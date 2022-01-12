Log in
    CPHN   CH0001624714

CPH CHEMIE + PAPIER HOLDING AG

(CPHN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CPH Chemie + Papier : Baader Helvea Swiss Equities Conference, 12 January 2022 (pdf, 2mb)

01/12/2022 | 06:36am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CPH Chemie + Papier Holding AG

Baader Helvea Swiss Equities Conference 2022

12 January 2022

CPH Presentation Baader Helvea Swiss Equities Conference, 12 January 2022

1

Disclaimer

Investing in the shares of CPH Chemie + Papier Holding AG involves risks. Prospective investors are strongly requested to consult their investment advisors and tax advisors prior to investing in shares of CPH Chemie + Papier Holding AG. This document contains forward- looking statements which involve risks and uncertainties. These statements are made on the basis of current knowledge and assumptions. Various factors could cause actual future results, performance or events to differ materially from those described in these statements. No obligation is assumed to update any forward-looking statements. Potential risks and uncertainties include such factors as general economic conditions, foreign exchange fluctuations, competitive product and pricing pressures and regulatory developments. The information contained in this document has not been independently verified and no representation or warranty, express or implied, is made to, and no reliance should be placed on, the fairness, accuracy, completeness or correctness of the information or opinions contained herein. The information in this presentation is subject to change without notice, it may be incomplete or condensed, and it may not contain all material information concerning the CPH Group. Neither CPH Chemie + Papier Holding AG nor its affiliates shall have any liability whatsoever for any loss whatsoever arising from any use of this document or its content or otherwise arising in connection with this document. This document does not constitute or form part of an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase any shares and neither it nor any part of it shall form the basis of or be relied upon in connection with any contract or commitment whatsoever. This information constitutes neither an offer to buy shares of CPH Chemie + Papier Holding AG nor a prospectus within the meaning of the applicable Swiss law.

CPH Presentation Baader Helvea Swiss Equities Conference, 12 January 2022

2

Agenda

1 The CPH Group

2 Business divisions

3 Investment case

4 Q&A

CPH Presentation Baader Helvea Swiss Equities Conference, 12 January 2022

3

The CPH Group Key figures

in CHF million

2019

2020

± in %

H1 2020

H1 2021

± in %

Net sales

525

445

-15.1

232

244

+5.1

EBITDA

88

55

-37.3

34

20

-40.4

as % of net sales

16.8

12.4

14.5

8.2

EBIT

57

25

-56.4

18

6

-67.8

as % of net sales

10.8

5.5

7.7

2.4

Net result (including minorities)

49

47

-3.1

27

6

-78.3

as % of net sales

9.2

10.5

11.7

2.4

Free cash flow

401)

40

-0.6

23

9

-62.0

Total assets

703

704

+0.2

691

722

+4.5

Shareholders' equity

441

472

+6.9

454

472

+3.8

in % of balance sheet total

62.8

67.0

65.7

65.3

Personnel

1086

1098

+1.1

1095

1101

+0.5

1) excluding CHF 100 million fixed-term deposit of funds generated by corporate bond issue of 12.10.2018, repaid 9.7.2019

CPH Presentation Baader Helvea Swiss Equities Conference, 12 January 2022

4

The CPH Group Business divisions

Key figures

for 2020

in CHF million

Net sales by

region

Production

sites

Brands

Chemistry

73

10

Net sales

EBITDA

1% Switzerland

21% Rest of Europe

46% America

28% Asia

4% Rest of the world

Paper

210

17

Net sales

EBITDA

19% Switzerland

80% Rest of Europe

1% Asia

Packaging

162

28

Net sales

EBITDA

5% Switzerland

58% Rest of Europe

19% The Americas

16% Asia

2% Rest der Welt

CPH Presentation Baader Helvea Swiss Equities Conference, 12 January 2022

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

CPH Chemie + Papier Holding AG published this content on 12 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 January 2022 11:35:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
