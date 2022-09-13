CPH Chemie + Papier : Presentation, Investors' Day 2022, 13 September 2022 (pdf, 1mb)
09/13/2022 | 03:50am EDT
CPH Chemie + Papier Holding AG
Investors' Day 2022
13 September 2022
Disclaimer
Investing in the shares of CPH Chemie + Papier Holding AG involves risks. Prospective investors are urged to consult their investment advisors and tax advisors prior to investing in CPH Chemie + Papier Holding AG shares. This document contains forward-looking statements which involve risks and uncertainties. These statements are made on the basis of current knowledge and assumptions. Various factors could cause actual future results, performance or events to differ materially from those described in these statements. No obligation is assumed to update any forward-looking statements. Potential risks and uncertainties include such factors as general economic conditions, foreign exchange fluctuations, competitive product and pricing pressures and regulatory developments. The information contained in this document has not been independently verified and no representation or warranty, express or implied, is made to, and no reliance should be placed on, the fairness, accuracy, completeness or correctness of the information or opinions contained herein. The information in this presentation is subject to change without notice, it may be incomplete or condensed, and it may not contain all material information concerning the CPH Group. Neither CPH Chemie + Papier Holding AG nor its affiliates shall have any liability whatsoever for any loss whatsoever arising from any use of this document or its content, or otherwise arising in connection with this document. This document does not constitute, or form part of, an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase any shares, and neither it nor any part of it shall form the basis of, or be relied upon in connection with, any contract or commitment whatsoever. This information does not constitute either an offer to buy shares of CPH Chemie + Papier Holding AG or a prospectus within the meaning of the applicable Swiss law.
The CPH Group The first half of 2022 at a glance
360 17 52
Net sales
EBITDA margin
EBIT
in CHF million
in %
in CHF million
48
1 126
55
Net result
Employees
Equity ratio
in CHF million
in full-time equivalents
in %
CPH is an internationally active and diversified industrial group that was founded in 1818 and is headquartered in Switzerland. The shares of its holding company CPH Chemie + Papier Holding AG are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange. The Group's founding families remain strong anchor shareholders.
The CPH Group Key figures for the first half of 2022
in CHF million
H1 22
H1 21 Change
Net sales
360
244
+47.7%
EBITDA
61.7
20.0
+209%
in % of net sales
17.1%
8.2%
EBIT
51.9
5.7
+804%
in % of net sales
14.4%
2.4%
Net result
47.5
5.9
+705%
Earnings per share (in CHF)
7.90
0.97
Cash flow
60.0
15.4
+289%
Total assets
643
560
+14.8%
Shareholders' equity
351
310
+13.0%
in % of total assets
54.5%
55.4%
Employees (in FTEs)
1 126
1 101
+2.3%
Net sales
600
500
400
300
200
100
0
2018 2019 2020 2021 H1 22 in CHF million
EBITDA
90
24%
75
20%
60
16%
45
12%
30
8%
15
4%
0
0%
2018
2019
2020
2021
H1 22
in CHF million
in % of net sales
The CPH Group Market position
Chemistry
StrategyDifferentiation
Market3 position
Number 3 worldwide in molecular sieves
for industrial applications
Production
sites
PaperPackaging
Cost leadership
Differentiation
CHF 78.2 Mio.
CHF 9.5 Mio.
287
1
3
Number 1 in Switzerland
Number 3 worldwide
in newsprint and magazine
in coated barrier films for
paper manufacture and
pharmaceutical applications
in waste paper recycling
Brands
