, compared to CHF 79.20 at the end of the previous year. At -8.3%, the performance of the CPH share in 2020 was below that of the market in general, where the Swiss Performance Index (SPI) rose 3.8%. Share information Listed on Securities number ISIN SIX Swiss Exchange 162 471 CH0001624714 Reuters symbol SIX symbolCPH.S CPHN The CPH share price Compared to the SPI (indexed, left-hand scale) and in CHF (right-hand scale) % CPHNSXGECHF May JanFebMarApr JunJulAugSepOctNovDec Adjusted free cash flow in CHF 2) Distribution in CHF 3) Free cash flow in CHF Price/earnings ratio on 31 December Cash flow in CHF Key ﬁgures per share 1)Per-share statistics Share price on 31 December in CHF High in CHF Low in CHF Nominal value in CHF Market capitalization in CHF million Price-to-book ratio on 31 December Net result in CHF Share capital in CHF million Market capitalization Number of shares Equity in CHF 1) Based on consolidated financial statements and excluding minorities

2) Excluding (for 2018 and 2019) CHF 100 million fixed-term deposit of funds generated by bond issue of 12.10.2018, repaid 9.7.2019

3) For 2020: recommendation 9.3 Information for bondholders CPH had a CHF 100 million corporate bond with a coupon of 2.00% and a maturity in 2023 outstanding at the end of 2020. The bond, which is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange, closed at 103.00 on 30 December 2020, i.e. unchanged from the end of the previous year. The CPH 18-23 corporate bond % 104 103 102 101 100 99 98 97 96 Jan FebMarAprMayJunJul 9.4 Investor relations agenda for 2021 CPH 18 AugSepOctNovDec 13 January Baader Helvea Swiss Equities Conference 23 February Publication of the 2020 Annual Report; media conference and investors' meeting 18 March Ordinary General Meeting 14 June CPH Group Investors' Day 21 July 2021 Half-Year Report 15/16 September Investora Swiss Equities Conference 3/4 November ZKB Swiss Equity Conference 9.5 Investor relations contact Richard Unterhuber, CFO CPH Chemie + Papier Holding AG CH-6035 Perlen Phone: +41 41 455 8000 Email:investor.relations@cph.ch Bond information Issued by CPH 18-23 Listed on Securities number ISIN SIX symbol Trading currency Nominal volume Issue price Coupon Denomination CPH Chemie + Papier Holding AG SIX Swiss Exchange 43467836 CH0434678360 CPH18 CHF CHF 100 million 100.00 2.00 % CHF 5 000 Annual coupon payment Issue date 12 October

12 October 2018 Maturity Redeemable

12 October 2023 No Credit rating by rating agency None REMUNERATION Remuneration Report The Remuneration Report provides details of the principles, programmes and procedures for determining the remuneration paid to the CPH Board of Directors and to Group Executive Management and their amounts in 2020. This report is divided into two sections. Section 1 is not subject to the auditing required under Article 13 of Switzerland's VegüV Ordinance Against Excessive Remuneration at Stock Exchange-Listed Companies, whereas Section 2 is. 1 Remuneration and general information The fundamental aim of the CPH Group is to provide remuneration that is in line with market levels. CPH regards such remuneration as a combination of a ﬁxed and a variable salary component. The amount of each individual's overall remuneration and the components thereof are determined by regularly reappraising the current classiﬁcation of each function, benchmarking the remunerations awarded and comparing these to market rates (see also the details for the Board of Directors and Group Executive Management). Any modiﬁcations proposed to the remuneration for the Group CEO or further members of Group Executive Management are submitted for approval to the full Board of Directors by its Personnel & Compensation Committee, with due reference to the market comparisons conducted. Every meeting of the Personnel & Compensation Committee is preceded by an agenda that is communicated to each Board member. The Committee also informs the other Board members of the topics it has discussed and the background to any proposals or recommendations submitted at the next Board meeting. compensation to be paid will then be determined on the basis of the degrees to which such targets are achieved, with a maximum annual variable compensation payable amounting to 150% of the target set. The variable compensation gradations between the lower and upper limits of 0% and 150% may be either linear or stepped: the details here are determined as part of the annual target-setting process. For 2020, linear gradations were adopted for all the personnel concerned. The Group CEO has a contractual notice period of 12 months, while the further members of Group Executive Management have a notice period of six months. There are no contractual agreements regarding severance payments. CPH maintains occupational pension arrangements for all its employees. There are no additional insurance arrangements for Group Executive Management members. The members of the Board of Directors are not insured under any CPH occupational pension scheme. The CPH remuneration system remained unchanged in 2020 from the previous year. The structure and amounts of the remuneration paid for certain functions are reappraised using external benchmarks every two to three years. The remuneration paid to the members of Group Execu-tive Management and the three Divisional Managements was most recently analyzed by an outside company in 2019. Three benchmark groups were created to this end. Group I consisted of Swiss-based international companies in the paper, packaging and chemistry sectors (such as Acino, Dottikon, Ems-Chemie, Givaudan, Baumgartner and Vifor). Group II added further international industrial companies domi-ciled in Switzerland (such as Feintool, Lantal Textiles, Huber+Suhner, Stäubli, Landis&Gyr and Schaffner). Group III comprised international subsidiaries (including those of companies in Groups I and II) based in China, Germany, the USA and other countries. About two-thirds of the companies in these three benchmark groups were stock exchange-listed. The functions assessed were assigned to the appropriate benchmark group(s) using the recruitment market principle. The Personnel & Compensation Committee generally meets three times (and at least twice) a year. Three such meetings and further discussions on the succession to Mauro Gabella were held in 2020. The members of the Personnel & Compensation Committee are elected individually by the Ordinary General Meeting to serve for one year. For further details of the Committee's current composition and prime duties and responsibilities, please see the Corporate Governance section. Individual performance has a direct inﬂuence on the compensation paid to all CPH Group personnel, including management members. The assessment thereof is based on the degree to which broader and individual targets are achieved, and such achievement is remunerated via a variable salary component or Short-Term Incentive (STI). For each function, a target variable compensation is deﬁned that will be paid if the targets concerned are achieved in full. The actual variable The proposals on the maximum aggregate remuneration for the Board of Directors and for Group Executive Management are prepared by the Board's Personnel & Compensation Committee, appraised by the full Board and submitted to the General Meeting for approval. Should the proposal be rejected, and should the Board not submit a new proposal (or have this rejected, too), an Extra-ordinary General Meeting should be convened within three months, or the Board may submit a further such proposal for retrospective approval at the next Ordinary General Meeting. Long-term incentive (LTI) programme The Articles of Incorporation of CPH Chemie + Papier Holding AG per-mit the use of long-term incentives (LTIs), particularly in the form of employee share ownership plans. An employee share ownership plan exclusive to Group Executive Management members was introduced in 2020 in the form of a restricted stock plan. The shares concerned are bindingly assigned to their beneﬁciaries at the time they are awarded, but are subject to a three-year vesting period, during which they are not subject to any further performance or results criteria. The value of these shares varies solely on the basis of the corresponding stockmarket prices. The award price of such shares is the arithmetic mean of the closing prices of the CPH Chemie + Papier Holding AG share for the 15 consecutive calendar days immediately before and immediately after the publication of the annual results for the business year concerned. Remuneration of Group Executive Management The remuneration awarded to the members of CPH's Group Executive Management consists of a ﬁxed and a variable (short-term incentive or STI) component which are both fully paid in monetary form. With effect from 2020, Group Executive Management members also receive further remuneration in the form of company shares under a long-term incentive or LTI programme. The STI variable remuneration paid depends on the degree to which group targets and individual divisional or functional targets are achieved. The maximum variable remuneration amounts to 100% of the ﬁxed basic salary for the Group CEO and 50% thereof for the further Group Executive Management members. The number of shares awarded to each Group Executive Management member is based on their individual LTI target amount. Such shares are only awarded provided the individual concerned has not served or been served notice at the time of such award. The shares required for such awards are acquired by CPH Chemie+Papier Holding AG each year on the equities market. The shares are awarded in annual tranches, immediately after their award price has been determined following publication of the corresponding annual results. Such shares carry both voting and dividend rights from the date of their award. The shares of each annual tranche are entirely at their holder's disposal after the conclusion of their three-year vesting period. Remuneration of the Board of Directors The remuneration paid to members of the Board of Directors consists of a ﬁxed monetary amount. Members' work on either of the Board's two technical committees is additionally remunerated via meeting attendance fees. Board members are further awarded a ﬂat daily allowance for any work beyond their normal meeting activities. The remuneration paid to Board members is determined on the basis of comparisons with publicly available data for comparable Swiss industrial companies whose shares are also listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange. The remuneration rates concerned are proposed to the full Board by its Personnel & Compensation Committee. In accordance with Switzerland's VegüV Ordinance against Excessive Compensation in Stock Exchange-Listed Companies and the corre-spondingly amended Articles of Incorporation of CPH Chemie + Papier Holding AG, the maximum aggregate amount payable to the Board of Directors in the period between two Ordinary General Meetings is subject to the approval of the ﬁrst such Meeting. This provision entered into effect from the 2015 Ordinary General Meeting. The assessment of the performance of Group Executive Management for variable remuneration purposes is based on a speciﬁc target-setting process. These targets are set in ﬁve areas: ﬁnancial results, customers & market, innovation, processes and leadership & per-sonnel. The ﬁnancial results targets are the same for all Group Executive Management members, while individual divisional and/or functional targets are set in the four further areas. The achievement of the quantitative targets set for the ﬁnancial key performance indicators of EBIT, operating cash ﬂow and net working capital accounts for 60% of the variable remuneration, with the remaining 40% based on the achievement of the quantitative and qualitative targets set in the other four areas. The Heads of Divisions' performance in ﬁnancial results terms is based two-thirds on the results of their division and one-third on Group results. The corre-sponding performances of the Group CEO and CFO are based solely on the Group results achieved. The targets for all target areas are prescribed by the Board of Directors for all Group Executive Management members (with ﬁnancial results targets derived directly from agreed budget parameters). The Group CEO and the further members of Group Executive Management may make target proposals, and the Group CEO may make proposals for the remuneration of the further Group Executive Management members. The latter have their achievement of their annual targets assessed by the Group CEO, who submits appropriate recommenda-tions to the Board's Personnel & Compensation Committee, while the Group CEO's performance is assessed by the Chairman of the Board. All such assessments are discussed by the Personnel & Compensation Committee, which then submits a report to the full Board on the degrees to which each member of Group Executive Management has achieved the targets set, together with recommendations on the individual variable remunerations to be paid. The ﬁnal decision thereon is then taken by the Board in toto, with due regard to the maxima speciﬁed by the previous Ordinary General Meeting. For speciﬁc remuneration payments, please see Section 2 below. With the exception of one company car, no fringe beneﬁts are granted to Group Executive Management members. Since the 2015 Ordinary General Meeting, in accordance with Swit-zerland's VegüV ordinance and the correspondingly amended Articles of Incorporation of CPH Chemie+Papier Holding AG, the maximum aggregate ﬁxed and variable remuneration payable to Group Execu-tive Management have been approved by each Ordinary General Meeting for the following business year. Any new members of Group Executive Management who are appointed and assume their duties after the Ordinary General Meeting has approved the maximum aggregate Group Executive Management remuneration for the business year concerned may - under Article 22 of the CPH Chemie+Papier Holding AG Articles of Incorporation - be paid an additional amount totalling (for all such new members) no more than 40% of this maximum aggregate amount. The remuneration paid in 2020 to the members of the Board of Directors, the Group CEO (who received the highest total remunera- Remuneration paid to members of the Board of Directors 2020 in CHF thousand tion of any Group Executive Management member) and the further members of Group Executive Management is shown in the tables in Section 2. 2 Remuneration paid to members of the Board of Directors and Group Executive Management This remuneration includes salaries, bonuses, credits, social security payments and occupational pension scheme contributions. Notes on the remuneration paid to members of the Board of Directors The amounts shown are the remuneration paid for the year concerned, regardless of when such payment was made. All such remuneration is in monetary form. Board members are not subject to any share ownership or share option plans. The remuneration is shown in gross form, including employees' social security contributions. The social security contributions shown separately include those of the employer. Board of Directors Board Function Finance & Personnel & Fixed Board Social Total member since Auditing Compensation remuneration committee security Committee Committee meeting fees contribu- tions Peter Schaub 1994 Chairman Member Member 319 0 20 339 Tim Talaat 1994 Deputy Chairman Chair 91 27 7 125 Mauro Gabella 2005 Member Member 89 8 4 101 Kaspar W. Kelterborn 2015 Member Chair 91 24 7 122 Manuel Werder 2015 Member Member 91 8 6 105 Christian Wipf 2008 Member Member 91 10 7 108 Total 772 77 51 900 A maximum aggregate remuneration of CHF 930 000 was set for the period between the 2020 and 2021 Ordinary General Meetings by the 2020 Meeting. Any differences to 2019 are attributable to the higher official Swiss state AHV contributions in 2020 and to roundings to the nearest thousand. 2019 in CHF thousand Board of Directors Board Function Finance & Personnel & Fixed Board Social Total member since Auditing Compensation remuneration committee security Committee Committee meeting fees contribu- tions Peter Schaub 1994 Chairman Member Member 319 0 20 339 Tim Talaat 1994 Deputy Chairman Member 91 8 6 105 Mauro Gabella 2005 Member Chair 92 23 7 122 Kaspar W. Kelterborn 2015 Member Chair 92 23 7 122 Manuel Werder 2015 Member Member 91 8 6 105 Christian Wipf 2008 Member Member 91 8 6 105 Total 776 70 52 898 No remuneration was paid to any former Board members. No loans were made to any current or former Board members, and no such loans are outstanding. No remuneration was paid and no loans were made to any parties related to any Board members, and no such loans are outstanding. No transactions were conducted on non-market terms with any natural persons or legal entities related to any Board members. All such remuneration, both ﬁxed and variable, is in monetary form. Since 2020, Group Executive Management members have been subject to a share ownership plan (see Page 35). The remuneration is shown in gross form, including employees' company pension scheme and social security contributions. The company pension scheme and social security contributions shown separately include those of the employer. "Further compensation" relates to the private use of the company car and any long-service awards. Notes on the remuneration paid to members of Group Executive Management The variable remuneration shown for 2020 corresponds to the provisions made (on an accrual basis). The variable remuneration shown for 2019 has been adjusted to reﬂect the payments actually made. This is not new remuneration, but the same remuneration as was shown in the 2019 Annual Report. That remuneration could only be shown on the basis of the provisions made (on an accrual basis), however, whereas the table below shows the ﬁnal amounts actually paid for 2019. Remuneration paid to members of Group Executive Management 2020 in CHF thousand Group Executive Management Peter Schildknecht Further GEM members combined Total Function CEO Fixed compen-sation 520 1 200 1 720 No remuneration was paid to any former Group Executive Management members. No loans were made to any current or former Group Executive Management members, and no such loans are outstanding. No remuneration was paid and no loans were made to any parties related to any Group Executive Management members, and no such loans are outstanding. No transactions were conducted on non-market terms with any natural persons or legal entities related to any Group Executive Management members. Variable compen-sation (STI) 340 400 740 LTI share-based compen-sation 60 120 180 Pension scheme and social security contributions 165 324 489 Further compen-sation A maximum aggregate remuneration of CHF 3 500 000 was set for the 2020 business year by the 2019 Ordinary General Meeting. The members of Group Executive Management were assigned a total of 2 381 shares (based on a share price of CHF 75.75) in 2020 under their shared-based compensation. 2019 in CHF thousand Group Executive Management Peter Schildknecht Further GEM members combined Total Function CEO Fixed compen-sation 500 1 150 1 650 Variable compen-sation (STI) 314 300 614 LTI share-based compen-sation - - - Pension scheme and social security contributions 151 278 429 TotalFurther compen-sation Total Report of the statutory auditor on the Remuneration Report We have audited the remuneration report of CPH Chemie + Papier Hol-ding AG for the year ended 31 December 2020. The audit was limited to the information according to articles 14-16 of the Ordinance against Excessive Compensation in Stock Exchange Listed Companies (Ordi-nance) contained in chapter 2 on pages 37 to 38 of the remuneration report. Board of Directors' responsibility The Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation and overall fair presentation of the remuneration report in accordance with Swiss law and the Ordinance against Excessive Compensation in Stock Exch-ange Listed Companies (Ordinance). The Board of Directors is also re-sponsible for designing the remuneration system and deﬁning indivi-dual remuneration packages. Opinion In our opinion, the remuneration report of CPH Chemie + Papier Hol-ding AG for the year ended 31 December 2020 complies with Swiss law and articles 14-16 of the Ordinance. PricewaterhouseCoopers AG Thomas Illi Audit expert Auditor in charge Josef Stadelmann Audit expert Auditor's responsibility Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the accompanying remu-neration report. We conducted our audit in accordance with Swiss Auditing Standards. Those standards require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reaso-nable assurance about whether the remuneration report complies with Swiss law and articles 14-16 of the Ordinance. An audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence on the disclosures made in the remuneration report with regard to com-pensation, loans and credits in accordance with articles 14-16 of the Ordinance. The procedures selected depend on the auditor's judg-ment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatements in the remuneration report, whether due to fraud or error. This audit also includes evaluating the reasonableness of the methods applied to value components of remuneration, as well as assessing the overall presentation of the remuneration report. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufﬁcient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. Zürich, 12 February 2021 SUSTAINABILITY Sustainability Report The CPH Group aligns all its business activities to the criteria of economic, social and environmental sustainability, and makes an indispensable contribution to the circular economy. 1 Strategy The lasting success of the CPH Group is attributable to its sustainable value creation, which has underpinned its more than two centuries of sound business development and which is ﬁrmly anchored in its corporate strategy. The Group meets the needs of its business partners, its employees and the environment through its responsible economic, social and ecological conduct. The demands of its various stakeholder groups are identiﬁed through an integrated quality management system throughout all three of its business divisions, and corresponding objectives, actions and priorities are deﬁned and pursued on the quality, safety, environment and energy fronts. Economic sustainability is the cornerstone of the Group's industrial activities, and continuous long-term development is the prime priority. The Group creates added value for its customers by providing high-quality products and services. The Group's employees ensure that CPH remains both innovative and competitive in its various target markets, and their safety, their health and their further training and development are all key priorities. Avoiding and reducing emissions, waste water and solid waste has been integrated into the planning within each business division for several years now. And safety, environmental and quality issues are all entrusted to specially trained employees who report directly to their divisional management. Paper, the biggest business division, is a pure recycling company that processes recovered paper into new printing and publication paper. The Paper Division is Switzerland's biggest waste paper recycler, trans-forming several hundred thousand tonnes of waste paper that is collected predominantly within the country and around a hundred thousand tonnes of waste wood from sawmill and forest thinning operations into these new paper products. In doing so, the CPH Group makes a substantial contribution to saving wood resources, while also ensuring shorter journeys for the waste paper concerned and thereby reducing carbon dioxide emissions. The Group has been voluntarily setting itself carbon emission reduction targets that go beyond those required by law for several years now. The CPH Group is also living up in full to its responsibilities for cleaning up its former Uetikon industrial site. The site's clean-up costs were incorporated into the price for its sale to Canton Zurich. CPH is also meeting 80% of the costs of cleaning up the bed of Lake Zurich adjacent to the site. The cantonal authorities awarded the lake bed clean-up contract in 2020, as a result of which part of the provisionsmade for these costs in 2016 were able to be released. The CPH Group is also cleaning up - at its own expense - the Rotholz former waste disposal site in Meilen. This work should be concluded in 2021. 2 Branding policy The CPH Group pursues a clear branding policy. At the company level the Group maintains ﬁve brands, which are aimed at differing markets and target groups. CPH Chemie+Papier Holding AG ("CPH"), the Group's holding company, is not operationally active, but serves as the industrial conglomerate's umbrella brand towards its various stake-holders. The Group's three business divisions operate under their cor-porate brands of "Zeochem", "Perlen Papier" and "Perlen Packag-ing". These were supplemented in 2018 with the addition of "APS Altpapier Schweiz" as a further corporate brand of the Paper Division. The CPH Group's corporate brands enjoy outstanding acceptance and high familiarity in their target markets, where they are bywords for both tradition and innovation. Perlen Papier has been operating since 1873. The Packaging Division emerged from the Paper Division at the same Perlen location in 1962, and has been trading under its Perlen Packaging brand since 2010. The Zeochem brand has been used since 1979, and originated at the Chemistry Division's US operation. Corporate brands Product brands The Group's various companies maintain a product brand architecture that uses the same preﬁx to identify and assign products within each division. Thus, all Zeochem products begin with "Zeo-" (such as Zeoprep), all Perlen Papier products are preﬁxed "Perlen-" (such as Perlentop) and all Perlen Packaging products begin with "Perla-" (such as Perlalux). Product names are also registered as trademarks wherever possible, to protect them from counterfeiting activities. 3 Economic sustainability The CPH Group has diversiﬁed its industrial activities into various business segments. This is intended to better cushion the Group against ﬂuctuations in its sales markets, some of which are volatile and cyclical by nature. The Group strives to create long-term value for its stakeholders by offering products and services that are tailored to its markets and their needs, along with interesting work opportunities and attractive shareholder returns. The Group has set itself the following medium-term ﬁnancial targets: - organic net sales growth of more than 3% a year

- an EBITDA margin of over 12%

- an equity ratio above 50%

- liquidity of at least CHF 30-50 million

- annual operating investments of CHF 20-25 million. 4 Social sustainability The CPH Group is aware of its responsibilities towards its employees. Its ﬁrst company health insurance scheme was established for workers at its original Uetikon site as early as the 1860s. And its ﬁrst occupa-tional pension scheme was founded in 1918, also at the Uetikon site. The Group strives to secure the best employees and to support and further train them as effectively as possible in the working world. An open communications culture, a management and leadership that put CPH's values into practice and a safe, healthy and varied work en-vironment are all intended to further employees' commitment to their work and identiﬁcation with the Group. CPH also attaches great importance to ensuring a sound work/life balance. The Group offers retirement preparation courses and, at some of its locations, part-time working models that make the transition to retirement a smoother and more ﬂexible experience. Parties are also periodically held for and with the Group's employees at its various operating locations. The CPH Group conducts surveys of its employees worldwide every three years on their workplace, professional development, leadership, communications, innovation, customers, strategy and involvement. Some 71% of employees took part in the autumn 2019 survey. Their responses produced an Engagement Index of 75%, eight percentage points up on the previous such poll in 2016. 95% of respondents also said they were more satisﬁed than they had been three years before. The highest grades were earned for CPH's customer focus, leadership and appreciation and its working environment. Based on more speci-ﬁc needs at the Group's various sites, the responses were also used to deﬁne 79 individual actions, most of which were implemented in the course of 2020. The next such survey will be conducted in 2022. Staff turnover for the year amounted to 7.8% (compared to 9.5% in 2019). The rate derives primarily from turnover levels in China, which are substantially higher than at other sites. CPH numbers many long-serving employees: some 21% of the 2020 workforce had been with the Group for 20 years or more. Service anniversaries are marked with awards ranging from small gifts to parties, depending on local customs. Many former employees also remain close to CPH, and meet up annually at retiree events organized by their former employer. The CPH Group supports its employees in their careers, and strives to ﬁll at least one third of all vacant management positions with internal appointees. Some 41% of such vacancies have been ﬁlled in-house over the last ﬁve years. Total employees 1 098 (prior year: 1 086) Apprenticeships completed 12 (prior year: 12) Staff turnover 7.8% (prior year: 9.5%) Sickness-related absence rate 2.7% (prior year: 2.5%) Diversity and equal opportunities Every employee of the CPH Group should be able to develop their full potential. The Group maintains a fair and entirely non-discriminatory employment policy, strives for diversity and is committed to equal opportunities regardless of gender, age, ethnicity, religion or nation-ality. In all matters of recruitment, development and promotion, the prime emphasis is on the employee's performance, abilities and potential at the workplace concerned. The CPH workforce is drawn from 34 nations, and collaborations in multicultural teams are actively practised and promoted. The total group workforce at the end of 2020 amounted to 1 098 employees, with a high 62.7% of them involved in production. Just over half of the total are employed in Switzerland (see the chart on Page 41). Women accounted for 18.9% of the 2020 year-end workforce, compared to 18.0% a year before. In age terms, 19% of employees were under 30, 48% were between 30 and 50 and 33% were over 50 years of age. The CPH Group does not tolerate discrimination on the basis of gender, skin colour, religion, nationality, disability, age, sexual orienta-tion, physical or mental impairment, family status, political views or any other legally protected characteristic. All forms of physical and psychological violence, mobbing or sexual harassment at the work-place are prohibited. The Swiss Federal Gender Equality Act came into force on 1 July 2020. The CPH Group will analyze the salary equality at the companies concerned by mid-2021. Salary policy The CPH Group pursues a fair and reasonable salary policy that is closely aligned to local customs and conditions. This policy is intended to offer salaries that pay due regard to the demands of the position, the conduct and performance of its occupant and general market levels. It also rewards above-average performance in various ways, such as via bonus payments or (with management positions) via a variable salary component that is linked to the achievement of individually-set performance goals and to group and/or divisional results. The Group made individual salary adjustments in 2020. The total cost of salaries, occupational pension scheme payments and basic and further training amounted to CHF 93.1 million. Occupational accident-related absence rate 0.1% (prior year: 0.1%) Employees at the Perlen and Utzenstorf sites are subject to a collective labour agreement (CLA). Employees at the Müllheim site in Germany are subject to the CLA of the Industriegewerkschaft Bergbau Chemie Energie (IGBCE). Elsewhere, personnel work under individual employ-ment contracts. Initial and further training Switzerland and Germany maintain a "dual" education system that combines company apprentice placements with attendance at vocational schools. The system is a key element in both countries' economies and business sectors, providing the skilled professionals needed to maintain their competitive credentials in the longer term. Through its own vocational training activities at its Swiss and German sites, the CPH Group not only lives up to its social responsibility: the employees it trains play their full part, too, in achieving its business goals. A total of 51 apprentices were on the CPH Group payroll as future automation engineers, chemistry lab technicians, commercial ofﬁcers, electronics engineers, IT specialists, logistics specialists, paper technologists, plant/equipment constructors, plant operators, poly-mechanics and production and process mechanics at the end of 2020. Internships for student engineers are also offered at the Group's operations in Germany and in Bosnia and Herzegovina. Twelve apprentices completed their courses during the year, eight of whom could be given permanent positions. CPH's apprentices meet each year at the Apprentices Day. This group-level event could not be held in 2020, however, owing to the corona-virus pandemic. Various other basic and further training events had to be cancelled in the ﬁrst half of the year, only some of which could be held online instead. A CPH Group employee spent an average of 1.1 days on in-house or external training in 2020 (compared to 2.3 days the year before). The Group invested a total of CHF 0.5 million in initial and further training for its employees in the course of the year. Continuous improvement The Group's divisions maintain a constant dialogue with their customers to monitor satisfaction and identify possible improvements. The divi-sions also conduct customer satisfaction surveys every two to three years which address such areas as service quality, technical support, product quality, product range, delivery times, reliability, complaints handling and pricing. The Continuous Improvement Process (CIP) is a further key internal element in CPH's ongoing endeavours to ensure its future development and further raise quality and efﬁciency, and CIP training is conducted every year in all three divisions. Employees submitted 568 ideas to the CIP in 2020, and 117 group moderations were held. The proposals adopted helped enhance efﬁciency, improve safety and ease environ-mental impact, and generated an annual beneﬁt of CHF 2.6 million. Energy consumption (GWh) 1 110 (prior year: 1 286) Own-generated energy 24% (prior year: 20%) CO2 emissions (tonnes) 14 785 (prior year: 17 307) Solid waste (tonnes) 12 927 (prior year: 13 337) Occupational safety CPH conducts regular training to help identify dangers and prevent accidents at all its operating sites, and every site has its own safety ofﬁcer. Trained paramedics are on duty at the Group's production facilities, and a dedicated ﬁre service is provided at the Perlen site. Any incidents or accidents that occur are systematically analyzed to help prevent their recurrence. The number of occupational accidents per one hundred CPH Group employees amounted to 1.6 in 2020 (compared to 0.8 in the previous year), which is a low level for a manufacturing concern. Happily, the year remained free of any serious industrial accidents. The occupational accident-related absence rate for 2020 stood at 0.1%. Waste water (million m3) 6.6 (prior year: 7.5) Healthcare The Group's various operations offer numerous healthcare facilities, such as annual health check-ups and free ﬂu vaccinations. A number of them also support employees' personal ﬁtness, contributing to their gym subscriptions or participating in "Bike to Work" programmes encouraging staff to cycle their daily commute. The sickness-related absence rate for 2020 amounted to 2.7%, which is within the average range for an industrial concern. Any employees who become ill receive extensive care and attention under a health case management programme. In handling the coronavirus pandemic, CPH's health management faced one of its greatest possible challenges in the course of the year. Through a combination of time-staggered and spatially separated shifts, compulsory mask-wearing, strict hygiene and physical distancing and working from home wherever possible, supply reliabilities were maintained. A small number of employees tested positive for COVID-19 at a few operating sites; fortunately, none of these individuals suffered any severe illness as a result. Social involvement Numerous employees of the CPH Group are involved in activities for the communal good both in and outside their companies. Some serve as company paramedics or company ﬁre ofﬁcers, while others take part in charity projects in their leisure time. The Group's various operations around the world also involve themselves in local community ventures. 5 Ecological sustainability The CPH Group's environmental reporting year runs from 1 November to 31 October. The Paper Division has been conducting an annual environmental audit that is structured in line with the Carbon Disclosure Project since 2015. The Chemistry and Packaging divisions conducted their ﬁrst such audits in 2020, based on data from 2019. The ﬁndings obtained will help deﬁne even more targeted efforts to further reduce carbon dioxide emissions. Use of resources In tonnage terms, the largest proportion of resources used within the CPH Group is in the Paper Division, where recovered paper is the key raw material. The annual total of recovered paper recycled by Perlen Papier declined in 2020 from the 486 874 tonnes of the prior year to 391 231 tonnes. Some 79% of this was collected in Switzerland, with the rest coming from abroad. About 12% of these paper supplies were delivered to Perlen by rail. Perlen Papier also turned 81 717 bone-dry tonnes of round wood and woodchip into wood ﬁbre in 2020 (2019: 89 820 bone-dry tonnes). CPH puts a particular emphasis on sustainable operations and short transport journeys when sourcing these raw materials: all the round wood used comes from Swiss sources, and 82% of it is from FSC-certiﬁcated forestry operations. Of the woodchip used, 81% is from within Switzerland and 46% is from FSC or PEFC-certiﬁcated sources. Perlen Papier is also a member of ECO SWISS, Swiss business and industry's environmental protection organization, and of further bodies promoting sustainable forestry. Perlen Packaging's ﬁlm manufacturing process uses unplasticized polyvinylchloride (PVC), which is composed of 43% ethylene and 57% sodium chloride. Compared with other oil-based polymers, PVC boasts a better product carbon footprint for its overall life cycle. Wherever possible, waste and scrap material from the various manu-facturing steps are fed back into the production process as secondary raw materials. The raw material utilization rates for 2020 were unchanged at 99% for PVC, and for PVdC were raised from the 93% of the previous year to a similar 99%. Perlen Packaging is also actively involved in the VINYLPlus programme, which promotes PVC recycling. The Chemistry Division primarily uses intermediate products - ﬁlter cakes - as the raw material in its production activities. The Zvornik plant is located adjacent to the supplier of its ﬁlter cakes, minimizing both transport costs and the associated carbon dioxide emissions. Energy Paper manufacture is the most energy-intensive activity within the CPH Group. With paper production volumes down on their prior-year levels, the 1110 gigawatt hours (GWh) of energy consumed by the Group in 2020 were also a 15% decline. Electricity consumption fell from 653 GWh to 551 GWh. Some 89% of all the Group's electricity was used for paper production. Steam consumption also declined, from 633 GWh to 560 GWh. Steam is primarily used to dry the paper webs. 56% of the steam used in Perlen in 2020 was obtained from the neighbouring Renergia waste incinerator facility; the rest was gen-erated by CPH's own biomass plant. The Group's gas consumption declined from 103 GWh to 87 GWh. Emissions, waste water and solid waste The CPH Group voluntarily sets its own goals to reduce its emissions which are more rigorous than those required by law. As a result, its Perlen facilities were exempt in 2020 from any carbon dioxide (CO2) levy. The Perlen site emits some 10% of the maximum CO2 legally per-mitted. Total CO2 emissions from the CPH Group's sites amounted to 14785 tonnes, down from the 17307 tonnes of the previous year. Of this 2020 amount, 8 271 tonnes derived from paper production, 4 323 tonnes from the Chemistry Division and 2191 tonnes from the Pack-aging Division. CPH's German operations have been consistently using green electricity since 2018 in line with ISO 50001 energy management standards. No carbon credit certiﬁcates were sold in 2020. Exhaust air cleaning systems are installed at the Group's production facilities to reduce dust and ﬁlter out pollutants. The Rüti site also has its own monitored system to ensure that no such pollutants are emitted. Emergency concepts are in place to cope with any produc-tion malfunctions. The waste water produced by the Group's Perlen, Louisville and Donghai plants is processed in their own treatment facilities. For the Donghai site, adjacent land has also been acquired for a planned expansion of the present waste water treatment facility. Total groupwide waste water volume for the year was reduced from the 7.53 million cubic metres of 2019 to 6.65 million cubic metres. Of the solid waste produced by the Group's paper processing and packaging ﬁlm production activities, the biomass elements are used to generate heat and electricity in its own Perlen facility. The combustion process produces ash. Solid waste is also produced in the paper manufacturing process in the form of sludge. Some 11 252 tonnes of ﬂy ash and 80 tonnes of paper sludge were reused in brickworks and the cement industry in 2020, while 1595 tonnes of bed ash were deposited at waste disposal sites. The solid waste generated in the production of molecular sieves consists of silicate-aluminium-clay compounds and is of natural origin. As a result, it can be reburied. Transport The CPH Group has taken various actions to reduce its transport vol-umes. In China a local PVC supplier is taking over the provision of mono ﬁlms, which previously came from the Müllheim plant in Germany. The building of a new coating facility in Brazil and the sub-sequent local production of PVC mono ﬁlms will also eliminate long transport journeys. The Chemistry Division has switched to domestic suppliers and from truck to ship transport for its Chinese operations. The Paper Division has established a "transport exchange" in Switzer-land to minimize unladen trips. And the Group's business partners have been sensitized, through a targeted campaign, to the positive effect of shorter transport journeys on carbon dioxide emissions when they opt for sustainably manufactured Perlen paper products. 6 Compliance The employees of the CPH Group undertake to abide by all internal conduct guidelines and (needless to say) all applicable laws. The appropriate data protection processes were adopted in 2018. All employees were also trained in IT security in the course of 2020 via an e-learning tool. No division of the CPH Group was penalized in 2020 for any violation or non-observance of any environmental provisions. The Group also promotes energy efﬁciency via the climate protection project of the Energy Agency of the Swiss Private Sector, and is a member of Responsible Care, a global continuous improvement initiative in the environmental, health and safety ﬁelds. The Packaging Division is a member of the EcoVadis and Ecodesk organizations. 7 Quality Consistent high quality is a hallmark of all the products of the CPH Group. This makes stringent demands on its processes, which are audited to international standards (see the table below). Production sites are subjected to regular audits by customers and by independent certification bodies. The Packaging Division aligns its film production to the pharmaceutical sector's Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) standards. The division's new Anápolis plant aims to secure ISO 9001 and ISO 15378 certification by 2022. FDA, USA DMF Nos. 10686, 9072 and 30501 EU Ecolabel, Blue Angel FSC COC, PEFC COC ECO SWISS CO2 ISO 50001 (energy) ISO 45001 (safety) ISO 14001 (environmental) ISO 15378 (GMP) Production site quality certiﬁcations ISO 9001 Chemistry Paper Packaging Rüti Louisville Donghai Zvornik Perlen Utzenstorf Perlen Müllheim Whippany Suzhou Anápolis • • • • • • • • • • Planned • • • • • • • Planned • • • • • • • • • CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS Contents Consolidated ﬁnancial statements 48 CPH Chemie + Papier Holding AG 78 Consolidated income statement 48 Income statement 78 Consolidated balance sheet 49 Balance sheet 79 Consolidated cash ﬂow statement 50 Consolidated statement of changes in equity 51 Notes to the ﬁnancial statements of CPH Chemie + Papier Holding AG 80 Notes to the consolidated ﬁnancial statements 52 Additional information 80 Consolidated accounting principles 52 Board's recommendation to shareholders 84 Additional information 56 Report of the statutory auditor 85 List of major shareholdings 74 Report of the Group auditors 75 Addresses 87 Financial statements of CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS Consolidated income statement Note 2020 2019 Net sales 1 445 189 524 657 Changes to semi-finished and finished inventories 1 227 9 330 Other operating income 2 5 623 5 600 Goods and services on own account 246 87 Total income 452 285 539 674 Material expense 214 413 260 248 Energy expense 47 481 52 537 Personnel expense 3 93 131 92 902 Outsourced maintenance/repairs 17 375 19 913 Other operating expense 4 24 734 26 080 Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) 55 151 87 994 Depreciation on tangible fixed assets 16 29 214 30 225 Depreciation on intangible assets 15 1 274 1 169 Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) 24 663 56 600 Financial income 5 212 491 Financial expense 6 4 864 6 138 Financial result - 4 652 - 5 647 Earnings before taxes and non-operating/extraordinary items 20 011 50 953 Non-operating result 7 6 841 826 Extraordinary result 8 12 000 0 Earnings before taxes 38 852 51 779 Income taxes 9 - 8 111 3 326 Net result for the year 46 963 48 453 - attributable to shareholders of CPH Chemie + Papier Holding AG 46 901 48 341 - attributable to minorities 62 112 in CHF Note 2020 2019 Net result after minorities per share 32 7.82 8.06 Diluted net result per share 32 7.82 8.06 48 CPH Annual Report 2020 Consolidated ﬁnancial statements Consolidated balance sheet Note 31.12.2020 31.12.2019 in CHF in% in CHF in % thousand thousand Assets Liquid funds 10 116 265 17 93 096 13 Securities 10 20 0 25 0 Trade accounts receivable 11 52 892 8 72 395 10 Other receivables 12 17 167 2 13 979 2 Prepaid expenses and accrued income 13 6 673 1 8 567 1 Inventories 14 78 323 11 78 543 11 Short-term financial receivables 0 0 36 0 Total current assets 271 340 39 266 641 38 Intangible assets 15 5 565 1 5 596 1 Tangible fixed assets 16 352 563 50 366 382 52 Long-term financial assets 17 10 000 1 10 000 1 Assets from employer contribution reserves 3/18 11 189 2 11 078 2 Pension scheme assets 3/18 11 550 2 11 350 2 Other long-term receivables 19 29 614 4 31 148 4 Deferred tax assets 20 12 412 2 463 0 Total ﬁxed assets 432 893 61 436 017 62 Total assets 704 233 100 702 658 100 Equity and liabilities Trade accounts payable 21 56 751 8 66 253 9 Other payables 22 4 576 1 3 636 1 Accrued liabilities and deferred income 23 16 815 2 16 253 2 Short-term financial liabilities 24/26 8 088 1 5 889 1 Short-term provisions 25 3 331 0 3 822 1 Total current liabilities 89 561 13 95 853 14 Long-term financial liabilities 26 9 746 1 16 770 2 Corporate bonds issued 26 100 000 14 100 000 14 Pension scheme liabilities 3/18 1 157 0 678 0 Other long-term liabilities 369 0 600 0 Long-term provisions 27 31 533 4 47 468 7 Total long-term liabilities 142 805 20 165 516 23 Total liabilities 232 366 33 261 369 37 Share capital 1 200 0 12 000 2 Capital reserves 4 150 1 4 174 1 Treasury shares 33 -27 0 -45 0 Profit reserves 418 492 59 375 241 53 Net result for the year 46 901 7 48 341 7 Total equity excluding minorities 470 716 67 439 711 63 Minorities 1 151 0 1 578 0 Total equity including minorities 471 867 67 441 289 63 Total equity and liabilities 704 233 100 702 658 100 Consolidated cash ﬂow statement Note 2020 2019 Net result for the year (including minorities) 46 963 48 453 Depreciation on tangible and intangible assets 15/16 30 488 31 393 Loss/(Profit) on fixed-asset sales - 5 042 -801 Change in employer contribution reserves, pension scheme assets/liabilities 18 168 -536 Book gains on securities, other non-cash currency effects 5 4 Share-based compensation 3/33 180 0 Change in provisions 25/27 -16 057 235 Release of/(Increase in) deferred tax assets 20 -11 967 507 Further non-cash income/expense 1 103 688 Cash ﬂow 45 841 79 943 Decrease/(Increase) in securities 0 0 Decrease/(Increase) in trade accounts receivable 11 20 486 - 1 319 Decrease/(Increase) in other receivables and prepaid expenses 12/13 -143 -583 Decrease/(Increase) in inventories 14 - 4 059 -10 176 Increase/(Decrease) in trade accounts payable 21 - 9 002 - 2 823 Increase/(Decrease) in other and accrued liabilities 22/23 1 835 - 4 015 Decrease/(Increase) in net current assets 9 117 -18 916 Cash ﬂow from operating activities 54 958 61 027 Investments in tangible fixed assets 16 -17 507 -21 888 Disposals of tangible fixed assets 16 5 234 816 Investments in intangible assets 15 - 1 268 -971 Investments in business activities/minorities 28 - 1 600 0 Investments in financial and other long-term receivables 19 -258 0 Disposals of financial and other long-term receivables 19 124 100 942 Cash ﬂow from investment activities -15 275 78 899 Free cash ﬂow 39 683 139 926 Increase in short-term financial liabilities 24 1 370 0 Decrease in short-term financial liabilities 24 - 5 759 - 3 393 Issue/(Redemption) of corporate bonds 26 0 -120 000 Increase/(Decrease) in long-term financial liabilities 26 0 - 1 111 Increase/(Decrease) in other long-term liabilities -231 -214 Treasury share purchases 33 - 1 543 - 1 358 Treasury share sales 33 1 355 1 394 Nominal value reduction -10 798 0 Dividends to shareholders -16 -10 921 Cash ﬂow from ﬁnancing activities -15 622 -135 603 Currency translation effects -892 -245 Net change in cash and cash equivalents 23 169 4 078 Cash and cash equivalents at 1 January 93 096 89 018 Change 23 169 4 078 Cash and cash equivalents at 31 December 116 265 93 096 50 CPH Annual Report 2020 Consolidated ﬁnancial statements Consolidated statement of changes in equity Share capitalCapital reservesTreasury sharesGoodwillRetained earnings in CHF thousand Equity excluding minorities MinoritiesEquity including minorities As at 31.12.2018 Distribution to shareholders Net result for current year Treasury share purchases Treasury share sales Impact of currency translation As at 31.12.2019 Distribution to shareholders Purchases in minorities Nominal value reduction Net result for current year Treasury share purchases Treasury share sales Share-based compensation Impact of currency translation As at 31.12.2020 The statutory reserves of the holding company and its subsidiaries amounted to CHF 24.0 million on 31 December 2020 (prior year: CHF 21.3 million). Of this amount, CHF 9.5 million (prior year: CHF 9.3 million) cannot be distributed. The company held 376 treasury shares on 31 December 2020 (prior year: 572). For further details see Note 33. As a result of the acquisitions of minority holdings, goodwill amounting to CHF 1.3 million was offset against equity in 2020 (prior year: CHF 0.0 million). See also Notes 15 and 28. NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS Consolidated accounting principles General remarks The consolidated ﬁnancial statements of the CPH Group are compiled in full accordance with the currently valid Swiss GAAP Accounting and Reporting Recommendations (ARRs). These consolidated ﬁnancial statements give a true and fair view of the ﬁnancial positions, earnings and cash ﬂows, and are based on historical values. The Swiss GAAP ARRs were unchanged in 2020, and the consolidated accounting principles below are also unchanged from the prior year. The capitalization and valuation principles were expanded with the addition of those for shared-based compensation. Coranavirus crisis and signiﬁcant management estimates For the compilation of the consolidated ﬁnancial statements, estimates and assumptions must be made which may impact on the accounting principles to be used and on the amounts shown under assets, liabilities, income and expenditures and the presentation thereof. In view of the coronavirus crisis, further such possible ramiﬁcations have been studied in detail. On the basis of these studies, the Board of Directors and Group Executive Management have considered various scenarios, which offer no indication that business cannot continue as a going concern. The situation continues to be constantly monitored. Deﬁnitions "Goodwill" is an intangible asset that arises when a company or part thereof is acquired. In accordance with the Swiss GAAP ARRs, the cash ﬂow statement shows as funds only cash and cash equivalents (excluding securities and ﬁxed-term deposits of more than 90 days). Cash ﬂow is calculated using the Indirect Method. "Related parties" are regarded as any company or person that either exerts a substantial inﬂuence on the CPH Group or is controlled by the same, together with the occupational pension schemes of group member companies. Alternative performance measures and indicators not deﬁned in the Swiss GAAP ARRs For the reader's beneﬁt, CPH has added certain speciﬁc intermediate totals which can be deduced from the tables concerned. An overview of the alternative performance measures currently used by CPH is available for download under "Investors/Alternative performance measures" on the CPH website (https://cph.ch/en/investors/Alternativeperformance measures). Consolidation principles Scope and method of consolidation The consolidated ﬁnancial statements consist of the annual ﬁnancial statements of CPH Chemie + Papier Holding AG, Perlen, and of those group member companies in and outside Switzerland in which CPH Chemie+Papier Holding AG, Perlen directly or indirectly holds more than 50% of voting rights. The balance sheet date for all CPH Group member companies is 31 December. In accordance with the Purchase Method used for fully consolidated companies, assets and liabilities and income and expenditures are incorporated in full. Intercompany balances and transactions have been eliminated. The shares of minority shareholders or minority partners in the equity and the results of consolidated companies are shown separately but also as part of the consolidated equity and result. Intermediate prof-its on stocks from deliveries within the Group have been eliminated. Group member companies acquired in the course of the year are consolidated from the date of CPH's assumption of control. Group member companies disposed of in the course of the year are deconsolidated from the date of CPH's cession of control. When a company is acquired, its net assets are determined at their current value and integrated using the Purchase Method. The resulting goodwill is offset against equity. In the case of successive acquisi-tions of minorities, the goodwill is determined separately for each acquisition step. If the purchase price of an acquisition includes elements that are linked to future earnings, the value of these elements is estimated as accurately as possible at the time of acqui-sition for goodwill calculation purposes. Should there be deviations from these estimates when the ﬁnal purchase price is determined, the goodwill offset against group equity is adjusted accordingly. For the scope of consolidation and changes thereto in 2020, please see Note 28 in the "Additional information on the consolidated ﬁnan-cial statements" and the "List of major shareholdings" on Page 74. Foreign currency translation The consolidated ﬁnancial statements are presented in Swiss francs (CHF). The ﬁnancial statements of the Group's constituent companies are presented in the local currency. The ﬁnancial statements of subsidiaries which are in currencies other than the Swiss franc are translated into Swiss francs as follows: All assets and liabilities on the balance sheets are translated into Swiss francs at the exchange rate ruling on the balance sheet date (the Effective Date Method). Any differences arising from the use of differ-ing translation rates in the course of such translation are taken to equity. Foreign-currency income and expenditure in the income state-ments are translated at the average rates ruling for the year. Any translation differences resulting from the application of different exchange rates in the balance sheet (effective date) and the income statement (average rate) are taken to equity with no impact on the 52 CPH Annual Report 2020 Notes to the consolidated ﬁnancial statements income statement. Any translation differences arising from long-term intragroup ﬁnancing of an equity nature are also taken directly to equity. In the event of the disposal of a foreign subsidiary, the associated translation differences to date are taken straight to the income state-ment. Positions held in foreign currencies are translated using the Effective Date Method. All assets and liabilities are translated at the exchange rate ruling on the balance sheet date. Transactions in foreign currencies are translated at the exchange rate ruling on the date of the transaction. The effects of these foreign currency adjustments are taken straight to the income statement. For the most important foreign currencies, the following CHF trans-lation rates were used: 2020 2019 Balance sheets: year-end rates EUR 1.0820 1.0870 USD 0.8840 0.9680 CNY (CHF per 100 CNY) 13.52 13.90 SGD 0.6690 0.7200 BAM 0.5532 0.5558 BRL 0.1700 0.2400 Income statements/ cash ﬂow statements: average rates EUR 1.0710 1.1120 USD 0.9380 0.9940 CNY (CHF per 100 CNY) 13.60 14.39 SGD 0.6800 0.7280 BAM 0.5476 0.5686 BRL 0.1840 0.2520 Capitalization and valuation principles Liquid funds Liquid funds consist of cash on hand, postal and bank account balances and ﬁxed-term deposits originally maturing in 90 days or less. Securities Securities are readily marketable ﬁnancial and capital investments managed internally or externally. They are stated at their current market value. Trade accounts receivable Trade accounts receivable consist of amounts due for deliveries made and services rendered that have been invoiced but not yet paid. Their values are generally adjusted individually. Such individual adjustments include any amounts overdue for at least 120 days. Blanket adjustments are also made, based on past experience. Other receivables Other receivables consist of short-term claims that are not based on deliveries made and/or services rendered. Other receivables are stated at their nominal value, less any value adjustments. Prepaid expenses and accrued income This item consists of expenses paid in the current accounting period that will be incurred in a later accounting period, and of income not accounted until after the balance sheet date. Inventories Inventories are stated at their average purchase price or production cost, but at no higher than their realizable liquidation value. Any discounts received on purchases are treated as purchase price reductions. The Lower of Cost or Market Value Principle is applied. The values of semi-ﬁnished and ﬁnished inventories include an appro-priate proportion of their production overheads. Value adjustments are effected for obsolete stock. Short-term ﬁnancial receivables These include interest-bearing receivables with a maturity of up to one year, and are reported at nominal value less any value adjustments. Intangible assets Intangible assets include licences, patents, brands and software acquired from third parties. These are valued at their purchase price or manufacturing cost less any depreciation required. Depreciation is effected on a straight-line basis over the item's useful life, up to a maximum ﬁve-year period. The goodwill deriving from acquisitions is offset against retained earnings at the time of acquisition. In the event of the disposal of a part of the business, any associated goodwill previously offset against equity is taken to the income statement. The impact of any theoretical capitalization and amortization is shown in the notes. For theoretical accounting purposes, goodwill is basically written down over its useful economic life, and generally over ﬁve years. Tangible ﬁxed assets Land is capitalized at its purchase price less any devaluation. Other tangible ﬁxed assets (buildings, structures, plant, machinery, installa-tions, vehicles, movable property, other equipment and production and business facilities) are capitalized at a maximum of their purchase price or manufacturing cost less any depreciation required under normal business practice. The useful lives assumed for depreciation purposes are as follows: Office buildings Industrial buildings and infrastructure Installations, production plant and machinery Other plant and equipment IT hardware (HW) Installations in rented premises Vehicles Residential property 50-100 years Office buildings 33-66 years Industrial buildings and infrastructure 25-50 years Installations, production plant and machinery 5-30 years Other plant and equipment 5-15 years IT hardware (HW) 3-8 years Installations in rented premises Rental period Vehicles 5-15 years All depreciation is effected using the straight-line method. Long-term ﬁnancial assets This item comprises all holdings of 20% or less in the capital of other organizations. These are shown at their purchase price less any value adjustments required. Long-term ﬁnancial receivables This item comprises all long-term interest-bearing loans with a maturity of more than one year, which are shown at their (undiscounted) nominal value less any value adjustments. Assets from employer contribution reserves In accordance with Swiss GAAP ARR 16, employer contribution reserves or comparable positions are listed as assets. Any differences from the corresponding value in the prior accounting period are taken to the income statement as personnel expense. Short-term ﬁnancial liabilities This item consists of interest-bearing liabilities maturing in up to one year. These are stated at their nominal value. (Short-term and long-term) provisions Provisions are effected for likely liabilities arising from an event in the past (i.e. before the balance sheet date) whose extent and/or incurrence is uncertain but may be estimated. All provisions made are regularly reappraised (at least every year). Any release of provisions is effected via the same position through which the provision was originally effected. A distinction is made between short-term pro-visions (for liabilities likely to be incurred in up to one year) and long-term provisions (for liabilities likely to be incurred later than this). The changes in provisions are listed in the notes to the consolidated ﬁnan-cial statements. Pension scheme assets Any economic beneﬁts deriving from occupational pension schemes are capitalized here. Such economic beneﬁts will be capitalized if the beneﬁt concerned can be used for the company's future pension scheme obligations. Any differences from the corresponding value in the prior accounting period are taken to the income statement as personnel expense. Long-term ﬁnancial liabilities This item consists of interest-bearing ﬁnancial liabilities (bank loans and bonds) with a contractually agreed maturity of more than one year. They are shown at nominal value. Corporate bonds Corporate bonds are shown at nominal value. Asset impairments All assets are assessed for any impairment in value on the balance sheet date. This assessment is based on any developments and/or indications which suggest that an asset may have been overvalued in its book value. If the asset's book value exceeds its realizable value (i.e. the higher of its net market value and its value in use), the resulting impairment will be taken to the income statement. If the factors previously considered in the calculations of an asset's realizable value have signiﬁcantly improved, an impairment effected in an earlier period will subsequently be wholly or partially reversed via the income statement. Other long-term receivables This item includes all other non-interest-bearing long-term receivables due for payment more than one year after the balance sheet date. Trade accounts payable Trade accounts payable include all non-interest-bearing short-term liabilities resulting from ordinary business activities. They are stated at their nominal value. Other payables Other payables are short-term liabilities that are not classiﬁed as ﬁnancial liabilities but derive from business activities. They are reported at their nominal value. Accrued liabilities and deferred income This item consists of liabilities incurred before the balance sheet date that will not be due for payment until a later accounting period, and of income accrued before the balance sheet date for a product or service to be provided in a later accounting period. Pension scheme liabilities Any economic liabilities deriving from pension schemes are capitalized here. Such liabilities will be capitalized if the criteria for making appropriate provisions are met. Any differences from the correspond-ing value in the prior accounting period are taken to the income state-ment as personnel expense. The Group's Swiss-based subsidiaries maintain legally autonomous occupational pension schemes that are ﬁnanced by employer's and employees' contributions. The economic impact on the Group through such schemes' overfunding or under-funding is determined on the basis of the schemes' annual ﬁnancial statements and Swiss GAAP ARR 26. Any economic liabilities deriving from pension schemes outside Switzerland that meet the criteria for making appropriate provisions are capitalized. Other long-term liabilities This item consists of non-interest-bearing liabilities with a maturity of more than one year. They are shown at nominal value. Leases Finance lease agreements are shown in tangible ﬁxed assets and other ﬁnancial liabilities if the associated risks and beneﬁts are largely transferred to the CPH group member company concerned upon the lease's signing. Investment properties are shown at the lower of the cash value of the minimum leasing instalments or the current market value. The corresponding ﬁnance lease obligations are shown under liabilities. Leasing instalments are divided into interest expense and repayment amounts using the Annuity Method. The item leased is depreciated over the shorter of its estimated service life or the lease's duration. Operating lease payments are taken to the income statement as other operating expense over the lease's duration. 54 CPH Annual Report 2020 Notes to the consolidated ﬁnancial statements Derivative ﬁnancial instruments Derivative ﬁnancial instruments are treated according to their under-lying motives. Hedges intended to offset currency movements are shown at their market value on the balance sheet date, with the resulting differences in value taken straight to the income statement. Hedges of future cash ﬂows are not capitalized, but are shown in the notes to the consolidated ﬁnancial statements (under Note 31.4). Share-based compensation Share-based compensation is valued at the share price applicable on the shares' assignment, and is shown under both equity and personnel expense. The deﬁnitively assigned shares are subject to a three-year vesting period, during which the number of shares assigned is not contingent on any further performance, results or other vesting conditions. The difference between the share price on assignment and the purchase price of the treasury shares concerned is shown under capital reserves. Treasury shares Treasury shares are shown at their original purchase price. The treasury shares held are shown as a negative item in equity. If they are later sold, the resulting proﬁt or loss is taken directly to capital reserves. Net sales and recording of sales Net sales comprise the sales of products and services resulting from ordinary business activities. A sale is recorded when it is likely that its economic beneﬁt will accrue to the Group and its amount can be reliably calculated. The sale is regarded as realized with the transfer to the customer of the beneﬁt and the risks concerned. Silicate chemistry products, newsprint, magazine paper and coated ﬁlms are the Group's main sales generators: sales from its services are of negligible im-portance. Net sales are sales less price reductions, rebates, discounts, special distribution charges and value-added tax. Changes to semi-ﬁnished and ﬁnished inventories This item contains the changes to semi-ﬁnished inventories, to work in progress and to ﬁnished inventories. Other operating income The operating income shown here derives mainly from energy and water sales and from leases on and rentals of business premises. Cost of materials This item contains all the costs of raw, auxiliary and operating materials, the cost of merchandise and expenses incurred through the outside manufacture or processing of the company's own products (third-party services). Personnel expense Personnel expense comprises all the amounts paid to employees who are members of the group workforce under employment law for the work they provide. It also includes all compulsory and voluntary social security contributions. It further includes other personnel expense such as the costs of temporary personnel, recruitment, initial and further training and the reimbursement of expenses incurred in connection with professional training. Energy costs Energy costs include the costs of electricity and steam obtained from outside suppliers, heating oil, natural gas, water and fuel wood. Outsourced maintenance/repairs This item contains the costs of repairs and maintenance performed by third parties (including the materials used) which are not capitalized, plus the materials used for the Group's own maintenance and repair activities. Research and development Research costs are taken straight to the income statement. Develop-ment costs are only capitalized if a future economic beneﬁt can be demonstrated. If not, these are also taken straight to the income statement. Other operating expense This item contains sales and administration costs and further operating expenses. Non-operating result The non-operating result contains any income or expenses deriving from business or events that are clearly separate from operating activities. Extraordinary result The extraordinary result contains any income or expenses which derive extremely rarely from ordinary business activities and cannot be foreseen. Income taxes Provisions are made for all tax liabilities, regardless of when they are due for payment. Deferred income tax amounts are calculated for all temporary differences using the Balance Sheet Liability Method. Such temporary differences arise from deviations between the Swiss GAAP ARR values and the taxable values of assets and liabilities. If the taxable result differs from the consolidated proﬁt for the year based on uniform valuation principles, the anticipated additional taxes are deferred. These differences result from the use of ﬁscally approved degressive depreciation methods and value adjustments. The deferred taxes due on these deviation amounts are calculated using the local tax rates that are expected to apply. In the event of any changes to such rates or deviations therefrom, the deferred tax amounts are adjusted accordingly. Any change in provisions for deferred tax amounts is taken straight to the income statement. Deferred taxes on temporary differences may only be recognized if they are likely to be ﬁscally offset through future proﬁts. Deferred taxes on losses carried forward are not capitalized, in accordance with the consolidated accounting principles. Additional information on the consolidated ﬁnancial statements 1. Segment information 1.1 Net sales by region in CHF thousand 2020 % 2019 % Switzerland 48 289 11 74 494 14 Europe (excluding Switzerland) 276 755 62 322 071 62 The Americas 64 602 15 69 482 13 Asia 49 461 11 53 403 10 Rest of the world 6 082 1 5 207 1 Total 445 189 100 524 657 100 Total net sales were 15.1% (CHF 79.5 million) below their prior-year level, or 10.7% (CHF 59.8 million) down based on prior-year currency exchange rates and excluding acquisitions. The impact of currency movements amounted to -4.4% (CHF -19.7 million) while, as in 2019, acquisitions and disposals had no impact on net sales results. Average Swiss-franc currency exchange rates were down 3.7% against the euro and down 5.6% against the US dollar. 1.2 Income statement by division 2019 in CHF thousand Chemistry Paper PackagingOther/ consolidationGroup 2. Other operating income in CHF thousand Energy sales Rental income from business premises Income from production waste Miscellaneous Total Other operating income for 2020 was broadly in line with its prior-year level. 56 CPH Annual Report 2020 Additional information on the consolidated ﬁnancial statements 3. Personnel expense in CHF thousand 2020 2019 Salaries and wages 76 914 77 037 Pension scheme contributions and other social security expense 14 346 13 635 Other personnel expense 1 871 2 230 Total 93 131 92 902 Personnel expense for 2020 was a 0.2% (CHF 0.2 million) increase on the prior year. The Packaging Division saw its workforce further enlarged in response to high product demand. By contrast, personnel expense for the Paper and Chemistry divisions (excluding the special impact of US pension scheme expense, see Note 18.2) was lower as a result of the lower business demand, rigorous cost management and short-time working compensation (CHF 1.6 million). In addition to the contributions to state social security institutions, "Pension scheme contributions and other social security costs" includes the contributions to company pension schemes described in Note 18. Members of Group Executive Management were assigned a total of 2381 shares in 2020 under their share-based compensation provisions. At a share price of CHF 75.75, the corresponding expense, which is shown under "Salaries and wages", amounted to some CHF 180 000. 4. Other operating expense The CHF 24.7 million of other operating expense (prior year: CHF 26.1 million) includes sales and administrative costs and further operating expenses. Thanks to consistent cost management and reduced travel activities in the light of the COVID-19 pandemic, other operating expense was CHF 1.4 million or 5.2% below its 2019 level. 5. Financial income 2019 42 424 399 25 25 491 in CHF thousand 2020 2019 Interest expense 2 693 4 648 - interest paid 2 690 6 202 - changes in deferred interest due 3 - 1 554 Other financial expense 2 166 1 486 - currency exchange rate losses 1 856 1 160 - further financial expense 310 326 Expenditure on securities 5 4 Total 4 864 6 138 2020 in CHF thousand Financial income was CHF 0.3 million below its prior-year level, owing to lower exchange rate gains on amounts held in foreign currencies. 6. Financial expense Financial expense was CHF 1.3 million below its prior-year level owing to lower interest expense (in 2019 interest was paid on two parallel corporate bonds). 7. Non-operating result The non-operating income of CHF 7.3 million (prior year: CHF 1.4 million) comprises rental income and sale proceeds from non-operating real estate in Buchrain (CHF 5.2 million, prior year CHF 0.8 million) and Full-Reuenthal (CHF 0.1 million, prior year CHF 0.6 million), along with the release of CHF 2.0 million of provisions made for environmental protection measures to clean up the Rotholz waste disposal site in Meilen, Canton Zurich. The non-operating expense of CHF 0.5 million (prior year: CHF 0.6 million) consists of expenditure relating to the sale and management of non-operating real estate in Uetikon, Perlen, Buchrain and Full-Reuenthal. 8. Extraordinary result The provisions for the lake bed clean-up at the former Uetikon site were reduced by CHF 12.0 million in 2020, with the release effected via the extraordinary result by analogy to the original creation in 2016 of the provisions concerned (see Notes 25/27). There was no extraordinary income or extraordinary expense in 2019. 9. Income taxes in CHF thousand 2020 2019 Current income taxes 3 745 3 124 Deferred income taxes -11 856 202 Total - 8 111 3 326 Perlen Papier AG has transferred real estate at the Perlen site to newly founded group member company Perlen Papier Immobilien AG at market rates. The transaction was effected using a previously uncapitalized CHF 97.1 million of tax losses carried forward. The intragroup transaction resulted in 2020 in deferred tax assets and corresponding deferred tax income of CHF 11.9 million, as the purely tax-related upward revaluation generated a deductible temporary difference. This resulted overall in proﬁts from income taxes of CHF 8.1 million for the year. Tax rates varied in 2020 between 10% and 34% (prior year: between 10% and 34%) depending on the country and the location. Tax rate Tax amount Income taxes for 2020 in % in CHF thousand Earnings before taxes Weighted average tax rate expected/estimated tax expense 18.2 Impact of losses carried forward not recognized in current year in tax terms 140 Impact of losses carried forward not previously recognized in tax terms - 3 656 Impact of intragroup real-estate transaction resulting in using of losses carried forward not previously recognized in tax terms -11 929 Taxes paid in prior years -135 Other effects 389 Tax rate/tax expense as per income statement -20.9 - 8 111 The Group's expected income tax rate for 2020 amounted to 18.2% (prior year: 14.2%). This is the weighted average tax rate based on the individual proﬁts/losses before taxes and tax rates for each group member company. The change in this expected income tax rate is due to the proﬁt situation and changed tax rates at the various group member companies. The difference between the estimated income tax expense and the income tax expense shown in the income statement is attributable largely to the offsetting of losses carried forward from previous years in connection with an intragroup real estate transaction. In accordance with the consolidated accounting principles, deferred taxes on losses carried forward are not capitalized. Uncapitalized losses carried forward declined for 2020 to CHF 65.2 million (prior year: CHF 199.5 million), with a potential tax impact of CHF 7.4 million (prior year: CHF 11.8 million), paying due regard to the multi-year plan and the provisions of and possibilities under the relevant national tax laws. The change is attributable in particular to the use of CHF 97.1 million of losses carried forward in connection with an intragroup real estate transaction. None of the losses carried forward are of indeﬁnite duration, and CHF 5.2 million thereof will expire within a year. Tax rate Tax amount Income taxes for 2019 in % in CHF thousand Earnings before taxes Weighted average tax rate expected/estimated tax expense 14.2 Impact of losses carried forward not recognized in current year in tax terms 18 Impact of losses carried forward not previously recognized in tax terms - 4 500 Taxes paid in prior years -35 Other effects 487 Tax rate/tax expense as per income statement 6.4 3 326 10. Liquid funds and securities Liquid funds increased from CHF 93.1 million to CHF 116.3 million in 2020 as a result of the positive free cash ﬂow trends. Financial liabilities were also reduced by a net CHF 4.8 million. 58 CPH Annual Report 2020 Additional information on the consolidated ﬁnancial statements 11. Trade accounts receivable in CHF thousand 2020 2019 Receivables from third parties 60 032 81 865 Receivables from associates 0 0 Provisions for doubtful debts - 7 140 - 9 470 - individual adjustments - 7 135 - 9 469 - blanket adjustments -5 -1 Total 52 892 72 395 Trade accounts receivable were CHF 19.5 million below their prior-year level, owing to the lower net sales in the Paper Division. Individual adjustments are effected to certain doubtful receivables. Such adjustments were CHF 2.3 million lower in 2020 than they had been for the prior year. A long-standing receivable issue with a Paper Division client was also resolved in the course of the year. 12. Other receivables Other receivables were CHF 3.2 million up on their prior-year level. The increase is attributable largely to real estate activities and environmental protection actions. 13. Prepaid expenses and accrued income Prepaid expenses and accrued income were down CHF 1.9 million from their prior-year level. 2019 had seen a substantially higher amount of outstanding state "KEV" compensation for green energy generated. 14. Inventories 14.1 Inventories by division in CHF thousand 2020 2019 Chemistry 28 468 30 331 Paper 23 567 29 821 Packaging 26 288 18 391 Total 78 323 78 543 14.2 Inventories by type in CHF thousand 2020 2019 Raw materials 17 367 15 460 Auxiliary and operating materials 13 997 14 888 Finished and semi-finished products 46 257 47 407 Goods for resale 702 788 Total 78 323 78 543 Inventories for 2020 were broadly at prior-year levels. Volumes of ﬁnished and semi-ﬁnished products declined in the Chemistry and Paper divisions as a result of active and cautious inventory management. Inventories for Packaging increased owing to the division's sales growth. Inventories were subjected to an overall impairment of CHF 4.4 million (prior year: CHF 2.8 million), primarily for the Paper Division. 15. Intangible assets Intangible assets in 2020 Software, Other Total licences intangible intangible in CHF thousand and patents assets assets At purchase values Opening balance on 1.1.2020 15 769 1 173 16 942 Currency impact on opening balance -24 -34 -58 Additions 1 268 1 268 Disposals/reclassifications -167 -167 Currency impact on movements 2 2 Closing balance on 31.12.2020 16 848 1 139 17 987 Depreciation Opening balance on 1.1.2020 10 912 434 11 346 Currency impact on opening balance -17 -14 -31 Depreciation for the period 1 251 23 1 274 Disposals/reclassifications -167 -167 Currency impact on movements 1 -1 0 Closing balance on 31.12.2020 11 980 442 12 422 Book value on 1.1.2020 4 857 739 5 596 Book value on 31.12.2020 4 868 697 5 565 The goodwill deriving from the acquisitions of business activities and minorities was offset directly against equity (see Note 28). The "Additions" position reﬂects major investments in new ERP systems (software) for the Packaging Division. Intangible assets in 2019 Software, Other Total licences intangible intangible in CHF thousand and patents assets assets At purchase values Opening balance on 1.1.2019 14 968 1 202 16 170 Currency impact on opening balance -94 -29 -123 Change in consolidated companies 0 Additions 971 971 Disposals/reclassifications -71 -71 Currency impact on movements -5 -5 Closing balance on 31.12.2019 15 769 1 173 16 942 Depreciation Opening balance on 1.1.2019 9 915 413 10 328 Currency impact on opening balance -71 -4 -75 Depreciation for the period 1 144 25 1 169 Disposals/reclassifications -71 -71 Currency impact on movements -5 -5 Closing balance on 31.12.2019 10 912 434 11 346 Book value on 1.1.2019 5 053 789 5 842 Book value on 31.12.2019 4 857 739 5 596 The "Additions" position reﬂects major investments in adopting a new ERP system (software) in the Chemistry Division. 60 CPH Annual Report 2020 Additional information on the consolidated ﬁnancial statements Goodwill is offset against equity (retained earnings) at the time of its acquisition. The impact of a theoretical capitalization of goodwill with ﬁve-year straight-line amortization on the balance sheet and income statement is shown below: Theoretical goodwill movement in CHF thousand 2020 2019 At purchase values Opening balance on 1.1. 61 736 61 736 Additions 1 285 0 Closing balance on 31.12. 63 021 61 736 Depreciation Opening balance on 1.1. 44 264 37 061 Depreciation for the period 7 203 7 203 Closing balance on 31.12. 51 467 44 264 Net book value of goodwill on 1.1. 17 472 24 675 Net book value of goodwill on 31.12. 11 554 17 472 Impact of goodwill on the income statement in CHF thousand 2020 2019 Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) 24 663 56 600 EBIT margin in % of net sales 5.5 10.8 Depreciation of goodwill - 7 203 - 7 203 Theoretical earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT), including depreciation of goodwill 17 460 49 397 Theoretical EBIT in % of net sales 3.9 9.4 Net result for the year 46 963 48 453 Depreciation of goodwill - 7 203 - 7 203 Theoretical net result, including depreciation of goodwill 39 760 41 250 Impact of goodwill on the balance sheet in CHF thousand 2020 2019 Equity as per balance sheet 471 867 441 289 Equity in % of balance sheet total 67.0 62.8 Theoretical capitalization of net book value of goodwill 11 554 17 472 Theoretical equity including net book value of goodwill 483 421 458 761 Theoretical equity including net book value of goodwill in % of balance sheet total 67.5 63.7 16. Tangible ﬁxed assets Tangible ﬁxed assets for 2020 in CHF thousand At purchase values Opening balance on 1.1.2020 Currency impact on opening balance Investments Disposals Reclassifications Currency impact on movements Closing balance on 31.12.2020 Depreciation Opening balance on 1.1.2020 Currency impact on opening balance Depreciation for the period Disposals Reclassifications Currency impact on movements Closing balance on 31.12.2020 Impairments Opening balance on 1.1.2020 Currency impact on opening balance 0 Impairments for the period 0 Release of impairments for the period 0 Disposals 0 Reclassifications 0 Closing balance on 31.12.2020 Opening balance on 1.1.2020 Closing balance on 31.12.2020 Tangible ﬁxed assets for 2020 include a net book value of CHF 0.5 million for leased assets (vehicles) capitalized through ﬁnance leases maturing between 2021 and 2023. Leasing liabilities amount to some CHF 0.5 million, of which CHF 0.3 million are short-term. The production facilities of the Paper Division were assessed in terms of their current value as of 31 December 2020. No impairment was deemed necessary. The valuations were conducted using a WACC of 5.4% and EUR/CHF exchange rates of CHF 1.05 for the 2021 plan period, CHF 1.11 for 2022 and CHF 1.14 for 2023. The values of the projected income statements were adjusted to take account of the facts and ﬁndings available on the balance sheet date. Investments in the Chemistry Division in 2020 included various optimization projects (in Louisville, USA) and real estate (in Lianyungang, China). The Paper Division invested in a range of projects to maintain and further raise the efﬁciency of its production plant. The Packaging Division also made major investments at multiple locations: in enhancing the efﬁciency of the mono ﬁlm production at its Müllheim (Germany) site, in modernizing the infrastructure at its Perlen facility and in expanding its production capacities in Suzhou, China. 62 CPH Annual Report 2020 Additional information on the consolidated ﬁnancial statements Tangible ﬁxed assets for 2019 in CHF thousand At purchase values Opening balance on 1.1.2019 Currency impact on opening balance 5 766 337 216 690 585 329 367 6 176 10 591 9 437 1 389 138 -16 - 1 576 - 2 760 Investments Disposals Reclassifications 401 6 104 -317 2 469 -41 -18 1 471 -113 12 456 - 4 841 22 901 - 7 Currency impact on movements Closing balance on 31.12.2019 -4 830 -43 - 1 337 3 082 -89 - 2 141 562 -2 1 157 4 -779 49 1 - 4 270 - 5 680 -25 0 -152 5 743 336 824 695 585 329 944 7 290 11 315 16 075 1 402 776 Depreciation Opening balance on 1.1.2019 Currency impact on opening balance Depreciation for the period Disposals 95 -3 10 146 495 398 071 214 678 1 966 9 043 0 770 348 -427 5 249 -4 - 1 820 17 622 - 1 337 -189 6 314 - 2 141 -39 474 -2 -11 556 -772 - 2 489 30 225 - 4 256 Reclassifications 0 Currency impact on movements Closing balance on 31.12.2019 0 -39 -137 8 -2 -170 102 151 274 412 399 218 670 2 397 8 816 0 793 658 Impairments Opening balance on 1.1.2019 Currency impact on opening 0 53 225 138 732 50 779 0 0 0 242 736 balance 0 Impairments for the period 0 Release of impairments for the period 0 Disposals 0 Reclassifications 0 Closing balance on 31.12.2019 0 53 225 138 732 50 779 0 0 0 242 736 Opening balance on 1.1.2019 5 671 137 496 153 782 63 910 4 210 1 548 9 437 376 054 Closing balance on 31.12.2019 5 641 132 325 144 454 60 495 4 893 2 499 16 075 366 382 Tangible ﬁxed assets for 2019 included a net book value of CHF 0.8 million for leased assets (vehicles) capitalized through ﬁnance leases maturing between 2021 and 2023. Leasing liabilities amounted to CHF 0.9 million, of which CHF 0.4 million were short-term. There were no indications as of 31 December 2019 that any impairment might be necessary on any production facilities. 17. Long-term ﬁnancial assets Long-term in CHF thousand ﬁnancial assets At purchase values Opening balance on 1.1.2020 10 000 Investments 0 Disposals 0 Currency impact on movements 0 Closing balance on 31.12.2020 10 000 At purchase values Opening balance on 1.1.2019 10 000 Investments 0 Disposals 0 Currency impact on movements 0 Closing balance on 31.12.2019 10 000 As in 2019, the long-term ﬁnancial assets consist of the 10% equity holding in waste incinerator company Renergia Zentralschweiz AG, Root, with which a supply agreement has been concluded for the provision of low-pressure steam to the Perlen paper factory. 18. Assets from employer contribution reserves and pension schemes 18.1 Pension schemes in Switzerland (547 working insurees) CPH Group Pension Scheme Pension schemes without funding surplus/shortfall UBV Betriebs- und Verwaltungs AG Staff Welfare Fund Perlen Group Assistance Fund Employer's funds Total Under the investment regulations of the CPH Group Pension Scheme, the scheme is considered to have a funding surplus if it has a ﬂuctuation reserve amounting to 16.5% or more of its total asset investments (calculated using the Value-at-Risk Method). 64 CPH Annual Report 2020 Additional information on the consolidated ﬁnancial statements The CPH Group Pension Scheme is a deﬁned-contributions pension scheme offering old-age, death and disability beneﬁts. Employer's contributions are strictly deﬁned in the scheme's regulations and deed of trust. The companies concerned do not bear any primary risk, i.e. the insurance and investment risks are borne primarily by the pension scheme itself. Actuarial recalculations are regularly conducted. The latest static recalculation of actuarial capital was performed on 31 December 2019, based on an actuarial interest rate of 2.0%, the actuarial foundations of the BVG 2015 Generation Table and a conversion factor of 5.8%. Actuarial capital has since been further developed in line with insuree numbers effective 31 December 2020. With the exception of the employer contribution reserve of CHF 11.2 million (prior year: CHF 11.1 million), all the scheme's surpluses are payable solely to its beneﬁciaries. According to its provisional balance sheet, the scheme had a funding ratio of 118% as of 31 December 2020 (prior-year actual funding ratio: 116%). The UBV Uetikon Betriebs- und Verwaltungs AG Staff Welfare Fund The UBV Uetikon Betriebs- und Verwaltungs AG Staff Welfare Fund is an employer's fund for all employees at the CPH Group's companies in Uetikon and Rüti. The Fund provides provident beneﬁts for employees and ﬁnancial assistance for employees and their families in hardship situations. Contributions to it are made solely by the employer. The Fund's freely disposable trust capital (including ﬂuctuation reserves) amounted to CHF 0.8 million on 31 December 2020 (prior year: CHF 0.8 million). The Perlen Group Assistance Fund, Perlen The Perlen Group Assistance Fund is an employer's fund for all employees at the CPH Group's Perlen site. The Fund provides provident beneﬁts for employees and ﬁnancial assistance for employees and their families in hardship situations. Contributions to it are made solely by the employer. The Fund can also be used to ﬁnance employer's contributions to the occupational pension schemes of the Group's Perlen-based companies. The Fund paid CHF 0.0 million to these schemes for such purposes in 2020 (prior year: CHF 0.0 million). The Fund's freely disposable trust capital (including ﬂuctuation reserves) amounted to CHF 13.7 million on 31 December 2020 (prior year: CHF 13.5 million). As for 2019, economic interest was calculated based on freely disposable trust capital excluding ﬂuctuation reserves. 18.2 Pension schemes outside Switzerland Economic beneﬁt/ economic obligation Pensions scheme expense in CHF thousand USA Pension schemes without funding surplus/shortfall USA Pension schemes with funding shortfall Total In the USA the CPH Group has one deﬁned-contributions and one deﬁned-beneﬁts occupational pension scheme. The 401(k) deﬁned contribution plan is a purely contributions-based savings scheme that does not expose the company to any liability and has neither a surplus nor a shortfall. The deﬁned-beneﬁts scheme was frozen on 1 January 2016. As a result, there have been no further increases in pension obligations to beneﬁciaries since this date, and no further beneﬁciaries have been admitted. The scheme had 101 members as of 31 December 2020 (prior year: 108). The scheme currently has a funding shortfall of USD 1 309 000 (prior year: USD 700 000). The calculations were made using the Current Liability Method, under which no regard is paid to future salary increases or expected returns on investment. The Group's occupational pension schemes in its other countries of operation are of insigniﬁcant size, and provide all the social beneﬁts prescribed by law. 18.3 Breakdown of pension scheme costs in CHF thousand Pension scheme contributions from employer Total contributions +/- changes in ECR through asset development, value adjustments etc. Contributions and changes in employer contribution reserves Decrease/Increase in company's economic benefit from funding surplus Decrease/Increase in company's economic obligation towards funding shortfall Change in economic impact on company of funding surplus/shortfall Pension scheme expenses as part of personnel expense for the period 19. Other long-term receivables Other long-term receivables consist mainly of a CHF 29.6 million (prior year: CHF 31.1 million) remaining receivable from Canton Zurich in connection with the sale in 2016 of the former Uetikon operating site and the cost of cleaning up the adjacent lake bed (a total of CHF 32.0 million was originally retained in this regard from the sale proceeds of CHF 52.0 million). Following a downward adjustment of the originally estimated CPH share of the lake bed clean-up costs from CHF 32 million to CHF 20 million in May 2020, some CHF 12 million should be returned to CPH after the project's completion in 2024. For further information see also Notes 25 and 27 on short-term and long-term provisions. The CHF 1.4 million of costs expected to be incurred in the following year (prior year: CHF 0.0 million) were reclassiﬁed as other short-term receivables. 20. Deferred tax assets Temporary differences deriving from an intragroup real estate transaction resulted in deferred tax assets of CHF 11.9 million for 2020 (see also Note 9). The remaining CHF 0.5 million of this item relates to further temporary differences arising from deviations between the group consolidated value and the tax value of assets, equity and liabilities. 21. Trade accounts payable in CHF thousand 2020 2019 To third parties 56 742 66 216 To related parties and companies 9 37 Total 56 751 66 253 Trade accounts payable declined in 2020 owing to the lower demand for the products of the Paper Division. 22. Other payables in CHF thousand 2020 2019 To third parties 4 576 3 636 To related parties and companies 0 0 Total 4 576 3 636 The increase in other payables for 2020 is due to higher customer prepayments in the Chemistry Division. 66 CPH Annual Report 2020 Additional information on the consolidated ﬁnancial statements 23. Accrued liabilities and deferred income in CHF thousand 2020 2019 Accrued interest expense 495 497 Income tax owed 1 561 925 Accrued personnel expense 6 508 5 290 Other accrued liabilities and deferred income 8 251 9 541 Total 16 815 16 253 Accrued liabilities and deferred income increased by CHF 0.6 million as a result of higher income taxes owed and accrued personnel expense. 24. Short-term ﬁnancial liabilities in CHF thousand 2020 2019 Towards third parties - towards banks - financial leasing liabilities Total Details of short-term ﬁnancial liabilities are shown in Note 26. 25. Short-term provisions in CHF thousand Opening balance on 1.1.2019 Currency impact on opening balance Additions Use Releases Reclassifications Currency impact on movements Closing balance on 31.12.2019 Opening balance on 1.1.2020 Currency impact on opening balance Additions Use Releases Reclassifications Currency impact on movements Closing balance on 31.12.2020 The environmental protection measures relate to the lake bed clean-up at the former Uetikon site and to future waste disposal site obligations (see Note 27 for further details). The provisions for the clean-up of the Rotholz waste disposal site in Meilen were released in May 2020. The income expected from the sale of the Rotholz site should cover all its clean-up costs. The restructuring provisions relate to the closure of the Uetikon site (and the associated lake bed clean-up). The guarantee obligations stem from the Paper and Packaging divisions, and relate to any claims or entitlements arising from customer complaints. 26. Long-term ﬁnancial liabilities 2020 in CHF thousand Long-term bank loans Corporate bond 1) Financial leasing liabilities Total Current + 1 yearCurrent + 2 years 1) unsecured bond, SIX Swiss Exchange "CPH18", issued 12.10.2018 Current + 3 yearsCurrent + 4 yearsCurrent + 5 yearsAfter + 5 yearsTotal 2020 2019 in CHF thousand Long-term bank loans Corporate bond 1) Financial leasing liabilities Total Current + 1 yearCurrent + 2 years 1) unsecured bond, SIX Swiss Exchange "CPH18", issued 12.10.2018 Financial liabilities for 2020 Instrument Short-term ﬁnancial liabilities Bank loan Bank loan Bank loan (PPPA paycheck protection program loan SBA US) Industrial bond Financial leasing liabilities Total Long-term ﬁnancial liabilities Corporate bond Bank loan Financial leasing liabilities Total Total ﬁnancial liabilities Current + 3 yearsCurrent + 4 yearsCurrent + 5 yearsCurrencyAfter + 5 yearsTotal 2019 Amount in currency (thousand) Amount in CHF (thousand) CHF CHF USD USD CHF CHF CHFCHF 1 550 3 900 Interest rateDurationCovenants 2.41 2.41 30.06.2021 31.12.2021 1.25 4.44 - open 01.08.2021 various 2.00 12.10.2023 2.41 - 20.03.2023 various 1) Repayment in steps; debt ratio max. 2.5 (from 31.12.2019). The debt ratio is calculated as follows: total financial liabilities/EBITDA for the Packaging Division for the last 12 months. This requirement was still being met as of 31.12.2020. The CPH Group also has an additional CHF 40 million credit facility with Swiss banks. 68 CPH Annual Report 2020 Additional information on the consolidated ﬁnancial statements 1) 1) 1) Financial liabilities for 2019 Instrument Short-term ﬁnancial liabilities Bank loan Bank loan Current account credit Current account credit Current account credit Financial leasing liabilities Total Long-term ﬁnancial liabilities Corporate bond Industrial bond Bank loan Financial leasing liabilities Total Total ﬁnancial liabilities CurrencyAmount in currency (thousand) Amount in CHF (thousand) CHF CHF CHF USD BRL CHF CHF USDCHF CHF 3 900 750 43 Interest rateDurationCovenants 2.41 2.41 3.90 30.06.2020 31.12.2020 unlimited 6.76 - - unlimited unlimited various 2.00 12.10.2023 6.10 01.08.2021 2.41 - 20.03.2023 various 1) Repayment in steps; debt ratio max. 2.5 (from 31.12.2019). The debt ratio is calculated as follows: total financial liabilities/EBITDA for the Packaging Division for the last 12 months. This requirement was still being met as of 31.12.2019. 1) 1) 1) 27. Long-term provisions Major repairs Environmental Other Deferred Total and renovations protection provisions tax long-term in CHF thousand measures liabilities provisions Opening balance on 1.1.2019 3 702 38 093 1 095 7 062 49 952 Currency impact on opening balance -8 -88 -96 Additions 865 310 1 175 Use -358 -358 Releases -8 -615 -623 Reclassifications - 2 579 - 2 579 Currency impact on movements -1 -2 -3 Closing balance on 31.12.2019 3 702 35 156 1 943 6 667 47 468 Opening balance on 1.1.2020 3 702 35 156 1 943 6 667 47 468 Currency impact on opening balance -1 -72 -73 Additions 339 339 Use -294 -294 Releases -12 000 - 1 755 -227 -13 982 Reclassifications - 1 925 - 1 925 Currency impact on movements -1 1 0 Closing balance on 31.12.2020 3 702 20 937 186 6 708 31 533 The provisions for major repairs and renovations relate to the work required on the Perlen weir. The corresponding project was approved by Canton Lucerne in 2019, enabling the work to be performed in the next few years. Environmental risks arise as a result of the Group's business activities. In connection with the CHF 52.0 million sale of the Uetikon operating site in 2016, provisions of CHF 32.0 million (80% of the CHF 40.0 million estimated total costs) were made at the time for CPH's share in the expense of cleaning up the adjacent lake bed. The remaining 20% of these costs are being met by Canton Zurich. Since the site's sale was concluded, a pilot project and inspections were conducted for the lake bed clean-up between 2016 and 2018. A tender invitation for the clean-up work was issued in 2019, and a study was also commissioned on the options available. In May 2020 Canton Zurich awarded the commission for the work to a general contractor. As a result of this, the Canton now expects the total cost of the work to be CHF 25.0 million, of which 80% or CHF 20.0 million will be borne by the CPH Group. In view of this, the corresponding provisions were reduced by CHF 12.0 million, in the form of extraordinary income, in May 2020. The clean-up work is expected to commence towards the end of 2021, and will take about two years. The corresponding provisions amounted to CHF 19.0 million at the end of 2020 (prior year: CHF 31.4 million), of which CHF 1.4 million are short-term provisions and CHF 17.6 million long-term provisions. The use of these provisions since their creation in 2016 has been largely for the project work and the external consultancy and inspection services required. The further CHF 3.8 million of provisions for environmental protection measures (CHF 0.5 million short-term, CHF 3.3 million long-term) relate to future waste disposal site running cost obligations and a possible transfer thereof to the Canton Zurich Waste Disposal Site Aftercare Fund. "Other provisions" consist mainly of provisions for agency agreements in the Paper Division. All provision amounts expected to be paid in the following year are reclassiﬁed as short-term provisions (see Note 25). 28. Purchase of business activities and minority shareholdings Perlen Packaging AG acquired the remaining 40% of the capital of Perlen Packaging Anápolis Indústria e Comércio Ltda., Anápolis, State of Goia (Brazil) on 4 December 2020, and now wholly owns the company. The consideration amounted to CHF 1.6 million, of which CHF 0.3 million was accounted for in minority interest and CHF 1.3 million in goodwill. The CPH Group acquired no business activities in 2019. 29. Additional corporate governance information 29.1 Capital structure 2020 2019 Share capital in CHF thousand 1 200 12 000 Registered shares issued 6 000 000 6 000 000 Nominal value per share in CHF 0.2 2.0 Market capitalization in CHF thousand 435 600 475 200 The registered shares of CPH Chemie + Papier Holding AG are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange in the Swiss Reporting Standard segment. The com-pany's share capital amounts to CHF 1.2 million and is fully paid in. The share capital consists of 6 000 000 registered shares with a nominal value of CHF 0.20 each. 29.2 Transactions with related parties and companies All balances and business transactions between companies within the scope of consolidation were eliminated during consolidation and are not shown here. As in the previous year, all transactions with related parties and companies in 2020 were conducted at market rates. The following transactions were effected for services rendered with companies associated with the CPH Group and members of its Board of Directors: in CHF thousand 2020 2019 UBV Immobilien Treuhand Perlen AG, Root 99 145 UBV Immobilien Treuhand AG, Uetikon 0 19 Niederer Kraft Frey AG (Manuel Werder) 20 66 Weber Schaub & Partner (Peter Schaub) 42 66 Total transactions 161 296 Total open liabilities at year-end 9 26 As in the previous year, no loans or credits were granted to related parties in 2020. 70 CPH Annual Report 2020 Additional information on the consolidated ﬁnancial statements 29.2.1 Shares held by members of the Board of Directors and Group Executive Management Shares held by members of the Board of Directors (including related parties): Number of shares 2020 Name Own Related parties Total 2019 Shares held by members of Group Executive Management (including related parties): Number of shares 2020 shares vested until Name 2023 Later 2020 2019 Peter Schildknecht Klemens Gottstein Wolfgang Grimm Richard Unterhuber Alois Waldburg-Zeil Total CPH Chemie + Papier Holding AG introduced a long-term incentive (LTI) programme for the members of Group Executive Management in 2020. The general contractual foundations and the vesting conditions thereof are detailed in the Remuneration Report. A total of 2 381 shares with a vesting period of three years were awarded under the programme in 2020. 29.2.2 Signiﬁcant shareholders and numbers of shares held Name 2020 2019 J. Safra Sarasin Investmentfonds AG 300 250 300 250 Ella Schnorf-Schmid estate 429 320 429 320 Uetikon Industrieholding AG 2 999 800 2 999 800 Total 3 729 370 3 729 370 30. Net ﬁnancial liabilities in CHF thousand 2020 2019 Liquid funds and securities 116 285 93 121 Short-term financial receivables 0 36 Total liquid funds and ﬁnancial receivables 116 285 93 157 Short-term financial liabilities to banks 7 818 5 532 Short-term financial liabilities to others/financial leasing 270 357 Total short-term ﬁnancial liabilities 8 088 5 889 Corporate bonds 100 000 100 000 Long-term financial liabilities to banks 9 500 16 275 Long-term financial liabilities to others/financial leasing 246 495 Total long-term ﬁnancial liabilities 109 746 116 770 Net ﬁnancial liabilities 1 549 29 502 EBITDA 55 151 87 994 Debt ratio (net financial liabilities/EBITDA) 0.0 0.3 31. Contingent liabilities and off-balance-sheet business 31.1 Contingent liabilities As in the prior year, there were no guarantees towards third parties as of 31 December 2020. 31.2 Pledged assets Real estate of Jiangsu Zeochem Technology Co. Ltd. with a book value of CHF 3.2 million (prior year: CHF 2.4 million) was subject to a CHF 3.0 million (prior year: CHF 2.4 million) lien as of 31 December 2020. Liquid funds with a value of CHF 0.7 million are pledged. 31.3 Other off-balance-sheet obligations Operating lease agreements with notice periods of more than one year amounted to CHF 0.8 million (prior year: CHF 1.0 million), and relate mainly to vehicle leases. They show the following maturities: in CHF thousand 2020 2019 Below 1 year 421 405 1 to 5 years 330 615 Above 5 years 0 0 Total 751 1 020 Off-balance-sheet obligations relating to rental agreements amounted to CHF 4.0 million (prior year: CHF 4.7 million), and relate largely to rental agreements in Rüti (Switzerland), Utzenstorf (Switzerland) and Whippany (USA). They show the following maturities: in CHF thousand 2020 2019 Below 1 year 1 159 926 1 to 5 years 2 788 3 211 Above 5 years 100 550 Total 4 047 4 687 Purchase obligations for the acquisition of tangible ﬁxed assets and intangible assets totalled CHF 12.3 million as of 31 December 2020 (prior year: CHF 5.1 million). 31.4 Derivative ﬁnancial instruments and foreign-currency hedges As in the prior year, no derivative ﬁnancial instruments subject to balance sheet reporting were held as of 31 December 2020. Open foreign-currency hedges as of 31 December 2020 115 027 2 535 54 15 321 175 7 130 348 2 710 61 Cash flow hedge Cash flow hedge Cash ﬂow hedge The open foreign-currency hedges are forward contracts designed to secure future cash ﬂows. 72 CPH Annual Report 2020 Additional information on the consolidated ﬁnancial statements 32. Net result per share Net result per share is calculated by dividing the net result for the year by the average number of shares entitled to dividend issued, less any treasury shares. The company held an average of 474 treasury shares in 2020 (prior year: 816 shares). Since no authorized or conditional capital is currently outstanding, diluted net result per share is identical to the net result per share amount. 2020 2019 Net result as per consolidated income statement (in CHF thousand) after minorities 46 901 48 341 Weighted average number of shares entitled to dividend 5 999 526 5 999 183 Net result per share (in CHF) 7.82 8.06 33. Treasury shares 2019 Transaction price Value (CHF) (CHF thousand) 79.08 84 81.91 1 358 81.67 - 1 394 0 -3 79.20 45 2020 NumberTransaction price in CHF thousand (CHF)Value (CHF thousand)Number The company held 376 treasury shares at the end of 2020 (prior year: 572 shares). A total of 21438 treasury shares were purchased on the SIX Swiss Exchange in the course of 2020 (prior year: 16584 shares) at an average purchase price of CHF 71.97 (prior year: CHF 81.91) per share. A total of 19253 treasury shares were sold via the SIX Swiss Exchange in the course of 2020 (prior year: 17 075 shares) at an average sale price of CHF 70.38 (prior year: CHF 81.67) per share. A total of 2 381 shares with a vesting period of three years were awarded in 2020 in the form of share-based compensation. 34. Subsequent events The Board of Directors of CPH Chemie + Papier Holding AG has proposed to the company's shareholders to acquire Uetikon Industrieholding AG, which is presently the company's largest shareholder, via a merger by absorption. Under the merger proposal, the shareholders of Uetikon Industrieholding AG will exchange their shares therein for a commensurate number of shares in CPH Chemie + Papier Holding AG, newly giving them a direct CPH shareholding. The proposal will be submitted to the shareholders concerned for approval at an Extraordinary General Meeting in early June 2021. No further events occurred between 31 December 2020 and 12 February 2021 which would require adjustments to the book values of the Group's assets, equity and liabilities or would need to be divulged here. There are also no exceptional pending business items or risks which would need to be mentioned in the income statement. The Board of Directors approved these consolidated ﬁnancial statements at its meeting of 12 February 2021. They are also subject to the approval of the Ordinary General Meeting. List of major shareholdings Registered ofﬁce Currency Capital in thousand Consolidation in % Consolidation method CPH Chemie + Papier Holding AG Root/CH CHF 1 200 100 F Consolidated chemistry companies: Zeochem AG Rüti ZH/CH CHF 1 000 100 F Zeochem L.L.C. Louisville/USA USD 36 547 100 F Zeochem d.o.o. Zvornik/BA BAM 2 100 F Jiangsu Zeochem Technology Co. Ltd. Lianyungang/CN CNY 90 000 92 F Zeochem Pte. Ltd. Singapore/SG SGD 1 100 F Consolidated paper companies: Perlen Papier AG Root/CH CHF 81 000 100 F Perlen Papier Immobilien AG Root/CH CHF 1 000 100 F APS Altpapier Service Schweiz AG Root/CH CHF 100 100 F Perlen Deutschland GmbH Munich/D EUR 100 100 F Consolidated packaging companies: Perlen Packaging AG, Perlen Root/CH CHF 24 000 100 F Perlen Packaging L.L.C. Whippany/USA USD 1 000 100 F Perlen Packaging GmbH, Müllheim Müllheim/D EUR 1 300 100 F Perlen Packaging (Suzhou) Co., Ltd. Suzhou/CN USD 13 000 100 F Perlen Packaging Anápolis Indústria e Comércio Ltda. Anápolis/BR BRL 2 464 100 F Consolidation method: F = fully consolidated Changes in the scope of consolidation for 2020: - The remaining 40% of the capital of Perlen Packaging Anápolis Indústria e Comércio Ltda., Anápolis, State of Goia (Brazil), was acquired on 4 December 2020.

- Perlen Papier Immobilien AG was founded on 7 December 2020. Changes in the scope of consolidation for 2019: - Perlen Packaging (Hong Kong) Ltd., Hong Kong/HK was liquidated on 23 April 2019. - Zeochem AG, Rüti ZH/CH was merged with Zeowest AG, Rüti ZH/CH on 23 June 2019 with retroactive effect to 1 January 2019. Zeowest AG, Rüti ZH/CH was subsequently renamed Zeochem AG, Rüti ZH/CH. 74 CPH Annual Report 2020 Additional information on the consolidated ﬁnancial statements REPORT OF THE GROUP AUDITORS Report on the audit of the consolidated ﬁnancial statements Opinion We have audited the consolidated ﬁnancial statements of CPH Che-mie + Papier Holding AG and its subsidiaries (the Group), which com-prise the consolidated income statement for the year ended 31 De-cember 2020, consolidated balance sheet as at 31 December 2020, consolidated cash ﬂow statement and consolidated statement of changes in equity for the year then ended, and notes to the consoli-dated ﬁnancial statements, including a summary of signiﬁcant ac-counting policies. In our opinion, the consolidated ﬁnancial statements (pages 48 to 74) give a true and fair view of the consolidated ﬁnancial position of the Group as at 31 December 2020 and its consolidated ﬁnancial perfor-mance and its consolidated cash ﬂows for the year then ended in ac-cordance with Swiss GAAP FER and comply with Swiss law. Basis for opinion We conducted our audit in accordance with Swiss law and Swiss Au-diting Standards. Our responsibilities under those provisions and standards are further described in the "Auditor's responsibilities for the audit of the consolidated ﬁnancial statements" section of our report. As key audit matters, the following areas of focus were identiﬁed: Impairment testing of tangible ﬁxed assets of Perlen Papier Assessment of the adequacy of the provisions for environmental measures Materiality The scope of our audit was inﬂuenced by our application of materiality. Our audit opinion aims to provide reasonable assurance that the con-solidated ﬁnancial statements are free from material misstatement. Mis-statements may arise due to fraud or error. They are considered material if, individually or in aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to inﬂuence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of the con-solidated ﬁnancial statements. On the basis of our professional judgement, we determined certain quantitative thresholds for materiality, including the overall materiality for the consolidated ﬁnancial statements as a whole as set out in the table below. These, together with qualitative considerations, helped us to determine the scope of our audit and the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures and to evaluate the effect of misstatements, both individually and in aggregate, on the consolidated ﬁnancial state-ments as a whole. We are independent of the Group in accordance with the provisions of Swiss law and the requirements of the Swiss audit profession and we have fulﬁlled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements. We believe that the audit evidence we have ob-tained is sufﬁcient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. Our audit approach Overview Overall Group materiality: CHF 4,400,000 We concluded full scope audit work at seven Group companies in four countries. For two additional companies, speciﬁc ﬁnancial statement line items were tested. Our audit scope addressed 92% of the net sales and 83% of the total assets of the Group. Additionally, we concluded reviews at a fur-ther two Group companies in two countries, which represented an additional 5% of the net sales and 11% of the assets of the Group. Overall Group materiality How we determined it Rationale for the materiality bench-mark applied CHF 4,400,000 1% of net sales We chose net sales as the benchmark be-cause, in our view, it is an appropriate bench-mark given the Group's volatile earnings per-formance in recent years, and it is a generally accepted benchmark for materiality consid-erations. Audit scope We tailored the scope of our audit in order to perform sufﬁcient work to enable us to provide an opinion on the consolidated ﬁnancial state-ments as a whole, taking into account the structure of the Group, the accounting processes and controls, and the industry in which the Group operates. The audit strategy for the audit of the consolidated ﬁnancial state-ments was determined taking into account the work performed by the Group auditor and the component auditors from the PwC net-work and from a third party. Where audits were performed by compo-nent auditors, we ensured that, as Group auditor, we were sufﬁciently involved in the audit in order to assess whether sufﬁcient appropriate audit evidence was obtained from the work of the component audi-tors to provide a basis for our opinion. The involvement of the Group Impairment testing of tangible ﬁxed assets of Perlen Papier Key audit matter The business environment of the Paper Division continues to be chal-lenging and volatile. As a result of deteriorating proﬁtability in the 2020 ﬁnancial year, tangible ﬁxed assets of Perlen Papier with a carry-ing value of CHF 253 million were tested for impairment. In view of the size of the assets and the signiﬁcant scope for judge-ment in estimating the future cash ﬂows that can be achieved with these assets, we consider the impairment testing of tangible ﬁxed as-sets of Perlen Papier as a key audit matter. Please refer to note 16 in the notes to the consolidated ﬁnancial state-ments. auditor was based on audit instructions and standardised reporting. In addition, it included telephone conferences with the component au-ditors, a review of the risk analysis and participation in audit discus-sions for selected components in which local management, the local auditor and selected Group representatives also participated. Report on key audit matters based on the circular 1/2015 of the Federal Audit Oversight Authority Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judge-ment, were of most signiﬁcance in our audit of the consolidated ﬁ-nancial statements of the current period. These matters were ad-dressed in the context of our audit of the consolidated ﬁnancial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. How our audit addressed the key audit matter We performed the following audit procedures with regard to the im-pairment testing of tangible ﬁxed assets of Perlen Papier: - Inspection of the minutes of meetings of the Board of Directors and its committees.

- Identiﬁcation of potential indications of impairment.

- Discussion of the impairment tests with Management and with the Finance & Auditing Committee of the Board of Directors.

- Plausibility check of the assumptions used by Management con-cerning sales trends, costs and margins.

- Comparison of the assumptions used in the prior year's impairment tests with the actual results achieved to determine, in hindsight, how accurate planning had been in the past. - Recalculation of the discount rate as derived by Management and comparison with a rate that we determined ourselves. - Assessment and testing of the mathematical accuracy of the im-pairment tests, performed by Management, which were based on a DCF method. The results of our audit support Management's chosen impairment testing method, the related assumptions and budget ﬁgures. 76 CPH Annual Report 2020 Report of the group auditors Assessment of the adequacy of the provisions for environmental measures Key audit matter As at the balance sheet date, short-term and long-term provisions for environmental measures amounting to CHF 23 million have been rec-ognised in connection with the closure and disposal of the production site at Uetikon and the obligation to decontaminate and absorb the costs of various landﬁlls and properties. In view of the magnitude of the future costs of the environmental measures and the signiﬁcant estimates involved in calculating them, we consider the completeness and accuracy of these provisions as a key audit matter. Information regarding the provisions for environmental measures can be found in notes 25 and 27 of the notes to the consolidated ﬁnancial statements. How our audit addressed the key audit matter We performed the following audit procedures: - Discussions with Management and the Finance and Audit Commit-tee.

- Review and assessment of Management memos and ﬁle notes con-cerning the amount of provisions recognised.

- Sample-based testing of the calculations of and the assumptions relating to the cost estimates of the environmental measures.

- Inspection of the contract awards, expert opinions and bids on which the calculations are based and of the correspondence, meet-ing minutes and cost overviews of the joint working group set up with the environmental authority of the Canton of Zurich.

- Assessment of whether the disclosure of the provisions complies with the requirements of Swiss GAAP FER. The evidence we obtained from our audit supports the provisions for environmental measures recognised as at the balance sheet date and the related disclosures. Responsibilities of the Board of Directors for the consolidated ﬁnancial statements The Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the consol-idated ﬁnancial statements that give a true and fair view in accordance with Swiss GAAP FER and the provisions of Swiss law, and for such in-ternal control as the Board of Directors determines is necessary to ena-ble the preparation of consolidated ﬁnancial statements that are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error. Report on other legal and regulatory requirements In accordance with article 728a paragraph 1 item 3 CO and Swiss Au-diting Standard 890, we conﬁrm that an internal control system exists which has been designed for the preparation of consolidated ﬁnancial statements according to the instructions of the Board of Directors. We recommend that the consolidated ﬁnancial statements submitted to you be approved. In preparing the consolidated ﬁnancial statements, the Board of Direc-tors is responsible for assessing the Group's ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going con-cern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Group or to cease opera-tions, or has no realistic alternative but to do so. Auditor's responsibilities for the audit of the consolidated ﬁnancial statements Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the consolidated ﬁnancial statements as a whole are free from material mis-statement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditor's re-port that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accord-ance with Swiss law and Swiss Auditing Standards will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the ag-gregate, they could reasonably be expected to inﬂuence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these consolidated ﬁnancial statements. A further description of our responsibilities for the audit of the consoli-dated ﬁnancial statements is available on the website of EXPERTsuisse: http://expertsuisse.ch/wirtschaftspruefung-revisionsbericht. This descrip-tion forms part of our auditor's report. PricewaterhouseCoopers AG Thomas Illi Audit expert Auditor in charge Zurich, 12 February 2021 Josef Stadelmann Audit expert FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF CPH CHEMIE + PAPIER HOLDING AG Income statement in CHF thousand Note 2020 2019 Net revenue from sale of goods and services 2.1 4 930 5 041 Other income 322 342 Personnel expense - 3 246 - 3 159 Other operating expense - 1 857 - 1 959 Additions/Releases of impairment losses on non-current assets 2.2 0 40 000 Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) 149 40 265 Financial income 16 928 16 737 - Income from investments 2.3 12 197 11 443 - Interest income 2.4 4 726 5 244 - Book gains on securities held 0 0 - Other financial income 2.5 5 50 Financial expense - 2 553 - 4 444 - Interest expense 2.6 - 2 018 - 3 743 - Book losses on securities held -5 -4 - Other financial expense 2.7 -530 -697 Earnings before taxes and extraordinary items 14 524 52 558 Extraordinary, non-recurring or prior-period income 2.8 0 0 Extraordinary, non-recurring or prior-period expense 2.8 0 0 Earnings before taxes (EBT) 14 524 52 558 Direct taxes -189 -5 Proﬁt/Loss for the year 14 335 52 553 78 CPH Annual Report 2020 Financial statements of CPH Chemie + Papier Holding AG Balance sheet in CHF thousand Note 31.12.2020 31.12.2019 Assets Cash and cash equivalents and assets held for short-term disposal with a quoted market price 2.9 52 176 35 585 Other short-term receivables 2.10 4 398 4 517 - From third parties 4 398 4 517 - From group member companies 0 0 Prepaid expenses and accrued income 0 22 Short-term financial receivables 0 0 Total current assets 56 574 40 124 Financial assets 336 099 348 995 - Long-term receivables from third parties 0 0 - Long-term receivables from group member companies 2.11 336 099 348 995 Investments 2.12 150 254 150 254 Property, plant and equipment 395 431 Total non-current assets 486 748 499 680 Total assets 543 322 539 804 Equity and liabilities Trade payables 46 226 - To third parties 46 226 - To group member companies 0 0 Short-term interest-bearing liabilities 21 57 - Towards third parties 2.13 21 57 - Towards group member companies 0 0 Other short-term liabilities 1 56 - Towards third parties 1 56 - Towards group member companies 0 0 Accrued expenses and deferred income 2.14 1 347 1 085 Total short-term liabilities 1 415 1 424 Long-term liabilities 100 000 100 000 - Corporate bond 2.15 100 000 100 000 - Towards group member companies 0 0 Total long-term liabilities 100 000 100 000 Total liabilities 101 415 101 424 Equity 2.16 1 200 12 000 Legal capital reserves 2.17 4 207 4 207 - Capital contribution reserve 4 207 4 207 Legal retained earnings 10 016 10 016 Voluntary retained earnings 412 176 359 649 Earnings available for distribution 14 335 52 553 - Balance brought forward from prior year 0 0 - Profit/Loss for the year 14 335 52 553 Treasury shares 2.18 -27 -45 Total equity 441 907 438 380 Total equity and liabilities 543 322 539 804 Financial statements of CPH Chemie + Papier Holding AG CPH Annual Report 2020 79 NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF CPH CHEMIE + PAPIER HOLDING AG Additional information 1. Valuation principles used These ﬁnancial statements have been compiled in accordance with the provisions on business bookkeeping and accounting speciﬁed in the Swiss Code of Obligations (Article 957ff). The major balance sheet items have been capitalized as described below. No cash ﬂow statement or certain additional notes Since CPH Chemie + Papier Holding AG provides consolidated ﬁnancial statements in accordance with recognized (Swiss GAAP ARR) accounting standards, it has - as permitted under the relevant legal provisions - elected not to provide details of auditors' fees or a cash ﬂow statement in the present accounts. Financial assets and investments Financial assets are stated at their nominal value less any value adjustments required. Investments are stated at their purchase price less value adjustments. Investments are valued individually if they are material, and are not usually grouped together for such valuation because of any similarity. Treasury shares Treasury shares are shown at their original purchase price. The treasury shares held are shown as a negative item in equity. If they are later sold, the resulting proﬁt or loss is taken directly to voluntary retained earnings. Share-based compensation Share-based compensation is valued at the share price applicable on the shares' assignment, and is shown under both equity and personnel expense. The deﬁnitively assigned shares are subject to a three-year vesting period, during which the number of shares assigned is not contingent on any further performance, results or other vesting conditions. Foreign currency positions Foreign currency positions have been translated into Swiss francs at the following conversion rates: Foreign currency 2020 income 2020 balance sheet 2019 income 2019 balance sheet statement statement EUR 1.0710 1.0820 1.1120 1.0870 USD 0.9380 0.8840 0.9940 0.9680 The balance sheet conversion rates are the rates that ruled on the balance sheet date of 31 December, while the conversion rates used for the income statement are the average rates for the year. 2. Notes on the ﬁnancial statements CPH Chemie + Papier Holding AG domiciled in Root The company employed an average of six persons in 2020 (prior year: six persons) in full-time-equivalent terms. 2.1 Net revenue from sale of goods and services The CHF 4.9 million in this item (prior year: CHF 5.0 million) represents the net revenue from goods and services provided to subsidiaries by the holding company and invoiced accordingly. 2.2 Additions/Releases of impairment losses on non-current assets There were no such adjustments in 2020. In the prior year, in view of the positive equity situation at subsidiary Zeochem AG, Rüti ZH/CH, CHF 40.0 million of previous impairments to an intercompany loan were reversed. 2.3 Income from investments This item includes proﬁt distributions by certain subsidiaries. 2.4 Interest income Interest income derives predominantly from intercompany loans. For 2020, these were subject to interest rates of between 1.00% and 2.25% (prior year: between 1.00% and 3.00%). 2.5 Other ﬁnancial income This item consists primarily of income from securities and the positive net impact of currency movements on foreign-currency amounts held. 2.6 Interest expense This item consists largely of the CHF 2.0 million (prior year: CHF 3.7 million) interest paid on the CHF 100 million 2.00% corporate bond (duration 12 October 2018 to 12 October 2023). Interest was paid on two concurrent corporate bonds in 2019. 2.7 Other ﬁnancial expense Other ﬁnancial expense for 2020 consisted largely of currency losses of CHF 0.4 million (prior year: CHF 0.6 million) and ordinary ﬁnancial expense of CHF 0.1 million (prior year: CHF 0.1 million). 2.8 Extraordinary, non-recurring or prior-period income and expense No such amounts were earned or incurred in 2020 or 2019. 2.9 Cash and cash equivalents and assets held for short-term disposal with a quoted market price in CHF thousand 2020 2019 Cash and cash equivalents 52 156 35 560 Assets held for short-term disposal with a quoted market price 20 25 Total 52 176 35 585 2.10 Other short-term receivables Other short-term receivables consisted largely of value-added tax credits in both 2020 and 2019. 2.11 Long-term receivables from group member companies As a result of repayment activities, long-term receivables from group member companies decreased by a net CHF 12.9 million to CHF 336.1 million. 2.12 Investments Holding in 2020 Holding in 2019 Name and legal form Domicile Remarks Currency Capital in Capital/ Capital in Capital/ thousand Voting thousand Voting rights rights Zeochem AG1) Rüti ZH/CH CHF 1 000 100 % 1 000 100 % Zeochem L.L.C. Louisville/USA USD 36 547 100 % 36 547 100 % Jiangsu Zeochem Technology Co. Ltd.1) Lianyungang/CN CNY 90 000 92 % 90 000 92 % Zeochem d.o.o.1) Zvornik/BA EUR 2 100 % 2 100 % Perlen Papier AG1) Root/CH CHF 81 000 100 % 81 000 100 % Founded Perlen Papier Immobilien AG Root/CH 7.12.2020 CHF 1 000 100 % APS Altpapier Service Schweiz AG Root/CH CHF 100 100 % 100 100 % Perlen Deutschland GmbH Munich/D EUR 100 100 % 100 100 % Perlen Packaging AG, Perlen1) Root/CH CHF 24 000 100 % 24 000 100 % Perlen Packaging GmbH, Müllheim Müllheim/D EUR 1 300 100 % 1 300 100 % Perlen Packaging L.L.C. Whippany/USA USD 1 000 100 % 1 000 100 % Perlen Packaging (Suzhou) Co., Ltd. Suzhou/CN USD 13 000 100 % 13 000 100 % 40 % holding Perlen Packaging Anápolis Indústria e Comércio purchased Ltda. Anápolis/BR 4.12.2020 BRL 2 464 100 % 2 464 60 % 1) Directly held by CPH Chemie + Papier Holding AG There were no changes to CPH Chemie + Papier Holding AG's directly held investments in 2020 or 2019. 2.13 Liabilities towards pension schemes There were no liabilities towards pension schemes as of 31 December 2020 (prior year: CHF 0.0 million). 2.14 Accrued expenses and deferred income Accrued expenses and deferred income for 2020 included accrued interest on corporate bonds of CHF 0.4 million (prior year: CHF 0.4 million), pending tax payments of CHF 0.3 million (prior year: CHF 0.0 million) and accruals on employees' salary and vacation entitlements of CHF 0.6 million (prior year: CHF 0.6 million). 2.15 Corporate bond This item relates to the CHF 100.0 million 2.00% unsecured corporate bond (SIX code CPH18) issued on 12 October 2018 and maturing on 12 October 2023. The bond is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange. 2.16 Share capital Share capital consists of 6000000 registered shares with a nominal value of CHF 0.20 per share. The Ordinary General Meeting of 17 March 2020 resolved to reduce the nominal value of the CPH share by CHF 1.80 from CHF 2.00 to CHF 0.20 and to use the reduction amount of CHF 1.80 per share (CHF 10.8 million in total) as a repayment to shareholders. This was formally effected on 25 May 2020 through a corre-sponding amendment to the company's Articles of Incorporation. Uetikon Industrieholding AG, Uetikon holds 49.99% (prior year: 49.99%) of share capital. For the shares held by members of the Board of Directors and other signiﬁcant shareholders, please see Note 29.2 in the "Additional information on the consolidated ﬁnancial statements". 2.17 Legal capital reserves The capital contribution reserve derives from the reduction in nominal value in 2018. 2.18 Treasury shares (and share-based compensation) CPH Chemie + Papier Holding AG held 376 treasury shares at the end of 2020 (prior year: 572 shares), acquired at an average purchase price of CHF 72.61 (prior year: CHF 79.20) per share. A total of 21 438 treasury shares were purchased on the SIX Swiss Exchange in the course of 2020 (prior year: 16584 shares) at an average purchase price of CHF 71.97 (prior year: CHF 81.91) per share, and a total of 19253 treasury shares were sold via the SIX Swiss Exchange in the course of 2020 (prior year: 17 075 shares) at an average sale price of CHF 70.38 (prior year: CHF 81.67) per share. A further 1 190 shares of a total value of CHF 0.09 million were assigned to members of the management of CPH Chemie+Papier Holding AG in share-based compensation; and a further 1191 shares of a total value of CHF 0.09 million were sold to subsidiaries for such assignment to their management members. Guarantees to third parties Contingent liabilities amount to CHF 37.9 million (prior year: CHF 41.2 million), of which CHF 27.9 million (prior year: CHF 31.2 million) consists of guarantees and securities issued by CPH Chemie+Papier Holding AG to Swiss banking institutions in respect of subsidiaries' credit limits and overdraft facilities. CPH Chemie+Papier Holding AG has also provided a guarantee of CHF 10.0 million to Canton Zurich should Zeochem AG be unable to meet the outstanding costs of the inspection, monitoring and clean-up of a waste disposal site. Pledged assets Liquid funds with a value of CHF 0.7 million are pledged. Joint and several liability CPH Chemie+Papier Holding AG is jointly and severally liable towards the Swiss federal tax authorities in Bern for current and future value-added tax payments of the CPH Group (group taxation). Assets subject to reservation of ownership The book value of leased property, plant and equipment amounts to CHF 0.0 million (prior year: CHF 0.0 million). Leasing liabilities The liabilities on leased vehicles amount to CHF 0.0 million (prior year: CHF 0.1 million). Remuneration of members of the Board of Directors and Group Executive Management The remuneration paid to members of the Board of Directors and Group Executive Management is detailed in the Remuneration Report on Pages 35 to 38. Subordination agreements Subordination agreements have been concluded between CPH Chemie+Papier Holding AG, Perlen and Zeochem AG, Rüti ZH amounting to CHF 40.0 million (prior year: CHF 40.0 million). Subsequent events The Board of Directors of CPH Chemie + Papier Holding AG has proposed to the company's shareholders to acquire Uetikon Industrieholding AG, which is presently the company's largest shareholder, via a merger by absorption. Under the merger proposal, the shareholders of Uetikon Industrieholding AG will exchange their shares therein for a commensurate number of shares in CPH Chemie + Papier Holding AG, newly giving them a direct CPH shareholding. The proposal will be submitted to the shareholders concerned for approval at an Extraordinary General Meeting in early June 2021. No further events occurred between 31 December 2020 and 12 February 2021. BOARD'S RECOMMENDATION TO SHAREHOLDERS Recommendation on the appropriation of available earnings and reserves Movements in earnings available in CHF thousand 2020 2019 Balance brought forward from prior year Appropriation of reserves available for distribution by resolution of the General Meeting To legal retained earnings To voluntary retained earnings Distribution to shareholders Profit Release from capital contribution reserve Earnings available at end of year Board's recommendation to shareholders on the appropriation of available earnings and reserves in CHF thousand Earnings available Release from capital contribution reserve Distribution to shareholders Transfer to voluntary retained earnings Balance of earnings to be carried forward Distribution proposal The Board of Directors will propose to the Ordinary General Meeting of 18 March 2021 that a distribution be awarded to shareholders of CHF 1.80 per share. Of this amount, CHF 1.10 per share will derive from current earnings available and CHF 0.70 per share from the capital contribution reserve. For the 2019 ﬁnancial year, the Ordinary General Meeting resolved that the nominal value of the CPH Chemie + Papier Holding AG registered share be reduced by CHF 1.80 from CHF 2.00 to CHF 0.20, and that the CHF 1.80-per-share reduction amount (total CHF 10.8 million) be repaid to shareholders. 84 CPH Annual Report 2020 Board's recommendation to shareholders REPORT OF THE STATUTORY AUDITOR Report on the audit of the ﬁnancial statements Opinion We have audited the ﬁnancial statements of CPH Chemie + Papier Hol-ding AG, which comprise the income statement for the year ended 31 December 2020, balance sheet as at 31 December 2020 and notes to the ﬁnancial statements, including a summary of signiﬁcant accounting policies. In our opinion, the ﬁnancial statements (pages 78 to 83) as at 31 Decem-ber 2020 comply with Swiss law and the company's articles of incorpo-ration. Based on our professional judgement, we determined certain quanti-tative thresholds for materiality, including the overall materiality for the ﬁnancial statements as a whole as set out in the table below. These, to-gether with qualitative considerations, helped us to determine the scope of our audit and the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures and to evaluate the effect of misstatements, both individually and in aggregate, on the ﬁnancial statements as a whole. Overall materiality CHF 3,500,000 Basis for opinion We conducted our audit in accordance with Swiss law and Swiss Au-diting Standards. Our responsibilities under those provisions and stan-dards are further described in the "Auditor's responsibilities for the audit of the ﬁnancial statements" section of our report. We are independent of the entity in accordance with the provisions of Swiss law and the requirements of the Swiss audit profession and we have fulﬁlled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements. We believe that the audit evidence we have ob-tained is sufﬁcient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. Our audit approach Overview Overall materiality: CHF 3,500,000 We tailored the scope of our audit in order to perform sufﬁcient work to enable us to pro-vide an opinion on the ﬁnancial statements as a whole, taking into account the structure of the entity, the accounting processes and controls, and the industry in which the entity operates. As key audit matter the following area of fo-cus has been identiﬁed: Valuation of long-term receivables from Group companies and of investments in Group companies Materiality The scope of our audit was inﬂuenced by our application of materiality. Our audit opinion aims to provide reasonable assurance that the ﬁnancial statements are free from material misstatement. Misstatements may arise due to fraud or error. They are considered material if, individually or in aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to inﬂuence the econo-mic decisions of users taken on the basis of the ﬁnancial statements. How we determined it Rationale for the materiality benchmark applied 0.6% of total assets We chose total assets as the benchmark for de-termining materiality because it is a generally accepted benchmark for materiality considera- tions relating to a holding company. Audit scope We designed our audit by determining materiality and assessing the risks of material misstatement in the ﬁnancial statements. In particu-lar, we considered where subjective judgements were made; for ex-ample, in respect of signiﬁcant accounting estimates that involved making assumptions and considering future events that are inherently uncertain. As in all of our audits, we also addressed the risk of ma-nagement override of internal controls, including among other mat-ters consideration of whether there was evidence of bias that repre-sented a risk of material misstatement due to fraud. Report on key audit matters based on the circular 1/2015 of the Federal Audit Oversight Authority Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judge-ment, were of most signiﬁcance in our audit of the ﬁnancial state-ments of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the ﬁnancial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opi-nion on these matters. Report of the statutory auditor CPH Annual Report 2020 85 Valuation of long-term receivables from Group companies and of investments in Group companies Key audit matter We consider the valuation of long-term receivables from Group com-panies and of investments in Group companies as a key audit matter. These items are disclosed on the balance sheet in the amounts of CHF 336 million and CHF 150 million, respectively. The valuation of long-term receivables from Group companies and of investments in Group companies depends on the ﬁnancial substance and proﬁtability of the subsidiaries. Hence, there is a risk that write-downs could be necessary if Management's expectations are not met. Please refer to notes 2.2, 2.11 and 2.12 in the notes to the ﬁnancial statements. How our audit addressed the key audit matter We performed the following audit procedures with regard to the valuation of long-term receivables from Group companies and of in-vestments in Group companies: - For long-term receivables from Group companies, we tested the re-coverability of the recognised amounts by comparing them with the debtor's net assets at Swiss GAAP FER book values.

- For signiﬁcant investments in Group companies, we tested the reco-verability of the investments based on the net assets valued in accor-dance with Swiss GAAP FER or, where necessary, on the basis of Management›s capitalised earnings estimates.

- In addition, we examined whether appropriate provisions or impair-ments were recognised in the event that letters of comfort or subor-dination agreements were accorded. Our audit supports the amounts recognised by Management with re-gard to long-term receivables from Group companies and investments in Group companies. Responsibilities of the Board of Directors for the ﬁnancial statements The Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the ﬁnan-cial statements in accordance with the provisions of Swiss law and the company's articles of incorporation, and for such internal control as the Board of Directors determines is necessary to enable the prepara-tion of ﬁnancial statements that are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error. In preparing the ﬁnancial statements, the Board of Directors is respon-sible for assessing the entity's ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the entity or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so. A further description of our responsibilities for the audit of the ﬁn- ancial statements is located at the website of EXPERTsuisse: http://expertsuisse.ch/en/audit-report-for-public-companies. This de-scription forms part of our auditor's report. Report on other legal and regulatory requirements In accordance with article 728a paragraph 1 item 3 CO and Swiss Au-diting Standard 890, we conﬁrm that an internal control system exists which has been designed for the preparation of ﬁnancial statements according to the instructions of the Board of Directors. We further conﬁrm that the proposed appropriation of available ear-nings and reserves complies with Swiss law and the company's articles of incorporation. We recommend that the ﬁnancial statements submit-ted to you be approved. Auditor's responsibilities for the audit of the ﬁnancial statements Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the ﬁnancial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditor's report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of as-surance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with Swiss law and Swiss Auditing Standards will always detect a ma-terial misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggre-gate, they could reasonably be expected to inﬂuence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these ﬁnancial statements. 86 CPH Annual Report 2020 Report of the statutory auditor PricewaterhouseCoopers AG Thomas Illi Audit expert Auditor in charge Zürich, 12 February 2021 Josef Stadelmann Audit expert Addresses HOLDING COMPANY CPH Chemie + Papier Holding AG Perlenring 1 | CH-6035 Perlen | Phone +41 41 455 8000 www.cph.ch CHEMISTRY Zeochem AG Joweid 5 | CH-8630 Rüti | Phone +41 44 922 9393 Zeochem d.o.o. Karakaj 229a | 75400 Zvornik | Bosnia and Herzegovina | Phone +387 56 490 830 Zeochem LLC 1600 West Hill Street | Louisville | KY 40210 | USA | Phone +1 502 634 7600 Zeochem Pte. Ltd. 1 Rafﬂes Place Tower 2 | #20-02 | 03 Rafﬂes Place | Singapore 048616 | Phone +65 8128 3555 Jiangsu Zeochem Technology Co. Ltd. Manufacturing Plant | 1089 Jingdu Ave. | Donghai County | Lianyungang City | Jiangsu Province | China 222300 | Phone +86 518 8779 7616 Metro City Ofﬁce Building Room 711 | 30 Tian Yao Qiao Road | Shanghai | China 200030 | Phone +86 21 3477 0686 www.zeochem.com PAPER Perlen Papier AG Perlenring 1 | CH-6035 Perlen | Phone +41 41 455 8000 Perlen Deutschland GmbH Liegnitzerstrasse 6 | D-82194 Gröbenzell | Phone +49 8142 30525-00 www.perlen.ch APS Altpapier Service Schweiz AG Perlenring 1 | CH-6035 Perlen | Phone +41 32 671 4700 Fabrikstrasse | CH-3427 Utzenstorf | Phone +41 32 671 4700 www.aps.swiss PACKAGING Perlen Packaging AG, Perlen Perlenring 3 | CH-6035 Perlen | Phone +41 41 455 8800 Perlen Packaging GmbH, Müllheim Neuenburger Strasse 9 | D-79379 Müllheim | Phone +49 7631 803 0 Perlen Packaging LLC, Whippany 135 Algonquin Parkway | Whippany | NJ 07981 | USA | Phone +1 973 887 0257 Perlen Packaging (Suzhou) Co., Ltd 828 Caizi Road | Wujiang Economic and Technological Development Zone | Suzhou City | Jiangsu Province | China 215200 Phone +86 512 6309 8880 Perlen Packaging Anápolis Indústria e Comércio Ltda Via Primária 6-DA Quadra 10 Modulos 11/12-B | Distrito Agroindustrial de Anápolis - DAIA 75132-135 Anápolis | Goiás | Brazil Phone +55 6233 13 1211 www.perlenpackaging.com REAL ESTATE UBV Immobilien Treuhand Perlen AG Perlenring 1 | CH-6035 Perlen | Phone +41 41 455 8799 CPH Immobilien AG Perlenring 1 | CH-6035 Perlen | Phone +41 41 455 8000 Perlen Papier Immobilien AG Perlenring 1 | CH-6035 Perlen | Phone +41 41 455 8000 www.perlen-immobilien.ch Addresses CPH Annual Report 2020 87 Publishing details Published by CPH Chemie + Papier Holding AG, Perlen Devised and developed by Financial Communicators AG, Zurich Photos: Eveline Beerkircher; Bradley McKee (Pages 12-13) English translation: Paul Day, Zurich | Pre-press: Küenzi & Partner, Langnau a. This Annual Report contains future-oriented statements about CPH that are subject to risk and uncertainties. These statements reﬂect the management's opinions at the time of the Report's compilation, but they may deviate from actual future events. This Annual Report is also available in the original German. In the event of any discrepancy, the German version shall prevail.

