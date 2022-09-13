CPH Chemie + Papier : Präsentation, Investorentag 2022, 13. September 2022 (pdf, 915kb)

Investing in the shares of CPH Chemie + Papier Holding AG involves risks. Prospective investors are strongly requested to consult their investment advisors and tax advisors prior to investing in shares of CPH Chemie + Papier Holding AG . This document contains forward-looking statements which involve risks and uncertainties. These statements are made on the basis of current knowledge and assumptions. Various factors could cause actual future results, performance or events to differ materially from those described in these statements. No obligation is assumed to update any forward-looking statements. Potential risks and uncertainties include such factors as general economic conditions, foreign exchange fluctuations, competitive product and pricing pressures and regulatory developments. The information contained in this document has not been independently verified and no representation or warranty, express or implied, is made to, and no reliance should be placed on, the fairness, accuracy, completeness or correctness of the information or opinions contained herein. The information in this presentation is subject to change without notice, it may be incomplete or condensed, and it may not contain all material information concerning the CPH Group. None of CPH Chemie + Papier Holding AG or their respective affiliates shall have any liability whatsoever for any loss whatsoever arising from any use of this document, or its content, or otherwise arising in connection with this document. This document does not constitute, or form part of, an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase any shares and neither it nor any part of it shall form the basis of, or be relied upon in connection with, any contract or commitment whatsoever. This information does neither constitute an offer to buy shares of CPH Chemie + Papier Holding AG nor a prospectus within the meaning of the applicable Swiss law.
Investorentag 13. September 2022 in Perlen
2
CPH-Gruppe 1. Halbjahr 2022 auf einen Blick
360 17 52
Umsatz
EBITDA-Marge
EBIT
in CHF Mio.
in %
in CHF Mio.
48 1'126 55
Nettoergebnis
Mitarbeitende
Eigenfinanzierung
in CHF Mio.
in VBE
in %
Die CPH Chemie + Papier Holding AG ist eine 1818 gegründete, diversifizierte und international tätige Industriegruppe mit Hauptsitz in der Schweiz. Die CPH-Aktien sind seit 2001 an der SIX kotiert mit den Gründungsfamilien als starke Ankeraktionäre.
Investorentag 13. September 2022 in Perlen
3
CPH-Gruppe Kennzahlen 1. Halbjahr 2022
in CHF Mio.
H1 22
H1 21
± in %
Nettoumsatz
360
244
47.7%
EBITDA
61.7
20.0
209%
in % des Nettoumsatzes
17.1%
8.2%
EBIT
51.9
5.7
804%
in % des Nettoumsatzes
14.4%
2.4%
Nettoergebnis
47.5
5.9
705%
Ergebnis je Aktie (in CHF)
7.90
0.97
Cash Flow
60.0
15.4
289%
Bilanzsumme
643
560
14.8%
Eigenkapital
351
310
13.0%
in % des Totals Aktiven
54.5%
55.4%
Personalbestand (VBE)
1126
1101
2.3%
Umsatz
600
500
400
300
200
100
0
2018
2019
2020
2021
H1 22
CHF Mio.
EBITDA
90
24%
75
20%
60
16%
45
12%
30
8%
15
4%
0
0%
2018
2019
2020
2021
H1 22
CHF Mio.
% vom Umsatz
Investorentag 13. September 2022 in Perlen
4
CPH-Gruppe Marktposition
Strategie
Marktposition
Standorte
Produktion
Chemie
Papier
Verpackung
Differenzierung
Kostenführerschaft
Differenzierung
CHF 78.2 Mio.
CHF 9.5 Mio.
287
3
1
3
Nummer 3 weltweit bei
Nummer 1 in der Schweiz
Nummer 3 weltweit bei
Molekularsieben
für Zeitungsdruck- und
beschichteten Barrierefolien
für industrielle
Magazinpapier und
für pharmazeutische
Anwendungen
im Altpapierrecycling
Anwendungen
Marken
Investorentag 13. September 2022 in Perlen
5
