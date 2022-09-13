CPH Chemie + Papier : Presentation, Investors' Day 2022, 13 September 2022 (pdf, 1mb)

Advanced search
    CPHN   CH0001624714

CPH CHEMIE + PAPIER HOLDING AG

(CPHN)
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  11:30 2022-09-12 am EDT
72.40 CHF    0.00%
72.40 CHF    0.00%
CPH CHEMIE + PAPIER : Presentation, Investors' Day 2022, 13 September 2022
PU
03:50aCPH CHEMIE + PAPIER : Zeochem Presentation, Investors' Day 2022, 13 September 2022 (pdf, 2mb)
PU
03:50aCPH CHEMIE + PAPIER : Präsentation, Investorentag 2022, 13. September 2022 (pdf, 915kb)
PU
CPH Chemie + Papier : Presentation, Investors' Day 2022, 13 September 2022

09/13/2022 | 03:50am EDT

09/13/2022 | 03:50am EDT
CPH Chemie + Papier Holding AG

Investors' Day 2022

13 September 2022

Investors' Day in Perlen, 13 September 2022

1

Disclaimer

Investing in the shares of CPH Chemie + Papier Holding AG involves risks. Prospective investors are urged to consult their investment advisors and tax advisors prior to investing in CPH Chemie + Papier Holding AG shares. This document contains forward-looking statements which involve risks and uncertainties. These statements are made on the basis of current knowledge and assumptions. Various factors could cause actual future results, performance or events to differ materially from those described in these statements. No obligation is assumed to update any forward-looking statements. Potential risks and uncertainties include such factors as general economic conditions, foreign exchange fluctuations, competitive product and pricing pressures and regulatory developments. The information contained in this document has not been independently verified and no representation or warranty, express or implied, is made to, and no reliance should be placed on, the fairness, accuracy, completeness or correctness of the information or opinions contained herein. The information in this presentation is subject to change without notice, it may be incomplete or condensed, and it may not contain all material information concerning the CPH Group. Neither CPH Chemie + Papier Holding AG nor its affiliates shall have any liability whatsoever for any loss whatsoever arising from any use of this document or its content, or otherwise arising in connection with this document. This document does not constitute, or form part of, an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase any shares, and neither it nor any part of it shall form the basis of, or be relied upon in connection with, any contract or commitment whatsoever. This information does not constitute either an offer to buy shares of CPH Chemie + Papier Holding AG or a prospectus within the meaning of the applicable Swiss law.

Investors' Day in Perlen, 13 September 2022

2

The CPH Group The first half of 2022 at a glance

360 17 52

Net sales

EBITDA margin

EBIT

in CHF million

in %

in CHF million

48

1 126

55

Net result

Employees

Equity ratio

in CHF million

in full-time equivalents

in %

CPH is an internationally active and diversified industrial group that was founded in 1818 and is headquartered in Switzerland. The shares of its holding company CPH Chemie + Papier Holding AG are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange. The Group's founding families remain strong anchor shareholders.

Investors' Day in Perlen, 13 September 2022

3

The CPH Group Key figures for the first half of 2022

in CHF million

H1 22

H1 21 Change

Net sales

360

244

+47.7%

EBITDA

61.7

20.0

+209%

in % of net sales

17.1%

8.2%

EBIT

51.9

5.7

+804%

in % of net sales

14.4%

2.4%

Net result

47.5

5.9

+705%

Earnings per share (in CHF)

7.90

0.97

Cash flow

60.0

15.4

+289%

Total assets

643

560

+14.8%

Shareholders' equity

351

310

+13.0%

in % of total assets

54.5%

55.4%

Employees (in FTEs)

1 126

1 101

+2.3%

Net sales

600

500

400

300

200

100

0

2018 2019 2020 2021 H1 22 in CHF million

EBITDA

90

24%

75

20%

60

16%

45

12%

30

8%

15

4%

0

0%

2018

2019

2020

2021

H1 22

in CHF million

in % of net sales

Investors' Day in Perlen, 13 September 2022

4

The CPH Group Market position

Chemistry

StrategyDifferentiation

Market3 position

Number 3 worldwide in molecular sieves

for industrial applications

Production

sites

PaperPackaging

Cost leadership

Differentiation

CHF 78.2 Mio.

CHF 9.5 Mio.

287

1

3

Number 1 in Switzerland

Number 3 worldwide

in newsprint and magazine

in coated barrier films for

paper manufacture and

pharmaceutical applications

in waste paper recycling

Brands

Investors' Day in Perlen, 13 September 2022

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

CPH Chemie + Papier Holding AG published this content on 13 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2022 07:49:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 692 M 728 M 728 M
Net income 2022 81,8 M 86,0 M 86,0 M
Net cash 2022 26,4 M 27,8 M 27,8 M
P/E ratio 2022 5,43x
Yield 2022 2,73%
Capitalization 434 M 457 M 457 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,59x
EV / Sales 2023 0,59x
Nbr of Employees 1 126
Free-Float 62,1%
CPH Chemie + Papier Holding AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends CPH CHEMIE + PAPIER HOLDING AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 72,40 CHF
Average target price 92,78 CHF
Spread / Average Target 28,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Peter Schildknecht Group Chief Executive Officer
Gerold Brütsch Chief Financial Officer
Peter Schaub Chairman
Tamer Talaat Deputy Chairman
Christian Wipf Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CPH CHEMIE + PAPIER HOLDING AG18.69%457
UPM-KYMMENE OYJ1.97%18 270
SUZANO S.A.-24.95%11 454
STORA ENSO OYJ-12.39%11 375
SVENSKA CELLULOSA AKTIEBOLAGET SCA-5.38%10 072
HOLMEN AB (PUBL)1.68%6 808