CPH Chemie + Papier : Investor Day update (pdf)

Financials CHF USD Sales 2020 453 M 499 M 499 M Net income 2020 26,9 M 29,6 M 29,6 M Net Debt 2020 19,0 M 20,9 M 20,9 M P/E ratio 2020 16,5x Yield 2020 2,69% Capitalization 402 M 442 M 442 M EV / Sales 2020 0,93x EV / Sales 2021 0,89x Nbr of Employees 1 095 Free-Float 41,1%

Technical analysis trends CPH CHEMIE + PAPIER HOLDING AG Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Neutral Neutral

Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus HOLD Number of Analysts 4 Average target price 84,40 CHF Last Close Price 67,00 CHF Spread / Highest target 34,3% Spread / Average Target 26,0% Spread / Lowest Target 13,4%

Managers Name Title Peter Schildknecht Group Chief Executive Officer Peter Schaub Chairman Richard Unterhuber Group Chief Financial Officer Mauro Gabella Director Tamer Talaat Deputy Chairman

Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) CPH CHEMIE + PAPIER HOLDING AG -15.40% 442 UPM-KYMMENE OYJ -11.74% 17 202 STORA ENSO OYJ 6.21% 12 939 SUZANO S.A. 23.54% 12 604 SVENSKA CELLULOSA 28.37% 9 745 HOLMEN AB 16.90% 6 412