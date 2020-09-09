Log in
CPH Chemie + Papier : Perlen Papier Presentation, Investors Day, 8 September 2020 (pdf)

09/09/2020

A tradition of innovation

Welcome

to Perlen Papier

Over 140 years of Perlen Papier

Raw materials

Production

Sales

W a t e r

F i b r e s

L o g i s t i c s

Own capacities

-

Recovered paper

#1

-

Wood

-

Pulp

E l e c t r i c i t y

H e a t

-

Electricity market

Steam from

-

Biomass power

-

Renergia waste

plant

incinerator

-

Hydro power

-

Biomass power

plants

plant

Page 3 08.09.2020

  • 565 000 tonnes on two paper machines (PMs)
  • 365 000 tonnes of newsprint (PM 7)
  • 200 000 tonnes of magazine paper (PM 4)
  • PM 7: most advanced machine in Europe
  • Productivity 2009-2019: +72%
  • 360 employees
  • ISO 9001, 14001 and 45001
  • Sustainability: carbon footprint <76% of competitors
  • Own recovered paper sorting plant in Utzenstorf
  • 90% by truck
  • 10% by rail
  • Focus: core markets
    (in Switzerland and neighbouring countries)
  • LOG auction platform

Our products and their use

PM 4

Magazine paper (LWC)

PM 7

MagazinesNewsprint 35%

Newspapers

65%

Page 4 08.09.2020

Graphic printing paper types

Price

Wood-free coated

Wood-free uncoated

HWC

MWC

Enhanced LWC

Standard LWC

SCA (A, B, C)

Improved newsprint

Standard newsprint

= Range of Perlen Papier AG

Quality

Our fibre raw materials

Recovered paper

83.0 %

500 000 tonnes a year

75% from

Wood

16.7 %

100 000 tonnes a year

85% from

Pulp

0.3 %

2 000 tonnes a year

Page 5 08.09.2020

The PM 7 newsprint paper machine

Europe's most advanced

Dryer section

Press section Wire section

Reelers

Reel section

Calender

Page 6 08.09.2020

Our sales network

Page 7 08.09.2020

Paris Munich

Perlen

Rome

Own offices

Core market sales offices: Switzerland, Germany, Italy, France

Agents: UK, Benelux, Spain, Eastern Europe, Turkey, India, China, Latin America

Our biggest competitor

  • the internet

Page 8 08.09.2020

Overcapacities

  • due to digitalization

Falling consumption

Overcapacity

Page 9 08.09.2020

Overcapacities and prices

Production

Consumption -8 to 10% a year

Page 10 08.09.2020

Capacity, demand and prices

in Western Europe

Newsprint

Mio. t

10

8

6

Capacity

4

Demand

2

0

2010

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

CHF / t (45 g/m²)

1000

900

800

700

600

Price

500

400

2010

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

Magazine paper

Mio. t

10

8

6

4

2

0

2010

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

CHF / t (LWC 60 g/m²)

1000

900

800

700

600

500

400

2010

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

Page 11 08.09.2020

EUR/CHF, 2005-2019

> 80% EUR exports

Page 12 08.09.2020

Our response to market developments

Our key strategic thrusts

  • Cost leadership in sales markets through efficient structures and processes
  • Raising market share in a shrinking market
  • Direct customer contacts and efficient customer services
  • Flexible and swift decision-making
  • Digitalizing our core processes
  • Differentiation through modified and eco-efficient products
  • Sustainability and reducing our emissions

Page 13 08.09.2020

Costs per tonne of paper

variable

-32 %

2009

2009

2019

Page 14

08.09.2020

fixed

-49 %

2009

2019

Market shares in Western Europe

Western Europe

Page 15 08.09.2020

Digitalizing core processes

Machines & plant

Industry 3.0 Planning & steering

Customer connections

Industry 4.0 Supplier connections

LOG auction platform

Page 16 08.09.2020

Sustainability and carbon emissions

Climate-neutral paper?

Page 17 08.09.2020

Our partner Renergia

Energy from waste means per year:

250 000 tonnes of waste disposed of in Central Switzerland

160 gigawatt-hours of electricity generated, enough for 38 000 homes

30 million litres of heating oil saved

90 000 tonnes fewer CO2 emissions

Page 18 08.09.2020

Costs - quality - service

A competitive cost structure

Top quality

Flexible customer service

Page 19 08.09.2020

Business development

Net sales

360

300

240

180

120

60

0

2016

2017

2018

2019

H1 20

in CHF million

EBITDA

60

24%

50

20%

40

16%

30

12%

20

8%

10

4%

0

0%

2016

2017

2018

2019

H1 20

in CHF million

in % of net sales

2019 net sales by region

22% Switzerland

74% Rest of Europe

1% The Americas

3% Asia

Page 20 08.09.2020

1st half of 2020

  • Demand for paper products already down 10% in Q1
  • Q2 demand down 40% as a result of the coronavirus crisis
  • Overcapacities forced production to be halted for days at a time
  • Recovered paper prices rose again at the start of the coronavirus crisis, owing to restricted collections

Earnings benchmarks

Q1/18 - Q2/20

EBITDA in % of sales

Page 21 08.09.2020

Disclaimer

CPH Chemie + Papier Holding AG published this content on 08 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 September 2020 07:39:06 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 454 M 494 M 494 M
Net income 2020 26,8 M 29,1 M 29,1 M
Net Debt 2020 11,0 M 12,0 M 12,0 M
P/E ratio 2020 16,6x
Yield 2020 2,69%
Capitalization 402 M 438 M 438 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,91x
EV / Sales 2021 0,87x
Nbr of Employees 1 095
Free-Float 41,1%
Chart CPH CHEMIE + PAPIER HOLDING AG
Duration : Period :
CPH Chemie + Papier Holding AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CPH CHEMIE + PAPIER HOLDING AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 84,40 CHF
Last Close Price 67,00 CHF
Spread / Highest target 34,3%
Spread / Average Target 26,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 13,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Peter Schildknecht Group Chief Executive Officer
Peter Schaub Chairman
Richard Unterhuber Group Chief Financial Officer
Mauro Gabella Director
Tamer Talaat Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CPH CHEMIE + PAPIER HOLDING AG-15.40%438
UPM-KYMMENE OYJ-15.79%16 375
STORA ENSO OYJ2.20%12 398
SUZANO S.A.17.89%11 788
SVENSKA CELLULOSA21.89%9 272
HOLMEN AB11.71%6 253
