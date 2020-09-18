CPH Chemie + Papier : Investor Day update (pdf)
09/18/2020 | 06:35am EDT
A tradition of innovation
Welcome
to Perlen Papier
Over 140 years of Perlen Papier
Raw materials
Production
Sales
W a t e r
F i b r e s
L o g i s t i c s
Own capacities
-
Recovered paper
#1
-
Wood
-
Pulp
E l e c t r i c i t y
H e a t
-
Electricity market
Steam from
-
Biomass power
-
Renergia waste
plant
incinerator
-
Hydro power
-
Biomass power
plants
plant
Page 3 08.09.2020
565 000 tonnes on two paper machines (PMs)
365 000 tonnes of newsprint (PM 7)
200 000 tonnes of magazine paper (PM 4)
PM 7: most advanced machine in Europe
Productivity 2009-2019: +72%
360 employees
ISO 9001, 14001 and 45001
Sustainability: carbon footprint <76% of competitors
Own recovered paper sorting plant in Utzenstorf
90% by truck
10% by rail
Focus: core markets
(in Switzerland and neighbouring countries)
LOG auction platform
Our products and their use
PM 4
Magazine paper (LWC)
PM 7
Magazines
Newsprint 35%
Newspapers
65%
Page 4 08.09.2020
Graphic printing paper types
Wood-free coated
Wood-free uncoated
HWC
MWC
Enhanced LWC
Standard LWC
SCA (A, B, C)
Improved newsprint
Standard newsprint
= Range of Perlen Papier AG
Quality
500 000 tonnes a year
75% from
Wood 16.7 %
100 000 tonnes a year
85% from
Pulp
0.3 %
2 000 tonnes a year
Page 5 08.09.2020
The PM 7 newsprint paper machine
Europe's most advanced
Dryer section
Press section Wire section
Reelers
Reel section
Calender
Page 6 08.09.2020
Paris Munich
Perlen
Rome
Own offices
Core market sales offices: Switzerland, Germany, Italy, France
Agents: UK, Benelux, Spain, Eastern Europe, Turkey, India, China, Latin America
Our biggest competitor
Page 8 08.09.2020
Overcapacities
Falling consumption
Overcapacity
Page 9 08.09.2020
Overcapacities and prices
Production
Consumption -8 to 10% a year
Page 10 08.09.2020
Capacity, demand and prices
in Western Europe
Newsprint
Mio. t
10
8
6
Capacity
4
Demand
2
0
2010
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
CHF / t (45 g/m²)
1000
900
800
700
600
Price
500
400
2010
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
Magazine paper
Mio. t
10
8
6
4
2
0
2010
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
CHF / t (LWC 60 g/m²)
1000
900
800
700
600
500
400
2010
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
EUR/CHF, 2005-2019
> 80% EUR exports
Page 12 08.09.2020
Our response to market developments
Our key strategic thrusts
Cost leadership in sales markets through efficient structures and processes
Raising market share in a shrinking market
Direct customer contacts and efficient customer services
Flexible and swift decision-making
Digitalizing our core processes
Differentiation through modified and eco-efficient products
Sustainability and reducing our emissions
Page 13 08.09.2020
variable
-32 %
2009
2009
2019
Page 14
08.09.2020
Market shares in Western Europe
Western Europe
Page 15 08.09.2020
Digitalizing core processes
Machines & plant
Industry
3.0 Planning & steering
Customer connections
Industry 4.0 Supplier connections
LOG auction platform
Page 16 08.09.2020
Sustainability and carbon emissions
Climate-neutral paper?
Page 17 08.09.2020
Energy from waste means per year:
250 000 tonnes of waste disposed of in Central Switzerland
160 gigawatt-hours of electricity generated, enough for 38 000 homes
30 million litres of heating oil saved
90 000 tonnes fewer CO
2 emissions
Page 18 08.09.2020
Costs - quality - service
A competitive cost structure
Top quality
Flexible customer service
Page 19 08.09.2020
Net sales
360
300
240
180
120
60
0
2016
2017
2018
2019
H1 20
in CHF million
EBITDA
60
24%
50
20%
40
16%
30
12%
20
8%
10
4%
0
0%
2016
2017
2018
2019
H1 20
in CHF million
in % of net sales
2019 net sales by region
22% Switzerland
74% Rest of Europe
1% The Americas
3% Asia
Page 20 08.09.2020
1st half of 2020
Demand for paper products already down 10% in Q1
Q2 demand down 40% as a result of the coronavirus crisis
Overcapacities forced production to be halted for days at a time
Recovered paper prices rose again at the start of the coronavirus crisis, owing to restricted collections
Earnings benchmarks
Q1/18 - Q2/20
EBITDA in % of sales
Page 21 08.09.2020
Disclaimer
CPH Chemie + Papier Holding AG published this content on 09 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 September 2020 10:34:07 UTC
All news about CPH CHEMIE + PAPIER HOLDING AG
Sales 2020
453 M
499 M
499 M
Net income 2020
26,9 M
29,6 M
29,6 M
Net Debt 2020
19,0 M
20,9 M
20,9 M
P/E ratio 2020
16,5x
Yield 2020
2,69%
Capitalization
402 M
442 M
442 M
EV / Sales 2020
0,93x
EV / Sales 2021
0,89x
Nbr of Employees
1 095
Free-Float
41,1%
Chart CPH CHEMIE + PAPIER HOLDING AG
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends CPH CHEMIE + PAPIER HOLDING AG
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Neutral Neutral
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
4
Average target price
84,40 CHF
Last Close Price
67,00 CHF
Spread / Highest target
34,3%
Spread / Average Target
26,0%
Spread / Lowest Target
13,4%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.