    CPHN   CH0001624714

CPH CHEMIE + PAPIER HOLDING AG

(CPHN)
  Report
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  11:30 2022-09-12 am EDT
72.40 CHF    0.00%
CPH CHEMIE + PAPIER : Presentation, Investors' Day 2022, 13 September 2022
PU
CPH CHEMIE + PAPIER : Zeochem Presentation, Investors' Day 2022, 13 September 2022
PU
CPH CHEMIE + PAPIER : Präsentation, Investorentag 2022, 13. September 2022
PU
CPH Chemie + Papier : Präsentation, Investorentag 2022, 13. September 2022 (pdf, 915kb)

09/13/2022 | 03:50am EDT
CPH Chemie + Papier Holding AG

Investorentag 2022

13. September 2022

Investorentag 13. September 2022 in Perlen

1

Disclaimer

Investing in the shares of CPH Chemie + Papier Holding AG involves risks. Prospective investors are strongly requested to consult their investment advisors and tax advisors prior to investing in shares of CPH Chemie + Papier Holding AG . This document contains forward-looking statements which involve risks and uncertainties. These statements are made on the basis of current knowledge and assumptions. Various factors could cause actual future results, performance or events to differ materially from those described in these statements. No obligation is assumed to update any forward-looking statements. Potential risks and uncertainties include such factors as general economic conditions, foreign exchange fluctuations, competitive product and pricing pressures and regulatory developments. The information contained in this document has not been independently verified and no representation or warranty, express or implied, is made to, and no reliance should be placed on, the fairness, accuracy, completeness or correctness of the information or opinions contained herein. The information in this presentation is subject to change without notice, it may be incomplete or condensed, and it may not contain all material information concerning the CPH Group. None of CPH Chemie + Papier Holding AG or their respective affiliates shall have any liability whatsoever for any loss whatsoever arising from any use of this document, or its content, or otherwise arising in connection with this document. This document does not constitute, or form part of, an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase any shares and neither it nor any part of it shall form the basis of, or be relied upon in connection with, any contract or commitment whatsoever. This information does neither constitute an offer to buy shares of CPH Chemie + Papier Holding AG nor a prospectus within the meaning of the applicable Swiss law.

Investorentag 13. September 2022 in Perlen

2

CPH-Gruppe 1. Halbjahr 2022 auf einen Blick

360 17 52

Umsatz

EBITDA-Marge

EBIT

in CHF Mio.

in %

in CHF Mio.

48 1'126 55

Nettoergebnis

Mitarbeitende

Eigenfinanzierung

in CHF Mio.

in VBE

in %

Die CPH Chemie + Papier Holding AG ist eine 1818 gegründete, diversifizierte und international tätige Industriegruppe mit Hauptsitz in der Schweiz. Die CPH-Aktien sind seit 2001 an der SIX kotiert mit den Gründungsfamilien als starke Ankeraktionäre.

Investorentag 13. September 2022 in Perlen

3

CPH-Gruppe Kennzahlen 1. Halbjahr 2022

in CHF Mio.

H1 22

H1 21

± in %

Nettoumsatz

360

244

47.7%

EBITDA

61.7

20.0

209%

in % des Nettoumsatzes

17.1%

8.2%

EBIT

51.9

5.7

804%

in % des Nettoumsatzes

14.4%

2.4%

Nettoergebnis

47.5

5.9

705%

Ergebnis je Aktie (in CHF)

7.90

0.97

Cash Flow

60.0

15.4

289%

Bilanzsumme

643

560

14.8%

Eigenkapital

351

310

13.0%

in % des Totals Aktiven

54.5%

55.4%

Personalbestand (VBE)

1126

1101

2.3%

Umsatz

600

500

400

300

200

100

0

2018

2019

2020

2021

H1 22

CHF Mio.

EBITDA

90

24%

75

20%

60

16%

45

12%

30

8%

15

4%

0

0%

2018

2019

2020

2021

H1 22

CHF Mio.

% vom Umsatz

Investorentag 13. September 2022 in Perlen

4

CPH-Gruppe Marktposition

Strategie

Marktposition

Standorte

Produktion

Chemie

Papier

Verpackung

Differenzierung

Kostenführerschaft

Differenzierung

CHF 78.2 Mio.

CHF 9.5 Mio.

287

3

1

3

Nummer 3 weltweit bei

Nummer 1 in der Schweiz

Nummer 3 weltweit bei

Molekularsieben

für Zeitungsdruck- und

beschichteten Barrierefolien

für industrielle

Magazinpapier und

für pharmazeutische

Anwendungen

im Altpapierrecycling

Anwendungen

Marken

Investorentag 13. September 2022 in Perlen

5



Disclaimer

CPH Chemie + Papier Holding AG published this content on 13 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2022 07:49:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 692 M 728 M 728 M
Net income 2022 81,8 M 86,0 M 86,0 M
Net cash 2022 26,4 M 27,8 M 27,8 M
P/E ratio 2022 5,43x
Yield 2022 2,73%
Capitalization 434 M 457 M 457 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,59x
EV / Sales 2023 0,59x
Nbr of Employees 1 126
Free-Float 62,1%
Chart CPH CHEMIE + PAPIER HOLDING AG
Duration : Period :
CPH Chemie + Papier Holding AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CPH CHEMIE + PAPIER HOLDING AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 72,40 CHF
Average target price 92,78 CHF
Spread / Average Target 28,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Peter Schildknecht Group Chief Executive Officer
Gerold Brütsch Chief Financial Officer
Peter Schaub Chairman
Tamer Talaat Deputy Chairman
Christian Wipf Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CPH CHEMIE + PAPIER HOLDING AG18.69%457
UPM-KYMMENE OYJ1.97%18 270
SUZANO S.A.-24.95%11 454
STORA ENSO OYJ-12.39%11 375
SVENSKA CELLULOSA AKTIEBOLAGET SCA-5.38%10 072
HOLMEN AB (PUBL)1.68%6 808