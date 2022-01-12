Log in
    CPHN   CH0001624714

CPH CHEMIE + PAPIER HOLDING AG

(CPHN)
  Report
CPH Chemie + Papier : IT systems of the CPH Group restored

01/12/2022 | 04:46am EST
Perlen, 12 January 2022 - In an elaborate effort, all IT systems of the CPH Group worldwide were checked and restored from the backup systems in the past days together with external cyber specialists. "Thanks to the extraordinary efforts of the IT teams, several terabytes of data on a large number of servers worldwide were restored in record time," says Peter Schildknecht, CEO of the CPH Group.

The CPH Group's IT systems were shut down in a controlled manner on 7 January 2022, following a cyber attack, and production at the Perlen and Müllheim sites had to be halted. After the main IT systems are back in operation, production at the affected sites should resume no later than in the course of Thursday, 13 January 2022.

The CPH Group does not expect a material impact on the business performance in 2022.

Download media release (pdf, 169kb)

Disclaimer

CPH Chemie + Papier Holding AG published this content on 12 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 January 2022 09:45:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
