CPH Chemie + Papier : Baader Helvea Swiss Equities Conference, 12 January 2022 (pdf, 2mb)

CPH Presentation Baader Helvea Swiss Equities Conference, 12 January 2022
Disclaimer
Investing in the shares of CPH Chemie + Papier Holding AG involves risks. Prospective investors are strongly requested to consult their investment advisors and tax advisors prior to investing in shares of CPH Chemie + Papier Holding AG. This document contains forward- looking statements which involve risks and uncertainties. These statements are made on the basis of current knowledge and assumptions. Various factors could cause actual future results, performance or events to differ materially from those described in these statements. No obligation is assumed to update any forward-looking statements. Potential risks and uncertainties include such factors as general economic conditions, foreign exchange fluctuations, competitive product and pricing pressures and regulatory developments. The information contained in this document has not been independently verified and no representation or warranty, express or implied, is made to, and no reliance should be placed on, the fairness, accuracy, completeness or correctness of the information or opinions contained herein. The information in this presentation is subject to change without notice, it may be incomplete or condensed, and it may not contain all material information concerning the CPH Group. Neither CPH Chemie + Papier Holding AG nor its affiliates shall have any liability whatsoever for any loss whatsoever arising from any use of this document or its content or otherwise arising in connection with this document. This document does not constitute or form part of an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase any shares and neither it nor any part of it shall form the basis of or be relied upon in connection with any contract or commitment whatsoever. This information constitutes neither an offer to buy shares of CPH Chemie + Papier Holding AG nor a prospectus within the meaning of the applicable Swiss law.
Agenda
1 The CPH Group
2 Business divisions
3 Investment case
4 Q&A
The CPH Group Key figures
in CHF million
2019
2020
± in %
H1 2020
H1 2021
± in %
Net sales
525
445
-15.1
232
244
+5.1
EBITDA
88
55
-37.3
34
20
-40.4
as % of net sales
16.8
12.4
14.5
8.2
EBIT
57
25
-56.4
18
6
-67.8
as % of net sales
10.8
5.5
7.7
2.4
Net result (including minorities)
49
47
-3.1
27
6
-78.3
as % of net sales
9.2
10.5
11.7
2.4
Free cash flow
401)
40
-0.6
23
9
-62.0
Total assets
703
704
+0.2
691
722
+4.5
Shareholders' equity
441
472
+6.9
454
472
+3.8
in % of balance sheet total
62.8
67.0
65.7
65.3
Personnel
1086
1098
+1.1
1095
1101
+0.5
1) excluding CHF 100 million fixed-term deposit of funds generated by corporate bond issue of 12.10.2018, repaid 9.7.2019
The CPH Group Business divisions
Key figures
for 2020
in CHF million
Net sales by
region
Production
sites
Brands
Chemistry
73
10
Net sales
EBITDA
1% Switzerland
21% Rest of Europe
46% America
28% Asia
4% Rest of the world
Paper
210
17
Net sales
EBITDA
19% Switzerland
80% Rest of Europe
1% Asia
Packaging
162
28
Net sales
EBITDA
5% Switzerland
58% Rest of Europe
19% The Americas
16% Asia
2% Rest der Welt
